Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up (14045 Views)

Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother / For Baring Her Boobs, Yvonne Jegede's Fans Attack Her On Instagram / Annie Idibia's Brother, Sylvester Macaulay Pictured With (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to Doris,Annie and her family have been treating her like a slave.She lamented that she was doing fine as a make-up artist before she met Wisdom Macaulay who stopped her from working. Doris said that anytime there is a slight issue,Annie's brother will dash to Annie's house in Lekki and they will return later in a Prado jeep with the mom and starts to physically abuse her.



The lady stated that although they have been living together as husband and wife for four years,she has given Wisdom Macaulay 2 kids,however he has refused to pay her bride price despite always reminding him.



She also accused Wisdom of always smoking Indian Hemp.



This is coming just barely a week after Annie Idibia organised a widely publicised women empowerment workshop in Abuja.



See photos below and videos below...



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/annie-idibias-brothers-wife-in-tears-as-annie-mom-attack-her-abduct-her-kid According to a video making the rounds on social media, this lady identifed as Doris, the wife of Wisdom, Annie Idibia's brother, Annie and their mom stormed her house on Friday November 10, to beat her, destroy her properties and abduct her kid. Doris who was in tears shared photos of things destroyed as she narrated her ordeal in the hands of Tuface's wife Annie and her mother.According to Doris,Annie and her family have been treating her like a slave.She lamented that she was doing fine as a make-up artist before she met Wisdom Macaulay who stopped her from working. Doris said that anytime there is a slight issue,Annie's brother will dash to Annie's house in Lekki and they will return later in a Prado jeep with the mom and starts to physically abuse her.The lady stated that although they have been living together as husband and wife for four years,she has given Wisdom Macaulay 2 kids,however he has refused to pay her bride price despite always reminding him.She also accused Wisdom of always smoking Indian Hemp.This is coming just barely a week after Annie Idibia organised a widely publicised women empowerment workshop in Abuja.See photos below and videos below...

WATCH THE VIDEO WHERE SHE REVEALED ALL THE DIRTY DETAILS HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/annie-idibias-brothers-wife-in-tears-as-annie-mom-attack-her-abduct-her-kid















WATCH THE VIDEO WHERE SHE REVEALED ALL THE DIRTY DETAILS HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/annie-idibias-brothers-wife-in-tears-as-annie-mom-attack-her-abduct-her-kid

hmm

If this story is true, den im im sorry to say dat she married a p***y.



No man, i reapeat NO MAN should eva take his marital problems out of his matrimonial home. Same applies to women........ For better or for worse, so deal with it.......... Marriage no be beans. 26 Likes 2 Shares

Annie abi my eyes is seeing double ni?... Do not judge the character of someone with his/her face. It can be misleading. 6 Likes

This is so bad.



She obviously married a kid and not a man.



A kid that always run to mommy dearest and sis whenever he's having marital issues.



Women should always learn to be independent even if your husband is a billionaire. Have your own project and goals.





Life is very unpredictable. Death is inevitable and divorce happens so you have to always always always learn to be independent.



If a man thinks I shouldn't work or have my own goals just because I married him then I will gladly bounce. 23 Likes 3 Shares

If she's actually doing dis to a woman like her, it's a big shame.

Annie should put herself in that lady's shoes.

An oppressor claiming nice on social media.

I'll be forced to throw a pity party for dis lady and Blackface after the later also accuse Annie's husband 2face of oppression over his intellectual property.

I'm now believing Blackface story cos Annie and 2face must be thinking alike. 8 Likes



When things started going south she should have taken the kids away till he saw sense .......nothing new about a worthless man that is established ... why were u still der?



He refused to pay your bride price , not that you need him to but shows the guy didn’t even respect u enough in the beginning .. 4 years two kids later and you are crying



Tomorrow you will sing Miss Independent by Neyo Only a weak lady will let anyone take her kids ..... that’s your first priority as a MotherWhen things started going south she should have taken the kids away till he saw sense .......nothing new about a worthless man that is established ... why were u still der?He refused to pay your bride price , not that you need him to but shows the guy didn’t even respect u enough in the beginning .. 4 years two kids later and you are cryingTomorrow you will sing Miss Independent by Neyo 14 Likes 2 Shares

he hasn't paid your bride price and u still married him. he doesn't allow u work, and u're still with him. as you lay your bed, so you lie on it he hasn't paid your bride price and u still married him. he doesn't allow u work, and u're still with him. as you lay your bed, so you lie on it 4 Likes

Ok







God save us all from this generation of hypocrites.



