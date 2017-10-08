Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC (8176 Views)

@thenetng on their Instagram page...



Watch the Video Here



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-kReq4Jw9Q





Remember the unilag female student who was filmed twerking with the statue of former VC of the school, Prof. Tunde Sofoluwe about 2 Months ago has been reportedly rusticated





Iffa hear Iffa hear 4 Likes

... E be like say the current VC dey jealous say no be him statue dem dey rock like dat Lol... E be like say the current VC dey jealous say no be him statue dem dey rock like dat 32 Likes 2 Shares

What exactly is the offense she committed. Abi is it illegal to twerk with the statue. I hope this info is false 7 Likes

Current VC be like, and I've been eyeing this girls since dey use me dey do shakara...ok God don catch u 5 Likes

her village people at work... Shey the statue was on its own, she carry nyash go give am 11 Likes 1 Share

Children of nowadays.

Those days, we were bending down and studying.

Now, they're only twerking and taking selfies.

No wonder na only Third Class full labor market today. Mtschewwwwww! 3 Likes

Very good, she should have been physically punished

IIIIIIIDIOT pikin



If you can not respect the school then go to your fathers house 3 Likes

She should be rusticated and crucified together.





If not madness wetin go make person do that 1 Like

Baba stands on his own jeje u go dey tease am. If he chuku-chuku you from behind, y'all be shouting rape. Foolish girlie... 5 Likes

Very Good for the silly girl, next time she will know where to twerk.



she is just having fun This school haff tire meshe is just having fun





I watched the video and didnt see anything thats bad enough to warrant rustication

Even if they want to punish her, why didnt they make her do community service or even write an apology letter



Funny enough its the same lecturers that sleep around with students nd evn collect sorting fee that sat over the panel to met this kinda punishment This is pure wickedness!I watched the video and didnt see anything thats bad enough to warrant rusticationEven if they want to punish her, why didnt they make her do community service or even write an apology letterFunny enough its the same lecturers that sleep around with students nd evn collect sorting fee that sat over the panel to met this kinda punishment 9 Likes

The statue was on it's own. She went over to do what they know best. Chai when village people are after u that's the result. 1 Like

plss what d name maybe they r not from d east



Now that it`s out... People wey dem go rusticate this semester go plenty. 2 Months ago? 'ONE CORNER' hadn`t even come out that time...Now that it`s out... People wey dem go rusticate this semester go plenty. 1 Like

She was suspended for 4semesters..not rusticated.



I feel it's good for her.. Let's be sane as humans please. What was she thinking about while doing this? Or she just wanted to trend like others on social media right..



I think now, she can go learn skills or trade or go into street dancing since she doesn't see any need taking her education serious 4 Likes





What if the statue likes it. ArghhhWhat if the statue likes it. 1 Like

SMH at the comments of most of the posters above me.



Most Nigerians dont know their right,no wonder the police and army keep assaulting them physically.



There is no law prohibiting people from dancing(or twerking) with a stature.



Something may be morally wrong but not legally wrong(morality itself is relative).



I hope she meets a very good human right lawyer and sue the school for wrongful dismissal. 5 Likes

Is Nigeria this useless? So what she danced with a statue, an inanimate object. That is the ground for rustication? Unbelievable, I can't believe the so called half baked professor that is the VC will approve such a judgment on a student for dancing "clothed" with a useless piece of rock... Unbelievable. 1 Like 1 Share





Beautiful Nonsense



She should sue the dumb ass school to court, and make money for her self and go school abroad

bitch b humble serves ha ryt..,...

What is wrong with Unilag management? Is it their Twerk? Someone cannot twerk in peace again. Nigerian schools have no fun in them. Must everyone be sadistic or normal. A university should be for universal (diverse) behavior. They just made the chick popular 2 Likes

She no even sabi dance

Someone cannot twerk in peace again



A year suspension should have been given





I am just imagining the statue grabbing her from behind!! She should look for other VC's statues and keep her grind on!! She may regain her admission!! Joke went too far!!I am just imagining the statue grabbing her from behind!!

This is a false report. The young lady is not rusticated.

just like that..

and...



