The governor who was on project inspection was attacked at Nwanja Junction on Trans-Amadi Road.



The SARs Personnel and Soldiers in the Minister's convoy hit down the Governor's Escort Rider and attacked the policemen in the pilot car.



Mr Debewari , Aide -De- Camp, to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, supervised the attack, which included damage of cameras held by journalists .



Also part of the attack, was the Commander of Rivers SARS, Mr Akin Fakorede who received the Minister of Transportation at the Port Harcourt International Airport and accompanied on his trip.



After the attack, the Rivers State Governor continued with his inspection of Projects.



Governor Wike was not harmed, despite the attack.



The Minister of Transportation had over 50 SARS Personnel , Soldiers and Mobile Policemen in his motorcade.



Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

11th November, 2017.





Source:







zoba88:

see them,agberos..no wonder rivers state is an abode to cultists.. rotimi amaechi,leader of all thugs.. 16 Likes

Lizard of Ubima dey show himself.....Amaechi na u first start am.ooo...WickedWike would reply you 18 Likes







Confirmed agberos,zero joy,zero chill,i'm not surprised. Confirmed agberos,zero joy,zero chill,i'm not surprised. 5 Likes

How can a minister of transportation have over 50 security personnel in his entourage

Is he going to war?



I know that's obviously a fat lie



But Amaechi should quit his childish show of power. His much clamoured federal might is really intoxicating him.



I trust Wike to give it to him as e dey hot



At the end the grass (Rivers state) will suffer for it. 15 Likes

Tom (wike).. jerry (amaechi ).. spike (Akin Fakorede)



Brand new series Brand new series 1 Like 1 Share

No this should be investigated and if found true then the Minister should be sacked and arrested. The Governor has the right of way in his state.





This is an insult and an affront on the good and peace-loving people of Rivers State









Mr Debewari , Aide -De- Camp, to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, supervised the attack, which included damage of cameras held by journalists .



Those journalist should pls give us their own unbiased version as I just saw a different version claiming it was CRA that escaped assassination attempt







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vixc36YFUZg











https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TeUYh3jsHws 1 Like

They never disappoints me

Zoo politicians are at it again. Animals will always be Animals 10 Likes

Nothing new here, a classic example of the ZOO & ZOO animals..........next jor 11 Likes

Nigeria is a Zoo!!!!!!!!!!!! 7 Likes

Nnandi KANU is right Nigeria is a zoo. all thanks to the presidiot. 9 Likes

TheTrueSeeker:

No this should be investigated and if found true then the Minister should be sacked and arrested. The Governor has the right of way in his state.





This is an insult and an affront on the good and peace-loving people of Rivers State The dull man will tell you he is not aware The dull man will tell you he is not aware 2 Likes

Animal farm of a country 7 Likes

Yeye country, Yeye security operatives, Yeye politicians. Nigeria is a failure 6 Likes

escapes assassination* he was attacked* he wasn't harmed*





writing rubbish

Zoogeria!!!!!!!!!! Failed country 9 Likes

This is very sad, Mr. President should set up a truth panel for us to understand what happened, all these miniatures are pointers to the election deadly zones in 2019

I said it few days ago, Wike's rising global profile is a threat to the Minister of Transportation and Amaechi that we all know will stop at nothing to bring Wike down. What on earth is Amaechi doing in Rivers State, I thought he is suppose to be destroying one Oshodi bridge in Lagos by now? 9 Likes

Very shameful 2 Likes

This is very disgraceful. Why do our so called leaders always behave like common touts? 2 Likes

Wike sef

Power show off.



But wait o, is a minister more powerful dan a governor in his own state? & what is an ordinary minister doing with 50 soldiers & sars personnel? Him dey go fight war ni? 3 Likes

Buhari why?

Why is Nigeria a zoo?

Why is Nigeria an animal farm?

Why why why, Buhari why? 2 Likes

Keneking:

Wike sef Wetin Wike do? Wetin Wike do? 1 Like

Just look at how bad that road is. 4 Likes

Politics of bitterness, that is the type of politics that they here in rivers state.. 2019 go bloody, sars, army vs iceland boys, those in rives state we understand me better 2 Likes