Professor Adeyeye is the founding Chair of Biopharmaceutical Sciences and Professor of Pharmaceutics and Drug Product Evaluation at the College of Pharmacy, Roosevelt University in Schaumburg, Illinois.



She was Professor of Pharmaceutics and Manufacturing for 21 years at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA. She is Senior Fulbright Scholar and Specialist and 2008 AAPS Fellow.



She earned her B.S., and M.S., and PhD from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Nigeria and University of Georgia, Athens, GA, respectively. Her research interests include preformulation, early phase development of solid, semisolid and liquid dosage forms, and IND-based and intellectual property-driven late phase development or bench-to-bedside translational research.



She has mentored over 15 PhD and M.S candidates. She has 5 patents, 55 peer-reviewed manuscripts, book chapters and books, and more than 140 scientific presentations.



She is the founder of a socially conscious start-up company – Elim Pediatric Pharmaceuticals. She uses her university lab for the early phase R& and partners with contract manufacturing organizations for the clinical and registration batches.



She a mission and non-profit organization founded Drugs AIDS and HIV Patients and Sarah’s Orphan Homes.



President/CEO

Elim Pediatric Pharmaceuticals Inc.

June 2017 – Present (6 months)

• Thirty years of experience in quality drug development, adaptive formulation, clinical trials, and associated regulatory requirements.

• Fellow of American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (2008) and Nigerian National Academy of Science (2016)

• Developed anti-retroviral (HIV/AIDS) pediatric fixed dose combination (FDC) and received intellectual property (patents) on the formulations in UK and South Africa through her previous institution (Duquesne University, a Catholic Mission University)

• Successfully filed investigational new drug application, and familiar with filing new drug application

• Expert in translational clinical research

• Develops pediatric medicines for sickle cell disease and malaria

• Conducts basic research and clinical trial on complementary and alternative

medicine

• Consults as expert witness in patent litigation, and for pharmaceutical R&

• Trains young scientists in preformulation, pharmaceutical drug development (liquids, semi-solids and solids), pediatric dosage form design, material characterization (excipient characterization, drug-excipient interaction) - solid and liquid state, and clinical trials.





Chair of Biopharmaceutical Sciences and Professor of Pharmaceutics and Drug Product Development

Roosevelt University College of Pharmacy

May 2010 – August 2017 (7 years 4 months)

• Provided evidenced-based leadership in Biopharmaceutical Sciences (BPS) Department of College of Pharmacy at Roosevelt University

• Recruited and populated BPS with respective faculty with low faculty turn-over

• Development and oversight of department courses and curriculum

• Formed 25-member Research Advisory Council (RAC) with appointment as affiliate faculty members in the College of Pharmacy. The Council members are from big pharma, mid-size pharmaceutical and biotech companies from around Chicagoland

• Maintained a monthly departmental meeting and publishes annual departmental newsletter

• Developed research infrastructure

o Built four research labs and one teaching lab

o Initiated intramural research grant opportunity for faculty

o Led collaborative co-sponsoring of MS Biotech graduate students in thesis-driven research between BPS faculty and Biology/Chemistry/Physical Sciences department

o Created linkages for research opportunities for faculty through several local companies and institutions in Chicago

• Served on the University Senate, Senate Executive Committee, Tenure and promotion committee (UFPC)

• Member of Roosevelt Board of Trustees (2014-2017)

• Serves nationally on Professional Associations, Editorial Board and Reviewer at NIH

• Serves internationally as visiting professor, research collaborator (basic and clinical) and external examiner

• Consults as expert witness



Professor

Duquesne University

1989 – 2010 (21 years)

July 2003 to 2010 Professor of Pharmaceutics and Manufacturing Science, Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, PA



July 1994 - June 2003 Associate Professor of Pharmaceutics and Manufacturing Science, Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, PA



August 1989 - June 1994 Assistant Professor of Pharmaceutics and Manufacturing Science, Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, PA





Graduate Student

University of Georgia

1982 – 1988 (6 years)

Graduate Studies in Pharmaceutics and Industrial Pharmacy



VIA :



