|Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by ijustdey: 7:34am
A young man who dresses up like a woman to work has been apprehended after the gender impostor was discovered when some part of his clothing fell off at work.
http://www.tori.ng/news/79744/shocking-man-who-disguised-as-a-woman-to-secure-a.html
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by purem(m): 7:39am
This is crazy
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by modelmike7(m): 7:51am
Desperate situation require Desperate measures.
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by zinachidi(m): 7:54am
lol, honestly though, with the wig the man would have fooled me though. I think.
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by Benita27(f): 8:02am
He's stupid and an unreasonable being. How long did he think he'd keep up with the lie?. Are men being discriminated in the labour market?. Insecure man!.
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by DanseMacabre(m): 8:10am
Got to say, he made quite a pretty woman though.
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by darkenkach(m): 8:11am
All he needed was a legitimate job. Dude got bills to Pay
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by boman2014: 8:33am
ijustdey:
na so bobrisky take start
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by Jesse01(m): 9:20am
in d first pic he really look's like a woman
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by exlinklodge: 10:07am
gen gen
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by Marshalxv(m): 10:07am
Can't someone hustle in peace again! at least he didn't steal or do anything to disrupt peace or people's coexistence .
Dude just have to pay bills .
And for the lady that asked ,labour market is truly discriminating .
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by Godjone(m): 10:07am
BUT THE GUY BEAUTIFUL AS A WOMAN OOO.
IF HE CAN TRANSFORM LIKE MISS SAHARA OR BOBRISKI, I GO EVEN CONSIDER FREINDING HIM/HER
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by Ogbuefibeejayx: 10:07am
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by Wizberg12(m): 10:07am
Na mumuism dey worry this one
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by BruncleZuma: 10:08am
Again!!!
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by Angeli90(f): 10:08am
he looks like a woman....but what naw mitcheeewww
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by Hivazinc: 10:08am
Funny ooo...that is what Nigeria required
dude must survive the hunger
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by EVILFOREST: 10:10am
Hivazinc:She or He deserves an AWARD or a STATUE
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by madridguy(m): 10:10am
They should free the guy jare.
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by Daddyboy101(m): 10:11am
The hustle is Real Xmax is around the corner dancing One Corner
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:12am
E be like say na women them like pass.
What a country! Later some of us go dey shout gender inequality come and see now oooo
Abeg Niger State government should pardon him and offer him the job in as much as he is doing his job well.
Na hunger! Then, he prefers working rather than involving in criminal activities. Though he went through the wrong way but forgive and move on!
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by Evergreen4(m): 10:13am
This shows how difficult it is for men to scale through
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by TOPCRUISE(m): 10:13am
Ha! ha! Ha! ha!. . SOME IDIOT MIGHT WANNA MAKE A PASS AT MIM/HER
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by Johnbosco77(m): 10:14am
Why are they arresting him. He only had to disguise to get a job. Or do they expect him to steal?
At least this is better than stealing..
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by MhizzAJ(f): 10:16am
Eeyah
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by Quality20(m): 10:17am
Ladies easily get some jobs that men envy or could equally do without qualms
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by highchief1: 10:17am
[quote author=Benita27 post=62271180]He's stupid and an unreasonable being. How long did he think he'd keep up with the lie?. Are men being discriminated in the labour market?. Insecure man!.[/quot u stl dey eat ur mama food wetin u no women stand more chances in d Naija of today
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by LarksPurdark: 10:18am
The height of deceit in this country tore me
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by dedugba(m): 10:18am
ì don't blame him/ her the desperate situation of the country forced his hands, at least he did not steal kill or kidnap anybody. Why do you think there is a near useless fellow called bobrisky or Denrele.
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by Tivgal: 10:18am
Lol....
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) by handsomenonny(m): 10:18am
The children found out long before he was caught, I saw more of his pix the children re spoilt cus the guy has big manhood that's why they were enjoying sex with him, when two got pregnant that's when he was busted. I for say u more of that chameleon Unclad pix so u can view his manhood but seun they look me now like say we de fight just search the story for facebook u go see am, Shame on both party.
