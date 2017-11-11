₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by TrumXray: 6:10pm
Government Secondary School Omu Aran celebrates her golden jubilee today 11/11/2017
In the picture there is Bishop Oyedepo and other ex students of the school
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 6:11pm
Hmm
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by TrumXray: 6:12pm
Ex students
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by TrumXray: 6:14pm
GSS
Show them the way!!
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by TrumXray: 6:16pm
Proudly set '04
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by NwaAmaikpe: 6:36pm
Rumour around town has it that it is GSS students that are the armed robbers that terrorise that Ilorin - Lokoja Trunk A road
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by Statsocial: 8:23pm
The school is beautiful. That hall looks like a Living Faith project(looks like the mini version of Faith Academy and Landmark University Multipurpose hall). People won't see this now o. They won't see the 100 million town hall he built in Omuaran either nor the subsidised transport in Omuaran- Such is bad for news and traffic.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by Shesweetdie(f): 8:41pm
And am so sure ut is eighter he to school there for free or paid next to nothing, my lips are sealed sha
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by gingerbread(m): 8:53pm
One thing I love about papa is just his drive for progressive educational system.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by success10(m): 8:54pm
Shesweetdie:u are inline with your username...
hi
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by Statsocial: 9:05pm
gingerbread:Indeed he has a passion for qualitative education..
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by divicode: 9:05pm
Shiloh 2017, it is my new dawn!
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by Statsocial: 9:16pm
Shesweetdie:Meaning that if he can go to such school and make it in life then anyone can. The most important thing is that everyone has access. I am sure Oyedepo's parent weren't aiming to take him to the most expensive private secondary in Kwara either because they won't be able to afford it.
Oyedepo didn't get the opportunity to school at a University like many of you did or other respected colleagues like Olukoya, Adeboye, Kumuyi - who graduated from reputable public universities. He settled for a polytechnic yet that didn't stop him from birthing one of the best and fastest growing private education system in Africa.
If there's anything to take from this story it is that anyone with any kind of Educational background whether poor or rich can make it in life if they desire and work hard.
Oyedepo is a product of self education. He triumphed by feeding himself knowledge relevant to his destiny do the same also.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by mankan2k7(m): 9:16pm
No more pounded yam to fry sir
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by Drgleave: 9:21pm
Okay
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by OtemSapien: 9:22pm
Hmm. The celebrated thief himself. Wehdone sir, Bishop Jagaban of Yahoo Yahoo. Oledepo the B-Chop that is chopping the tithes of the poor to enlarge his own potbeliies. (in Falz voice) Wehdone sir, we are still watching you.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by Afam4eva(m): 9:22pm
Why do people have a sentimental attachment to their secondary school more than their university even though the latter is more recent.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by hahn(m): 9:22pm
After all the money exploited from the gullible this man still cannot dress properly
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by englishmart(m): 9:23pm
the school fees wasn't expensive. But his schools are very expensive
Meanwhile, how many cloths did he go with?
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by Spaxon(f): 9:23pm
I can see Accomplished men, theres much joy when you see ur mates successful in life
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by Zizicardo(f): 9:24pm
If the school is 50years, then how old is he?
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by niyifour(m): 9:24pm
Government Secondary School Omu-Aran kwara state
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Meanwhile #MyCase_is_DIFFERENT
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by emeijeh(m): 9:24pm
Imagine!
"Oyedepo and other ex students"
Money and popularity really makes one stand out
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by asawanathegreat(m): 9:25pm
Oyedepo will give him tomorrows offerings
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by tepe23: 9:26pm
Statsocial:
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by yemi1261(m): 9:26pm
hahn:u no dey fear smelly mouth?
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by niggi4life(m): 9:27pm
I was wondering why he was dressed in color riot until i realised that he wore a jacket over his former school uniform...
Oyedepo aged too quickly due to constant fasting...He can Fast 300 days in 365 days...
Now can anyone spot EVANS the KIdnapper in the 10th Picture??
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:29pm
Criminal in high places
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by Horleey: 9:29pm
Wailers right now
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by priceaction: 9:30pm
This is a man that never forgets his origin. He did well and invested heavily on that town.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by priceaction: 9:31pm
You have fufu brain.
CROWNWEALTH019:
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo At His Secondary School's 50th Anniversary (GSS, Omu-Aran) by seunlayi(m): 9:31pm
I wish I can do this too soon
