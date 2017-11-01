₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by WotzupNG: 3:20pm
Hollywood Star Actress, Lupita Nyongo has taken to Instagram to call out Grazia Magazine for editing her dark skin and and kinky coily hair.
The Actress appears on the cover of the magazine but the pictures used by the magazine appear edited. Her skin was lightened and her hair smoothed.
Her post on Instagram:
As I have made clear so often in the past with every fiber of my being, I embrace my natural heritage and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too. Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are. I am disappointed that @graziauk invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like. Had I been consulted, I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women's complexion, hair style and texture. #dtmh
http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/11/lupita-nyongo-grazia-magazine.html
2 Likes
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by Lalas247(f): 3:33pm
Yes preach on ....
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by Benita27(f): 3:37pm
Everything to a black man has the racist or prejudice undertone. We don't see beyond our nose before screaming either of this two...it's normal to edit a picture meant for the cover of a Magazine. Her dark skin tone wasn't edited to white complexion, and it wasn't edited to a fair complexion either, so I see nothing wrong in the finishing touches they gave her skin. Were you expecting them not to edit the original picture? Their crime here is the fact that her lengthy kinky hair was edited to low-cut. The management of the Magazine are really insane if that was done without her consent.
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by Lalas247(f): 3:50pm
[quote author=Benita27 post=62253399][/quote]
Gbam
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by Tamarapetty(f): 3:50pm
ebony beauty
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by LuvU2(f): 3:58pm
Why nt leave Hollywood dear Lupita? White system deliberately hunts nd misrepresents people of color. And they love it when u complain coz it gives them this feel of power over you.
7 Likes
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by Benita27(f): 4:23pm
Lalas247:I modified.
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by newsynews: 8:05pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by jantavanta(m): 8:21pm
They have been doing it for centuries. Starting with sculptures when they break-off noses that are not pointed. With paintings, they "whiten" paintings to convert a black person to a white person.
My dear Black Model, if you are told that you are pretty, remember the mark on your forehead, when they play tricks on you.
1 Like
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by BruncleZuma: 9:59pm
1 Like
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by akeentech(m): 10:00pm
newsynews:
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by Samusu(m): 10:01pm
BruncleZuma:
Make I follow you laugh
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by miqos02(m): 10:01pm
rear
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by Factfinder1(f): 10:02pm
"No condition is permanent"
What about fallen breast?
Any hope
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by miteolu(m): 10:02pm
Who is she?
1 Like
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by 1kingwriter: 10:03pm
Black is beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by HPS3(m): 10:03pm
Am I the only one who doesn't get what the problem is?.
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by cescky(m): 10:03pm
Fame is getting to your head nupita...
Something to be ignored Na him u carry for head
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by olaboy33(m): 10:03pm
This comment was deleted
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by Ipheyemmy01(m): 10:03pm
Black is beautiful and bold.
1 Like
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by lonelydora(m): 10:03pm
She's very proud of her skin colour. Nice one.
Don't mind all these Ngwa and Calabar girls bleaching away their skins.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by mployer(m): 10:03pm
She is still ugly.
1 Like
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by Oildichotomy(m): 10:04pm
Ok
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by ThinkWISELY(m): 10:04pm
story
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by Ipheyemmy01(m): 10:04pm
cescky:What is this one saying.. .
1 Like
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by Milonis(m): 10:04pm
Hollywood and it's Media affiliates are White man's creation. They do as they please........this been going on for years.
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by Hewrittes: 10:04pm
Wetin concern nairaland with Kenya
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by bettercreature(m): 10:06pm
mployer:
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by Metrobaba(m): 10:06pm
Black Beauty
1 Like
|Re: Grazia Magazine Edits Lupita Nyongo Dark Skin & Hair. She Calls Them Out by ReubenE(m): 10:07pm
Beautiful girl.
I am not sure if they meant to offend u
3 Likes
