|How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by writerights: 12:23pm
writerights:
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/248978-retained-university-lagos-name-despite-jonathans-wish-vc.html
|Re: How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by writerights: 12:33pm
UI students need to revisit history, university of Lagos is the first university in Nigeria and arguably the best too. OAU peeps should also take note.
|Re: How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by Statsocial: 2:36pm
That was one of the most ridiculous thing Jonathan ever tried doing. How can you try to change the name of a University without due consultation with Alumni, Students, Governing Council etc. The glory of a University lies also in the name it bears. Even Harvard that is a Private University cannot change name without due consultations with her Alumni, Students and local community much less a public University. I am glad Akokites resisted.
Lalasticlala
|Re: How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by Statsocial: 2:37pm
writerights:Come writerights I am suspecting you attended Unilag
|Re: How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by writerights: 2:38pm
Statsocial:Mere suspicion.
|Re: How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by Statsocial: 2:45pm
Writerights Huh this argument of which university is first again? ABU vice chancellor was ranting months ago that UI was not the first Nigerian uni and that Abu was. Amazingly there is also controversy on which private university is first in the country too.
I think it is not so relevant actually. All we want is for our universities to thrive in the commity of universities.
|Re: How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by writerights: 2:46pm
Statsocial:
That's correct. Even if he had made due consultation, he would still have failed in his quest. Unilag is the brand name, no alumni body, student organisation or staff association would accede to such request. He should have tried UI though, he may have been successful but not Unilag.
|Re: How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by Statsocial: 2:52pm
writerights:Of course they would never agree. No Alumni group would ever agree to such. It takes a long time to build a University reputation. You can do change of name for a young federal university like FUOYE or FUNAAB but not with UI and Unilag. That could even plunge their webometric rank down.
Lol UI ke lai lai. He won't even dare. He should have done it with FUNAAB. Moshood Abiola University of Agriculture Abeokuta MAUAA
|Re: How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by writerights: 2:57pm
Statsocial:
History plays a key role in the life of man, that explains why the VCs are coming out with their knowledge of history. BTW, which private universities are entangled in the controversy of being the first?
|Re: How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by Statsocial: 3:07pm
writerights:Babcock, Benson Idahosa Uni and Igbinedion I think. Babcock claims to have existed as ACWA in 1959 patiently waiting for FG to grant licence to private owner. Benson Idahosa in his usual radicalistic ways disregarded Federal Govt and built a 'University' before FG ever started granting licence to private owners. Igbinedion I think claims to be the first to have actually gotten the actual legal license to exist as a private University in 1999
|Re: How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by writerights: 3:12pm
Statsocial:
I wonder why these men think they are immortalising our heroes by changing the names of our schools. The last time, striva campus invasion team visited OAU to ask whose face is on the #100 note, only a person could answer correctly, the rest just couldn't tell. One even said he doesn't spend #100 note, he begins with #1000. I couldn't stop laughing. The same team visited Nnamdi Azikwe University to ask who the first president of Nigeria was but many couldn't tell.
I think we should prioritise history in our schools, that way, we can immortalise our heroes and not just have their names as a mere geographical location in our minds.
|Re: How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by SnakeXenzia(m): 3:33pm
|Re: How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by deepwater(f): 3:34pm
The University of Lagos is the first university to be established by the Federal Government in Nigeria, historically, go and find out in 1962
And government acquired land for the University of Lagos in that environment. We have the documents.
Lol....the lame one
Mr VC you couldn't even give a rational line to justify your claim... You lines are so weak like old mama pant!!!
The joke is on your tribe, leave jona outa it, your people did not see their son 'MKO ABIOLA' worthy of their praise. Go suck it up rather than blame GEJ.
What a caliber of educationists the zoo has produced, so daft in intellectual reasoning.
Professor my black ass
|Re: How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by itsandi(m): 3:35pm
His-story
|Re: How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by Wizberg12(m): 3:35pm
|Re: How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by JohnXcel: 3:35pm
Only an extremely asinine person would attempt to change the name UNILAG to something else.
|Re: How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by Elnino4ladies: 3:36pm
Don't mind the clueless one.
|Re: How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by FarahAideed: 3:37pm
Nonsense ..Jonathan meant no harm at all, he only miscalculated the supposed love the Yoruba people claimed to have for Abiola by thinking it was genuine love no knowing it was crocodile love in a complex game of betrayal where the Name of Abiola was only used as political tool to blackmail the rest of Nigeria for the benefit of a few SW elites.
|Re: How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by Odingo1: 3:37pm
They dont even want to honour thier so called hero of democracy in a big way, no wonder they sold him out to Northerners to be killed like rat.
|Re: How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by freeman95(m): 3:38pm
|Re: How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by thunderbabs(m): 3:39pm
writerights:
U sha wan find trouble where u no kip am, abi?
|Re: How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by wiloy2k8(m): 3:39pm
|Re: How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by Darey00(m): 3:39pm
Statsocial:
FUNAAB is 29 years old, and therefore not a 'young' university. The name change was necessary as many people who knew and referred to it as 'Unaab' didn't realize it was a federal University from the get go. The F at the front was just to make its status as a Federal University more prominent.
|Re: How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by Austinoiz(m): 3:40pm
Afonja cum zombified VC, we don hear am so many times nah. No need re-masturbating on this.
|Re: How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by MrImole(m): 3:41pm
|Re: How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by Elnino4ladies: 3:41pm
writerights:
I enjoyed your conversation with statsocial
|Re: How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by kuntash: 3:42pm
writerights:
When you parade the axis of Ikorodu and Epe, for you Nigeria don complete for you ..
How can you say Unilag is arguably the best university in Nigeria..
Can you place the products and teachers side by side others in the country ?
Unilag should be number 7 or 8 in ranking..
Go and ask questions..
|Re: How We Retained University Of Lagos’ Name Despite Jonathan’s Wish – VC by cstr1000: 3:44pm
I don't think we care.
You can name it whatever.
