I know you must be wondering why several other websites rank better on search results than your website notwithstanding you could have better contents than the said website.



Note: I seriously recommend you do your keyword research before you write articles on your website. I started making money from my blog when I started using keyword research from Semrush and google adword for keyword suggestion.



Though SEO (search engine optimization) is king when it comes to sending traffic to websites and for better website ranking on search results.



Well if it might interest you to know, SEO is not all that contributes to the relevance of keywords on search engines there is something more important than the SEO while speaking of websites getting on top of search results.



Have you heard about “keyword research?”



If you have then I suppose you are just almost to the brim of getting your website to search engine first pages.



Maybe if you haven’t then you should read this: keyword research tools.



Note: if you have done your on-page and off-page SEO perfectly, your website will not rank for your articles if also you don’t use keyword research to write articles.



That is why we said SEO is not too important as Keyword research is.



Having said this, let us quickly dive into what we mean by keyword research and how good it can be to the organic growth of websites and the growth of websites revenue.



What is Keyword Research?



Keyword research as the name implies simply means exploring and researching for keywords revelant to your website niche and also to ascertain what website contents can strive well for your website.



Websites have specific keywords that can do well with them.



keywords are phrases which are connected to websites according to their relationship with niche. Most times it is advised to go for long tailed keywords.



Several times people are advised to search for long tailed keywords but several others do not know exactly how to do this long tailed keyword thing. Let me give you a hint:



Let’s take an example



Short tail keyword:



Hostgator review



This short tail keyword can be found on search engine results only if the keyword competition is low or medium for a webmaster or review blogs. But if the competition is high, the website containing this keyword cannot rank well on search engine result thereby leaving the website unnoticed on search engines.



This disturbance of not being noticed on the web is another problem bloggers face, but ALAS we have a solution for it.



Let us presume you knew about the long tailed keyword or you used a keyword research tool like Semrush or google adword to research for long tailed keyword, you could end up getting a good longtail keyword suggestion for your website article to rank well on search engine results.



The Long Tailed Keyword



Let’s take an example here:



Hostgator hosting. A certified wordpress hosting review



This is a long tailed keyword that can rank better on search engine results notwithstanding the level of competition with the of keyword. Long tailed keywords entails keywords that has most possible phrases that can be searched over the web other than a simple and easy phrase.



Now let us look at why you must do keyword research before writing an article as a blogger



Doing keyword research before writing articles allows you to benefit from the following:



. Higher chance of post appearing on search engines first page



. Better optimized articles for websites



. User friendly and search engine friendly posts



. Better conversions from the articles written



. Better user engaging contents



. Increasing website traffic organically from serch engines.



Wrap up



This article is written strictly to my own views and discretion and no other third party was involved. If you strive to use the keyword research for your website, you will end up seeing conversions and better ranking on search engine result, thereby increasing organic traffic to your website.



OP's you made it sound as if Keyword Research plus Competitors research is different from SEO.



How can you optimize website pages/blog without first conducting both Keyword and Competitors research?



Where will the Meta tags ( Title and page description come from? )



Where will the short, head tail and long tail keywords that you will use to structure the page and blog post by using your <H1> and <h2> tags appropriately come from?



Keyword and Competitors Research are part of parcel of your white hat SEO, you can't say you optimized a site or blog without doing both.

Sir, you still haven't told a novice like me how to use keywords on a blog.

Or am I to find out from here? Yours was meant to be a preview of what I stand to gain and not an actual lecture?



l expected an example if how to add keywords to a blog or blog post.



Treat as a novice, please. 1 Like

cooldude62:

Sir, you still haven't told a novice like me how to use keywords on a blog.

Or am I to find out from here? Yours was meant to be a preview of what I stand to gain and not an actual lecture?



l expected an example if how to add keywords to a blog or blog post.



Treat as a novice, please. The OP tried... Let me help out a little.



After you've researched and known the keyword you want to use, the best three places to insert those keywords are:



1. Title tags: Ensure that your keyword is contained in the title of your post.



2. META Description tag: This is the bot version of your post summary. To be successful with META tag, ensure your keyword is contained in the first paragraph or few sentences at the beginning of your post. I am personally making that recommendation because of the plugin I'll talk about below.



3. Headers and Sub-headers: These are same as the paragraphs, or headers you see in your WordPress or other CMCs (header1 to 6). First... You must never use header 1 in the body of your article, because the h1 is meant only for your title. But when using h2 to h6, try and include your keywords in them.



For example: My keyword is: Apple iPhone 7 Vs Blackberry Motion



My title: Apple iPhone 7 Vs Blackberry Motion: Fruit Battle



My header: Apple iPhone 7 Vs Blackberry Motion: Specification Comparison



Sub-header: Apple iPhone 7 Vs Blackberry Motion: Camera Comparison



One exceptional rule to the above is: DO NOT OVER USE KEYBOARD. Keyboard stuffing will hurt your SEO, especially Google. But you can see how a single keyword travel through the three important parts of your post above.



If you are blogging with WordPress, always try and use the plugin called SEO Framework. It a free SEO plugin available in WordPress store.



Online other SEO plugin like Yoast and AIOSEOP, the SEO Framework plugin have the ability to output META tags from all the sections above, and add them to the search engine friendly version of your post without you doing them manually.



While you can still set up META description manually in the plugin, which might be time consuming for site with many articles per day, the SEO Framework can pick the first 150-162 words at the beginning of your article an set it as the META description. So that was why I said your keyword must be contained in the first paragraph or few sentences at the beginning of your post.



