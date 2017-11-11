Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Who Disguised As A Woman To Secure A Job In Niger State Busted (pics) (4881 Views)

Fake Journalists Who Disguised As LTV Crew Arrested In Ikorodu(pics) / Hilarous: Honduras Inmate Tried To Break Out Of Jail Disguised As Woman(Photo) / Man Who Disguised As A Woman In Ghana Caught. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

A young man who dresses up like a woman to work has been apprehended after the gender impostor was discovered when some part of his clothing fell off at work.







Young man who dresses up as a woman to secure a job arrested in Niger state





Some photos of a man dressed as a woman to work has emerged on social media and circulating online.



According to multiple reports, the man changed his identity and started work with an organisation in Niger as a woman. Many unsuspecting co-workers related to him as a female and for a while his lie stuck with no one noticing.







Unfortunately, he had been going on his regular business until one day his clothing fell, revealing the padded underwear he had worn for months to cover his chest and aid his pretence as a woman.



He was discovered immediately and arrested for falsifying his identity and deceiving people.







http://www.tori.ng/news/79744/shocking-man-who-disguised-as-a-woman-to-secure-a.html

This is crazy

Desperate situation require Desperate measures. 10 Likes 1 Share

lol, honestly though, with the wig the man would have fooled me though. I think. 3 Likes

He's stupid and an unreasonable being. How long did he think he'd keep up with the lie?. Are men being discriminated in the labour market?. Insecure man!. 1 Like

Got to say, he made quite a pretty woman though. 2 Likes 1 Share

All he needed was a legitimate job. Dude got bills to Pay 1 Like

ijustdey:



http://www.tori.ng/news/79744/shocking-man-who-disguised-as-a-woman-to-secure-a.html





na so bobrisky take start na so bobrisky take start 5 Likes

in d first pic he really look's like a woman 1 Like

gen gen

Can't someone hustle in peace again! at least he didn't steal or do anything to disrupt peace or people's coexistence .



Dude just have to pay bills .



And for the lady that asked ,labour market is truly discriminating .



BUT THE GUY BEAUTIFUL AS A WOMAN OOO.



IF HE CAN TRANSFORM LIKE MISS SAHARA OR BOBRISKI, I GO EVEN CONSIDER FREINDING HIM/HER BUT THE GUY BEAUTIFUL AS A WOMAN OOO.IF HE CAN TRANSFORM LIKE MISS SAHARA OR BOBRISKI, I GO EVEN CONSIDER FREINDING HIM/HER

Na mumuism dey worry this one

Again!!!





he looks like a woman....but what naw mitcheeewww

Funny ooo...that is what Nigeria required

dude must survive the hunger

Hivazinc:

Funny ooo...that is what Nigeria required

dude must survive the hunger She or He deserves an AWARD or a STATUE She or He deserves an AWARD or a STATUE

They should free the guy jare.

The hustle is Real Xmax is around the corner dancing One Corner



E be like say na women them like pass.



What a country! Later some of us go dey shout gender inequality come and see now oooo



Abeg Niger State government should pardon him and offer him the job in as much as he is doing his job well.



Na hunger! Then, he prefers working rather than involving in criminal activities. Though he went through the wrong way but forgive and move on!

This shows how difficult it is for men to scale through

. SOME IDIOT MIGHT WANNA MAKE A PASS AT MIM/HER Ha! ha! Ha! ha!.. SOME IDIOT MIGHT WANNA MAKE A PASS AT MIM/HER 1 Like

Why are they arresting him. He only had to disguise to get a job. Or do they expect him to steal?

At least this is better than stealing..

Eeyah

Ladies easily get some jobs that men envy or could equally do without qualms

[quote author=Benita27 post=62271180]He's stupid and an unreasonable being. How long did he think he'd keep up with the lie?. Are men being discriminated in the labour market?. Insecure man!.[/quot u stl dey eat ur mama food wetin u no women stand more chances in d Naija of today

The height of deceit in this country tore me

ì don't blame him/ her the desperate situation of the country forced his hands, at least he did not steal kill or kidnap anybody. Why do you think there is a near useless fellow called bobrisky or Denrele.

Lol....