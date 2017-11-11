₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG
Professor Adeyeye is the founding Chair of Biopharmaceutical Sciences and Professor of Pharmaceutics and Drug Product Evaluation at the College of Pharmacy, Roosevelt University in Schaumburg, Illinois.
She was Professor of Pharmaceutics and Manufacturing for 21 years at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA. She is Senior Fulbright Scholar and Specialist and 2008 AAPS Fellow.
She earned her B.S., and M.S., and PhD from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Nigeria and University of Georgia, Athens, GA, respectively. Her research interests include preformulation, early phase development of solid, semisolid and liquid dosage forms, and IND-based and intellectual property-driven late phase development or bench-to-bedside translational research.
She has mentored over 15 PhD and M.S candidates. She has 5 patents, 55 peer-reviewed manuscripts, book chapters and books, and more than 140 scientific presentations.
She is the founder of a socially conscious start-up company – Elim Pediatric Pharmaceuticals. She uses her university lab for the early phase R& and partners with contract manufacturing organizations for the clinical and registration batches.
She a mission and non-profit organization founded Drugs AIDS and HIV Patients and Sarah’s Orphan Homes.
President/CEO
Elim Pediatric Pharmaceuticals Inc.
June 2017 – Present (6 months)
• Thirty years of experience in quality drug development, adaptive formulation, clinical trials, and associated regulatory requirements.
• Fellow of American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (2008) and Nigerian National Academy of Science (2016)
• Developed anti-retroviral (HIV/AIDS) pediatric fixed dose combination (FDC) and received intellectual property (patents) on the formulations in UK and South Africa through her previous institution (Duquesne University, a Catholic Mission University)
• Successfully filed investigational new drug application, and familiar with filing new drug application
• Expert in translational clinical research
• Develops pediatric medicines for sickle cell disease and malaria
• Conducts basic research and clinical trial on complementary and alternative
medicine
• Consults as expert witness in patent litigation, and for pharmaceutical R&
• Trains young scientists in preformulation, pharmaceutical drug development (liquids, semi-solids and solids), pediatric dosage form design, material characterization (excipient characterization, drug-excipient interaction) - solid and liquid state, and clinical trials.
Chair of Biopharmaceutical Sciences and Professor of Pharmaceutics and Drug Product Development
Roosevelt University College of Pharmacy
May 2010 – August 2017 (7 years 4 months)
• Provided evidenced-based leadership in Biopharmaceutical Sciences (BPS) Department of College of Pharmacy at Roosevelt University
• Recruited and populated BPS with respective faculty with low faculty turn-over
• Development and oversight of department courses and curriculum
• Formed 25-member Research Advisory Council (RAC) with appointment as affiliate faculty members in the College of Pharmacy. The Council members are from big pharma, mid-size pharmaceutical and biotech companies from around Chicagoland
• Maintained a monthly departmental meeting and publishes annual departmental newsletter
• Developed research infrastructure
o Built four research labs and one teaching lab
o Initiated intramural research grant opportunity for faculty
o Led collaborative co-sponsoring of MS Biotech graduate students in thesis-driven research between BPS faculty and Biology/Chemistry/Physical Sciences department
o Created linkages for research opportunities for faculty through several local companies and institutions in Chicago
• Served on the University Senate, Senate Executive Committee, Tenure and promotion committee (UFPC)
• Member of Roosevelt Board of Trustees (2014-2017)
• Serves nationally on Professional Associations, Editorial Board and Reviewer at NIH
• Serves internationally as visiting professor, research collaborator (basic and clinical) and external examiner
• Consults as expert witness
Professor
Duquesne University
1989 – 2010 (21 years)
July 2003 to 2010 Professor of Pharmaceutics and Manufacturing Science, Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, PA
July 1994 - June 2003 Associate Professor of Pharmaceutics and Manufacturing Science, Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, PA
August 1989 - June 1994 Assistant Professor of Pharmaceutics and Manufacturing Science, Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, PA
Graduate Student
University of Georgia
1982 – 1988 (6 years)
Graduate Studies in Pharmaceutics and Industrial Pharmacy
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG
You should read this
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG
Make I dey wait for Lalasticlala
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG by seunmsg:
She is well qualified but I am a little bit sceptical about the fact that she has never worked in Nigeria previously. She has worked in America all her working life without any stint in Nigeria, now she's coming back to head a very sensitive agency without understanding the Nigerian work environment. I wish her the very best in her new role all the same.
9 Likes
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG
see CV o
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG
@seunmsg she studied in nigeria she will have at least basic ideas
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG by Bolustical:
dominique:With this, I doubt if anyone in NAFDAC is much loaded as Prof Adeyeye is.
Going by your criticism that she has never worked in NAFDAC before, here is a link to Dora Akunyili's biography on Wikipedia:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dora_Akunyili
Dora Akunyili and Paul Orhii were never in the NAFDAC system when they were appointed.
Now that a Yoruba woman got her shot, it's then you know an appointee must be from NAFDAC?
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG by Bolustical:
Yes
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG by seunmsg:
Ore000:
I wish her well.
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG
Bolustical:But she worked in Nigeria not this woman way no sabi book
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG by Bolustical:
CROWNWEALTH019:So Okonjo Iweala was working in Nigeria when OBJ appointed her abi?
Did you just say Prof Adeyeye (a Senior Fulbright scholar) no sabi book? Sense fall on you
I'm not surprised sha, people from that side never see good in others.
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG
She is even more learned and exposed that the late Dora but to get Dora kind of ball I doubt that
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG
O boy!!!
See over qualification, chai..... doras record about to be shattered
I pity igbo fake drug importers now o
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG
Wow.. Overqualification
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG
ERockson:
How do you doubt when you know next-to-nothing about her bravery?
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG
congrats to her i hope she matches Dora's great strides and efficiency
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG
She is over qualified self!
What I really want to see now is if she is strong enough to fight the corruption in that field!
Will she cave in Join them if she can't fight them Or stood her ground!
It's not all about the certificate. It's bringing her experience in display!
Fake drugs are killing people daily! Even paracetamol is not working since the demise of Dora Akunyili!
I wish her the very best!
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG
Why do we need to know her profile?
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG
I hope she's the new Dora Akunyili
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG
The perfect person for the job.
Another Dora is here.
It's in her!
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG
Bolustical:Tribalist much
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG
Hivazinc:Just imagine!!
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG
Okay, all this one na story.
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG
Mehn see CV... others jostling for the job would be like
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG
modelmike7:I don't just know
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG
From Boss Mustapha to Prof. Adeyeye, Baba is just blessing us with bam appointments...
When I say us, I mean the old ACN
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG
A man of timber and calibre
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG
There is no competition in destiny.
Re: Biography & Profile: Moji Christianah Adeyeye - NAFDAC DG
Impressive
