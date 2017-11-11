Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / 5 Destructive Things You Should Stop Doing As A Blogger (471 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



really tell you that only few who have the

passion for blogging succeed. It obvious that

blogging is becoming lucrative but yet many

bloggers don’t really know why they are into

blogging. Blogging is far beyond getting a

domain and then you are set,if you see

blogging this way,then you are doom to fail.



Back to my topic..like I earlier said only few

who are into the game of blogging

succeeds,these set of indiviuals knows what

they are doing;why they are here,and they

know what they want when it comes to

blogging. I call these set of guys “The game

masters” …Because they are always

successful and remain on the top of the

bloging game.



Today I will be sharing with you why some

guys (bloggers) fail in their game of blogging:

These guys who fail or are still failing but

right before they ventured into blogging they

had the passion and the enthusiasm towards

blogging but along the line these possessions

dies in them.What actually happened that

made them loose focus? Now lets look at

what really happened:





1.They where TV addicts

You want to be a blogger but you are always

at the front of the tv watching movies that is

irrelevant in your field.. Guys that wants to

be successful are not TV addicts. They

hardly spend their time watching tv. As a

blogger you need to watch some important

movies and pro grammes but never over do

it. Always know when to watch the Tv,so that

you won’t ruin your blogging career by your

own self.





2.These set of guys sleeps a lot

Successful bloggers who are into the game

of blogging today will tell you that they

sometimes keep night vigils just to achieve

their goals and objectives. As a blogger do

you keep night vigils to fix that seo problem?

everything in life comes with a price,for you

to get these tings,you must be willing to pay

the price.Do away with excesive sleep if you

want to be a serious blogger.





3.These set of failed bloggers party/club alot

Sometimes it is good to be social/jovial as a

blogger but not when you have serious work

to do on your blog. Most flourishing bloggers

that i know hardly attend parties/clubs. If

they do,then it’s once in a blue moon.

Upcoming bloggers who wants to be serious

and committed must learn from this. Am not

saying that you shouldn’t be social but don’t

over do it ,most especially when it consumes

your time.





4.These set of failed bloggers are just lazy

They are just after the money and other

privileges that comes with blogging but they

are not willing to pay the price. They hardly

update their blog simply because they are

lazy,these set of guys would always wait

when a blogger update his site, then they

stumble upon their content,do copy and

pastethem on their blog,but one thing they

fail to realize is that copy and paste could

sometimes be a destructive weapon that kills

a blog faster than fustration.





5. The failed bloggers are too busy to learn

the rules

As a blogger when was the last time you

went on research concerning a particular

thing about blogging? You must be willing to

learn if you want to be successful in your

blogging career. aBlogging is a school where

you learn and learn and you will be tired of

learning. The more you advance in your

blogging career,the more you should be

willing to learn….

http://livelyinfo.com/2017/11/11/blogging-2/ When it comes to blogging in Nigeria,I canreally tell you that only few who have thepassion for blogging succeed. It obvious thatblogging is becoming lucrative but yet manybloggers don’t really know why they are intoblogging. Blogging is far beyond getting adomain and then you are set,if you seeblogging this way,then you are doom to fail.Back to my topic..like I earlier said only fewwho are into the game of bloggingsucceeds,these set of indiviuals knows whatthey are doing;why they are here,and theyknow what they want when it comes toblogging. I call these set of guys “The gamemasters” …Because they are alwayssuccessful and remain on the top of thebloging game.Today I will be sharing with you why someguys (bloggers) fail in their game of blogging:These guys who fail or are still failing butright before they ventured into blogging theyhad the passion and the enthusiasm towardsblogging but along the line these possessionsdies in them.What actually happened thatmade them loose focus? Now lets look atwhat really happened:1.They where TV addictsYou want to be a blogger but you are alwaysat the front of the tv watching movies that isirrelevant in your field.. Guys that wants tobe successful are not TV addicts. Theyhardly spend their time watching tv. As ablogger you need to watch some importantmovies and pro grammes but never over doit. Always know when to watch the Tv,so thatyou won’t ruin your blogging career by yourown self.2.These set of guys sleeps a lotSuccessful bloggers who are into the gameof blogging today will tell you that theysometimes keep night vigils just to achievetheir goals and objectives. As a blogger doyou keep night vigils to fix that seo problem?everything in life comes with a price,for youto get these tings,you must be willing to paythe price.Do away with excesive sleep if youwant to be a serious blogger.3.These set of failed bloggers party/club alotSometimes it is good to be social/jovial as ablogger but not when you have serious workto do on your blog. Most flourishing bloggersthat i know hardly attend parties/clubs. Ifthey do,then it’s once in a blue moon.Upcoming bloggers who wants to be seriousand committed must learn from this. Am notsaying that you shouldn’t be social but don’tover do it ,most especially when it consumesyour time.4.These set of failed bloggers are just lazyThey are just after the money and otherprivileges that comes with blogging but theyare not willing to pay the price. They hardlyupdate their blog simply because they arelazy,these set of guys would always waitwhen a blogger update his site, then theystumble upon their content,do copy andpastethem on their blog,but one thing theyfail to realize is that copy and paste couldsometimes be a destructive weapon that killsa blog faster than fustration.5. The failed bloggers are too busy to learnthe rulesAs a blogger when was the last time youwent on research concerning a particularthing about blogging? You must be willing tolearn if you want to be successful in yourblogging career. aBlogging is a school whereyou learn and learn and you will be tired oflearning. The more you advance in yourblogging career,the more you should bewilling to learn…. 1 Like

Hmmm

It all started when Linda Ikeji bought a mansion for half a billion, now every Tom, D1ck and Harry wants a piece of the cake.

