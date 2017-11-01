Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together (17175 Views)

Warri billionaire Chief Ayiri Emami who is the Ologbotsere ( Prime Minister ) of Warri Kingdom was pictured with Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and former Edo State Governor Comr Adams Oshiomole at Edo State Investment Summit.

The upcoming governor of Delta State 5 Likes

2 Likes





The upcoming governor of Delta State

Why should that kind of character ever be made governor Why should that kind of character ever be made governor 5 Likes







but shaa Dangote looks like my father ooo.. , just that he's darker. MEN....but shaa Dangote looks like my father ooo.., just that he's darker. 4 Likes

Why should that kind of character ever be made governor



He has the money and network to place him there. He has the money and network to place him there. 5 Likes

Millions mingle with millions. 3 Likes

Really how did this guy become a billionaire? So people can learn one or two lessons from him. Seriously he has made a strong network among the rich and influential circle in Nigeria 3 Likes

when u have money u hang out with those that also have... lord make me rich... the prayer of a poor boy 10 Likes

This days nobody hangs out with diplomats

Why? 2 Likes

WARRI BILLIONAIRE is now a chieftaincy title 3 Likes

Too much wealth in one pic 2 Likes

Prime minister of warri kingdom

I jst came in to go out 2 Likes

oshiobaba what of madam, billionairs club 2 Likes

O lord pls connect me with the people that would affect my life positively 5 Likes

Future Governor of Delta state

Alaghodaro

come and carry your sugar daddies 3 Likes

They were not hanging out together. Can't you see Ayiri went to pay obeisance? He's a small boi 4 Likes

Okay..

warri billionaire











It's LadyF again. Bosses!!!It'sagain. 1 Like 1 Share

Lame attempt at humor. You can do better. Shey na likes you want? Better than a successful attempt at being miserable Better than a successful attempt at being miserable 3 Likes

Really how did this guy become a billionaire? So people can learn one or two lessons from him. Seriously he has made a strong network among the rich and influential circle in Nigeria

You want to learn one or two lessons from a thug, oil bunkerer and hired assassin ? Look for your models elsewhere You want to learn one or two lessons from a thug, oil bunkerer and hired assassin ? Look for your models elsewhere 4 Likes 1 Share

Men

Ayiri no just get class...... He behaves like an illiterate



Fashion sense is 0