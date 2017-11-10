Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana (14744 Views)

Human rights lawyer Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) has lamented the possibility of Nigerians having to choose between current President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for the 2019 general election, stating that it portends trouble for the populace.

Mr. Falana said this while making a contribution during a panel discussion at the ongoing Lagos Book and Arts Festival holding in Freedom Park, Lagos.



He urged Nigerians to make use of the internet in raising serious developmental issues as regards the future of the country.



The human right lawyer also took a swipe at Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State who he described as a ‘Trump’.



“We have a Trump in Ekiti. Somebody is going out there to eat boli with the people. Somebody who says [he believes] in stomach infrastructure, stealing all the money but giving people just some tokenism and he is being celebrated."



He decried the rot in the Nigerian university system. “Where are the intellectuals in our universities?” he asked. “We now have ‘yahoo-yahoo’ professors. People are made professors now because of where the came from. It is not about your contribution to the intellectual enterprise. Now Vice Chancellor is elected on the basis of ethnicity."



Mr. Falana also condemned spiritual leaders who are merely concerned about building a more religious home at the expense of other institutions.



“Most of the richest pastors in the world are from Nigeria, yet our people are getting poorer. If many of us had not attended mission schools built by the Catholics and the Anglicans… school and hospitals but what are we building now? What are our churches giving us? They are promising to build churches in every street. All the warehouses in Apapa built by Awolowo have all become churches and business centers.



But Atiku is actually better than Buhari..... Although.... 79 Likes 8 Shares

Anybody who campaigned for buhari, either directly or indirectly is not competent to tell us about choosing buhari or anyone else 95 Likes 5 Shares

Politics aside the two men are not qualified... Not even for 11 eleven... 31 Likes 1 Share

Honestly. We are between a rock and a hard place. But what do I do. When atiku wins and starts performing woefully, you will not see his supporters coming her to say "I regret the day I campaigned for atiku" "I am sorry for campaigning for atiku". Theirs is even more understandable because they are doing it for money. Most people on Nairaland are zombieing for Buhari free of charge.

Ask beremx and berem, antiwailer, etc 15 Likes 1 Share

AH FAYOSE.....BOLI CHAMPION, POMO GOVERNOR, TRUMP.......THANKS SIR Femi falana 6 Likes 1 Share

I Stand With Atiku 27 Likes 1 Share

Falana is a certified con artist parading himself as Mr Know It All , I used to be a fan of Falana in past when I thought he was a sincere man but since the coming of Buhari He has exposed himself to be nothing but a two timing , mouth shifting con artist and opportunist who is more concerned about how use his treacherous lying mouth to buy more properties in Ikeja GRA ...Mr Falana and his fellow Atiku is corrupt sirens should for once provide evidence of Atikus bad leadership or so called corruption because the last time I checked Atiku has never held any elected office besides that of the caged Vice President where Obasanjo made sure he was a dead beat with no power other than the seal on his letter head , so in tgis light i would want all thos peeople saying Atiku is corrupt to prove it us instead of propagating a false myth deviced by Obasanjo and the SW media ...The only thing Atiku is gulity of is having the vision to key into into the Intels dream many many years ago as a young man and i belive thats the kind if leader Nigeria needs not an empty corrupt sloganist like Buhari 33 Likes 1 Share

obonujoker:

But Atiku is actually better than Buhari..... Although....

with what buhari has done



concerning is promises



every candidate is better than him except fayose with what buhari has doneconcerning is promisesevery candidate is better than him except fayose 15 Likes 1 Share

Atiku has better leadership qualities over buhari, he listens and connects with the people, he is ambitious and understands the terrain, here is an option between the devil and the deep blue sea, i would go with the deep blue sea, because the sea might path.... 19 Likes 1 Share

Is Falana a Prophet? Neither Buhari the NEPOTIST nor Atiku the HYPOCRITE will get near the Presidency in 2019. 5 Likes

obonujoker:

But Atiku is actually better than Buhari..... Although....

In Biafra? Because that is only place Atiku will get up 500,000 Votes...





The rest of Nigeria will reject him without even blinking.. In Biafra?Because that is only place Atiku will get up 500,000 Votes...The rest of Nigeria will reject him without even blinking.. 16 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:





In Biafra? Because that is only place Atiku will get up 500,000 Votes...





The rest of Nigeria will reject him without even blinking..

Hausa man.... shift.... we all know why u support Buhari......



Can't you list in what aspects Atiku is not better than Buhari Hausa man.... shift.... we all know why u support Buhari......Can't you list in what aspects Atiku is not better than Buhari 17 Likes 1 Share

WITH BUHARI.......We sane and progressive ones are secured. 7 Likes 1 Share

If someone like falana can open his mouth and say this then we are lost indeed. With ur position in the polity, u ought to know how to build and sensitise people on danger inherent therein rather than wail unnecessarily. We all know that voting Buhari or Atiku or even Gej is calamity in waiting at this time and situation but what's the way forward. Who do we have that can steer the country to the promised land. This is the main question not wailing or ranting 1 Like

NgeneUkwenu:





In Biafra? Because that is only place Atiku will get up 500,000 Votes...





The rest of Nigeria will reject him without even blinking..

2019 i go don dey canada God willing 11 Likes

A choice between Lucifer and Satan. 2 Likes 1 Share

modelmike7:

WITH BUHARI.......We sane and progressive ones are secured. exactly, so sane



like you're dipped in sane...... kudos exactly, so sanelike you're dipped...... kudos 4 Likes

How do you seek Asylum in Algeria?

Anybody knows... 3 Likes

Buhari will go after 2019, what shall we say of Atiku whose counterpart William Jefferson was jailed for 13 years and Atiku is here walking free while some useless people are clamouring for him to become our next president 6 Likes 1 Share

duality:

Anybody who campaigned for buhari, either directly or indirectly is not competent to tell us about choosing buhari or anyone else

What a dumb postulation!



Buhari was tried as he was the only viable option that could boot out the failure called GEJ.



Now that Falana thinks Buhari has also "failed" and no longer worthy of our votes, does that make him incompetent?



You are a fool!



A big fool! What a dumb postulation!Buhari was tried as he was the only viable option that could boot out the failure called GEJ.Now that Falana thinks Buhari has also "failed" and no longer worthy of our votes, does that make him incompetent?You are a fool!A big fool! 8 Likes

what! Atiku can't stand Buhari - though I can't speak for south east ,but for d rest of Nigeria, atiku is a loser 8 Likes 1 Share

FarahAideed:

Falana is a certified dullard na your papa be certified monkey na your papa be certified monkey 2 Likes

FarahAideed:

Falana is a certified dullard At least, he is not as dull as Ojukwu who sacrificed over 2 million Igbos on a war knew he couldn't win only for him to pick race later.. 6 Likes

y cant PDP do a Fashola, or elrufai or Donald duke.





nobody, here talk abt d message passed by the prof, but d usual rantings of PDP, apc....dont u guys av sense? 4 Likes