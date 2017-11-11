





This afternoon, Governor Wike and Rotimi Amaechi’s convoy and security officers clashed in Port Harcourt. Wike has released a statement telling his own side of the story. Read Amaechi’s version of events below..



In a blatant show of Unclad raw power, Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi this afternoon narrowly escaped being shot by security men attached to the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike. His car wasn’t that lucky though. The car was vandalized with a broken side mirror.



The incident occurred in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, along Trans-Amadi road, Nwaja axis. The Minister had arrived Port Harcourt this afternoon.







Accompanied by cars of many of his supporters, the Minister’s black jeep was intercepted and blocked at the junction by the security Motorcycle Outrider attached to Wike after two cars had passed through. One of the two cars had security men assigned to protect the minister in Port Harcourt. Suddenly, gun-totting security men attached to Wike’s convoy, surrounded the Minister’s car, threatening to shoot him. They hit the car, tried to smash the windscreens, back and side windows and broke a side mirror. All through this attack, Amaechi remained calm, inside the fortified Jeep. While the attacked occurred, Wike remained inside his vehicle.



The Minister eventually passed through after the intervention of the security team on ground to protect him in Port Harcourt. However, when Governor Wike got to the point where the incident occurred after Amaechi’s vehicle had gone by, his security men blocked the road again, dragged out from a vehicle and thoroughly beat up a police man attached to protect Amaechi in Port Harcourt. The Policeman’s riffle was also taken from him.



Wike came out of his car, and with his security team was going from one vehicle to another, of Amaechi supporters, charging at them, harassing and abusing them. Wike’s security men were heard loudly insulting Amaechi and called him all sorts of derogative names.



This is a crass show of high handedness, arbitrary behaviour and abuse of public office by a State governor who has no care for the safety of Rivers people.





