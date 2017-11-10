₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,161 members, 3,904,677 topics. Date: Friday, 10 November 2017 at 05:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja (4457 Views)
Photos Of President Buhari With Bola Tinubu Today At The State House, Abuja / Inside Goodluck Jonathan’s Vandalized House, Abuja (Video) / Tinubu Honoured At Lagos House Abuja (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by presidency: 3:09pm
President Muhammadu Buhari met with members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the State House, Abuja.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by biacan(f): 3:13pm
Looks like he's been delivered
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by NgeneUkwenu(f): 3:13pm
CAN is just a department in PDP. Unless They come to endorse Buhari for 2019, like Governor Umahi, I dont see the Reason while Buhari should meet with this Useless Politicians called CAN.
Mtcheeeew!
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by Tyrabarbara(f): 3:15pm
we are united nation with numerous organisation innit. both foreign and local. let's build nigeria together irrespective of our political, ethinic, religious affiliation.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by madridguy(m): 3:15pm
SAI BABA belongs to everybody.
Democrat per excellent.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by AfroSamurai: 3:18pm
NgeneUkwenu:So you won't be cool with them unless they endorse PMB. Why am I not surprise.
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by Daniel2060(m): 3:18pm
That man on Red star like head-cover sha...
He be looking at Bubu like
Ama deliver fanaticism outta you
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by Caseless: 3:20pm
Most divisive religious organizations ever. Watch them leave aso rock and go back to call Buhari all sorts of name.
They can't be trusted.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by ojun50(m): 3:20pm
there visit wetin he add for dis economy
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by Goke7: 3:22pm
NgeneUkwenu:na attention CAN de find and they finally got it!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by Luckylife(m): 3:25pm
NgeneUkwenu:People that did this to you will not rest till you recover your reasoning and senses gradually.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 3:27pm
NgeneUkwenu:Bobirisky is back
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by adem30: 3:28pm
I hope they pure out their mind to him and stop disturbing us on the pages of news paper with their Islamization agenda Propaganda
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by ademusiwa3r: 3:46pm
Dear Christian , The money for schools is suppose to go to the military.. I am not antichrist, which is the next thing, someone is going to call me.
What I am saying is that the word master sergeant ( headmaster) which is now call Second Lieutenant
In the military they joke about headmaster, it is their job, which they have failed to do, saying they are sitting in the barrack..
the military can not build 80,000 barrack for them, there are just 300 barracks covering 200,000,000 people. which is 666666 person per barrack. By going back to the correct procedure it means 80,300 locations have military officers.. that 2500 person per military location.
Principal from the word, principal officer assigned to a command. The public schools are military command, and the principal most be military officers.. So 80,000 military officers have to be posted to the public schools. because they have to collect the cheque, if they dont collect the cheque, there can be litigation, even if they eat the money.. Nigeria reserve the right to take their properties after they die and convert them to a museum.
All 80000 public school and hospital most be headed by a military officer
Nigeria army use to have the rank master sergeant ( headmaster)
master sergeant ( headmaster) which is now call Second Lieutenant
Military has to send Second Lieutenant has primary School headmaster
And other ranks as principal officer in secondary Schools
To resolve the problem in education and hospital. Following correct procedure will be the best..
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by Spylord48: 3:47pm
They won't shout Islamization agenda again because they know definitely something will enter their pocket from this meeting
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by globemoney: 4:08pm
Caseless:The attempt to islamize nigger-area must be resisted.. Ngeneukwenu take note, and that Village governor umahi will be booted out in 2019
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:27pm
CROWNWEALTH019:bobrisky kee
People and bad mouth
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by thyzee77(m): 4:36pm
you are on point, thats the way to go. Hi Tyra and how are you doing? am temmy, like to be your friend. Hope am welcomed
Tyrabarbara:
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by BruncleZuma: 5:01pm
This won't change his bigotry and religious intolerance...
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by ekensi01(m): 5:02pm
Women won
FTC
STC
TTC
What's going on?
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by AntiWailer: 5:02pm
Na so
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by free2ryhme: 5:02pm
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by geostrata(m): 5:03pm
I tot i saw the topic as President Buhari Meets IPOD Members At The State House, Abuja
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by alignacademy(m): 5:04pm
presidency:
Good one: direct communication is always the best
Let's hope we'll now see less scary tales on WhatsApp...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by LazyNairalander(m): 5:04pm
NgeneUkwenu:you need help pass buhari and apc.
Btw are you married self?
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by Abbeyme: 5:04pm
Meet well o
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by talk2percy(m): 5:05pm
biacan:u say wetin??
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by LazyNairalander(m): 5:05pm
They should bless him with sense please.
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by cyborg123(m): 5:05pm
I guess this is a subtle christianization agenda.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by Chevronstaff: 5:05pm
NgeneUkwenu:I have seen stupidity, yours deserve a price.. What concerns CAN with any political affiliation.... I wonder how much you're been paid to come online and exhibit your ignorance and fool your lineage...
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja by femo122: 5:06pm
Lawyers Clash With Justices At Induction Of San's ! / Rmd Other Delta Commisioners Sacked By Acting Governor / He Scams Over $70, 000 And Ends Up In Prison
Viewing this topic: surgical, mhunt, eenya00, hushshinani(m), urchcoded(m), Ahmedhussain3463, SEHHYTEX(m), paschal100(m), dhardline(m), orimipe(f), okenwa(m), Jobabori(m), venoc200(m), Semmarich, barineh(m), felixix(m), BruncleZuma, Lokoyen(m), habbey99(m), myners007, Greatdre(m), Iblad0994(m), Adola1(m), lastkidconcepts, Ifa2, mcmurphy132(m), A7(m), buchilino(m), Firefire(m), ozalogbo, helpee(m) and 106 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7