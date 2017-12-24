Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Bishop Oyedepo's House In Omu-Aran, His Hometown In Kwara (Photos) (41635 Views)

Omuaran is the Community Oyedepo hails from in Kwara, North Central, Nigeria





This is Bishop's residence inside Landmark University, Omu Aran. The residence serves as his base when he visits Landmark for Inaugural lectures, Convocation and Matriculation addresses, when he comes to just preach and most likely during TTG etc. He most likely generally stays here when visiting his community. It is also important to note that Bishop visits his hometown very regularly for various reasons and appears to be quite close to the past Olomu of Omuaran - Oba Charles Ibitoye who joined his ancestors of recent. Noteworthy is the fact that it was Oba Charles Ibitoye who convinced Oyedepo to bring some colleges of Covenant University to Omu Aran. Oyedepo agreed but later chose to bring a full fledged university to Omu Aran.



Today, Landmark University has over 400 Omu Aran indigenes working the PPD of the University. There are also presumably hundreds more working at the University farms. The Health Center in Landmark is also very big and serves both the University and the community.



My last visit to Omu Aran had me talking to indigenes and they were all unanimous in the fact that Oyedepo had contributed a lot to their community.



The house also probably serves as the base of other Members of the Governing Council of the University. 32 Likes 8 Shares

This is the entire Landmark University captured by Drone. It's a Beautiful school.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2QHuOzQxU4 Just like any other house in Akute or Magodo. No lawn tennis no swimming pool. 24 Likes 2 Shares

The sheep tithe is well spent pls let the tithe continue 54 Likes 4 Shares

Nice concept. Keep it up sir. 3 Likes 2 Shares

The sheep tithe is well spent pls let the tithe continue Though he doesn't take profits but the proceeds of his books alone would buy your entire ancestral community. The tapes he has sold may buy your entire local govt



Disclaimer: I titled this ''oyedepo's house'' not mansion. This is certainly not a Mansion o unless you haven't seen what a mansion looks like. Though he doesn't take profits but the proceeds of his books alone would buy your entire ancestral community. The tapes he has sold may buy your entire local govt 98 Likes 2 Shares

But in one of his sermons ,he made an implicit remark which was obvious he was referring to easterners about building mansions in their villages. Thought he should have built his in Lagos!

Truly, its easier said than done. 4 Likes 1 Share

Is this an estate or somebody's compound 1 Like 2 Shares

Is the house within Landmark University?

Is the house within Landmark University? yes it is.. yes it is.. 1 Like

Is this an estate or somebody's compound It is inside Landmark Uni. The other houses could be that of the Vice Chancellor and co It is inside Landmark Uni. The other houses could be that of the Vice Chancellor and co 2 Likes

The sheep tithe is well spent pls let the tithe continue Wouldn't you wish your Dad could use people's head for this long to get you and your siblings a place like this?



My Tithe is working.



*Proudly Sheeple** Wouldn't you wish your Dad could use people's head for this long to get you and your siblings a place like this?My Tithe is working.*Proudly Sheeple** 46 Likes 1 Share

Tithes and offerings put to good use. God is good 15 Likes 1 Share





Not even politics Nothing pays like church business.....Not even politics 28 Likes

lol i dont even give the freeze and his minions much attention.



It is always easier to know when the devil is campaigning. Once i saw Atheists, Muslims and some Judases in the Church agreeing with Freeze i knew it could never be to the benefit of Christ or His Church. Am i supposed to be so naive to believe Atheist and Muslims are trying to sanitize the church of God.



As i would always say the debate between the Serpent And Eve accurately describes what is happening to the church today. They are talking as if they have us at heart or are in love with us so much that they don't want us cheated but their will is that our churches must crumble-what better way for it to crumble than for it to be defunded. but just like Eve many are carried away without really knowing the motivation behind those who are arguing against the church. If Eve was aware of the Devil's will for her offsprings and humanity she would have run without her legs touching the ground but unfortunately she debated and ended up trading the lives of billions of her offsprings that would walk the earth. She thought she was only being ENLIGHTENED.



As i have said i would rather run the risk of being defrauded than my church crumbling. The TREASURE of a MAN lies where his HEART his-Jesus Christ. lol i dont even give the freeze and his minions much attention.It is always easier to know when the devil is campaigning. Once i saw Atheists, Muslims and some Judases in the Church agreeing with Freeze i knew it could never be to the benefit of Christ or His Church. Am i supposed to be so naive to believe Atheist and Muslims are trying to sanitize the church of God.As i would always say the debate between the Serpent And Eve accurately describes what is happening to the church today. They are talking as if they have us at heart or are in love with us so much that they don't want us cheated but their will is that our churches must crumble-what better way for it to crumble than for it to be defunded. but just like Eve many are carried away without really knowing the motivation behind those who are arguing against the church. If Eve was aware of the Devil's will for her offsprings and humanity she would have run without her legs touching the ground but unfortunately she debated and ended up trading the lives of billions of her offsprings that would walk the earth. She thought she was only being ENLIGHTENED.As i have said i would rather run the risk of being defrauded than my church crumbling. The TREASURE of a MAN lies where his HEART his-Jesus Christ. 36 Likes 2 Shares

Oga, shut up your mouth. The fact that you are a descendant of paupers doesn't mean others share your unfortunate history.



Oxford University Press and Harper Collins are some of the largest publishers in the world and they don't have a single jet. How many books has he sold and how many tapes has he sold that he can afford to buy 5 jets? Does Oyedepo sell more than Sony Music? How many jets does Sony Music have?



Since he's made so much personal money from selling books and tapes, can he provide us with his tax returns? If he didn't declare those in his tax documents, are you aware he is a criminal?



I don't have a problem with your paying tithes to whoever or defending Mr Oyedepo but don't insult our sensibilities and tell unintelligent lies like an epileptic drunkard just waking up from sleep. Oga, shut up your mouth. The fact that you are a descendant of paupers doesn't mean others share your unfortunate history.Oxford University Press and Harper Collins are some of the largest publishers in the world and they don't have a single jet. How many books has he sold and how many tapes has he sold that he can afford to buy 5 jets? Does Oyedepo sell more than Sony Music? How many jets does Sony Music have?Since he's made so much personal money from selling books and tapes, can he provide us with his tax returns? If he didn't declare those in his tax documents, are you aware he is a criminal?I don't have a problem with your paying tithes to whoever or defending Mr Oyedepo but don't insult our sensibilities and tell unintelligent lies like an epileptic drunkard just waking up from sleep. 108 Likes 11 Shares

Great entrepreneur ,great development.

See wr pastor dey stay?



Na wao 2 Likes

Is this what you call mansion? I expected something bigger. There's nothing magnificent about this. 4 Likes

Have you helped someone in need of money today? Have you helped someone in need of money today? 18 Likes

heaven on earth

And we are supposed to give you a standing ovation right? And we are supposed to give you a standing ovation right? 22 Likes 1 Share

Freeze come and see trending headline