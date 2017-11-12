₦airaland Forum

Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by austonclint(m): 1:29am
Beautiful Actress Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W ( Full Video)

Amidst the news about how her sweetheart and singer Banky W survived his 3rd stage of cancer surgery, the beautiful screen diva took to her Instagram handle to share a picture and video from her bridal shower.


On Saturday, November 11, the Nollywood actress took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of her rocking a white dress with the sash that says: “Bride to be.” She also captioned it: “One step closer to you.

watch the video below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-EEXDaZFZk0

Etomi looked absolutely beautiful as usual and sure everyone can’t wait to catch a glimpse of her at her wedding which is reportedly set to hold before the end of November. However, the couple Banky W and Adesua Etomi have started sharing their wedding invitation cards to close friends and family members. Congratulations!

source:https://www.naija.ng/1134872-check-photo-actress-adesua-etomis-bridal-shower-lagos.html#1134872

Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by whateverkay(m): 2:26am
Wedding wey fit crash in less than 6 months. Tonto dike and her king kong disturbed the cyber space with their fake love pass this one. We all knew how it ended sad

Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by Macgreat(m): 2:28am
She is clean. . . like her.

A good girl.

Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by austonclint(m): 2:40am
whateverkay:
Wedding wey fit crash in less than 6 months. Tonto dike and her king kong disturbed the cyber space with their fake love. We all knew how it ended sad

That it happened to tonto and other ...is not a guarantee that theirs will be the same.... Just wish them well Na...

Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by Mynky: 3:30pm
OYA....bring the beans come make we fry!!!

Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by sxxxsx: 3:31pm
Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by PataAlhaja(m): 3:32pm
Macgreat:
She is clean. . . like her.

A good girl.

What's your definition of "clean"?

You mean say ... her toto dey suckable or what?

Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by Melodyz(m): 3:32pm
I'm sorry I don't a single fvck to give

Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by tega10: 3:35pm
all those hating, why can't you just celebrate good thing kwanu?
anyways she is slayin without your permission
Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by yeyerolling: 3:35pm
Blogger sha. 3rd stage cancer surgery smh

Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by sajohn4(m): 3:35pm
I wish her well... she's beautiful
Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by NelsonNeo(m): 3:35pm
Always seems real at first lipsrsealed
Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by LuvU2(f): 3:35pm
awesome lucky banky ❤
Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by siraj1402(m): 3:36pm
Celebrity wedding is like blackberry battery, fast in charging(they hook up fast) and rundown fast as well( crashes fast) undecided

Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by Sfateema(f): 3:39pm
Nice cool
Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by Tessie01(f): 3:42pm
happy married life to them in advance
Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by JamaicanLove(f): 3:43pm
whateverkay:
Wedding wey fit crash in less than 6 months. Tonto dike and her king kong disturbed the cyber space with their fake love pass this one. We all knew how it ended sad

Shut the Bleep up. Just because all the birches you are shagging ain't sexy and cute as her.

Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by Uyi168(m): 3:43pm
Abeg,when be d wedding?
Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by Elnino4ladies: 3:45pm
I can't wait for their breakup story to hit front page of nairaland

Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by tishbite41: 3:45pm
carry go, bridal shower no mean sey love go shower

Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by winkmart: 3:50pm
sxxxsx:
See my account balance is for all mtn sim working


All those fake account u opened. Kwantinu

Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by englishmart(m): 3:50pm
what is she showering?

Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by FRANKOSKI(m): 3:51pm
SOMEONE PLEASE DEFINE BRIDAL SHOWER FOR ME

Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by Idonki(f): 3:59pm
Elnino4ladies:
I can't wait for their breakup story to hit front page of nairaland


Check yursef
Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by emirazy400(m): 4:06pm
Elnino4ladies:
I can't wait for their breakup story to hit front page of nair a land
. all did kind haters sef
Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by Caseless: 4:06pm
Her blood de hot. The bros no go recover finish?

Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by whateverkay(m): 4:09pm
JamaicanLove:


Shut the Bleep up. Just because all the birches you are shagging ain't sexy and cute as her.

Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by friyina1(f): 4:09pm
whateverkay:
Wedding wey fit crash in less than 6 months. Tonto dike and her king kong disturbed the cyber space with their fake love pass this one. We all knew how it ended sad
Adesua dosent look like a mad girl so free them and wish them and wish them well
Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by YOUNGKAHUNA: 4:10pm
sxxxsx:
See my account balance is for all mtn sim working

Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by ElsonMorali: 4:10pm
Shey, one day one day you will sha do the wedding and let us rest abi?
Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by Yoshy: 4:12pm
I condemn in totality whatever might bring crashing to this wedding. I like those two cuties. They will leave long and together till earth grand finale
Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by enemyofprogress: 4:13pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