Have you ever stumbled on a blog and all you see is unverified stories, half-truths and blatant lies?

A blogger, for example, knows Hushpuppi is trending. He now posts "Five jobs that Hushpuppi did that made him rich". Thereafter he beats about the bush for say, 5 minutes, gives an intro into the guy's life, and tells you to click on an advert to see the jobs he did that made him rich. One even went as far as saying Hushpuppi recently opened a company and wants to employ people to work for him.



These set of bloggers are after Google's paycheck, without putting in the required effort. Everyone wants to blow overnight but the passion is not there. Why work so hard when you can easily lift contents from another site and post on your blog?





Laziness and weak priorities are the biggest of problems. Chatting and doing an unnecessary thing when you know there's a job at the blog to undertake. Laziness kills the blog and leads to copy and paste system, the first sign of demise. I think time management is key and writing ability matters. You can party, wake up late and still do well. Just three hours a day is enough for a good blogger to write anything. I work 8-8 daily but I still make out time to write for www.mortalpoet.com. Laziness and weak priorities are the biggest of problems. Chatting and doing an unnecessary thing when you know there's a job at the blog to undertake. Laziness kills the blog and leads to copy and paste system, the first sign of demise.

Pls I need help. Experienced bloggers please help. I had AdSense but later sold it out due to school stuffs. Now I just started a fresh blog with a new email. Pls how can I apply to AdSense safely without implicating myself since my name was already in their system.

Personally,I feel only a vast, enlightened and, research oriented individual should venture into blogging. Blogging has moved away from the normal Linda Ikeji gossip and gist niche . People now want something more and unique in nature. As a blogger, if you can't put together a sound and thoroughly researched article of nothing less than a thousand words, then you have no place within the blogging realm. Another issue I find disturbing with these bloggers is their consistent noise on the importance on Niche blogging. Blogging is not meant to be Niche-based rather it should express the bloggers thoughts on various issues from various fields . As a blogger you must be a Universal citizen and I don't see the fun sticking to a particular field of interest cos u ll probably soon run out of ideas . Be vast and free yourself from the scourge of Niche blogging. Look at Quora for example, people discuss all sort of issues raging from science to politics to myth to technology and lots more. People are naturally intelligent but due to the lack of good and fascinating articles, they suddenly loose find solace in the normal daily gossip and gist on snakes and slay Queens. Blog for fun and forgo the though of money, then you ll see remarkable changes within your level of knowledge and understanding and also your purse.



















Post No Bill

Valid points. I think blogging needs all the commitments it can get. If you've the time, everything you do online should directly or Indirectly impact on your blog.. Take it everywhere you go..



If. You're looking for a web designer, get me on 0.8.1. 67 9.7.0.9.6.9. 7 My feee is cheap..

Posting fake and unverifiable information

It is crystal clear lik d biblical mene mene teke ufasin from this trash u wrote dat u hv all d drapping of a failed blogger. No go find work

3rd October, 1999 LEADER OLUMBA OBU ANNOUNCES GOD'S BUDGET To THE WHOLE WORLD On the above Stated Date The Holy Father Leader Olumba Olumba Obu made the following Statement.Every year Government announces their budget but today God wants to declare His own BUDGET, these budget has override all other budgets in the whole world because the reign of the Holy Spirit has commenced. 1. I want to let you know that right now God has stopped the existence of Muslim, one day you will wake up and ask. where are those people that used to wear long GARMENT and where Islamic worshipers are, this is because very soon you wont see them in Nigeria again. No Islamic worshipping anymore. 2.Today Obasanjo is ruling in Nigeria i want all Nigerian to know that he is not the one ruling but Christ is ruling, as such anyone that want to plan against him is planning against God. 3.Today I want to let you all know that the Capital of Nigeria shall return to Calabar, in Cross River State. And until it is returned corruption will never stop in Nigeria this is because the Seat of the Federal Capital Territory rightfully belong to Calabar and was corruptibly taken out. 4. Right now i have set up a government in Nigeria that will collect all this money that Governors, Senators, Ministry and the rest have looted and taken them oversea, that government I have set up shall investigate and bring looters to book, many of them shall be jailed. 5. The whole world will use one currency and there will be one government by then there will be no more visa to travelling to another country because every one will unite. 6. I stand in the High heaven to declare Nigeria as the world Power, Nigeria shall be the world power and the white will come to Nigeria to seek for God. 7. Anyone who does not have an account at Mbukpa community Bank I advise you to go and do so because it will just be as a world bank when time comes. 8. My Next Budget is that till eternity, I repeat till eternity Nigeria will Never Separate, but it will continue to be one, Nothing like Biafra it won't be successful, this is because God is physically in Nigeria, the Holy Spirit is here so Nigeria won't divide. 9. I still want to repeat this that there will be no more successful coup, no more war in Nigeria, the only thing you will see from now on is police action. 10. Finally i made this statement before in 1991 and I am repeating it again a Black Man shall Rule America. That is God's Budget and until they come to pass Heaven and earth shall never pass away in the name of Our Lord Jesus Christ Amen THANK YOU FATHER

Lack of creativity.





How do you blog in a field that's not your real field?

Only to copy and paste. How far can you go with that? You will definitely run out of idea soon.





That's just one thing I find very ridiculous about them. And most of them are lazy, lack creativity....they will steal another person's idea to start blogging.How do you blog in a field that's not your real field?Only to copy and paste. How far can you go with that? You will definitely run out of idea soon.That's just one thing I find very ridiculous about them.

Nice one

Shea you know this post is pointless!! https://plaza.ng