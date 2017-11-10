Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School (2771 Views)

http://yakubublog.blogspot.co.id/2017/11/kaduna-government-recruiting-teachers.html?m=1 ARE YOU PASSIONATE ABOUT IMPARTING KNOWLEDGE AND GOOD CHARACTER TO LEADERS OF THE FUTURE? -The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Commission is recruiting 25,000 primary school teachers. Please apply. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for written and oral examinations prior to further training and deployment. Details below: 2 Likes 1 Share

This short man mean business oooo. The number of sacked teachers is outrageous BUT if that is what it takes to turn around the educational sector in the state, I'm in support of it. Many of the teachers in public schools are political supporters who knows nothing. They sell their goods in school and engage in gossips all day. At the end of the month, they get their pay. Why won't our educational sector be in shambles? 14 Likes 1 Share

politicians must take Nigerians for being very stu.pid. One week to elections in anambra state AND all of a sudden all the street lights are functional and stupidly powered by generators.









btw Kaduna state educational system needs total overhauling. 1 Like 1 Share

El-rufai the man with balls of steel



Do the needful sir! 5 Likes 1 Share





funny man....covenant, babcock and bowen university graduates go apply....men with PHD go apply funny man....covenant, babcock and bowen university graduates go apply....men with PHD go apply

okay

More Idiots to the workforce.. .olodos

Ok

I have d feeling that this mallam wanna recruit Alfas and imams into the educational sector of Kaduna state.s 1 Like 1 Share





someone viewing this trend will apply for this job someone viewing this trend will apply for this job 2 Likes 1 Share

I will give it a trial. Today is my Birthday, how many likes can I get to make my day a special one? 7 Likes

Nasir no fucksgiven El rufai





see wetin the sacked teachers do see wetin the sacked teachers do 2 Likes 1 Share

Aieboocaar:

El-rufai the man with balls of steel



Do the needful sir! I personally admire his balls.

no homo I personally admire his balls.no homo 3 Likes 1 Share

nawaooo

Every day we complain of how bad the educational sector is, here is a man taking a bold step and the best thing most people can do is insult him.



We are the major problem of this country not even the thief called Leaders 10 Likes 2 Shares

HumbleGee:

More Idiots to the workforce.. .olodos wetin this mumu dey comment sef wetin this mumu dey comment sef 5 Likes 1 Share

nice move... we need this across all states in the country 1 Like 1 Share

Children deserve good, quality, and inspiring teachers 2 Likes 1 Share

Thank you Gov. Elrufai for doing the needful. No matter what they say against you, this act is in a good direction. best of luck to the applicants 2 Likes 1 Share

The only way Nigeria would change for the better is when we do things differently.



El-Rufai has proven to be an unflinching leader.



His likes made China great. 3 Likes

He conducted competence test found out that a lot of teachers are not qualified he sacked them and then about to replace them with competent hands..



Talk about Nigeria being great again.... This is the only way 4 Likes 2 Shares





This is the kind of leader I thought Buhari was. Leader.This is the kind of leader I thought Buhari was.

free2ryhme:

wetin this mumu dey comment sef I dont reply idiots ..bye I dont reply idiots ..bye

I trust some Nigerians will critisize this man for this bold move. This is the kind of leadership we need in Nigeria. If this kind of measure can be taken across all the facets of economy and workforce, then maybe there is yet a glimmer of hope for this country. 3 Likes

Weldone. How olodo go dey teach children 1 Like

MirJay:

I have d feeling that this mallam wanna recruit Alfas and imams into the educational sector of Kaduna state.s how do you sleep at night with this cameluom mode of yours?

Somebody is trying to sanitize the educational system and your bringing religion into it. If ur xtian bro/sis can't do it let d muslims have it. how do you sleep at night with this cameluom mode of yours?Somebody is trying to sanitize the educational system and your bringing religion into it. If ur xtian bro/sis can't do it let d muslims have it.

HumbleGee:

I dont reply idiots ..bye

and the idiot replied and the idiot replied

Good one..



