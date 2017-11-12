₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,032 members, 3,907,963 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 November 2017 at 05:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) (14563 Views)
Adesua Etomi Stuns At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) / Throwback Photos Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi As Kids / EFCC Reacts To Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Engagement (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by austonclint(m): 1:29am
Beautiful Actress Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W ( Full Video)
Amidst the news about how her sweetheart and singer Banky W survived his 3rd stage of cancer surgery, the beautiful screen diva took to her Instagram handle to share a picture and video from her bridal shower.
On Saturday, November 11, the Nollywood actress took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of her rocking a white dress with the sash that says: “Bride to be.” She also captioned it: “One step closer to you.
watch the video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-EEXDaZFZk0
Etomi looked absolutely beautiful as usual and sure everyone can’t wait to catch a glimpse of her at her wedding which is reportedly set to hold before the end of November. However, the couple Banky W and Adesua Etomi have started sharing their wedding invitation cards to close friends and family members. Congratulations!
source:https://www.naija.ng/1134872-check-photo-actress-adesua-etomis-bridal-shower-lagos.html#1134872
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by whateverkay(m): 2:26am
Wedding wey fit crash in less than 6 months. Tonto dike and her king kong disturbed the cyber space with their fake love pass this one. We all knew how it ended
22 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by Macgreat(m): 2:28am
She is clean. . . like her.
A good girl.
2 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by austonclint(m): 2:40am
whateverkay:
That it happened to tonto and other ...is not a guarantee that theirs will be the same.... Just wish them well Na...
40 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by Mynky: 3:30pm
OYA....bring the beans come make we fry!!!
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by sxxxsx: 3:31pm
See my account balance is for all mtn sim working
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by PataAlhaja(m): 3:32pm
Macgreat:
What's your definition of "clean"?
You mean say ... her toto dey suckable or what?
3 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by Melodyz(m): 3:32pm
I'm sorry I don't a single fvck to give
2 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by tega10: 3:35pm
all those hating, why can't you just celebrate good thing kwanu?
anyways she is slayin without your permission
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by yeyerolling: 3:35pm
Blogger sha. 3rd stage cancer surgery smh
2 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by sajohn4(m): 3:35pm
I wish her well... she's beautiful
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by NelsonNeo(m): 3:35pm
Always seems real at first
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by LuvU2(f): 3:35pm
awesome lucky banky ❤
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by siraj1402(m): 3:36pm
Celebrity wedding is like blackberry battery, fast in charging(they hook up fast) and rundown fast as well( crashes fast)
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by Sfateema(f): 3:39pm
Nice
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by Tessie01(f): 3:42pm
happy married life to them in advance
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by JamaicanLove(f): 3:43pm
whateverkay:
Shut the Bleep up. Just because all the birches you are shagging ain't sexy and cute as her.
2 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by Uyi168(m): 3:43pm
Abeg,when be d wedding?
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by Elnino4ladies: 3:45pm
I can't wait for their breakup story to hit front page of nairaland
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by tishbite41: 3:45pm
carry go, bridal shower no mean sey love go shower
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by winkmart: 3:50pm
sxxxsx:
All those fake account u opened. Kwantinu
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by englishmart(m): 3:50pm
what is she showering?
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by FRANKOSKI(m): 3:51pm
SOMEONE PLEASE DEFINE BRIDAL SHOWER FOR ME
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by Idonki(f): 3:59pm
Elnino4ladies:
Check yursef
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by emirazy400(m): 4:06pm
Elnino4ladies:. all did kind haters sef
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by Caseless: 4:06pm
Her blood de hot. The bros no go recover finish?
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by whateverkay(m): 4:09pm
JamaicanLove:
1 Share
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by friyina1(f): 4:09pm
whateverkay:Adesua dosent look like a mad girl so free them and wish them and wish them well
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by YOUNGKAHUNA: 4:10pm
sxxxsx:
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by ElsonMorali: 4:10pm
Shey, one day one day you will sha do the wedding and let us rest abi?
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by Yoshy: 4:12pm
I condemn in totality whatever might bring crashing to this wedding. I like those two cuties. They will leave long and together till earth grand finale
|Re: Adesua Etomi’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed Banky W (Video) by enemyofprogress: 4:13pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
2 Likes
Nigeria Contestant In Mr World; Is This A Joke? / Fans Dedicate An Instagram Account To Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Unborn Child! / Cher Is 62. . . And Is Smokin' Hott !
Viewing this topic: sympathy55(m), matosneh(m), Xplicit1(f), DrFaitobaba(m), cjevitex(m), igwegeorgiano(m), cuzynada, hpymoment, AbusM(m), MrBible, haywhy59(m), mablie, kelemodes, christlover, amarige, cooldood(m), saintade01(m), kingsley989(m), gracewealth007(f), obxddon(m), BreezyCB(m), Ken4agent(m), tylesh(f), joshboo(m), clevervikson(m), Freshemzy(m), Successfulminde, blessgreg, Godspower12(m), Tonalphs(f), marvizzy(m), Blecus, kaeto2030, calorifocient(m), 1N9a, ChickenLittle and 72 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22