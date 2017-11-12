Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Meet Job Hunter Who Got 30 Interviews But Was Rejected Because Of His Neck Tatto (11248 Views)

5 Major Mistakes Graduates Make In Their First Job Interviews / After Over 20 Job Interviews, God Answered My Prayers / 11 pictures every Job hunter in Nigeria Can Relate To (pics)

Full story -





A job hunter who has attended over 30 interviews says he has been unfairly discriminated against because of his neck tattoo dedicated to his late grandfather.



Joe Parsons, 21, got the £250 six-inch tattoo last November in memory of his late grandfather Thomas, who died in a care home aged 63 last year.



He got the £250 tattoo while he was working in a factory.



Joe claims that he had no problem getting around 30 interviews, but he has never managed to get a job.



He says he’s tried to....



He doesnt really need a job. 16 Likes 1 Share

This timid generation of humans do not recognize tattoo as a creative body art that it is. They just harbour stupid biased convinction that tattoo must be bad without asking themselves if Body art is what commits crime. 24 Likes 2 Shares

A neck scarf can do the trick... 9 Likes

Why draw tattoo when you know you will be an employee 13 Likes 1 Share

Thou shalt not make any markings on your body the Bible says. Many people take these words for a joke.



Well, let him apply for jobs in club houses and brothels. 6 Likes

Thou shalt not make any markings on your body the Bible says. Many people take these words for a joke.



Well, let him apply for jobs in club houses and brothels. I am certain he will get job there 19 Likes 2 Shares

Make the guy go buy those rock guitar they play rock music NA. Shey he no reason say he go look for formal job before he go draw tattoo? 5 Likes

Thou shalt not make any markings on your body the Bible says. Many people take these words for a joke.



Well, let him apply for jobs in club houses and brothels. I am certain he will get job there



Make the guy go buy those rock guitar they play rock music NA. Shey he no reason say he go look for formal job before he go draw tattoo?

The tattoo looks really disturbing







See tattoo. It depends on the nature of the job sha.



This timid generation of humans do not recognize tattoo as a creative body art that it is. They just harbour stupid biased convinction that tattoo must be bad without asking themselves if Body art is what commits crime. Though stereotypical,this has nothing to do with timidity or whatnot...a corporate entity must be conservative at best...they service the public! It will be quite irresponsible ...It may rub off badly on the brand/image of the company especially if they are not involved in the arts,pop culture/rock...It is bad for business and portrays poorly the hr/quality of personnel...This guy looks like he is some rock groupie or belongs to some pub.. Though stereotypical,this has nothing to do with timidity or whatnot...a corporate entity must be conservative at best...they service the public! It will be quite irresponsible ...It may rub off badly on the brand/image of the company especially if they are not involved in the arts,pop culture/rock...It is bad for business and portrays poorly the hr/quality of personnel...This guy looks like he is some rock groupie or belongs to some pub.. 13 Likes

Though stereotypical,this has nothing to do with timidity or whatnot...a corporate entity must be conservative at best...they service the public! It will be quite irresponsible ...It may rub off badly on the brand/image of the company especially if they are not involved in the arts,pop culture/rock...It is bad for business and portrays poorly the hr/quality of personnel...This guy looks like he is some rock groupie or belongs to some pub..

You are stating your opinion, which mirrors the same reason this guy isnt getting a job. It is that opinionated mindset that I address, so what is the point emphasizing my point as opposing to the 'norm' ? The rational thing to do, is Listen to us who have contrary opinions, may be it is our own understanding of issues that holds the key to evening the odds in the world today.



I have a close friend who lost a mum at tender age, he has his mother's name tattooed on him and he is passionate about the memory, he does not even go to club needless to say become a vice, so if he was the job seeking type, the ignorant public perception of tattoo will become an opinion for a company to form a mission statement and refuse to hire him just because of an artwork on his hand that he holds dear to his heart.



I constantly ponder a mind pattern that judges people based on their outward appearance instead of their contents of character.



Nigerians refuse to read, hence they have refused to grow mentally, which is why we end up with idiots in politics and other areas of life.



You are stating your opinion, which mirrors the same reason this guy isnt getting a job. It is that opinionated mindset that I address, so what is the point emphasizing my point as opposing to the 'norm' ? The rational thing to do, is Listen to us who have contrary opinions, may be it is our own understanding of issues that holds the key to evening the odds in the world today.

