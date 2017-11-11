Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) (8507 Views)

Government Secondary School Omu Aran celebrates her golden jubilee today 11/11/2017

In the picture there is Bishop Oyedepo and other ex students of the school 4 Likes

Ex students 1 Like

Rumour around town has it that it is GSS students that are the armed robbers that terrorise that Ilorin - Lokoja Trunk A road

The school is beautiful. That hall looks like a Living Faith project(looks like the mini version of Faith Academy and Landmark University Multipurpose hall). People won't see this now o. They won't see the 100 million town hall he built in Omuaran either nor the subsidised transport in Omuaran- Such is bad for news and traffic. 15 Likes

One thing I love about papa is just his drive for progressive educational system. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Indeed he has a passion for qualitative education..

Shiloh 2017, it is my new dawn! 6 Likes 2 Shares

And am so sure ut is eighter he to school there for free or paid next to nothing, my lips are sealed sha Meaning that if he can go to such school and make it in life then anyone can. The most important thing is that everyone has access. I am sure Oyedepo's parent weren't aiming to take him to the most expensive private secondary in Kwara either because they won't be able to afford it.



Oyedepo didn't get the opportunity to school at a University like many of you did or other respected colleagues like Olukoya, Adeboye, Kumuyi - who graduated from reputable public universities. He settled for a polytechnic yet that didn't stop him from birthing one of the best and fastest growing private education system in Africa.



If there's anything to take from this story it is that anyone with any kind of Educational background whether poor or rich can make it in life if they desire and work hard.



Oyedepo is a product of self education. He triumphed by feeding himself knowledge relevant to his destiny do the same also. Meaning that if he can go to such school and make it in life then anyone can. The most important thing is that everyone has access. I am sure Oyedepo's parent weren't aiming to take him to the most expensive private secondary in Kwara either because they won't be able to afford it.Oyedepo didn't get the opportunity to school at a University like many of you did or other respected colleagues like Olukoya, Adeboye, Kumuyi - who graduated from reputable public universities. He settled for a polytechnic yet that didn't stop him from birthing one of the best and fastest growing private education system in Africa.If there's anything to take from this story it is that anyone with any kind of Educational background whether poor or rich can make it in life if they desire and work hard.Oyedepo is a product of self education. He triumphed by feeding himself knowledge relevant to his destiny do the same also. 6 Likes

Hmm. The celebrated thief himself. Wehdone sir, Bishop Jagaban of Yahoo Yahoo. Oledepo the B-Chop that is chopping the tithes of the poor to enlarge his own potbeliies. (in Falz voice) Wehdone sir, we are still watching you. 1 Like

Why do people have a sentimental attachment to their secondary school more than their university even though the latter is more recent. 1 Like

After all the money exploited from the gullible this man still cannot dress properly 2 Likes

the school fees wasn't expensive. But his schools are very expensive

Meanwhile, how many cloths did he go with? 2 Likes

I can see Accomplished men, theres much joy when you see ur mates successful in life 1 Like

If the school is 50years, then how old is he?

Government Secondary School Omu-Aran kwara state

Meanwhile #MyCase_is_DIFFERENT 1 Like

"Oyedepo and other ex students"







Money and popularity really makes one stand out 1 Like

The school is beautiful. That hall looks like a Living Faith project(looks like the mini version of Landmark University Multipurpose hall). People won't see this now o. They won't see the 100 million town hall he built in Omuaran either - Such is bad for news and traffic.

u no dey fear smelly mouth?

I was wondering why he was dressed in color riot until i realised that he wore a jacket over his former school uniform...



Oyedepo aged too quickly due to constant fasting...He can Fast 300 days in 365 days...











Criminal in high places

Wailers right now 1 Like

This is a man that never forgets his origin. He did well and invested heavily on that town.



Criminal in high places You have fufu brain.