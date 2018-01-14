Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) (6730 Views)

If put together with all these things we've been hearing & reading about them (



In my church, The Holy Communion is served to only Born again (practicing christians) who made themselves available at the altar, & white is more acceptable rep for holiness, as worn on Baptism days...





From this act, they are actually possessing their members with some demons which watches over their destiny, thereby gaining access to them at anytime, just for the selfish gains of the Leaders. This is a Satanic initiation ceremony!



I know majority will not agree with me as usual, but the truth remains sacrosanct! Be Wise!!



Isn't there a similarity with these... 4 Likes 1 Share







Lord, We need rescue before he devours the rest of the flock





Lord, We need rescue before he devours the rest of the flock

only a fool will expect sheep to behave like a human ....





over to Daddy freeze, the only active messia 3 Likes

This is serious!





Sometimes, I wonder if these so called pastors with different ideologies and principles read the same Bible I'm reading.





I want to admonish my fellow Christians to read the Bible themselves and allow the Holy spirit to open their hearts of understanding, not following all these god of men around and be brainwashed! 8 Likes 1 Share

ikorodureporta:

Isn't there a similarity with these... They are both similar. Christians don't understand that the first sign of idol worshiping is BLOOD. Christians use blood and blood symbols(colour red).



Only the wise can understand

greatgod2012:

This is serious!





Sometimes, I wonder if these so called pastors with different ideologies and principles read the same Bible I'm reading.





I want to admonish my fellow Christians to read the Bible themselves and allow the Holy spirit to open their hearts of understanding, not following all these god of men around and be brainwashed! How could they use your version of the bible? They are only following what was written in their own version.

How could they use your version of the bible? They are only following what was written in their own version.Even the one you use has errors and discrepancies.

Is there a Bible verse that details what should be worn for Holy Communion? If they decide to make a dress code, how is it Satanic? You also believe in the black is evil but white is good. And you are saying other people are brainwashed.



In the Bible, in any version, is it called Holy Communion? Or is it what the traditional Churches call it? 33 Likes 2 Shares

In the last days things like this will happen, sure signs we in the end of times. Watch and pray. 2 Likes

I wonder why some persons will just sit in their various houses and take pride in judging others.

The only time in the bible where holy communion is recorded was during the last supper, where Jesus broke bread.

The bible didn't specify the colour of cloth worn.



So Mr man remove the log from your eyes before you try to remove the log in the eye of another.

Funny thing is that, ask the pastor about this, he will still wanna justify himself...

After, them go say Daddy freeze no know wetin him dey talk... 1 Like

Our ways of reasoning have to change if indeed we wanna move forward as a continent And you wonder why the "Whites" treat u guys as scum wen even ur own colour is not appreciated by u... What wrong in using color black as an outfit?? Is it nt just like every oda colorsOur ways of reasoning have to change if indeed we wanna move forward as a continent 8 Likes

The world has found it's way into the Church



"Anko mentality" Of owambe parties. 1 Like 1 Share

What's with their choice of outfit?? Like ..how does it affect you?? 4 Likes

blank:

Is there a Bible verse that details what should be worn for Holy Communion? If they decide to make a dress code, how is it Satanic? You also believe in the black is evil but white is good. And you are saying other people are brainwashed.



In the Bible, in any version, is it called Holy Communion? Or is it what the traditional Churches call it? a black man who thinks the colour of his skin is the representation for evil and the colour of the white man's skin is good



a black man who thinks the colour of his skin is the representation for evil and the colour of the white man's skin is goodOP, as a black man, do you think you may be, in some way, affiliated with Satan, considering the colour of your skin?

Maybe they want to install their own Gani Adams 1 Like

what's wrong with the outfit? ��� 2 Likes

African mentality. Una don come again. Who said black is a color depicting evil and white is a color depicting holiness? Hope u know that osun traditional worshipers were white.... Does that mean osun worshipping is holy? Well going by your own argument and conviction, all black people on earth are evil including u. 7 Likes 1 Share

blank:

Is there a Bible verse that details what should be worn for Holy Communion? If they decide to make a dress code, how is it Satanic? You also believe in the black is evil but white is good. And you are saying other people are brainwashed.



In the Bible, in any version, is it called Holy Communion? Or is it what the traditional Churches call it?



Sheeple Spotted

just here to read sensible comments dars all

Christians will never seize to pull down Christians. Smh. Happy Sunday everyone. Face God. Face His word. Stop the unbased condemnation. 1 Like

blank:

Is there a Bible verse that details what should be worn for Holy Communion? If they decide to make a dress code, how is it Satanic? You also believe in the black is evil but white is good. And you are saying other people are brainwashed.



In the Bible, in any version, is it called Holy Communion? Or is it what the traditional Churches call it?

Why put the people in bondage of dress code after Jesus Christ has freed them and broken the yoke?

Why put the people in bondage of dress code after Jesus Christ has freed them and broken the yoke?Ayam not understanding

The OP is just trying to be mischievous. Until he post a picture of the enter church then I can take him seriously. I can only see Dress code for choir members . 4 Likes

Berlyn1:

What's with their choice of outfit?? Like ..how does it affect you??

Baby where have you been? Baby where have you been?

Jesus is Lord forever and ever. Amen. 2 Likes 1 Share

Who made black and red satanic? 4 Likes

pixtuk:

Spotted

.....a sheeple who follows the words of gods of men rather than the Words of God in the Bible.

since op Believes black colour is satanic, does it mean dark complexion people are demonic while fair complexion individuals are holy 6 Likes