|Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by cheapgoals(m): 1:04pm
Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter has been accused by Hope Solo, the USA women's' football team goalkeeper, of having sexually assaulted her at Fifa's Ballon d'Or award ceremony in January 2013.
The goalkeeper presented the award for Fifa women's' player of the year that year in front of an audience alongside Blatter to her teammate Abby Wambach after the USA won gold at the Olympics in London in 2012.
The 36-year-old said "i had Sepp Blatter grab my ass" at the award ceremony, however Blatter, via a spokesman, denied the claims, calling them "ridiculous".
In an interview with Portuguese daily paper Expresso, Solo claimed that sexual assault had happened minutes before they went on stage to present the award.
“I had Sepp Blatter grab my ass. It was at the Ballon d’Or, right before I went on stage. [Sexual harassment] has been normalized.
“For years, in the past, female players date and end up marrying their college coaches, which obviously a coach should not be doing, especially with a young player.
“I’ve seen it not just with coaches. I’ve seen it with trainers, doctors, and our press officers ... I’ve seen it amongst players in the locker room. It’s rampant.
“I’m actually very disappointed with the women who haven’t spoken about it in the sports world … I wish more women, especially in football, would speak against it, about the experiences, because some of those people still work [in football],” said Solo
When asked why she had never brought it up previously, Solo admitted it is because she usually likes to take it up with the person directly, rather than flush it out to the press.
“I speak out directly [with people] when things like that happen. In other cases, for instance, I’ve told my teammates: ‘Don’t ever f***ing touch me! Don’t do it’. It has been in the showers, it’s been in the locker room… I usually speak directly to the person.
“In the case of Sepp Blatter, I went on the stage, I was nervous about the presentation… It was the Ballon d’Or I was presenting.
“After that, I didn’t see him, and that was kind of bad. I didn’t get to tell him directly ‘Don’t ever touch me!’ That’s the way I’ve always handled things. Directly.” the USA goalkeeper added
Source: http://cheapgoals.com/shocking-hope-solo-accuses-ex-fifa-president-of-sexual-assault-sepp-blatter-grab-my-ass/
2 Likes
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by Ajoboss(m): 1:06pm
Sepp Blatter and scandals b like garri and soup
1 Like
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by SwacoBlackPope: 1:07pm
Good one
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by free2ryhme: 3:58pm
We don hear
3 Likes
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by freeman95(m): 3:58pm
Humans and fuckery sha ... Even baba blatter follow join
2 Likes
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by Aldebaran(m): 3:59pm
Corrupt Midget...
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by xynerise(m): 3:59pm
As old as he is?
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by Taidi(m): 3:59pm
Since that time She no talk.. ..why now ??
17 Likes
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by JamesReacher(m): 3:59pm
The woman is from USA.
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by snrman(m): 4:00pm
Since 2013 why now.people love controversies
9 Likes
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by Goldenheart(m): 4:00pm
Fresh***
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by Jerrypolo(m): 4:01pm
Blatter reading the news like.....
4 Likes
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by banom(m): 4:01pm
nonsense. he touched you 4years ago and its now you are saying it.
12 Likes
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by BigSarah(f): 4:01pm
Beach so manly looking ,blatter gat zero taste
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by Knight25: 4:02pm
D
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by HPS3(m): 4:02pm
Useless man I remember how he gifted all those ballon dors to his favourite son, I'm glad the fool was sacked for corruption I hope he's jailed this time around.
4 Likes
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by aonag: 4:03pm
issa scandal sometin
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by realnas(m): 4:03pm
The same hope solo that punched her husband and nephew, bloody hypocrite
8 Likes
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by donsam2020(m): 4:03pm
ok
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by Johntitus: 4:04pm
Blatter, this isn't right(i.e if the lady is speaking the truth). I hate sexual assault like mad. So, as old as you are, you can't woo a lady? Then fvcking stay busy to avoid 'wild wild thoughts'
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by Onuohantabeejay: 4:04pm
..hmmm
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by delexy123: 4:04pm
. Sepp Blatter is known to have a questionable character but Hope Solo is worse. Is she not the same woman that backed her husband who raped a teenage girl and backlashed the girl? a bully who physically assaulted her nephew? a wierd one whose pictures of her genitals littered the internet? what about her antics of badmouthing and intimidating her teammates? a blatant liar who could say and do anything to stay in the media's light ...She accusing Blatter is like a kettle blaming the pot for its blackness.
12 Likes
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by SmartyPants(m): 4:05pm
Why do women wait years before coming out with these things?
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by itsik(m): 4:05pm
This muscular babe.
Kai Blatter no get taste ooooo.
3 Likes
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by Pussymeat(m): 4:05pm
I so much hate this man he was always a corrupt biased fool and now a sexual predator.
1 Like
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by Amberon11: 4:05pm
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by sajohn4(m): 4:06pm
this incident is becoming rampant
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by yeyerolling: 4:06pm
Grab em by the pussy.
3 Likes
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by Hakeem12(m): 4:07pm
The sexual allegations these days are getting out of hand. That of Kevin spacey being the most shocking to me. At least his alligators should have let him finish shooting house of cards first before the allegations.
2 Likes
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by bettercreature(m): 4:07pm
snrman:
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by paparazzi1987(m): 4:07pm
she is from USA so i am not suprised. This is what trend now in their country.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hope Solo Accuses Sepp Blatter Of Sexual Assault by pezeji(m): 4:07pm
Sepp wanted to feel a female footballer ass to know if its soft
2 Likes