Now everyone knows Annie for who she is;

A scheming manipulative liar.

The same lady who echoes it at any given opportunity that marriages thrive in the absense of third-parties.



The same woman who speaks against women and spousal-abuse.

I know her stand when Peter Okoye's mom and hus brothers were kicking against him marrying Lola Omotayo.

Hypocrites everywhere.



We know what Tuface goes through.

We know how she has effeminated him,

We also know what Pero Adeniyi and her kids have suffered because of Annie.

But she sucks up to Sumbo, because Sumbo is her match and won't take her narcissistic diva attitude.





God will keep exposing the hypocrites amongst us. God save us all from this generation of hypocrites.Now everyone knows Annie for who she is;A scheming manipulative liar.The same lady who echoes it at any given opportunity that marriages thrive in the absense of third-parties.The same woman who speaks against women and spousal-abuse.I know her stand when Peter Okoye's mom and hus brothers were kicking against him marrying Lola Omotayo.Hypocrites everywhere.We know what Tuface goes through.We know how she has effeminated him,We also know what Pero Adeniyi and her kids have suffered because of Annie.But she sucks up to Sumbo, because Sumbo is her match and won't take her narcissistic diva attitude.God will keep exposing the hypocrites amongst us. 20 Likes 1 Share

I can't marry a broke lady 3 Likes

i tot is 2baba family i tot is 2baba family

The title tests your English comprehension ability subtly 4 Likes

See my account balance is for all mtn sim working 2 Likes 1 Share

Let's all visit Annie on instagram

Barbaric

zizie:

Let's all visit Annie on instagram Safe journey...... Safe journey...... 2 Likes

If a man runs to his sister and mom when there is an issue in his marriage then he is a boy.



The woman comfortably went ahead to have two children for a man who has not paid her dowry and believe that having children for him will push him to marry her.... the downside of co-habitation.

Kolababe:

According to a video making the rounds on social media, this lady identifed as Doris, the wife of Wisdom, Annie Idibia's brother, Annie and their mom stormed her house on Friday November 10, to beat her, destroy her properties and abduct her kid. Doris who was in tears shared photos of things destroyed as she narrated her ordeal in the hands of Tuface's wife Annie and her mother.



According to Doris,Annie and her family have been treating her like a slave.She lamented that she was doing fine as a make-up artist before she met Wisdom Macaulay who stopped her from working. Doris said that anytime there is a slight issue,Annie's brother will dash to Annie's house in Lekki and they will return later in a Prado jeep with the mom and starts to physically abuse her.



The lady stated that although they have been living together as husband and wife for four years,she has given Wisdom Macaulay 2 kids,however he has refused to pay her bride price despite always reminding him.



She also accused Wisdom of always smoking Indian Hemp.



This is coming just barely a week after Annie Idibia organised a widely publicised women empowerment workshop in Abuja.



See photos below and videos below...



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/annie-idibias-brothers-wife-in-tears-as-annie-mom-attack-her-abduct-her-kid my igbo brothers the smart ones will say





Nne agaju onye? my igbo brothers the smart ones will sayNne agaju onye? 1 Like 1 Share

Hmm

He stopped you from working because he is your father that trained you...

Dumb average Nigerian woman. 7 Likes

Annie? Na wa o.

sexybbstar:

Annie abi my eyes is seeing double ni?... Do not judge the character of someone with his/her face. It can be misleading.





awwww..

kokomaster4g:





so u can't work I work but from my observations, finances is always a major cause of friction in marriages, so it's best to marry an independent lady that has her hustle game on, you will tend to respect her more, coz if u misbehave she can dump your ass and move on I work but from my observations, finances is always a major cause of friction in marriages, so it's best to marry an independent lady that has her hustle game on, you will tend to respect her more, coz if u misbehave she can dump your ass and move on 2 Likes

This is an issue between live-in lovers........Pls comment with understanding 1 Like



You na baby mama naa

Ask Sophie

God help you if you don't have a 'Dele' as uncle Love nti-ike emee gi ifeYou na baby mama naaAsk SophieGod help you if you don't have a 'Dele' as uncle 1 Like