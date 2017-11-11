₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by zoba88: 5:42pm
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Saturday escaped assassination as Special Anti-robbery Squad Operatives and soldiers of the Nigerian Army in the motorcade of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi attacked his convoy.
The governor who was on project inspection was attacked at Nwanja Junction on Trans-Amadi Road.
The SARs Personnel and Soldiers in the Minister's convoy hit down the Governor's Escort Rider and attacked the policemen in the pilot car.
Mr Debewari , Aide -De- Camp, to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, supervised the attack, which included damage of cameras held by journalists .
Also part of the attack, was the Commander of Rivers SARS, Mr Akin Fakorede who received the Minister of Transportation at the Port Harcourt International Airport and accompanied on his trip.
After the attack, the Rivers State Governor continued with his inspection of Projects.
Governor Wike was not harmed, despite the attack.
The Minister of Transportation had over 50 SARS Personnel , Soldiers and Mobile Policemen in his motorcade.
Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.
11th November, 2017.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/sars-personnelsoldiers-attached-to.html?m=1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDPN1NnynZU
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by zoba88: 5:43pm
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by zoba88: 5:44pm
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by stephleena(f): 5:45pm
see them,agberos..no wonder rivers state is an abode to cultists.. rotimi amaechi,leader of all thugs..
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by Airborne02(m): 5:45pm
:-
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by cyberguy72(m): 5:50pm
Lizard of Ubima dey show himself.....Amaechi na u first start am.ooo...WickedWike would reply you
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by Evablizin(f): 5:50pm
Confirmed agberos,zero joy,zero chill,i'm not surprised.
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by NaijaMutant(f): 5:51pm
How can a minister of transportation have over 50 security personnel in his entourage
Is he going to war?
I know that's obviously a fat lie
But Amaechi should quit his childish show of power. His much clamoured federal might is really intoxicating him.
I trust Wike to give it to him as e dey hot
At the end the grass (Rivers state) will suffer for it.
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by Tapout(m): 5:54pm
Tom (wike).. jerry (amaechi ).. spike (Akin Fakorede)
Brand new series
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by TheTrueSeeker: 5:56pm
No this should be investigated and if found true then the Minister should be sacked and arrested. The Governor has the right of way in his state.
This is an insult and an affront on the good and peace-loving people of Rivers State
Mr Debewari , Aide -De- Camp, to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, supervised the attack, which included damage of cameras held by journalists .
Those journalist should pls give us their own unbiased version as I just saw a different version claiming it was CRA that escaped assassination attempt
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vixc36YFUZg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TeUYh3jsHws
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by ayoblinks: 5:56pm
They never disappoints me
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by mexxmoney: 6:00pm
Zoo politicians are at it again. Animals will always be Animals
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by Presidiotbuhari: 6:00pm
Nothing new here, a classic example of the ZOO & ZOO animals..........next jor
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by coluka: 6:01pm
Nigeria is a Zoo!!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by Leboska(m): 6:04pm
Nnandi KANU is right Nigeria is a zoo. all thanks to the presidiot.
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by SOFTENGR: 6:05pm
TheTrueSeeker:The dull man will tell you he is not aware
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by itchie: 6:05pm
Animal farm of a country
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by Chrisbeks: 6:12pm
Yeye country, Yeye security operatives, Yeye politicians. Nigeria is a failure
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by Septembermann(f): 6:15pm
escapes assassination* he was attacked* he wasn't harmed*
writing rubbish
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by Megatrix: 6:19pm
Zoogeria!!!!!!!!!! Failed country
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by rozay12345: 6:19pm
This is very sad, Mr. President should set up a truth panel for us to understand what happened, all these miniatures are pointers to the election deadly zones in 2019
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by TheTrueSeeker: 6:23pm
I said it few days ago, Wike's rising global profile is a threat to the Minister of Transportation and Amaechi that we all know will stop at nothing to bring Wike down. What on earth is Amaechi doing in Rivers State, I thought he is suppose to be destroying one Oshodi bridge in Lagos by now?
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by Blizzy9ja: 6:23pm
Very shameful
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by Neminc: 6:35pm
This is very disgraceful. Why do our so called leaders always behave like common touts?
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by Keneking: 6:36pm
Wike sef
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by psalmson001: 6:54pm
Power show off.
But wait o, is a minister more powerful dan a governor in his own state? & what is an ordinary minister doing with 50 soldiers & sars personnel? Him dey go fight war ni?
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by Vinstel: 6:57pm
Buhari why?
Why is Nigeria a zoo?
Why is Nigeria an animal farm?
Why why why, Buhari why?
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by Vinstel: 6:59pm
Keneking:Wetin Wike do?
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by NigerDeltan(m): 7:02pm
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by otokx(m): 7:02pm
Just look at how bad that road is.
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by Hector09(m): 7:33pm
Politics of bitterness, that is the type of politics that they here in rivers state.. 2019 go bloody, sars, army vs iceland boys, those in rives state we understand me better
|Re: SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy(pics) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:37pm
Wike needs to respect the Lion of Ubima,
At least for the following reasons below;
1).He was his former boss,
2).He taught him all he knows,
3).Wike was made who is by Amaechi
4).Amaechi is more rugged than him
5).Amaechi is more intelligent and a better propagandist than himself.
6).Rivers state owes more allegiance to Amaechi
Finally; because,
7).Your Boss will always be your boss.
With that said,
Join me as I clamour for the disbandment of SARS.
SARS is the only legalized terrorist organization in Nigeria.
