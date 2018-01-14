₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by ikorodureporta: 4:36am
I've been hearing for a while that HOUSE ON THE ROCK'S official outfit on communion day is Black, & last week i got to see the pictures online myself.
If put together with all these things we've been hearing & reading about them (http://www.nairaland.com/2867977/worrying-state-house-rock-cathedral ), in my opinion, is a Satanic Sacrifice. I also understand they don't call it 'HOLY' communion, and all members of the congregation are served. People should be very careful of where they find themselves in the name of church. How on earth can a man brainwash intelligent men that this is Holy communion? Do you guyz know what 'black & red' represent?
In my church, The Holy Communion is served to only Born again (practicing christians) who made themselves available at the altar, & white is more acceptable rep for holiness, as worn on Baptism days...
From this act, they are actually possessing their members with some demons which watches over their destiny, thereby gaining access to them at anytime, just for the selfish gains of the Leaders. This is a Satanic initiation ceremony!
I know majority will not agree with me as usual, but the truth remains sacrosanct! Be Wise!!
#FreeTheCaptives!
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by ikorodureporta: 4:44am
Isn't there a similarity with these...
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by koolaid87: 5:10am
And the Lord said unto Satan " Whence comest thou Satan?"
Lord, We need rescue before he devours the rest of the flock
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by sonsomegrigbo: 5:28am
only a fool will expect sheep to behave like a human ....
over to Daddy freeze, the only active messia
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by greatgod2012(f): 5:36am
This is serious!
Sometimes, I wonder if these so called pastors with different ideologies and principles read the same Bible I'm reading.
I want to admonish my fellow Christians to read the Bible themselves and allow the Holy spirit to open their hearts of understanding, not following all these god of men around and be brainwashed!
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by iamgenius(m): 6:23am
ikorodureporta:They are both similar. Christians don't understand that the first sign of idol worshiping is BLOOD. Christians use blood and blood symbols(colour red).
Only the wise can understand
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by iamgenius(m): 6:26am
greatgod2012:How could they use your version of the bible? They are only following what was written in their own version.
Even the one you use has errors and discrepancies.
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by blank(f): 8:10am
Is there a Bible verse that details what should be worn for Holy Communion? If they decide to make a dress code, how is it Satanic? You also believe in the black is evil but white is good. And you are saying other people are brainwashed.
In the Bible, in any version, is it called Holy Communion? Or is it what the traditional Churches call it?
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by Riversides2003(m): 8:46am
In the last days things like this will happen, sure signs we in the end of times. Watch and pray.
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by phlamesG: 8:47am
I wonder why some persons will just sit in their various houses and take pride in judging others.
The only time in the bible where holy communion is recorded was during the last supper, where Jesus broke bread.
The bible didn't specify the colour of cloth worn.
So Mr man remove the log from your eyes before you try to remove the log in the eye of another.
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by datola: 8:47am
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by valdes00(m): 8:48am
Funny thing is that, ask the pastor about this, he will still wanna justify himself...
After, them go say Daddy freeze no know wetin him dey talk...
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by HermesParis: 8:49am
And you wonder why the "Whites" treat u guys as scum wen even ur own colour is not appreciated by u... What wrong in using color black as an outfit?? Is it nt just like every oda colors Our ways of reasoning have to change if indeed we wanna move forward as a continent
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by stellx(f): 8:49am
The world has found it's way into the Church
"Anko mentality" Of owambe parties.
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by olisehcom(f): 8:49am
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by Berlyn1(f): 8:50am
What's with their choice of outfit?? Like ..how does it affect you??
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by safarigirl(f): 8:50am
blank:a black man who thinks the colour of his skin is the representation for evil and the colour of the white man's skin is good
OP, as a black man, do you think you may be, in some way, affiliated with Satan, considering the colour of your skin?
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by wonlasewonimi: 8:51am
Maybe they want to install their own Gani Adams
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by kygo(m): 8:51am
what's wrong with the outfit? ���
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by crazygod(m): 8:51am
African mentality. Una don come again. Who said black is a color depicting evil and white is a color depicting holiness? Hope u know that osun traditional worshipers were white.... Does that mean osun worshipping is holy? Well going by your own argument and conviction, all black people on earth are evil including u.
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by pixtuk(m): 8:51am
blank:
Sheeple Spotted
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by fineguy11(m): 8:51am
just here to read sensible comments dars all
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by IForgotMyLoginD(f): 8:52am
Christians will never seize to pull down Christians. Smh. Happy Sunday everyone. Face God. Face His word. Stop the unbased condemnation.
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by seguno2: 8:52am
blank:
Why put the people in bondage of dress code after Jesus Christ has freed them and broken the yoke?
Ayam not understanding
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by Babaflenjor: 8:52am
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by talk2riel: 8:53am
The OP is just trying to be mischievous. Until he post a picture of the enter church then I can take him seriously. I can only see Dress code for choir members .
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by phlamesG: 8:53am
Berlyn1:
Baby where have you been?
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by modelmike7(m): 8:53am
Jesus is Lord forever and ever. Amen.
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by brostheo(m): 8:54am
Who made black and red satanic?
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by seguno2: 8:54am
pixtuk:
.....a sheeple who follows the words of gods of men rather than the Words of God in the Bible.
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by ruggedised: 8:55am
since op Believes black colour is satanic, does it mean dark complexion people are demonic while fair complexion individuals are holy
|Re: House On The Rock Communion Day Outfits: Right Or Wrong? (Pics) by ENG1110: 8:56am
What color of cloth did Jesus wear, and what did Jesus call it?