I have a close friend who lost a mum at tender age, he has his mother's name tattooed on him and he is passionate about the memory, he does not even go to club needless to say become a vice, so if he was the job seeking type, the ignorant public perception of tattoo will become an opinion for a company to form a mission statement and refuse to hire him just because of an artwork on his hand that he holds dear to his heart.

I constantly ponder a mind pattern that judges people based on their outward appearance instead of their contents of character.

Nigerians refuse to read, hence they have refused to grow mentally, which is why we end up with idiots in politics and other areas of life.

Who ever begins to respect dissent view will witness a new lease of life.

@Billyonaire,did you see my pointer to the fact that the management of these companies/businesses may not have hired him because of the nature of their businesses and the fact that they must be conservative because they service the public...more like there are members of the public like you who may not frown at it but there may also be other client who may be disturbed by the overall visual of the tattoo...now that is isolating some customers,like a put off which relatively is bad for business.They are opened to cater to their clients not uphold the memory of a prospective employee's relative...get my drift?Now what has 9j people and reading got to do with it?mind you this was not in Nigeria,btw if there are discerning people and you have idiots like you attest in politics or wherever heading it over people like you,does that not make your likes (whatever that means) bigger idiots?its a diverse world.There are places his diversity will be appreciated,definitely not in the board room or with kids etc @Billyonaire,did you see my pointer to the fact that the management of these companies/businesses may not have hired him because of the nature of their businesses and the fact that they must be conservative because they service the public...more like there are members of the public like you who may not frown at it but there may also be other client who may be disturbed by the overall visual of the tattoo...now that is isolating some customers,like a put off which relatively is bad for business.They are opened to cater to their clients not uphold the memory of a prospective employee's relative...get my drift?Now what has 9j people and reading got to do with it?mind you this was not in Nigeria,btw if there are discerning people and you have idiots like you attest in politics or wherever heading it over people like you,does that not make your likes (whatever that means) bigger idiots?its a diverse world.There are places his diversity will be appreciated,definitely not in the board room or with kids etc 7 Likes



@Billyonaire,did you see my pointer to the fact that the management of these companies/businesses may not have hired him because of the nature of their businesses and the fact that they must be conservative because they service the public...more like there are members of the public like you who may not frown at it but there may also be other client who may be disturbed by the overall visual of the tattoo...now that is isolating some customers,like a put off which relatively is bad for business.They are opened to cater to their clients not uphold the memory of a prospective employee's relative...get my drift?Now what has 9j people and reading got to do with it?mind you this was not in Nigeria,btw if there are discerning people and you have idiots like you attest in politics or wherever heading it over people like you,does that not make your likes (whatever that means) bigger idiots?its a diverse world.There are places his diversity will be appreciated,definitely not in the board room or with kids etc

Makes no sense if a business will alter his corporate culture which is supposed to be people-centered to vested interest centered, such businesses are the corporate macrocosm of the myopic individuals who think tattoo culture is a vice.



It does not matter which entity is stupid, I know some individuals are stupid, but corporations are entities too, so corporations are as smart as the minds running them, so if a bunch of ignorant punks with a lot of money in their pockets set up a for-profit organization and change their corporate responsibilities because of vested interest of others who out of THEIR IGNORANCE chastise innocent citizens with body arts and tattoos, it still does not make your argument worth this analogy. I am just stating the obvious and if you are interested in seeing my point of view, then there is no reason you shouldnt see the point. But the ego is our common denominator, and I can see we are doing just fine.



I am hopeful that some day, you all will not only evaluate an opinion but stand up for something, and I hope it be something worth your IQs.

But for me, Billyonaire, I will continue to judge people based on their content of character and not just dismiss them because of an inbuilt ignorant belief that those with tattoos are criminals. That is what this argument is about. We must address that ignorance on the part of individuals or corporate entities to make a head way.



Makes no sense if a business will alter his corporate culture which is supposed to be people-centered to vested interest centered, such businesses are the corporate macrocosm of the myopic individuals who think tattoo culture is a vice.

