ThankGod today, I am a Graduate but still haven't gotten a mouth watering job to continue with my academics but God is in control. Just like me, I lost my mother at tender age of One and father followed when I was 10years..Life became too difficult for my sibling who was taking care of me and her family, I was taken to ajegunle to do apprentice trader, for 6years, I never wanted or dream of being a business man. Wanted to be a professor as my Dad was a Teacher. I dropped out of school when it was time to pay for my junior WAEC.I needed to follow his professional line but wanted it in a bigger way. My Dream became or appeared to be a stream dream then.Served for two years before I began to realize that business is not my calling, at little age, I pay more attention to reading children's novels and after reading I would write down the vocabularies in it and my landlord's children were admiring me and my brilliance. At the beginning of my third year, I had saved some money that I taught would enable me to write my WAEC and help me to learn a skill afterwards.I told my boss, that I am tired, he took me back to my sister's house and I was taken back to the village to stay with my uncle. It was then, that I discovered that they paid my father gratuity and it was with my uncle.I also discovered that, my siblings in the village were enjoying my father's big palm farm and never wanted me to know about it.ThankGod today, I am a Graduate but still haven't gotten a mouth watering job to continue with my academics but God is in control.