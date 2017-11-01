₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by cooldude62(m): 11:42pm On Nov 10
When you are doing business in Nigeria, you have to be smart like this lady. Her ingenuity should be applauded! I came across this and thought to share.
Asake Agoro is the owner of Asakeoge Couture, an international Fashion Brand.
http://alimoshostandard.blogspot.com.ng/2017/11/nigerian-debtors-mad-people-mad.html
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by DozieInc(m): 12:16am
Crazy debtors, serves them right.
Can we break the egg now?
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by Odioko1(m): 9:39am
K
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by konkonbilo(m): 9:39am
Kk
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by modelmike7(m): 9:41am
Hahahahaha, what a way to get your money from your debtors!
This is so UNIQUE and EPIC, I'm so sure the debtor won't sleep for a week!
Only a brave woman can try this out!!
Please, can we break the last egg Hahahahaha.
(I'm so sure the lazy ones won't read the story, they will be waiting for summary, lol!)
DEBTORS KILL BUSINESS!!
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by pesinfada(m): 9:42am
Shameless things
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by MhizzAJ(f): 9:43am
That woman must be very funny
Some people can owe for Africa
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by lordmario(m): 9:43am
Bwahahahhahaa..... Lmao
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by handsomenonny(m): 9:43am
Ok
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by kpaofame: 9:45am
Women wahala...why live above your means.....
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by ogologoamu: 9:45am
Everybody is owing one thing or the other.
Kiss the truth.
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by Jovie: 9:46am
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by oyepaulkay(m): 9:46am
Funny
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by tchimatic(m): 9:46am
no be small thing ooo
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by OldBeer: 9:47am
Proof that Nigerians fear their native gods more than Jesus.
Remove bible and let our lawmakers swear with their traditional gods, this country will turn to dubai in a year.
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by Pearl05(f): 9:47am
Creative
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by nmanma1(f): 9:48am
Sweetest way to follow debtors.
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by yhemsy62(m): 9:49am
Omo see common sense o
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by HazardCosta(m): 9:49am
U did excellently well. It is the best method so that people will not take debts so lightly
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by Lamzee(m): 9:50am
4eggs, 1marker and little fuel cough out 50k.
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by modelmike7(m): 9:50am
ogologoamu:So that gives you the audacity and confidence to keep owing all over?!
smh
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by Phaanie: 9:50am
Hahahahahahaha i don't why i love this woman.
Dont mind them when they use your hard work to slay and then take you for a fool.
Serves her right
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by Jerrypolo(m): 9:52am
LoL @ "can we break the last egg now"?
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by Bunmarium(m): 9:52am
nice one
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by nzeobi(m): 9:53am
I must say you are creative. people fear juju more than they fear the almighty cos of his grace and mercy
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by yomalex(m): 9:53am
hmm Xquisite Couture are you seeing this
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by adebayo201: 9:54am
funny...
but dont try this to a woman from Osun State oh. As you're breaking the eggs, she will be breaking ostrich eggs too!
i fear babalawo from ife!
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by chinonyinye: 9:55am
lol... that was epic. the funniest of all was when the husband asked 'can we break the last egg now?'. I think say she no dey fear na as per the paparazzi she bin dey form. yeye.
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by wordbank(m): 9:55am
I've a fashion designer that's owing me over 200k, fashion designers sabi owe too.
I've a close friend that's about to sell his equipment to pay debts accrued for 3yrs.
My guy say him transfer money to my account but for where? All na scope
Just a few in my friends list, not major clients
And I'm owing 6k for gas refill yesterday and dem don call me this morn.
I just tire
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by Millz404(m): 9:56am
This idiot that is owing me close to 200k...time to nollywood up.
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by onyidonaldson(m): 9:57am
|Re: Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) by Originalsly: 9:58am
Business is business....that kind business....deposit and balance upon completion.