It does not matter which entity is stupid, I know some individuals are stupid, but corporations are entities too, so corporations are as smart as the minds running them, so if a bunch of ignorant punks with a lot of money in their pockets set up a for-profit organization and change their corporate responsibilities because of vested interest of others who out of THEIR IGNORANCE chastise innocent citizens with body arts and tattoos, it still does not make your argument worth this analogy. I am just stating the obvious and if you are interested in seeing my point of view, then there is no reason you shouldnt see the point. But the ego is our common denominator, and I can see we are doing just fine.

I am hopeful that some day, you all will not only evaluate an opinion but stand up for something, and I hope it be something worth your IQs.

But for me, Billyonaire, I will continue to judge people based on their content of character and not just dismiss them because of an inbuilt ignorant belief that those with tattoos are criminals. That is what this argument is about. We must address that ignorance on the part of individuals or corporate entities to make a head way.

I rest this case (for now)

You are stating your opinion, which mirrors the same reason this guy isnt getting a job. It is that opinionated mindset that I address, so what is the point emphasizing my point as opposing to the 'norm' ? The rational thing to do, is Listen to us who have contrary opinions, may be it is our own understanding of issues that holds the key to evening the odds in the world today.



I have a close friend who lost a mum at tender age, he has his mother's name tattooed on him and he is passionate about the memory, he does not even go to club needless to say become a vice, so if he was the job seeking type, the ignorant public perception of tattoo will become an opinion for a company to form a mission statement and refuse to hire him just because of an artwork on his hand that he holds dear to his heart.



I constantly ponder a mind pattern that judges people based on their outward appearance instead of their contents of character.



Nigerians refuse to read, hence they have refused to grow mentally, which is why we end up with idiots in politics and other areas of life.



Who ever begins to respect dissent view will witness a new lease of life.







I actually clicked the link to read the whole story for myself and I honestly didn't come across where it says that this guy, Joe Parson with TATTOO ON HIS NECK ever hunted for jobs in Nigeria to start with, hence where did the "NIGERIANS HAVE REFUSED TO GROW MENTALLY" come from if it is his fellow country men in Europe or America that keep turning him down any where he goes to hunt for jobs. Perhaps they are the ones who FIRSTLY NEED TO GROW UP and then Nigerians will emulate them. I presume it happened in England judging by the currency. Shall we then say THEY HAVE REFUSED TO READ TOO and that they are a bunch of "IDIOTS".?



I bet you if this same guy job hunts in Nigeria, he is MOST LIKELY going to get a very LUCRATIVE JOB because he is WHITE and the tattoo on his neck won't even be a barrier as long as he knows what he is doing,even if he doesn't, he will still be given a chance because the BLACK MAN sees the WHITE MAN as a GOD to be adored, this one with a tattoo on his neck may even for that reason earn him greater WORSHIP. While you treat the WHITE MAN like a GOD. The WHITE man mostly treats the BLACK MAN like a DOG. Yet, it still boils down to ***REPUTATION of BLACKS who are mostly not proud and happy with the color of their skin and who they are. Hence, INFERIORITY COMPLEX and you are treated less than a human being.



I asterix ***REPUTATION so as to bring a point home. Tattoos are mostly inscribed by TAOUTS, RASCALS, GANG STARS, CRIMINALS,people who dem to be DANGEROUS who take drugs. That is the REPUTATION of tattoo. Its not inscribed by serious minded people. You don't find Bill Gate or Bill Clinton.......................... with tattoo and even if at all they would it WON'T BE ON THEIR NECK. This guy's tattoo on his neck to start with is very ABNORMAL. No NORMAL PERSON will want to see beyond that tattoo to the content of his character. For tattoo already carries a REPUTATION not so good and this one is even on his neck.



As to content of character, Martin Luther King , Jr. Once said . "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character".



Martin's emphasis was color of the skin, which is not your own making, a natural phenomenon. But tattoo is an artificial inscription and mind you this guy is being DISCRIMINATED against most obviously by people of same color skin as his.



I as well agree with the old wise saying: DON'T JUDGE A BOOK BY ITS COVER but then, there are limits to every thing. TATTOO ON THE NECK IS VERY ABNORMAL. IF FACT WHERE EVER HE GOES HUNTING FOR JOB, THAT TATTOO ON HIS NECK MAKES THEM SEE HIM AS AN ABNORMAL PERSON. Where it be tattoo on his hands, I honestly doubt if it will at all pose a challenge.



