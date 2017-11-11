₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
When it comes to blogging in Nigeria,I can
really tell you that only few who have the
passion for blogging succeed. It obvious that
blogging is becoming lucrative but yet many
bloggers don’t really know why they are into
blogging. Blogging is far beyond getting a
domain and then you are set,if you see
blogging this way,then you are doom to fail.
Back to my topic..like I earlier said only few
who are into the game of blogging
succeeds,these set of indiviuals knows what
they are doing;why they are here,and they
know what they want when it comes to
blogging. I call these set of guys “The game
masters” …Because they are always
successful and remain on the top of the
bloging game.
Today I will be sharing with you why some
guys (bloggers) fail in their game of blogging:
These guys who fail or are still failing but
right before they ventured into blogging they
had the passion and the enthusiasm towards
blogging but along the line these possessions
dies in them.What actually happened that
made them loose focus? Now lets look at
what really happened:
1.They where TV addicts
You want to be a blogger but you are always
at the front of the tv watching movies that is
irrelevant in your field.. Guys that wants to
be successful are not TV addicts. They
hardly spend their time watching tv. As a
blogger you need to watch some important
movies and pro grammes but never over do
it. Always know when to watch the Tv,so that
you won’t ruin your blogging career by your
own self.
2.These set of guys sleeps a lot
Successful bloggers who are into the game
of blogging today will tell you that they
sometimes keep night vigils just to achieve
their goals and objectives. As a blogger do
you keep night vigils to fix that seo problem?
everything in life comes with a price,for you
to get these tings,you must be willing to pay
the price.Do away with excesive sleep if you
want to be a serious blogger.
3.These set of failed bloggers party/club alot
Sometimes it is good to be social/jovial as a
blogger but not when you have serious work
to do on your blog. Most flourishing bloggers
that i know hardly attend parties/clubs. If
they do,then it’s once in a blue moon.
Upcoming bloggers who wants to be serious
and committed must learn from this. Am not
saying that you shouldn’t be social but don’t
over do it ,most especially when it consumes
your time.
4.These set of failed bloggers are just lazy
They are just after the money and other
privileges that comes with blogging but they
are not willing to pay the price. They hardly
update their blog simply because they are
lazy,these set of guys would always wait
when a blogger update his site, then they
stumble upon their content,do copy and
pastethem on their blog,but one thing they
fail to realize is that copy and paste could
sometimes be a destructive weapon that kills
a blog faster than fustration.
5. The failed bloggers are too busy to learn
the rules
As a blogger when was the last time you
went on research concerning a particular
thing about blogging? You must be willing to
learn if you want to be successful in your
blogging career. aBlogging is a school where
you learn and learn and you will be tired of
learning. The more you advance in your
blogging career,the more you should be
willing to learn….
http://livelyinfo.com/2017/11/11/blogging-2/
|Re: 5 Destructive Things You Should Stop Doing As A Blogger by scribble: 7:02am
Hmmm
|Re: 5 Destructive Things You Should Stop Doing As A Blogger by albacete(m): 7:03am
It all started when Linda Ikeji bought a mansion for half a billion, now every Tom, D1ck and Harry wants a piece of the cake.
Have you ever stumbled on a blog and all you see is unverified stories, half-truths and blatant lies?
A blogger, for example, knows Hushpuppi is trending. He now posts "Five jobs that Hushpuppi did that made him rich". Thereafter he beats about the bush for say, 5 minutes, gives an intro into the guy's life, and tells you to click on an advert to see the jobs he did that made him rich. One even went as far as saying Hushpuppi recently opened a company and wants to employ people to work for him.
These set of bloggers are after Google's paycheck, without putting in the required effort. Everyone wants to blow overnight but the passion is not there. Why work so hard when you can easily lift contents from another site and post on your blog?
|Re: 5 Destructive Things You Should Stop Doing As A Blogger by Sapiosexuality(m): 7:03am
I think time management is key and writing ability matters. You can party, wake up late and still do well. Just three hours a day is enough for a good blogger to write anything. I work 8-8 daily but I still make out time to write for www.mortalpoet.com.
Laziness and weak priorities are the biggest of problems. Chatting and doing an unnecessary thing when you know there's a job at the blog to undertake. Laziness kills the blog and leads to copy and paste system, the first sign of demise.
|Re: 5 Destructive Things You Should Stop Doing As A Blogger by Swizbank: 7:03am
Pls I need help. Experienced bloggers please help. I had AdSense but later sold it out due to school stuffs. Now I just started a fresh blog with a new email. Pls how can I apply to AdSense safely without implicating myself since my name was already in their system.
|Re: 5 Destructive Things You Should Stop Doing As A Blogger by mickeyenglish(m): 7:04am
Personally,I feel only a vast, enlightened and, research oriented individual should venture into blogging. Blogging has moved away from the normal Linda Ikeji gossip and gist niche . People now want something more and unique in nature. As a blogger, if you can't put together a sound and thoroughly researched article of nothing less than a thousand words, then you have no place within the blogging realm. Another issue I find disturbing with these bloggers is their consistent noise on the importance on Niche blogging. Blogging is not meant to be Niche-based rather it should express the bloggers thoughts on various issues from various fields . As a blogger you must be a Universal citizen and I don't see the fun sticking to a particular field of interest cos u ll probably soon run out of ideas . Be vast and free yourself from the scourge of Niche blogging. Look at Quora for example, people discuss all sort of issues raging from science to politics to myth to technology and lots more. People are naturally intelligent but due to the lack of good and fascinating articles, they suddenly loose find solace in the normal daily gossip and gist on snakes and slay Queens. Blog for fun and forgo the though of money, then you ll see remarkable changes within your level of knowledge and understanding and also your purse.
Post No Bill
|Re: 5 Destructive Things You Should Stop Doing As A Blogger by Finstar: 7:05am
Valid points. I think blogging needs all the commitments it can get. If you've the time, everything you do online should directly or Indirectly impact on your blog.. Take it everywhere you go..
If. You're looking for a web designer, get me on 0.8.1. 67 9.7.0.9.6.9. 7 My feee is cheap..
|Re: 5 Destructive Things You Should Stop Doing As A Blogger by mikeng: 7:06am
Posting fake and unverifiable information
|Re: 5 Destructive Things You Should Stop Doing As A Blogger by yeyerolling: 7:07am
It is crystal clear lik d biblical mene mene teke ufasin from this trash u wrote dat u hv all d drapping of a failed blogger. No go find work
|Re: 5 Destructive Things You Should Stop Doing As A Blogger by Freeze007: 7:16am
|Re: 5 Destructive Things You Should Stop Doing As A Blogger by infogenius(m): 7:20am
Lack of creativity.
|Re: 5 Destructive Things You Should Stop Doing As A Blogger by Strongbest(m): 7:24am
And most of them are lazy, lack creativity....they will steal another person's idea to start blogging.
How do you blog in a field that's not your real field?
Only to copy and paste. How far can you go with that? You will definitely run out of idea soon.
That's just one thing I find very ridiculous about them.
|Re: 5 Destructive Things You Should Stop Doing As A Blogger by Odioko1(m): 7:24am
Nice one
|Re: 5 Destructive Things You Should Stop Doing As A Blogger by CheatexJnr: 7:25am
Shea you know this post is pointless!! https://plaza.ng
|Re: 5 Destructive Things You Should Stop Doing As A Blogger by Arewa12: 7:25am
I concur I just blog for the fun of it....
