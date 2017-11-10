Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Meets CAN Members At The State House, Abuja (4457 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari met with members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the State House, Abuja. 1 Like 2 Shares

Looks like he's been delivered 3 Likes 2 Shares

CAN is just a department in PDP. Unless They come to endorse Buhari for 2019, like Governor Umahi, I dont see the Reason while Buhari should meet with this Useless Politicians called CAN.



Mtcheeeew! 15 Likes 1 Share

we are united nation with numerous organisation innit. both foreign and local. let's build nigeria together irrespective of our political, ethinic, religious affiliation. 2 Likes 1 Share

SAI BABA belongs to everybody.



Democrat per excellent. 5 Likes 1 Share

NgeneUkwenu:

Mtcheeeew! So you won't be cool with them unless they endorse PMB. Why am I not surprise. So you won't be cool with them unless they endorse PMB. Why am I not surprise. 4 Likes





He be looking at Bubu like

Ama deliver fanaticism outta you

That man on Red star like head-cover sha...He be looking at Bubu likeAma deliver fanaticism outta you 2 Likes

Most divisive religious organizations ever. Watch them leave aso rock and go back to call Buhari all sorts of name.





They can't be trusted. 4 Likes 1 Share

there visit wetin he add for dis economy 2 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

Mtcheeeew! na attention CAN de find and they finally got it! na attention CAN de find and they finally got it! 3 Likes 1 Share

NgeneUkwenu:

Mtcheeeew! People that did this to you will not rest till you recover your reasoning and senses gradually. People that did this to you will not rest till you recover your reasoning and senses gradually. 2 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

Mtcheeeew! Bobirisky is back Bobirisky is back 8 Likes 1 Share

I hope they pure out their mind to him and stop disturbing us on the pages of news paper with their Islamization agenda Propaganda 1 Like







Dear Christian , The money for schools is suppose to go to the military.. I am not antichrist, which is the next thing, someone is going to call me.



What I am saying is that the word master sergeant ( headmaster) which is now call Second Lieutenant



In the military they joke about headmaster, it is their job, which they have failed to do, saying they are sitting in the barrack..

the military can not build 80,000 barrack for them, there are just 300 barracks covering 200,000,000 people. which is 666666 person per barrack. By going back to the correct procedure it means 80,300 locations have military officers.. that 2500 person per military location.





Principal from the word, principal officer assigned to a command. The public schools are military command, and the principal most be military officers.. So 80,000 military officers have to be posted to the public schools. because they have to collect the cheque, if they dont collect the cheque, there can be litigation, even if they eat the money.. Nigeria reserve the right to take their properties after they die and convert them to a museum.



All 80000 public school and hospital most be headed by a military officer





Nigeria army use to have the rank master sergeant ( headmaster)



master sergeant ( headmaster) which is now call Second Lieutenant



Military has to send Second Lieutenant has primary School headmaster



And other ranks as principal officer in secondary Schools



To resolve the problem in education and hospital. Following correct procedure will be the best..











They won't shout Islamization agenda again because they know definitely something will enter their pocket from this meeting 2 Likes 1 Share

Caseless:

Most divisive religious organizations ever. Watch them leave aso rock and go back to call Buhari all sorts of name.





They can't be trusted. The attempt to islamize nigger-area must be resisted.. Ngeneukwenu take note, and that Village governor umahi will be booted out in 2019 The attempt to islamize nigger-area must be resisted.. Ngeneukwenu take note, and that Village governor umahi will be booted out in 2019 1 Like

CROWNWEALTH019:



Bobirisky is back bobrisky kee







People and bad mouth bobrisky keePeople and bad mouth 2 Likes 1 Share





Tyrabarbara:

we are united nation with numerous organisation innit. both foreign and local. let's build nigeria together irrespective of our political, ethinic, religious affiliation. you are on point, thats the way to go. Hi Tyra and how are you doing? am temmy, like to be your friend. Hope am welcomed





This won't change his bigotry and religious intolerance... This won't change his bigotry and religious intolerance...

Women won

FTC

STC

TTC





What's going on?

Na so

President Buhari Meets IPOD Members At The State House, Abuja

I tot i saw the topic as 1 Like 1 Share

presidency:

President Muhammadu Buhari met with members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the State House, Abuja.

Good one: direct communication is always the best



Let's hope we'll now see less scary tales on WhatsApp... Good one: direct communication is always the bestLet's hope we'll now see less scary tales on WhatsApp... 1 Like 1 Share

NgeneUkwenu:

CAN is just a department in PDP. Unless They come to endorse Buhari for 2019, like Governor Umahi, I dont see the Reason while Buhari should meet with this Useless Politicians called CAN.



Mtcheeeew! you need help pass buhari and apc.

Btw are you married self? you need help pass buhari and apc.Btw are you married self? 1 Like

Meet well o

biacan:

Looks like he's been delivered u say wetin?? u say wetin??

They should bless him with sense please.



I guess this is a subtle christianization agenda. I guess this is a subtle christianization agenda. 1 Like 1 Share