₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,477 members, 3,905,693 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 November 2017 at 10:38 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up (14045 Views)
Stella Damasus Hosts Hyacinth Idibia, 2face Idibia's Brother / For Baring Her Boobs, Yvonne Jegede's Fans Attack Her On Instagram / Annie Idibia's Brother, Sylvester Macaulay Pictured With (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by Kolababe: 6:38am
According to a video making the rounds on social media, this lady identifed as Doris, the wife of Wisdom, Annie Idibia's brother, Annie and their mom stormed her house on Friday November 10, to beat her, destroy her properties and abduct her kid. Doris who was in tears shared photos of things destroyed as she narrated her ordeal in the hands of Tuface's wife Annie and her mother.
According to Doris,Annie and her family have been treating her like a slave.She lamented that she was doing fine as a make-up artist before she met Wisdom Macaulay who stopped her from working. Doris said that anytime there is a slight issue,Annie's brother will dash to Annie's house in Lekki and they will return later in a Prado jeep with the mom and starts to physically abuse her.
The lady stated that although they have been living together as husband and wife for four years,she has given Wisdom Macaulay 2 kids,however he has refused to pay her bride price despite always reminding him.
She also accused Wisdom of always smoking Indian Hemp.
This is coming just barely a week after Annie Idibia organised a widely publicised women empowerment workshop in Abuja.
See photos below and videos below...
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/annie-idibias-brothers-wife-in-tears-as-annie-mom-attack-her-abduct-her-kid
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by Kolababe: 6:38am
WATCH THE VIDEO WHERE SHE REVEALED ALL THE DIRTY DETAILS HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/annie-idibias-brothers-wife-in-tears-as-annie-mom-attack-her-abduct-her-kid
WATCH THE VIDEO WHERE SHE REVEALED ALL THE DIRTY DETAILS HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/annie-idibias-brothers-wife-in-tears-as-annie-mom-attack-her-abduct-her-kid
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by Heryorh: 6:43am
hmm
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by psalmson001: 7:20am
If this story is true, den im im sorry to say dat she married a p***y.
No man, i reapeat NO MAN should eva take his marital problems out of his matrimonial home. Same applies to women........ For better or for worse, so deal with it.......... Marriage no be beans.
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by sexybbstar(f): 7:33am
Annie abi my eyes is seeing double ni?... Do not judge the character of someone with his/her face. It can be misleading.
6 Likes
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by Rokia2(f): 7:42am
This is so bad.
She obviously married a kid and not a man.
A kid that always run to mommy dearest and sis whenever he's having marital issues.
Women should always learn to be independent even if your husband is a billionaire. Have your own project and goals.
Life is very unpredictable. Death is inevitable and divorce happens so you have to always always always learn to be independent.
If a man thinks I shouldn't work or have my own goals just because I married him then I will gladly bounce.
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by OKorowanta: 7:51am
If she's actually doing dis to a woman like her, it's a big shame.
Annie should put herself in that lady's shoes.
An oppressor claiming nice on social media.
I'll be forced to throw a pity party for dis lady and Blackface after the later also accuse Annie's husband 2face of oppression over his intellectual property.
I'm now believing Blackface story cos Annie and 2face must be thinking alike.
8 Likes
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by Lalas247(f): 8:20am
Only a weak lady will let anyone take her kids ..... that’s your first priority as a Mother
When things started going south she should have taken the kids away till he saw sense .......nothing new about a worthless man that is established ... why were u still der?
He refused to pay your bride price , not that you need him to but shows the guy didn’t even respect u enough in the beginning .. 4 years two kids later and you are crying
Tomorrow you will sing Miss Independent by Neyo
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by Tamarapetty(f): 9:04am
he hasn't paid your bride price and u still married him. he doesn't allow u work, and u're still with him. as you lay your bed, so you lie on it
4 Likes
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by johnstar(m): 9:15am
Ok
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by NwaAmaikpe: 9:15am
God save us all from this generation of hypocrites.
Now everyone knows Annie for who she is;
A scheming manipulative liar.
The same lady who echoes it at any given opportunity that marriages thrive in the absense of third-parties.
