Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup"
|Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by semasir: 11:08am
With just 8 days to the Men's Football World Cup in Russia, Former FIFA Boss, Joseph Blatter, has tipped Brazil, France, Germany and Spain (in alphabetical order) as his top 4 and believe the likes of Nigeria and Uruguay will be troublemakers at the mundial.
Abeg could this be true?
8 days before WC-Kick-off. My Top 4: Brazil, France, Germany, Spain (in alphabetical order). I believe in attacking football. Troublemakers: Nigeria, Uruguay. #Fifa #World Cup #Russia #Fifa World Ranking #CBF #DFB #FFF #RFEF
https://mobile.twitter.com/SeppBlatter/status/1004284469455544320?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by Mrnakeina(m): 11:33am
I don't like trouble makers that gets beaten eventually
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by semasir: 12:56pm
Mrnakeina:
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by smart3856gy: 2:18pm
ss
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by megrimor(m): 2:19pm
He didn't lie afterall
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by ruggedmallaam(m): 2:19pm
Was he insulting us or praising us. I don't just get it.
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by jetz(m): 2:20pm
I pray naija dont go and fall hands
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by GideonIdaboh(f): 2:20pm
I pray Nigeria wins the World Cup so that my boyfriend fulfils his promise of buying me a car
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by lonelydora(m): 2:20pm
Nigeria that cannot cross group stage. Is that one troublemaker?
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by Okundaye4(m): 2:20pm
Is that a prophesy or prediction.
Is that a prophesy or prediction.
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by Valfrankie(m): 2:20pm
I think he meant a formidable team that should be watched out for, the statement isn't derogatory...
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by Odey1997(m): 2:21pm
Hope he is not associating our dear Nigeria with the trouble we all know
Fights and thuggery ����
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by emdeey(m): 2:21pm
Already on fp with 5 comments
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by ednut1(m): 2:21pm
because this man refused to award uk and usa hostimg rights. They fuked him up
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by Alex80s(m): 2:21pm
Nigeria will find it difficult to score a goal in this world cup...
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by bedspread: 2:22pm
This Nigeria Vs Czech Match looks more like a Local government organized football match played in a Local Government Stadia......
Seems our boys are Afraid of injury
Dem don Scoreooo
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by Fukafuka: 2:22pm
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by EsotericMonk: 2:22pm
Chai see insult. So the best we can do is to be a troublemaker, but what would happen eventually? The smarter teams would silence us.
We have always been tipped to do well at world cups, but we know as e dey take end. Na one painful goal go just scatter everything. Na our way be that.
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by Joelistic1976: 2:22pm
Is he under rating Portugal?
semasir:
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by Tychamps(m): 2:22pm
Onisokuso. we still won't pass the group stage
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by loadedvibes: 2:23pm
Lol.. your boyfriend no wan buy you car o
GideonIdaboh:
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by Austinoiz(m): 2:24pm
I'd be glad if NGR makes real trouble at the mundial like doing the Ramos thing on Messi, Luka Modric, Gyfli Siggurdsson and co because its obvious we can't qualify from that tough group .
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by annexworld(m): 2:24pm
Up Naija
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by Harrynight(m): 2:24pm
That comment from Barney Ronay is everything
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by wildcatter23(m): 2:24pm
the form of the superheroes is terrible
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by Amberon11: 2:25pm
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by EsotericMonk: 2:25pm
semasir:
One man's point of view.
The fraud named Blatter should enjoy his FIFA wealth in peace, don't rub our impending failure in our face.
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by AdoredLadyvida: 2:25pm
I just wanna watch the best of football,
no troubles
God bless U.S.A,bless Nigeria
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by godwinnd: 2:26pm
GideonIdaboh:haha I laugh at you
|Re: Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" by Benexfamez(m): 2:26pm
smart3856gy:
