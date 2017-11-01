₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by zoba88: 5:02pm
Warri billionaire Chief Ayiri Emami who is the Ologbotsere ( Prime Minister ) of Warri Kingdom was pictured with Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and former Edo State Governor Comr Adams Oshiomole at Edo State Investment Summit.See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/ayiri-emami-pictured-with.html?m=1
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by divinehand2003(m): 5:05pm
The upcoming governor of Delta State
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by oyepaulkay(m): 5:05pm
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by Khd95(m): 5:06pm
African parents are never proud of their sons
father: son how old are u now
son: dad I am 18 years
father: when I was up mate I was 19years
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by FarahAideed: 5:07pm
divinehand2003:
Why should that kind of character ever be made governor
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by zinachidi(m): 5:07pm
MEN....
but shaa Dangote looks like my father ooo.. , just that he's darker.
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by divinehand2003(m): 5:10pm
FarahAideed:
He has the money and network to place him there.
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by nifemi25(m): 5:26pm
Millions mingle with millions.
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by Olalan(m): 5:37pm
Really how did this guy become a billionaire? So people can learn one or two lessons from him. Seriously he has made a strong network among the rich and influential circle in Nigeria
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by nestic(m): 6:03pm
when u have money u hang out with those that also have... lord make me rich... the prayer of a poor boy
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by pesinfada(m): 6:03pm
This days nobody hangs out with diplomats
Why?
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by EVILFOREST: 6:04pm
WARRI BILLIONAIRE is now a chieftaincy title
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by Histrings08(m): 6:04pm
Too much wealth in one pic
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by sajohn4(m): 6:04pm
Prime minister of warri kingdom
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by maxwell767(m): 6:04pm
I jst came in to go out
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by gebest: 6:05pm
oshiobaba what of madam, billionairs club
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by simplemach(m): 6:05pm
O lord pls connect me with the people that would affect my life positively
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by Elnino4ladies: 6:05pm
Future Governor of Delta state
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by ENDTIMEgist(m): 6:06pm
Alaghodaro
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by Elslim: 6:09pm
come and carry your sugar daddies
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by pesinfada(m): 6:09pm
Olalan:dey dia dey ask,no go mek money
Who cares?
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by emmyN(m): 6:09pm
They were not hanging out together. Can't you see Ayiri went to pay obeisance? He's a small boi
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by iDROID: 6:09pm
Khd95:Lame attempt at humor. You can do better. Shey na likes you want?
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by joystickextend1(m): 6:10pm
Okay..
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by Chidexsco8448(m): 6:10pm
warri billionaire
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by trustibkk(m): 6:11pm
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by ladyF(f): 6:11pm
Bosses!!!
It's LadyF again.
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by aribisala0(m): 6:12pm
iDROID:Better than a successful attempt at being miserable
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 6:13pm
Olalan:
You want to learn one or two lessons from a thug, oil bunkerer and hired assassin ? Look for your models elsewhere
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by junebae: 6:13pm
Men
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by martineverest(m): 6:17pm
Ayiri no just get class...... He behaves like an illiterate
Fashion sense is 0
|Re: Ayiri Emami, Dangote, Oshiomhole & Obaseki Hang Out Together by DIVINEEVIDENCE: 6:19pm
divinehand2003:I don't even know what to tell this one.
