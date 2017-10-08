₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,975 members, 3,840,298 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 October 2017 at 07:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC (8176 Views)
Police Arrests Adeyeye Olorunfemi, UNILAG Student Rusticated Over Facebook Post / Adeyeye Olorunfemi: "I Don’t Regret My Action" — Student Rusticated By UNILAG / Adeyeye Olorunfemi Rusticated In UNILAG For Facebook Write Up (1) (2) (3) (4)
|UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by Moving4: 3:15pm
Remember the unilag female student who was filmed twerking with the statue of former VC of the school, Prof. Tunde Sofoluwe about 2 Months ago has been reportedly rusticated as shared by @thenetng on their Instagram page...
Watch the Video Here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-kReq4Jw9Q
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZ_HWXplrhQ/?hl=en
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by Nne5(f): 3:16pm
Iffa hear
4 Likes
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by gabinogem(m): 3:21pm
Lol ... E be like say the current VC dey jealous say no be him statue dem dey rock like dat
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by atilla(m): 3:25pm
What exactly is the offense she committed. Abi is it illegal to twerk with the statue. I hope this info is false
7 Likes
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by sunshineV(m): 4:02pm
Current VC be like, and I've been eyeing this girls since dey use me dey do shakara...ok God don catch u
5 Likes
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by Tapout(m): 4:24pm
her village people at work... Shey the statue was on its own, she carry nyash go give am
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by ReachHard: 5:02pm
Children of nowadays.
Those days, we were bending down and studying.
Now, they're only twerking and taking selfies.
No wonder na only Third Class full labor market today. Mtschewwwwww!
3 Likes
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by Goldeno(m): 5:09pm
Very good, she should have been physically punished
IIIIIIIDIOT pikin
If you can not respect the school then go to your fathers house
3 Likes
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by idu1(m): 5:16pm
She should be rusticated and crucified together.
If not madness wetin go make person do that
1 Like
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 5:28pm
Baba stands on his own jeje u go dey tease am. If he chuku-chuku you from behind, y'all be shouting rape. Foolish girlie...
5 Likes
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 5:28pm
Baba stands on his own jeje u go dey tease am. If he chuku-chuku you from behind, y'all be shouting rape. Foolish girlie...
1 Like
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 5:28pm
Baba stands on his own jeje u go dey tease am. If he chuku-chuku you from behind, y'all be shouting rape. Foolish girlie...
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by Rextayne: 5:33pm
Very Good for the silly girl, next time she will know where to twerk.
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by Dollarship(m): 5:38pm
This school haff tire me
she is just having fun
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by sinaj(f): 5:38pm
This is pure wickedness!
I watched the video and didnt see anything thats bad enough to warrant rustication
Even if they want to punish her, why didnt they make her do community service or even write an apology letter
Funny enough its the same lecturers that sleep around with students nd evn collect sorting fee that sat over the panel to met this kinda punishment
9 Likes
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by muller101(m): 5:46pm
The statue was on it's own. She went over to do what they know best. Chai when village people are after u that's the result.
1 Like
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by RETIREDMUMU(m): 6:54pm
plss what d name maybe they r not from d east
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by Nawteemaxie(m): 6:54pm
2 Months ago? 'ONE CORNER' hadn`t even come out that time...
Now that it`s out... People wey dem go rusticate this semester go plenty.
1 Like
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by slapandfall(m): 6:55pm
She was suspended for 4semesters..not rusticated.
I feel it's good for her.. Let's be sane as humans please. What was she thinking about while doing this? Or she just wanted to trend like others on social media right..
I think now, she can go learn skills or trade or go into street dancing since she doesn't see any need taking her education serious
4 Likes
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by AntiWailer: 6:55pm
Arghhh
What if the statue likes it.
1 Like
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by guterMann: 6:55pm
SMH at the comments of most of the posters above me.
Most Nigerians dont know their right,no wonder the police and army keep assaulting them physically.
There is no law prohibiting people from dancing(or twerking) with a stature.
Something may be morally wrong but not legally wrong(morality itself is relative).
I hope she meets a very good human right lawyer and sue the school for wrongful dismissal.
5 Likes
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by Philipmems(m): 6:55pm
Is Nigeria this useless? So what she danced with a statue, an inanimate object. That is the ground for rustication? Unbelievable, I can't believe the so called half baked professor that is the VC will approve such a judgment on a student for dancing "clothed" with a useless piece of rock... Unbelievable.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by ChangetheChange: 6:55pm
Beautiful Nonsense
She should sue the dumb ass school to court, and make money for her self and go school abroad
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by 26Clueless(m): 6:55pm
bitch b humble serves ha ryt..,...
