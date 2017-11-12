Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) (14563 Views)

Amidst the news about how her sweetheart and singer Banky W survived his 3rd stage of cancer surgery, the beautiful screen diva took to her Instagram handle to share a picture and video from her bridal shower.





On Saturday, November 11, the Nollywood actress took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of her rocking a white dress with the sash that says: “Bride to be.” She also captioned it: “One step closer to you.



watch the video below



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-EEXDaZFZk0



Etomi looked absolutely beautiful as usual and sure everyone can’t wait to catch a glimpse of her at her wedding which is reportedly set to hold before the end of November. However, the couple Banky W and Adesua Etomi have started sharing their wedding invitation cards to close friends and family members. Congratulations!



Wedding wey fit crash in less than 6 months. Tonto dike and her king kong disturbed the cyber space with their fake love pass this one. We all knew how it ended 22 Likes 3 Shares

She is clean. . . like her.



A good girl. 2 Likes

whateverkay:

Wedding wey fit crash in less than 6 months. Tonto dike and her king kong disturbed the cyber space with their fake love. We all knew how it ended

That it happened to tonto and other ...is not a guarantee that theirs will be the same.... Just wish them well Na... That it happened to tonto and other ...is not a guarantee that theirs will be the same.... Just wish them well Na... 40 Likes 2 Shares

OYA....bring the beans come make we fry!!! 1 Like

Macgreat:

She is clean. . . like her.



A good girl.

What's your definition of "clean"?



You mean say ... her toto dey suckable or what? What's your definition of "clean"?You mean say ... her toto dey suckable or what? 3 Likes

I'm sorry I don't a single fvck to give 2 Likes

all those hating, why can't you just celebrate good thing kwanu?

anyways she is slayin without your permission

Blogger sha. 3rd stage cancer surgery smh 2 Likes

I wish her well... she's beautiful

Always seems real at first

awesome lucky banky ❤

Celebrity wedding is like blackberry battery, fast in charging(they hook up fast) and rundown fast as well( crashes fast) 1 Like

Nice

happy married life to them in advance

whateverkay:

Wedding wey fit crash in less than 6 months. Tonto dike and her king kong disturbed the cyber space with their fake love pass this one. We all knew how it ended

Shut the Bleep up. Just because all the birches you are shagging ain't sexy and cute as her. Shut the Bleep up. Just because all the birches you are shagging ain't sexy and cute as her. 2 Likes

Abeg,when be d wedding?

I can't wait for their breakup story to hit front page of nairaland 1 Like

carry go, bridal shower no mean sey love go shower 1 Like

sxxxsx:

All those fake account u opened. Kwantinu All those fake account u opened. Kwantinu 1 Like

what is she showering? 1 Like

SOMEONE PLEASE DEFINE BRIDAL SHOWER FOR ME 1 Like

Elnino4ladies:

I can't wait for their breakup story to hit front page of nairaland



Check yursef Check yursef

Elnino4ladies:

I can't wait for their breakup story to hit front page of nair a land . all did kind haters sef . all did kind haters sef

Her blood de hot. The bros no go recover finish? 1 Like

JamaicanLove:





Shut the Bleep up. Just because all the birches you are shagging ain't sexy and cute as her. 1 Share

whateverkay:

Wedding wey fit crash in less than 6 months. Tonto dike and her king kong disturbed the cyber space with their fake love pass this one. We all knew how it ended Adesua dosent look like a mad girl so free them and wish them and wish them well Adesua dosent look like a mad girl so free them and wish them and wish them well

sxxxsx:

Shey, one day one day you will sha do the wedding and let us rest abi?

I condemn in totality whatever might bring crashing to this wedding. I like those two cuties. They will leave long and together till earth grand finale