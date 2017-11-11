₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Uproar Over PDP Chairmanship, Stakeholders’ Meeting Ends In Deadlock by ijustdey: 9:07pm
•SOUTH-WEST MEMBERS PROTEST ATTEMPT TO ANOINT SOUTH-SOUTH CANDIDATE
A special meeting of select stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), held in Abuja, on Wednesday night, to deliberate on how to avoid a rancorous national convention in December ended in a stalemate.
|Re: Uproar Over PDP Chairmanship, Stakeholders’ Meeting Ends In Deadlock by optional1(f): 9:13pm
they don start their madness..
Waiting concern self..
|Re: Uproar Over PDP Chairmanship, Stakeholders’ Meeting Ends In Deadlock by rentAcock(m): 9:58pm
APC, PDP and all these folks are scammers, until someone or somebody takes it upon themselves to annihilate one of these politicians, they will never care for the masses. JFK, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan, William Taft, James Garfield, Andrew Jackson etc were either assassinated or an attempt was made. Its high time the youth send a profound message now, sitting in your house and praying Nigeria will change, will result in no changes whatsoever.
|Re: Uproar Over PDP Chairmanship, Stakeholders’ Meeting Ends In Deadlock by mentro: 9:58pm
ijustdey:.
|Re: Uproar Over PDP Chairmanship, Stakeholders’ Meeting Ends In Deadlock by Finstar: 9:59pm
Wetin cosign me...
|Re: Uproar Over PDP Chairmanship, Stakeholders’ Meeting Ends In Deadlock by OrestesDante(m): 9:59pm
Whatever rocks their boat.
Which political party get sense self?
Don't tell me APC if you don't want to weaknezz my roth.
|Re: Uproar Over PDP Chairmanship, Stakeholders’ Meeting Ends In Deadlock by AntiWailer: 9:59pm
Den no talk na South West still dey fight for them.
|Re: Uproar Over PDP Chairmanship, Stakeholders’ Meeting Ends In Deadlock by laffwitmi: 10:01pm
Dead party
Party that put us in current situation.
|Re: Uproar Over PDP Chairmanship, Stakeholders’ Meeting Ends In Deadlock by demolinka(m): 10:01pm
Party wey dey propose to oppose no fit even compose...
Abegi!
|Re: Uproar Over PDP Chairmanship, Stakeholders’ Meeting Ends In Deadlock by KhaleesiAdaz(f): 10:01pm
PDP have forgetten that they are opposition. Opposing themselves the more. Didnt they see how the last APC conference went?
Great news for APC
