Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Sepp Blatter: "Nigeria Will Be A Troublemaker At Russia 2018 World Cup" (11481 Views)

2018 World Cup: Maduka Okoye To Join Super Eagles / The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) / FIFA Bans Blatter, Platini (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Abeg could this be true?



8 days before WC-Kick-off. My Top 4: Brazil, France, Germany, Spain (in alphabetical order). I believe in attacking football. Troublemakers: Nigeria, Uruguay. #Fifa #World Cup #Russia #Fifa World Ranking #CBF #DFB #FFF #RFEF

https://mobile.twitter.com/SeppBlatter/status/1004284469455544320?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet With just 8 days to the Men's Football World Cup in Russia, Former FIFA Boss, Joseph Blatter, has tipped Brazil, France, Germany and Spain (in alphabetical order) as his top 4 and believe the likes of Nigeria and Uruguay will be troublemakers at the mundial.Abeg could this be true?

I don't like trouble makers that gets beaten eventually 7 Likes 1 Share

Mrnakeina:

I don't like trouble makers that gets beaten eventually

ss

He didn't lie afterall

Was he insulting us or praising us. I don't just get it. 2 Likes

I pray naija dont go and fall hands

I pray Nigeria wins the World Cup so that my boyfriend fulfils his promise of buying me a car 6 Likes

Nigeria that cannot cross group stage. Is that one troublemaker?

Is that a prophesy or prediction.







Meanwhile, check my signature to make cool cash from the comfort of your home.

I think he meant a formidable team that should be watched out for, the statement isn't derogatory... 6 Likes

Hope he is not associating our dear Nigeria with the trouble we all know

Fights and thuggery ����

Already on fp with 5 comments

because this man refused to award uk and usa hostimg rights. They fuked him up 2 Likes

Nigeria will find it difficult to score a goal in this world cup... 1 Like 1 Share

This Nigeria Vs Czech Match looks more like a Local government organized football match played in a Local Government Stadia......



Seems our boys are Afraid of injury



Dem don Scoreooo 3 Likes

4 Likes 1 Share

Chai see insult. So the best we can do is to be a troublemaker, but what would happen eventually? The smarter teams would silence us.

We have always been tipped to do well at world cups, but we know as e dey take end. Na one painful goal go just scatter everything. Na our way be that.



semasir:

With just 8 days to the Men's Football World Cup in Russia, Former FIFA Boss, Joseph Blatter, has tipped Brazil, France, Germany and Spain (in alphabetical order) as his top 4 and believe the likes of Nigeria and Uruguay will be troublemakers at the mundial.



Abeg could this be true?

He said

Where did he put Portugal?





https://mobile.twitter.com/SeppBlatter/status/1004284469455544320?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet Is he under rating Portugal?

Onisokuso. we still won't pass the group stage 1 Like 1 Share

GideonIdaboh:

I pray Nigeria wins the World Cup so that my boyfriend fulfils his promise of buying me a car Lol.. your boyfriend no wan buy you car o 1 Like

I'd be glad if NGR makes real trouble at the mundial like doing the Ramos thing on Messi, Luka Modric, Gyfli Siggurdsson and co because its obvious we can't qualify from that tough group .

Up Naija







That comment from Barney Ronay is everything That comment from Barney Ronay is everything

the form of the superheroes is terrible

semasir:

With just 8 days to the Men's Football World Cup in Russia, Former FIFA Boss, Joseph Blatter, has tipped Brazil, France, Germany and Spain (in alphabetical order) as his top 4 and believe the likes of Nigeria and Uruguay will be troublemakers at the mundial.



Abeg could this be true?







https://mobile.twitter.com/SeppBlatter/status/1004284469455544320?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

One man's point of view.

The fraud named Blatter should enjoy his FIFA wealth in peace, don't rub our impending failure in our face. The fraud named Blatter should enjoy his FIFA wealth in peace, don't rub our impending failure in our face.

I just wanna watch the best of football,



no troubles







God bless U.S.A,bless Nigeria

GideonIdaboh:

I pray Nigeria wins the World Cup so that my boyfriend fulfils his promise of buying me a car haha I laugh at you haha I laugh at you 1 Like