CC



Dominque



You should read this

Make I dey wait for Lalasticlala

She is well qualified but I am a little bit sceptical about the fact that she has never worked in Nigeria previously. She has worked in America all her working life without any stint in Nigeria, now she's coming back to head a very sensitive agency without understanding the Nigerian work environment. I wish her the very best in her new role all the same. 9 Likes 1 Share

see CV o 3 Likes

@seunmsg she studied in nigeria she will have at least basic ideas 1 Like

dominique:

How did she merit the position? Because she's a professor? Because she has an NGO or because her husband is a senator? Someone that has never worked in an agency gets picked as it's director general, is that how it's done? Except this report omitted the part where she has been with the agency for years, then this appointment makes absolutely no sense. With this, I doubt if anyone in NAFDAC is much loaded as Prof Adeyeye is.



Going by your criticism that she has never worked in NAFDAC before, here is a link to Dora Akunyili's biography on Wikipedia:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dora_Akunyili



Dora Akunyili and Paul Orhii were never in the NAFDAC system when they were appointed.



Now that a Yoruba woman got her shot, it's then you know an appointee must be from NAFDAC? 9 Likes

Yes

Ore000:

@seunmsg she studied in nigeria she will have at least basic ideas

I wish her well. I wish her well.

Bolustical:



With this, I doubt if anyone in NAFDAC is much loaded as Prof Adeyeye is.



Going by your criticism that she has never worked in NAFDAC before, here is a link to Dora Akunyili's biography on Wikipedia:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dora_Akunyili



Dora was appointed while being a Senior Lecturer at UNN.



There's more to why you're annoyed with the appointment. But she worked in Nigeria not this woman way no sabi book But she worked in Nigeria not this woman way no sabi book

CROWNWEALTH019:



But she worked in Nigeria not this woman way no sabi book So Okonjo Iweala was working in Nigeria when OBJ appointed her abi?



Did you just say Prof Adeyeye (a Senior Fulbright scholar) no sabi book? Sense fall on you



I'm not surprised sha, people from that side never see good in others. 8 Likes

She is even more learned and exposed that the late Dora but to get Dora kind of ball I doubt that



O boy!!!

See over qualification, chai..... doras record about to be shattered

I pity igbo fake drug importers now o O boy!!!See over qualification, chai..... doras record about to be shatteredI pity igbo fake drug importers now o 2 Likes

Wow.. Overqualification

ERockson:

She is even more learned and exposed that the late Dora but to get Dora kind of ball I doubt that

How do you doubt when you know next-to-nothing about her bravery? How do you doubt when you know next-to-nothing about her bravery? 1 Like

congrats to her i hope she matches Dora's great strides and efficiency 1 Like

She is over qualified self!



What I really want to see now is if she is strong enough to fight the corruption in that field!



Will she cave in Join them if she can't fight them Or stood her ground!



It's not all about the certificate. It's bringing her experience in display!



Fake drugs are killing people daily! Even paracetamol is not working since the demise of Dora Akunyili!



I wish her the very best!

Why do we need to know her profile?

Is there any money she wanna distribute? Rubbish and useless thread

Why do we need to know her profile?

Is there any money she wanna distribute? Rubbish and useless thread

I hope she's the new Dora Akunyili 1 Like

The perfect person for the job.

Another Dora is here.



It's in her! 1 Like 1 Share

Bolustical:



With this, I doubt if anyone in NAFDAC is much loaded as Prof Adeyeye is.



Going by your criticism that she has never worked in NAFDAC before, here is a link to Dora Akunyili's biography on Wikipedia:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dora_Akunyili



Dora Akunyili and Paul Orhii were never in the NAFDAC system when they were appointed.



Now that a Yoruba woman got her shot, it's then you know an appointee must be from NAFDAC? Tribalist much Tribalist much

Hivazinc:

Why do we need to know her profile?

Is there any money she wanna distribute? Rubbish and useless thread Just imagine!! Just imagine!! 1 Like





Hivazinc:

Why do we need to know her profile?

Is there any money she wanna distribute? Rubbish and useless thread Just imagine!! Just imagine!!

Mehn see CV... others jostling for the job would be like

modelmike7:

Just imagine!! I don't just know I don't just know

From Boss Mustapha to Prof. Adeyeye, Baba is just blessing us with bam appointments...



When I say us, I mean the old ACN

A man of timber and calibre

There is no competition in destiny.