|Man Orphaned At 2, Becomes A Chartered Accountant (Photos) by Johnnyessence: 12:55am
Nigerian man orphaned at 2, becomes a chartered accountant. check his twitter page below:
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/11/nigerian-man-orphaned-at-2-becomes_9.html
|Re: Man Orphaned At 2, Becomes A Chartered Accountant (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 12:58am
|Re: Man Orphaned At 2, Becomes A Chartered Accountant (Photos) by sim37(m): 12:59am
thank God for his life!
|Re: Man Orphaned At 2, Becomes A Chartered Accountant (Photos) by Johnnyessence: 1:24am
what i just know's that challenges doesn't stop destiny. challenges strengthen destiny, and also lead someone to great place in life. the key is patience and never to give up.
|Re: Man Orphaned At 2, Becomes A Chartered Accountant (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 1:34am
Amazing
If it were to be some people they would ve given up or been depressed
|Re: Man Orphaned At 2, Becomes A Chartered Accountant (Photos) by juman(m): 1:35am
Nice.
|Re: Man Orphaned At 2, Becomes A Chartered Accountant (Photos) by Johnnyessence: 1:45am
the man didn't allow circumstances to stop his dream. i pray for protection for this family.
|Re: Man Orphaned At 2, Becomes A Chartered Accountant (Photos) by zephry(m): 2:28am
MhizzAJ:let me tell u sister not everyone who fails, failed as a result of them giving up some people will just fail because they will fail
|Re: Man Orphaned At 2, Becomes A Chartered Accountant (Photos) by Aminaforreal: 9:46am
God's blessing......
|Re: Man Orphaned At 2, Becomes A Chartered Accountant (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 9:47am
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Man Orphaned At 2, Becomes A Chartered Accountant (Photos) by HopeAlive14(m): 9:47am
Congratulations!
The stone (obstacle) some see as barrier is what others see as a step!
|Re: Man Orphaned At 2, Becomes A Chartered Accountant (Photos) by achi4u(m): 9:51am
Determination, endurance and hard work pay
|Re: Man Orphaned At 2, Becomes A Chartered Accountant (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 9:51am
Congratulations bro. What doesn't kill you, moulds you.
|Re: Man Orphaned At 2, Becomes A Chartered Accountant (Photos) by crackhouse(m): 9:52am
It's sad their parents are no more.
|Re: Man Orphaned At 2, Becomes A Chartered Accountant (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 9:52am
Good for him
|Re: Man Orphaned At 2, Becomes A Chartered Accountant (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 9:53am
WE SERVE A LIVING GOD!
|Re: Man Orphaned At 2, Becomes A Chartered Accountant (Photos) by maxwell767(m): 9:55am
Truly,your background can never determine your future
Says dad.. May his soul rest in peace
|Re: Man Orphaned At 2, Becomes A Chartered Accountant (Photos) by blowjob: 9:56am
U GET LUCK,DEM NOR USE U,FOR MONEY MAKIN THIN... RITUALS..
|Re: Man Orphaned At 2, Becomes A Chartered Accountant (Photos) by Joephat(m): 9:59am
Just like me, I lost my mother at tender age of One and father followed when I was 10years..
Life became too difficult for my sibling who was taking care of me and her family, I was taken to ajegunle to do apprentice trader, for 6years, I never wanted or dream of being a business man. Wanted to be a professor as my Dad was a Teacher. I dropped out of school when it was time to pay for my junior WAEC.
I needed to follow his professional line but wanted it in a bigger way. My Dream became or appeared to be a stream dream then.
Served for two years before I began to realize that business is not my calling, at little age, I pay more attention to reading children's novels and after reading I would write down the vocabularies in it and my landlord's children were admiring me and my brilliance. At the beginning of my third year, I had saved some money that I taught would enable me to write my WAEC and help me to learn a skill afterwards.
I told my boss, that I am tired, he took me back to my sister's house and I was taken back to the village to stay with my uncle. It was then, that I discovered that they paid my father gratuity and it was with my uncle.
I also discovered that, my siblings in the village were enjoying my father's big palm farm and never wanted me to know about it.
ThankGod today, I am a Graduate but still haven't gotten a mouth watering job to continue with my academics but God is in control.
|Re: Man Orphaned At 2, Becomes A Chartered Accountant (Photos) by twilliamx: 9:59am
Thank God
|Re: Man Orphaned At 2, Becomes A Chartered Accountant (Photos) by donblade85555(m): 10:00am
na wao
|Re: Man Orphaned At 2, Becomes A Chartered Accountant (Photos) by Mckandre(m): 10:09am
J
|Re: Man Orphaned At 2, Becomes A Chartered Accountant (Photos) by coolitempa(f): 10:10am
modelmike7:
Indeed...what an inspiring story....well done.
|Re: Man Orphaned At 2, Becomes A Chartered Accountant (Photos) by Rhodiumic(m): 10:29am
zephry:Wrong bro, nobody fails because he/she will fail. People fail because they gave up not knowing how close they were to SUCCESS.
|Re: Man Orphaned At 2, Becomes A Chartered Accountant (Photos) by sunbbo(m): 10:30am
The extent to which a man can goes, only God knows. Congratutions man.
