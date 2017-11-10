₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by massinola(m): 10:21am On Nov 11
Human rights lawyer Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) has lamented the possibility of Nigerians having to choose between current President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar come 2019 general election, stating that it portends trouble for the populace.
Mr. Falana said this while making a contribution during a panel discussion at the ongoing Lagos Book and Arts Festival holding in Freedom Park, Lagos.
He urged Nigerians to make use of the internet in raising serious developmental issues as regards the future of the country.
The human right lawyer also took a swipe at Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State who he described as a ‘Trump’.
“We have a Trump in Ekiti. Somebody is going out there to eat boli with the people. Somebody who says [he believes] in stomach infrastructure, stealing all the money but giving people just some tokenism and he is being celebrated."
He decried the rot in the Nigerian university system. “Where are the intellectuals in our universities?” he asked. “We now have ‘yahoo-yahoo’ professors. People are made professors now because of where the came from. It is not about your contribution to the intellectual enterprise. Now Vice Chancellor is elected on the basis of ethnicity."
Mr. Falana also condemned spiritual leaders who are merely concerned about building a more religious home at the expense of other institutions.
“Most of the richest pastors in the world are from Nigeria, yet our people are getting poorer. If many of us had not attended mission schools built by the Catholics and the Anglicans… school and hospitals but what are we building now? What are our churches giving us? They are promising to build churches in every street. All the warehouses in Apapa built by Awolowo have all become churches and business centers.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/11/10/2019-election-either-buhari-or-atiku-we-are-trouble-says-femi-falana
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by obonujoker(m): 10:22am On Nov 11
But Atiku is actually better than Buhari..... Although....
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by duality(m): 10:36am On Nov 11
Anybody who campaigned for buhari, either directly or indirectly is not competent to tell us about choosing buhari or anyone else
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by Kingspin(m): 4:03am
Politics aside the two men are not qualified... Not even for 11 eleven...
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by Mcdondayan: 6:39am
Honestly. We are between a rock and a hard place. But what do I do. When atiku wins and starts performing woefully, you will not see his supporters coming her to say "I regret the day I campaigned for atiku" "I am sorry for campaigning for atiku". Theirs is even more understandable because they are doing it for money. Most people on Nairaland are zombieing for Buhari free of charge.
Ask beremx and berem, antiwailer, etc
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by Cajal(m): 7:19am
AH FAYOSE.....BOLI CHAMPION, POMO GOVERNOR, TRUMP.......THANKS SIR Femi falana
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by Atiku2019: 7:25am
I Stand With Atiku
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by FarahAideed: 8:18am
Falana is a certified con artist parading himself as Mr Know It All , I used to be a fan of Falana in past when I thought he was a sincere man but since the coming of Buhari He has exposed himself to be nothing but a two timing , mouth shifting con artist and opportunist who is more concerned about how use his treacherous lying mouth to buy more properties in Ikeja GRA ...Mr Falana and his fellow Atiku is corrupt sirens should for once provide evidence of Atikus bad leadership or so called corruption because the last time I checked Atiku has never held any elected office besides that of the caged Vice President where Obasanjo made sure he was a dead beat with no power other than the seal on his letter head , so in tgis light i would want all thos peeople saying Atiku is corrupt to prove it us instead of propagating a false myth deviced by Obasanjo and the SW media ...The only thing Atiku is gulity of is having the vision to key into into the Intels dream many many years ago as a young man and i belive thats the kind if leader Nigeria needs not an empty corrupt sloganist like Buhari
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by lereinter(m): 8:25am
obonujoker:
with what buhari has done
concerning is promises
every candidate is better than him except fayose
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by rozay12345: 8:29am
Atiku has better leadership qualities over buhari, he listens and connects with the people, he is ambitious and understands the terrain, here is an option between the devil and the deep blue sea, i would go with the deep blue sea, because the sea might path....
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by Okanokan(m): 9:53am
Is Falana a Prophet? Neither Buhari the NEPOTIST nor Atiku the HYPOCRITE will get near the Presidency in 2019.
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:59am
obonujoker:
In Biafra? Because that is only place Atiku will get up 500,000 Votes...
The rest of Nigeria will reject him without even blinking..
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by obonujoker(m): 10:22am
NgeneUkwenu:
Hausa man.... shift.... we all know why u support Buhari......
Can't you list in what aspects Atiku is not better than Buhari
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by modelmike7(m): 3:36pm
WITH BUHARI.......We sane and progressive ones are secured.
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by Zico5(m): 3:36pm
If someone like falana can open his mouth and say this then we are lost indeed. With ur position in the polity, u ought to know how to build and sensitise people on danger inherent therein rather than wail unnecessarily. We all know that voting Buhari or Atiku or even Gej is calamity in waiting at this time and situation but what's the way forward. Who do we have that can steer the country to the promised land. This is the main question not wailing or ranting
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by FarahAideed: 3:36pm
Mumu
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by modelmike7(m): 3:36pm
NgeneUkwenu:
naso.com
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by lonelydora(m): 3:36pm
God forbid it
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by yeyerolling: 3:37pm
2019 i go don dey canada God willing
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by Einl(m): 3:37pm
A choice between Lucifer and Satan.
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by lilmax(m): 3:37pm
modelmike7:exactly, so sane
like you're dipped in sane...... kudos
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by pol23: 3:37pm
How do you seek Asylum in Algeria?
Anybody knows...
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by sureheaven(m): 3:40pm
Buhari will go after 2019, what shall we say of Atiku whose counterpart William Jefferson was jailed for 13 years and Atiku is here walking free while some useless people are clamouring for him to become our next president
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by PataAlhaja(m): 3:41pm
duality:
What a dumb postulation!
Buhari was tried as he was the only viable option that could boot out the failure called GEJ.
Now that Falana thinks Buhari has also "failed" and no longer worthy of our votes, does that make him incompetent?
You are a fool!
A big fool!
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by Quality20(m): 3:42pm
what! Atiku can't stand Buhari - though I can't speak for south east ,but for d rest of Nigeria, atiku is a loser
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by divicode: 3:43pm
Ok
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by sdindan: 3:43pm
This knockout for zombies
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by enigmaticlion: 3:43pm
FarahAideed:na your papa be certified monkey
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by 9japrof(m): 3:44pm
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by Bolustical: 3:44pm
FarahAideed:At least, he is not as dull as Ojukwu who sacrificed over 2 million Igbos on a war knew he couldn't win only for him to pick race later..
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by deebsman1(m): 3:44pm
y cant PDP do a Fashola, or elrufai or Donald duke.
nobody, here talk abt d message passed by the prof, but d usual rantings of PDP, apc....dont u guys av sense?
|Re: 2019 Election Is Either Buhari Or Atiku, We Are In Trouble, Says Femi Falana by Bigii(m): 3:44pm
lereinter:
And i put it to you straight that FAYOSE is 100% better than Buhari