I actually clicked the link to read the whole story for myself and I honestly didn't come across where it says that this guy, Joe Parson with TATTOO ON HIS NECK ever hunted for jobs in Nigeria to start with, hence where did the "NIGERIANS HAVE REFUSED TO GROW MENTALLY" come from if it is his fellow country men in Europe or America that keep turning him down any where he goes to hunt for jobs. Perhaps they are the ones who FIRSTLY NEED TO GROW UP and then Nigerians will emulate them. I presume it happened in England judging by the currency. Shall we then say THEY HAVE REFUSED TO READ TOO and that they are a bunch of "IDIOTS".?

I bet you if this same guy job hunts in Nigeria, he is MOST LIKELY going to get a very LUCRATIVE JOB because he is WHITE and the tattoo on his neck won't even be a barrier as long as he knows what he is doing,even if he doesn't, he will still be given a chance because the BLACK MAN sees the WHITE MAN as a GOD to be adored, this one with a tattoo on his neck may even for that reason earn him greater WORSHIP. While you treat the WHITE MAN like a GOD. The WHITE man mostly treats the BLACK MAN like a DOG. Yet, it still boils down to ***REPUTATION of BLACKS who are mostly not proud and happy with the color of their skin and who they are. Hence, INFERIORITY COMPLEX and you are treated less than a human being.

I asterix ***REPUTATION so as to bring a point home. Tattoos are mostly inscribed by TAOUTS, RASCALS, GANG STARS, CRIMINALS,people who dem to be DANGEROUS who take drugs. That is the REPUTATION of tattoo. Its not inscribed by serious minded people. You don't find Bill Gate or Bill Clinton.......................... with tattoo and even if at all they would it WON'T BE ON THEIR NECK. This guy's tattoo on his neck to start with is very ABNORMAL. No NORMAL PERSON will want to see beyond that tattoo to the content of his character. For tattoo already carries a REPUTATION not so good and this one is even on his neck.

As to content of character, Martin Luther King , Jr. Once said . "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character".

Martin's emphasis was color of the skin, which is not your own making, a natural phenomenon. But tattoo is an artificial inscription and mind you this guy is being DISCRIMINATED against most obviously by people of same color skin as his.

I as well agree with the old wise saying: DON'T JUDGE A BOOK BY ITS COVER but then, there are limits to every thing. TATTOO ON THE NECK IS VERY ABNORMAL. IF FACT WHERE EVER HE GOES HUNTING FOR JOB, THAT TATTOO ON HIS NECK MAKES THEM SEE HIM AS AN ABNORMAL PERSON. Where it be tattoo on his hands, I honestly doubt if it will at all pose a challenge.

Even Donald Trump, who mingled very much with wrestlers will not in his RIGHT SENSES say since that now being the President of America, he should carry a tattoo, THE AMERICAN FLAG and on his neck to show how much he loves America. THAT WILL BE AKWARD. What I don't understand is why people start doing S!LLY things when someone dies. Tieing their life to the dead and in jeopardy. I DONT REALLY THINK HE LOVES HIS GRAND PA ENOUGH. ELSE HE SHOULD HAVE TATTOOED HIS FORE-HEAD INSTEAD OF HIS NECK.

I actually clicked the link to read the whole story for myself and I honestly didn't come across where it says that this guy, Joe Parson with TATTOO ON HIS NECK ever hunted for jobs in Nigeria to start with, hence where did the "NIGERIANS HAVE REFUSED TO GROW MENTALLY" come from if it is his fellow country men in Europe or America that keep turning him down any where he goes to hunt for jobs. Perhaps they are the ones the FIRSTLY NEED TO GROW UP and then Nigerians will emulate them. I presume its England judging by the currency, shall we then say THEY HAVE REFUSED TO READ TOO and that they are a bunch of "IDIOTS".?



I bet you if this same guy job hunting should be in Nigeria, he is MOST LIKELY going to get a very LUCRATIVE JOB because he is WHITE the tattoo on his neck won't even be a barrier as long as he knows what he is doing (even if he doesn't, he will still be given a chance because the BLACK MAN sees the WHITE MAN as a GOD to be adored, this one with a tattoo on his neck may even for that reason earn him greater WORSHIP. While you treat the WHITE MAN like a GOD. The WHITE man mostly treats the BLACK MAN like a DOG. Yet, it still boils down to ***REPUTATION of BLACKS who are mostly not proud and happy with the color of their skin and who they are. Hence, INFERIORITY COMPLEX and you are treated less than a human being.