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by gift01: 6:56pm
What is wrong with Unilag management? Is it their Twerk? Someone cannot twerk in peace again. Nigerian schools have no fun in them. Must everyone be sadistic or normal. A university should be for universal (diverse) behavior. They just made the chick popular
2 Likes
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by forreelinc: 6:56pm
She no even sabi dance
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by buffalowings: 6:57pm
Someone cannot twerk in peace again
A year suspension should have been given
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by nairaman66(m): 6:57pm
She should look for other VC's statues and keep her grind on!! She may regain her admission!! Joke went too far!!
I am just imagining the statue grabbing her from behind!!
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by olaolaking(m): 6:57pm
This is a false report. The young lady is not rusticated.
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by rawtouch: 6:57pm
just like that..
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by chenzen(m): 6:57pm
and...
The ting goes SKRRRRRAH PA PA KA KA KA SKIDIKI PA PA And a PU PU DRRR BOOM SKYAA DU DU KU KU TUN TUN POOM POOM »
|Re: UNILAG Student Rusticated For Twerking With The Statue Of Former VC by Sorry4beingpeti(m): 6:57pm
Na you go tire o
Best University In Nigeria / Kwara State University Post-utme For 2015/2016 Academic Session / Computer Science Students And Graduates, Lets Meet Here.
Viewing this topic: Crea2morrow, lipopo, daymeelarday(m), mansam15, larryfresh(m), tunene66, winnerz, luckiest1(m), kevspens, Ore000, NPComplete, Freiden(m), biggielawajo(m), geoinvestor(m), Farrydaddy(m), TAYO124, Reeberry, lebron7(m), Jozay(m), HaneefahRN(f), Mustack(m), doctorkush(m), OMEGA009(m), MamaTej(f), Girlyy, WHALEY7(m), wakililipupuru, Sanada(f), Harzan(m), paragon40(m), Dienasun(m), Nevee, rhonnie(f), demsid(m), tonywizman, SUREGUY93, Johnayoola(m), oluwatymylehyn(m), dsocioemmy(m), oroleye(m), SeunEjire(m), sucreblazing(m), Jovie, ventoh, peckebu(f), sky32(m), naijalions(f), Holyfield1(m), magajiumar4real, Adegokenath(m), elChapo1, Tobescol(m), Sheun001(m), bharyhour15, Stevenbright(m), WeirdoNg, kingreign, hitman2911, idirect(m), rajiayo(m), Salatem, chemicalwasiu(m), lanrecole(m), Enegod(m), aylek, Questyjayblack(m), Waley23, toogbasky(m), PrinceKenne(m), KingRex1, geunik(m), OnyeJombo, varmint, realking(m), jrusky(m), justscorchone(m), codebrew85(m), Gregdcutie(m), tomdon(m), schnaidar, Dreamstech2000, 44smart, kingsley3218(m), Kurisigamo(m), hushshinani(m), Tedpgrass, guass, Baz4, vastolord4(m), emidon007(m), CHAIRMANMAO(m), chuxiano, SammyJac(m), Adeshinajamiu98(m), andrewsimon049, Throwback, hansobuks(m), Bonzoker(m), theorist(m), hadow(m), DeSepiero(m), aAK1(m), jasper83, rapo8000, princechurchill(m), kikiboo, tomycole, fabulousvera(f), PunditAfrica(m), Rrankdonga(m), ibabz(m), wumade(f), TRAILBLAIZER, somtoto(m), KunkAcid, immortalvoices(m), Jabia(m), Stundey(m), bcomputer101(m), clintonopah(m), omololu2020(m), bodmas119(m), Zoe99(f), Henry8000, Magjoel(m), DamiKelvin, seminife, loyaltygame, Akosbaba(m), Dwake50(m), olaolaking(m), judgesam1, lyntiffany(f), Booksz(m), Preciousrose001, dtneicna(m), Dynatress700, toyzeal(m), abdulkabirO(m), DoubleN(m), sojics(m), emmateejay(m), Princekembas(m), irahub, Simmzz(m), jaygee1, sambisa, Ulzee007, Adex097, junta001, Yinkwamo(m), Geeweeny(m), sholyboy08(m), Porshelilia121, bomibomi and 175 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13