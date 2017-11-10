₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by Agricblog: 3:45pm
ARE YOU PASSIONATE ABOUT IMPARTING KNOWLEDGE AND GOOD CHARACTER TO LEADERS OF THE FUTURE? -The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Commission is recruiting 25,000 primary school teachers. Please apply. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for written and oral examinations prior to further training and deployment. Details below:

Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by nairavsdollars: 5:25pm
This short man mean business oooo. The number of sacked teachers is outrageous BUT if that is what it takes to turn around the educational sector in the state, I'm in support of it. Many of the teachers in public schools are political supporters who knows nothing. They sell their goods in school and engage in gossips all day. At the end of the month, they get their pay. Why won't our educational sector be in shambles?

Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by elChapo1: 5:25pm
politicians must take Nigerians for being very stu.pid. One week to elections in anambra state AND all of a sudden all the street lights are functional and stupidly powered by generators.
btw Kaduna state educational system needs total overhauling.

Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by Aieboocaar(m): 5:25pm
El-rufai the man with balls of steel
Do the needful sir!

Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by GreenMavro: 5:25pm
funny man....covenant, babcock and bowen university graduates go apply....men with PHD go apply
Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by hypertension(m): 5:26pm
okay
Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by HumbleGee(m): 5:26pm
More Idiots to the workforce.. .olodos
Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by taiwo005(m): 5:26pm
Ok
Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by MirJay: 5:27pm
I have d feeling that this mallam wanna recruit Alfas and imams into the educational sector of Kaduna state.s

Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by jazinogold(m): 5:27pm
someone viewing this trend will apply for this job

Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by Chibabi(m): 5:27pm
I will give it a trial. Today is my Birthday, how many likes can I get to make my day a special one?

Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by oyb(m): 5:28pm
Nasir no fucksgiven El rufai
Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by free2ryhme: 5:28pm
see wetin the sacked teachers do

Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by Saheed9: 5:28pm
Aieboocaar:I personally admire his balls.
no homo

Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by karzyharsky(m): 5:28pm
nawaooo
Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by chukxy44(m): 5:28pm
Every day we complain of how bad the educational sector is, here is a man taking a bold step and the best thing most people can do is insult him.
We are the major problem of this country not even the thief called Leaders

Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by free2ryhme: 5:28pm
HumbleGee:wetin this mumu dey comment sef

Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by vykte(m): 5:29pm
nice move... we need this across all states in the country

Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by pabostt: 5:30pm
Children deserve good, quality, and inspiring teachers

Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by adem30: 5:30pm
Thank you Gov. Elrufai for doing the needful. No matter what they say against you, this act is in a good direction. best of luck to the applicants

Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by GavelSlam: 5:30pm
The only way Nigeria would change for the better is when we do things differently.
El-Rufai has proven to be an unflinching leader.
His likes made China great.

Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by Poshriel(f): 5:31pm
He conducted competence test found out that a lot of teachers are not qualified he sacked them and then about to replace them with competent hands..
Talk about Nigeria being great again.... This is the only way

Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by AntiWailer: 5:31pm
Leader.
This is the kind of leader I thought Buhari was.
Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by HumbleGee(m): 5:31pm
free2ryhme:I dont reply idiots ..bye
Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by ofalu047(m): 5:32pm
I trust some Nigerians will critisize this man for this bold move. This is the kind of leadership we need in Nigeria. If this kind of measure can be taken across all the facets of economy and workforce, then maybe there is yet a glimmer of hope for this country.

Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by millomaniac: 5:32pm
Weldone. How olodo go dey teach children

Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by LazyNairalander(m): 5:35pm
MirJay:how do you sleep at night with this cameluom mode of yours?
Somebody is trying to sanitize the educational system and your bringing religion into it. If ur xtian bro/sis can't do it let d muslims have it.
Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by free2ryhme: 5:35pm
HumbleGee:
and the idiot replied
Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by micgray100(m): 5:36pm
Good one..
Good one..
Re: Kaduna Government Recruiting 25,000 Teachers For Primary School by micgray100(m): 5:36pm
Good one..
Good one..
