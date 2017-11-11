₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday by nghubs1: 9:46am
Governors under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) will be meeting in Enugu on Sunday.
According to a statement by Hon. Augustine Nnamani the state Chairman of PDP and made available to NGHUBS, the governors expected to be in attendance are the Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Akwa Ibom state Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel.
Others are the Bayesla state Governor Henry Dickson, the Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa,Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.
Ben Ayade of Cross River state, Arch. Darius Ishaku of Taraba state and Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe state.
The PDP Governors will be hosted in Enugu state by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.
|Re: PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday by madridguy(m): 9:47am
PDP is a dead party
|Re: PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 12:16pm
Gang of thieves.
Is there any reliable political party in Nigeria?
APC is useless just like the T in Tsunami.
PDP is useless just like the P in Psychology.
Second to comment.
The guy above me is a penaldo fan, And village people are vexing for Him... They have summons Him.
|Re: PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday by IgedeBushBoy(m): 12:17pm
The thieves are united in embezzling our Commonwealth while we are United in fighting ourselves. All the youths of this country need factory reset slap
|Re: PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday by hillybill(m): 12:18pm
I'll b there
|Re: PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday by talk2percy(m): 12:18pm
Wetin dey wan do, they wan share money
|Re: PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday by SillyMods: 12:19pm
Only 11 dem be?
|Re: PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday by dimanche4real(m): 12:20pm
Is Dave Umahi still a PDP Governor?
|Re: PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday by izenco2005(m): 12:21pm
|Re: PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday by WiLdFLame(m): 12:22pm
|Re: PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday by AnodaIT(m): 12:25pm
Umahi, Buhari's SE campaign manager should be there, it is near to his base
|Re: PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday by ybalogs(m): 12:29pm
Anambra election on their mind , unfortunately they can do nothing about their forseen loss.
|Re: PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday by yarimo(m): 12:31pm
Gathering of confused losers, Last week it was in ABUJA tomorrow it will be in ENUGU next gathering will be in SAMBISA.
|Re: PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday by ybalogs(m): 12:31pm
When will Fayose decamp nah, the door is almost closed ooo. His time is almost up for him to turn saint ooo. Make una just advice him to do the needful.
|Re: PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday by DonVikings: 12:31pm
Meeting to tell Pigs and Idiots the next line of propaganda.
|Re: PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday by ybalogs(m): 12:32pm
IgedeBushBoy:Still enjoying what they've looted and planning to bring in the looters' party come 2019. God no go gree.
|Re: PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday by ybalogs(m): 12:33pm
yarimo:Kuje preferably please.
|Re: PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday by kkko(m): 12:37pm
madridguy:Second in command of the zombies
|Re: PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday by DonVikings: 12:38pm
Python1, I'm out of jail finally!
Let's go deal with some flatheaded organisms.
|Re: PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday by IgedeBushBoy(m): 12:38pm
It's a good one from you, keep it up
|Re: PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday by Activeman391(m): 12:38pm
Abeg let the meeting be for only things that can improve the economy not for new ways to siphon our cash
|Re: PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday by IgedeBushBoy(m): 12:41pm
ybalogs:Naso. We just need to open our eyes in this country and see who, or what our problem really is. That will go a long way in determining our next line of action.
|Re: PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday by madridguy(m): 12:45pm
Pained wailer
kkko:
|Re: PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday by IgedeBushBoy(m): 12:45pm
SillyMods:Extinction is drawing near...
|Re: PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday by kkko(m): 12:46pm
madridguy:Senseless Zombie
|Re: PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday by FRESHG(m): 12:54pm
madridguy:
ybalogs:
ybalogs:
DonVikings:
yarimo:HEAD SLAMMERS
|Re: PDP Governors To Meet In Enugu On Sunday by mpnaija(m): 12:56pm
PDP is good #MpNaija