I asterix ***REPUTATION so as to bring a point home. Tattoos are mostly inscribed by TAOUTS, RASCALS, GANG STARS, people who dem to be DANGEROUS. That is the REPUTATION of tattoo. Its not inscribed by serious minded people. You don't find Bill Gate or Bill Clinton.......................... with tattoo and even if at all they would it WON'T BE ON THEIR NECK. This guy's tattoo on his neck to start with is very ABNORMAL. No NORMAL PERSON will want to see beyond that tattoo to the content of his character. For tattoo already carries a REPUTATION not so good.



As to content of character, Martin Luther King , Jr. Once said . "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character".



Martin's emphasis was color of the skin, which is not your own making, a natural phenomenon. But tattoo is an artificial inscription and mind you this guy is being DISCRIMINATED against most obviously by people of same color skin as his.



I as well agree with the old wise saying: DON'T JUDGE A BOOK BY ITS COVER but then, there are limits to every thing. TATTOO ON THE NECK IS VERY ABNORMAL. IF FACT WHERE EVER HE GOES HUNTING FOR JOB, THAT TATTOO ON HIS NECK MAKES THEM SEE HIM AS AN ABNORMAL PERSON. Where it be tattoo on his hands, I honestly doubt if it will at all pose a challenge.



Even Donald Trump, who mingled very much with wrestlers will not in his RIGHT SENSES say since that now he is the President of America, he should carry a tattoo, THE AMERICAN FLAG on his neck to show how much he loves America. THAT WILL BE AKWARD. What I don't understand is why people start doing S!LLY things when someone dies. Tieing their life to the dead and in jeopardy. I DONT REALLY THINK HE LOVES HIS GRAND PA ENOUGH. ELSE HE SHOULD HAVE TATTOOED HIS FORE-HEAD INSTEAD OF HIS NECK.



Your's is a strawmann's argument, and it does not work with me.



First off, do not import notions that are alien to my response into the argument as those are your mental conjectures. I never mentioned white man, black man diversification, or conjure Nigeria and abroad comparisons. Those are ripples of your mental masturbation.



My response was geared towards the very negative blow back this news has generated on this 'Nigerian' forum which I consider primarily ignorant, and that is the basis of my point of view. It does not mean that the 'white employers' who deny him jobs are smarter. Some white people are stupid too. You have forced me to use classifications and race to draw home my point. That will not be repeated as I am not a racist or a tribalist or even a Nationalist. I am a Human Being without borders. So I can state facts based on my truth and not with emotional coloration generated by the need to align with a local school of thought. I have no business aligning with a popular opinion. Majority of the people on this planet are stupid and we must admit this. Let us not assume that we have made any headway in mannerism. We are still timid here and it is why people are judged based on tattoo and other body arts. Such persons are low and they are many in number.



Your's is a strawmann's argument, and it does not work with me.

First off, do not import notions that are alien to my response into the argument as those are your mental conjectures. I never mentioned white man, black man diversification, or conjure Nigeria and abroad comparisons. Those are ripples of your mental masturbation.

My response was geared towards the very negative blow back this news has generated on this 'Nigerian' forum which I consider primarily ignorant, and that is the basis of my point of view. It does not mean that the 'white employers' who deny him jobs are smarter. Some white people are stupid too. You have forced me to use classifications and race to draw home my point. That will not be repeated as I am not a racist or a tribalist or even a Nationalist. I am a Human Being without borders. So I can state facts based on my truth and not with emotional coloration generated by the need to align with a local school of thought. I have no business aligning with a popular opinion. Majority of the people on this planet are stupid and we must admit this. Let us not assume that we have made any headway in mannerism. We are still timid here and it is why people are judged based on tattoo and other body arts. Such persons are low and they are many in number.

Any individual or corporate entity who sees tattoo as a vice is moronic, ignorant and biased. Any contrary opinion to this is just an opinion that needs to be re-screened and those with the mindset need education on how to reason properly.

Billyonaire ...what are you saying sef? whatever mehn

...Lemme ask you this question,'would you employ him as you daughter's violin tutor?Lets talk about profiling...





By all means Yes and he can even date my daughter if she loves him. And do you want to know more ? They can even have sex. That is wonderful a man I am, for now.

but ofcourse...ah,the turn of the century parenting! a wonderful man you are...i rest my case.

