₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,790 members, 3,906,867 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 November 2017 at 11:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S (11608 Views)
Femi Fani-Kayode: "Rotimi Amaechi Owns The $43m Found In Ikoyi Flat" / UK Warn Buhari:Using Military Confrontation In Niger Delta Could End In disaster / Wike On The Run As Amaechi Releases Shocking Statement (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by laidelaitan: 9:55pm
Rotimi Amaechi releases statement on confrontation in Port Harcourt today! Says Wike’s security pulled gun on him & vandalized his car
This afternoon, Governor Wike and Rotimi Amaechi’s convoy and security officers clashed in Port Harcourt. Wike has released a statement telling his own side of the story. Read Amaechi’s version of events below..
In a blatant show of Unclad raw power, Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi this afternoon narrowly escaped being shot by security men attached to the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike. His car wasn’t that lucky though. The car was vandalized with a broken side mirror.
The incident occurred in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, along Trans-Amadi road, Nwaja axis. The Minister had arrived Port Harcourt this afternoon.
Accompanied by cars of many of his supporters, the Minister’s black jeep was intercepted and blocked at the junction by the security Motorcycle Outrider attached to Wike after two cars had passed through. One of the two cars had security men assigned to protect the minister in Port Harcourt. Suddenly, gun-totting security men attached to Wike’s convoy, surrounded the Minister’s car, threatening to shoot him. They hit the car, tried to smash the windscreens, back and side windows and broke a side mirror. All through this attack, Amaechi remained calm, inside the fortified Jeep. While the attacked occurred, Wike remained inside his vehicle.
The Minister eventually passed through after the intervention of the security team on ground to protect him in Port Harcourt. However, when Governor Wike got to the point where the incident occurred after Amaechi’s vehicle had gone by, his security men blocked the road again, dragged out from a vehicle and thoroughly beat up a police man attached to protect Amaechi in Port Harcourt. The Policeman’s riffle was also taken from him.
Wike came out of his car, and with his security team was going from one vehicle to another, of Amaechi supporters, charging at them, harassing and abusing them. Wike’s security men were heard loudly insulting Amaechi and called him all sorts of derogative names.
This is a crass show of high handedness, arbitrary behaviour and abuse of public office by a State governor who has no care for the safety of Rivers people.
https://www.headofsocials.com/2017/11/11/rotimi-amaechi-releases-statement-on-confrontation-in-port-harcourt-today-says-wikes-security-pulled-gun-on-him-vandalized-his-car/
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by chibabe259(f): 10:12pm
LOOTimi Amaechi is a cultist
44 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by Ilefoaye(m): 10:12pm
another Season film.
Wike d Wicked Governor eyan Bobrisky.
3 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:18pm
Every Sane Person Knows That Nwike Is A blatant Liar....He Can Only Deceive The Equally Useless IPOB Yoots, Who Had Been Tutored To Lie By Their Late Useless Leader Called Nnamdi Kanu.
But Nwike Should Enjoy His Remaining Months In Power, He Will Be Dragged On The Floor On The Day Of Election In 2019.
See The Ugly cultist going to church fully armed
35 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by Isoko1stSon(m): 10:21pm
Ngene is a mad man
29 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by Isoko1stSon(m): 10:21pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Chame.Lets old fin u re
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by Isoko1stSon(m): 10:22pm
Lootimi aMaechi is a Bloody idiot
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:23pm
NgeneUkwenu:Bob yris ky is back
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by Airforce1(m): 10:24pm
Two leaders behaving like Touts
Shameful
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by Ojiofor: 10:25pm
Isoko1stSon:
Ukwuenu is a bobrisky.
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by Berlyn1(f): 10:26pm
Two kidult leaders what do you expect from em
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by emeijeh(m): 10:26pm
So says the lizard of Ubima
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by BruncleZuma: 10:27pm
Shame! Shame!
4 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by asawanathegreat(m): 10:27pm
I don't want read this idiot statement
4 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by asawanathegreat(m): 10:27pm
I don't want to read this idiot statement
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by pesinfada(m): 10:28pm
Two grown up behaving like kids
#Tufiakwa
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by femo122: 10:28pm
.......
4 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:29pm
Isoko1stSon:
Mynd44 Rule 2 And Rule 15
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by exlinklodge: 10:29pm
We no get shame for this country again. Political powers are being abused here and there.
Anyway, Don't Worry, We're In No Hurry -
Checkout The 2018 Model Range Rover Velar -Photos
http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/11/we-are-in-hurry-checkout-2018-model.html
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by Isoko1stSon(m): 10:29pm
WIke And amaechi Re both Tieves
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by Isoko1stSon(m): 10:30pm
DEy only care aBT demselve's.. .
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by kkko(m): 10:30pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Congratulations � finally, the head of the zombie have arrived from his hiding place. Wike is a blatant liar while Amechi is a saint and the messiah of the blinded zombie
13 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by BAILMONEY: 10:30pm
NgeneUkwenu:BOBRISKY
16 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by Isoko1stSon(m): 10:31pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Cry cry baby, Dere is NAtin sere to cry abt
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:31pm
CROWNWEALTH019:?
Mynd44 Rule 2! You banned for 6 months for lesser offence! Where is fairness?
lalasticlala
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by sotall(m): 10:31pm
OK
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by guy2two: 10:31pm
But wait o... Apart from the President and his Vice, is the Governor not the most powerful in his state?
Is Amaechi insinuating that Wike's convoy was supposed to wait for him to pass?
The biker only did his job, to clear the way for the Governor. Knowing that neither the President nor his Vice was in the state at that time, he had the right to stop any vehicle, irrespective of the occupants, to make way for the Governor's convoy.
On the other hand, how was the biker supposed to know that the convoy was Amaechi's?
In fact, hitting down that biker is the height of disrespect to the Governor and the Rivers people in general.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by ashjay001(m): 10:31pm
asawanathegreat:
And, u had to say this, twice, on a post of d statement!
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by Kelvin0(m): 10:32pm
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:32pm
BAILMONEY:
Mynd44 Rule 2
lalasticlala
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Releases Statement On Confrontation In Port Harcourt Today! S by Paperwhite(m): 10:33pm
Two useless people holding a whole state to ransome because of ego fight
2 Likes
Dig, 121,209 Other Policemen To Write Promotion Exam / Why Is Everybody Afraid Of Buhari's Presidency / Breaking! Speaker Aminu Tambuwal Dumps PDP For APC
Viewing this topic: BlissZone, omoola007(m), itzmarvyx(m), wilbase, dancruz(m), sulmeza(m), alvincy(m), MacW, Bitez(m), sheantip(m), chidi4eze(m), Pianoman1(m), Igerizee, Erifenz, Yomit2(m), iamtundee, PROMINENT50, joxiri, tbase73(m), IJAOYEKAy123, Youngk(m), gabng(m), chukwujega(m), perry1988(m), sainty2k3(m), chrisav, RealZizou(m), assemble, Henry213, chaberry(m), softthings, Brozo1, steperone(m), paddy01, birdmansoho, Sibe007(m), jethroqq, cowmanager2000, stonemasonn, JayJay0211, sexbomb(m), okriches(m), M14A1, Adiahaakwaibom1(f), nwakibie3(m), warrior13, Livefreeordieha(m), 2tallfredo, mosthigh33(f), sadeeq08, HEYWAYA, ijekul(m), Ayopredict, DripDrop, sidneyeze, Healthwellness0(m), Yorisb, lecturer11, AceRoyal, bymyself and 111 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20