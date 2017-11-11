Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday (1825 Views)

According to a statement by Hon. Augustine Nnamani the state Chairman of PDP and made available to NGHUBS, the governors expected to be in attendance are the Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Akwa Ibom state Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel.



Others are the Bayesla state Governor Henry Dickson, the Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa,Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.



Ben Ayade of Cross River state, Arch. Darius Ishaku of Taraba state and Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe state.



The PDP Governors will be hosted in Enugu state by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.



Is there any reliable political party in Nigeria?



The thieves are united in embezzling our Commonwealth while we are United in fighting ourselves. All the youths of this country need factory reset slap

Is Dave Umahi still a PDP Governor? 2 Likes

Umahi, Buhari's SE campaign manager should be there, it is near to his base

Anambra election on their mind , unfortunately they can do nothing about their forseen loss. 1 Like

When will Fayose decamp nah, the door is almost closed ooo. His time is almost up for him to turn saint ooo. Make una just advice him to do the needful.

The thieves are united in embezzling our Commonwealth while we are United in fighting ourselves. All the youths of this country need factory reset slap Still enjoying what they've looted and planning to bring in the looters' party come 2019. God no go gree. Still enjoying what they've looted and planning to bring in the looters' party come 2019. God no go gree. 1 Like

Gathering of confused losers, Last week it was in ABUJA tomorrow it will be in ENUGU next gathering will be in SAMBISA. Kuje preferably please. Kuje preferably please. 1 Like

Abeg let the meeting be for only things that can improve the economy not for new ways to siphon our cash

Still enjoying what they've looted and planning to bring in the looters' party come 2019. God no go gree. Naso. We just need to open our eyes in this country and see who, or what our problem really is. That will go a long way in determining our next line of action. Naso. We just need to open our eyes in this country and see who, or what our problem really is. That will go a long way in determining our next line of action.