The same woman who speaks against women and spousal-abuse.
I know her stand when Peter Okoye's mom and hus brothers were kicking against him marrying Lola Omotayo.
Hypocrites everywhere.
We know what Tuface goes through.
We know how she has effeminated him,
We also know what Pero Adeniyi and her kids have suffered because of Annie.
But she sucks up to Sumbo, because Sumbo is her match and won't take her narcissistic diva attitude.
God will keep exposing the hypocrites amongst us.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:16am
I can't marry a broke lady
3 Likes
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by Godjone(m): 9:16am
i tot is 2baba family
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by celestialAgent(m): 9:16am
The title tests your English comprehension ability subtly
4 Likes
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by kokomaster4g: 9:16am
See my account balance is for all mtn sim working
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by Dubby6(m): 9:17am
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by zizie: 9:17am
Let's all visit Annie on instagram
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by modelmike7(m): 9:17am
Barbaric
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by modelmike7(m): 9:17am
zizie:Safe journey......
2 Likes
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by Tolanizzy(m): 9:18am
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by Pavore9: 9:19am
If a man runs to his sister and mom when there is an issue in his marriage then he is a boy.
The woman comfortably went ahead to have two children for a man who has not paid her dowry and believe that having children for him will push him to marry her.... the downside of co-habitation.
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by Livefreeordieha(m): 9:19am
Kolababe:my igbo brothers the smart ones will say
Nne agaju onye?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by romoruyi(m): 9:19am
Hmm
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by Dsmartguy11: 9:19am
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by eezeribe(m): 9:19am
He stopped you from working because he is your father that trained you...
Dumb average Nigerian woman.
7 Likes
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by wolesmile(m): 9:19am
Annie? Na wa o.
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by Slayer2: 9:20am
sexybbstar:
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by goldtube(m): 9:20am
awwww..
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:20am
kokomaster4g:I work but from my observations, finances is always a major cause of friction in marriages, so it's best to marry an independent lady that has her hustle game on, you will tend to respect her more, coz if u misbehave she can dump your ass and move on
2 Likes
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by dabeto: 9:21am
This is an issue between live-in lovers........Pls comment with understanding
1 Like
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by AuroraB(f): 9:21am
Love nti-ike emee gi ife
You na baby mama naa
Ask Sophie
God help you if you don't have a 'Dele' as uncle
1 Like
|Re: Annie Idibia's Brother, Wisdom Macaulay's Fiancee Accuses Her Of Beating Her Up by givan(m): 9:21am
Do to people how you would have them do to you.
Family Releases Burial Details For OJB Jezreel / Dbanj Smoking Indian Hemp With Wande Coal? / Bob Manuel Udokwu Loses Mum
Viewing this topic: Uzorsammy(m), Abbey377(m), sweetgirly(f), westpawz(f), cybeks(f), welf99, Haryorbammmy(m), patwhizkid(f), Wawaman, Ados50, kpumpey, showstopperss, Rowlyj, itzmejerry, LaBush1, HiredGames(m), leesha(f), Pussyisfood, U2ice(m), elolove(m), del5545(m), beloase, creamylicious(f), Haywhey, danieljessy, Urchman10, Otatom(m), orpeeh, dexentity, yinkus204(m), dbauz(m), Mhizgracie01(f), YourGrace, SlyIg(f), peterderock4dei, olureignforever, jdluv(f), swagkingcole(m), ummufeed(f), ChineseBuggati3(m), Exclusivebae, seunax(m), ifewise(m), raphonu, obylynn, itsRhamzy, rakaasta(f), professeurlanre(m), mustydeen(m), ceeceeuwa, akinszz, emtony2000, Auric(m), celeboe(m), juok, Dtarmon(m), DuruCee, Dozieson(m), daps1, strawb(m), Xter92cy, jennybright(f), Gbenusi(m), mohciz69(m), Grabbeast, jiggalo(m), ibgame, gustavo440, alwayzonlyn(m), feezy(m), MEGA4BILLION(m), pheeqor(m), djmask(m), stonedlive(m), ayoomoba1(m), gifted166, uyicos, Cmoyor, Tarrow(m) and 147 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16