One thing you should know about this SEO thing is the fact that you can't do it all. You might be getting an aspect right today, and tomorrow Google makes adjustments to their algorithm and BOOM, down goes your website. So just do the one you can.



Good luck with SEO guys. The OP tried... Let me help out a little.After you've researched and known the keyword you want to use, the best three places to insert those keywords are:1.: Ensure that your keyword is contained in the title of your post.2.: This is the bot version of your post summary. To be successful with META tag, ensure your keyword is contained in the first paragraph or few sentences at the beginning of your post. I am personally making that recommendation because of the plugin I'll talk about below.3.: These are same as the paragraphs, or headers you see in your WordPress or other CMCs (header1 to 6). First... You must never use header 1 in the body of your article, because the h1 is meant only for your title. But when using h2 to h6, try and include your keywords in them.For example: My keyword is:My title:My header: Apple iPhone 7 Vs Blackberry Motion: Specification ComparisonSub-header: Apple iPhone 7 Vs Blackberry Motion: Camera ComparisonOne exceptional rule to the above is: DO NOT OVER USE KEYBOARD. Keyboard stuffing will hurt your SEO, especially Google. But you can see how a single keyword travel through the three important parts of your post above.If you are blogging with WordPress, always try and use the plugin called SEO Framework. It a free SEO plugin available in WordPress store.Online other SEO plugin like Yoast and AIOSEOP, the SEO Framework plugin have the ability to output META tags from all the sections above, and add them to the search engine friendly version of your post without you doing them manually.While you can still set up META description manually in the plugin, which might be time consuming for site with many articles per day, the SEO Framework can pick the first 150-162 words at the beginning of your article an set it as the META description. So that was why I said your keyword must be contained in the first paragraph or few sentences at the beginning of your post.One thing you should know about this SEO thing is the fact that you can't do it all. You might be getting an aspect right today, and tomorrow Google makes adjustments to their algorithm and BOOM, down goes your website. So just do the one you can.Good luck with SEO guys. 1 Like

What is keyword please?

cooldude62:

Sir, you still haven't told a novice like me how to use keywords on a blog.

Or am I to find out from here? Yours was meant to be a preview of what I stand to gain and not an actual lecture?



l expected an example if how to add keywords to a blog or blog post.



Treat as a novice, please.

Now your Keywords and it's related phrases are meant to be used on different part of your page/blog posts.



1) Your Page URL: You should reflect your page Keyword on your page/post URL. eg let's say you're writhing on a topic "How to Optimize a website" and your website name is



2) Your meta tags: The next after your page URL is your meta tags ( which are your title and page description tags )



Your Title tag: Our page/post title should start with the target keyword(or it’s variant a different version of it)and it should be at the very beginning of your title tag.



And if possible use modifiers eg Your title from the above can be "7 Ways to Optimize your website for search engine" etc



Your Page/Post Description this is what comes in search results immediately after your page/post title tag. It should not just contain the page/post keyword but should include a CTA, something that will make your readers to click on it. eg "Looking for how to drive traffic to your website? Then use this 7 SEO Techniques to drive traffic to your website today"



Other Places you should reflect your Keyword/Synonymy of the keywords ( Because you shouldn't Overflog your page/post with your Target Keyword )



1) Your page/post image name and it's alt tag



2) Your page/post <header> tags starting with the <H1> tag which should have the main Keyword, and then break down your page/post with the <h2> tags but with the variant of the target Keyword



3) Your page/post internal link anchor text



4) Your page/post content: if your post is long enough, then the long tail version of the keyword ought to flow naturally into it.





Hope i have made an attempt in answering this......feel free to ask questions Now your Keywords and it's related phrases are meant to be used on different part of your page/blog posts.You should reflect your page Keyword on your page/post URL. eg let's say you're writhing on a topic "How to Optimize a website" and your website name is www.cooldude62.com..The url for the post should be something like https:/www.cooldude62.com/How-to -Optimize-a-website"The next after your page URL is your meta tags ( which are your title and page description tags )Our page/post title should start with the target keyword(or it’s variant a different version of it)and it should be at the very beginning of your title tag.And if possible use modifiers eg Your title from the above can be "7 Ways to Optimize your website for search engine" etcthis is what comes in search results immediately after your page/post title tag. It should not just contain the page/post keyword but should include a CTA, something that will make your readers to click on it. eg "Looking for how to drive traffic to your website? Then use this 7 SEO Techniques to drive traffic to your website today"1) Your page/post image name and it's alt tag2) Your page/post tags starting with the tag which should have the main Keyword, and then break down your page/post with the tags but with the variant of the target Keyword3) Your page/post internal link anchor text4) Your page/post content: if your post is long enough, then the long tail version of the keyword ought to flow naturally into it.Hope i have made an attempt in answering this......feel free to ask questions

cooldude62, keywords are 'key words' that are highly relevant to the page in question. they are words most likely to be searched in search engines to find pages that give more info to the searcher. e.g weight loss diet would be useful for someone ...

MichaelRJ:

how do I do keywords research? which tool can one use for that??

They're different tools you can use to do your keyword research some of which are paid, Google Keyword planner is a free tool used by many which you can use as far as you have a gmail account.



Just google "Google Keyword planner tool" and then sign in to get started. See images below.... They're different tools you can use to do your keyword research some of which are paid, Google Keyword planner is a free tool used by many which you can use as far as you have a gmail account.Just google "Google Keyword planner tool" and then sign in to get started. See images below....