Your's is a strawmann's argument, and it does not work with me.



First off, do not import notions that are alien to my response into the argument as those are your mental conjectures. I never mentioned white man, black man diversification, or conjure Nigeria and abroad comparisons. Those are ripples of your mental masturbation.



My response was geared towards the very negative blow back this news has generated on this 'Nigerian' forum which I consider primarily ignorant, and that is the basis of my point of view. It does not mean that the 'white employers' who deny him jobs are smarter. Some white people are stupid too. You have forced me to use classifications and race to draw home my point. That will not be repeated as I am not a racist or a tribalist or even a Nationalist. I am a Human Being without borders. So I can state facts based on my truth and not with emotional coloration generated by the need to align with a local school of thought. I have no business aligning with a popular opinion. Majority of the people on this planet are stupid and we must admit this. Let us not assume that we have made any headway in mannerism. We are still timid here and it is why people are judged based on tattoo and other body arts. Such persons are low and they are many in number.



Any individual or corporate entity who sees tattoo as a vice is moronic, ignorant and biased. Any contrary opinion to this is just an opinion that needs to be re-screened and those with the mindset need education on how to reason properly.

stop arguing like a foọ̄l, if you love the idiot that much why not give him a job yourself?





stop arguing like a foọ̄l, if you love the idiot that much why not give him a job yourself?

you have to tatoo such heinous image on you bloody neck to show you love your DEAD father? well, his body, his bloody business! but he should'nt go round expecting sympathy nor favors looking so stupid.

By all means Yes and he can even date my daughter if she loves him. And do you want to know more ? They can even have sex. That is wonderful a man I am, for now. bro I need you to tell me something. I know you are a straight shooter, you say it as it is.





soo I met this woman online. I billed her 3k pounds she has it o but she is so reluctant to pay. a friend told me to meet one woman, that in time past the woman has given him a wistle. once he blows it, client normally pays.



I don't know if I blow whistle for this woman if the repercussion will be too big for me.



bro I need you to tell me something. I know you are a straight shooter, you say it as it is.

soo I met this woman online. I billed her 3k pounds she has it o but she is so reluctant to pay. a friend told me to meet one woman, that in time past the woman has given him a wistle. once he blows it, client normally pays.

I don't know if I blow whistle for this woman if the repercussion will be too big for me.

unto say ure smart I decided to ask you this. abeg reply me tnx





Nigerians refuse to read, hence they have refused to grow mentally, which is why we end up with idiots in politics and other areas of life.



You wrote the above about "NIGERIANS". In no way did I "FORCE" you to CLASSIFY Nigerians as the above quote. So what are you saying below?!



Some white people are stupid too. You have forced me to use classifications and race to draw home my point. That will not be repeated as I am not a racist or a tribalist or even a Nationalist. I am a Human Being without borders.



TO BE VERY HONEST WITH YOU, YOU SEEM TO BE THE ONE THAT NEEDS TO GROW MENTALLY. YOU ARE RUNNING IN CIRCLES!!!



"When you’re wrong, you’re wrong, no matter how famous and respected

intellectually endowed you might be . Albert Einstein was wrong about quantum mechanics. Linus Pauling was wrong about the structure of DNA. And Milton Friedman was wrong about the permanent income hypothesis."



You wrote the above about "NIGERIANS". In no way did I "FORCE" you to CLASSIFY Nigerians as the above quote. So what are you saying below?!

TO BE VERY HONEST WITH YOU, YOU SEEM TO BE THE ONE THAT NEEDS TO GROW MENTALLY. YOU ARE RUNNING IN CIRCLES!!!

"When you're wrong, you're wrong, no matter how famous and respected

intellectually endowed you might be . Albert Einstein was wrong about quantum mechanics. Linus Pauling was wrong about the structure of DNA. And Milton Friedman was wrong about the permanent income hypothesis."

It is not about who is right but WHAT IS RIGHT. The former is nothing but puffed up pride which makes people to argue blindly. We grow if we are ready to accept our misconceptions and correct them. THAT IS GROWTH and that is what distinguishes the WISE from the UNWISE.

Thou shalt not make any markings on your body the Bible says. Many people take these words for a joke.



Well, let him apply for jobs in club houses and brothels.





