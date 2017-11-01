₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,032 members, 3,907,963 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 November 2017 at 05:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation (4495 Views)
Yomi Fabiyi In Sex For Role Scandal As Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice Accuses Him / Yomi Fabiyi: "If Your Lover Stands Up Immediately After Sex, You Are Being Used" / Baba Suwe Is Very Sick Due To NDLEA Torture - Yomi Fabiyi (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by Priscy01(f): 3:46am
Nollywood actor and director , Yomi Fabiyi, has reacted to allegation of demanding for sex for a movie role made against him by an actress turned realtor, Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice.
According to him, he was nobody 9 years ago and couldn’t even drive then because he never owned a car.
The actor wrote;
“You all will be surprised to know that a very very close person is even behind all this and other fake accounts and proxies. She has been an enemy for long, snitching since I can remember despite all but all I have for all these logba lagidis is FORGIVENESS. Mo juwon lo, egbe baba won lemi n se.
I don’t dignify everybody with a response. Can u imagine, you agreed to sleep over and I will now bother myself with asking you if you will sleep with me. That 9yrs ago I never sure of getting a room without being paired let alone someone following me. Another big lie is that I DON’T EVEN KNOW HOW TO DRIVE LET ALONE OWN A CAR 9YEARS AGO. Awon were.
I will respond formally to genuine allegations. NOW NA THEM THEY GIVE PERSON ATTENTION UNSOLICITED. These ones have been watchin CNN lately.”
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/actor-yomi-fabiyi-reacts-to-report-of.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by nikkypearl(f): 4:25am
Eiyah....
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by princeade86(m): 6:19am
u nid to make research b4 u blackmail someone may ur accusation with genuine with d story u want to cook.
2 Likes
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by morikee(m): 5:13pm
Jumia Black Monday or black Friday I dey wait una
1 Like
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by nairaman66(m): 5:13pm
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by prynsex(m): 5:13pm
so?
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by NwaAmaikpe: 5:13pm
Yomi is an unintelligent, incompetent liar.
His denial and defense is just as lame as Lai Mohammed or Femi Adesina's usual dull lies.
How can you say you don't dignify everybody with a response and still give a response to it!
How much more stupid can he get?
We all know Yomi has an active, conscience-less preek.
After a careful review of the accusations levelled against him and his lacklustre response.
I and the jury unanimously find him VERY GUILTY!!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by YesNo: 5:14pm
Jyst to bring a Nigga down.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by Chrisozone: 5:14pm
F
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by elyte89: 5:14pm
Y won't dey want to sleep with u,u re addressed by d way u dress
4 Likes
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by GideonIdaboh(f): 5:18pm
OK. Post says reacts. I read in full aspiration expecting him to deny the allegations
1 Like
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by PitexyBaba(m): 5:18pm
who cares? bring d pussy first
2 Likes
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by bettercreature(m): 5:19pm
princeade86:He is a very smart liar.There is no smoke without fire
1 Like
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by Whatsappmathema(m): 5:19pm
umm God see you through bro but can you swear with the God of Iron
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by sirboy(m): 5:19pm
nikkypearl:
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by Xeedorf: 5:20pm
Fabiyi joke apart let's use god of iron to swear if you can... Fabiyi Fabiyi maparo o, Se oto ni?
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by sbashir10: 5:20pm
First of all, you agreed to follow him to an hotel room, abeg shey na ten ten dem dey do inside hotel room ni, abi na house of God wey dem. Dey worship......
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by GREATESTPIANIST: 5:20pm
hmmmmmmm........,.orisirisi
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by rozay12345: 5:20pm
I do not trust Nigerian artistes at all, i once had an encounter with one and he gave me a vivid account of how they shoot movies, they call it "YA ISE" in yoruba, they will spend two weeks to make those movies in one weird location and in the evening, they all go into the other room, no professional courtesy on set at all.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by Kulas: 5:20pm
Oga,I don't trust u guyz wey be movie producers,it can be true.But even at that,the lady in question also look like olosho with no decent way of life and good upbringing.This is a pure case of an olosho and a womanizer.So indirectly,two of you are birds of feather.....,I pity your present wife and her present husband.
1 Like
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by Truflexunits: 5:20pm
Attention seeker, yomi no mind her jare.... Intact Eunice give me your number make we do touch and play.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by RALPHOW(m): 5:21pm
elyte89:
Don't mind her ashewo, she exposed everything and making stupid accusation. Even if she enter a pastor office with her stupid dress, pastor will
forget anointing.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by Edonojie007(m): 5:22pm
First All Feminist Sharap!
Secondly,the Girl Can Be Addressed From The Way She Looks. She Be Artistic Olosho.
And Come To Think Of It,the Girl Cant Just Cook Up Such Story,unless A Serious Quarrel Occured Between Both- And In Return She's Paying Back By Tanishing His Image. Unless That,i Smear Truth All Over Her Story.
And Why The Guy Dey Cry Self? We Go Fit Count The Girls Wey You Don Defile Since You Dey Shoot Movie? So Guy Chill...
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by Nathdoug(m): 5:22pm
OGA NA TRUE ABEG NOR LIE
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by mykh01(m): 5:22pm
NwaAmaikpe:Oya now
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by goldedprince: 5:23pm
GideonIdaboh:W
Deny what?
When a guy sees a hoe, why won't be try asking for free stinking pussy
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by Leetunechi: 5:24pm
I don't usually bring my private life on social media buh I desperately need your help....
Please, how long should you allow your friend to mourn her stolen Phone before you ask her to dash u her charger and ear piece
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by ClassicMan202(m): 5:24pm
Misfired accusation..... try again next time
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by uwa1(m): 5:24pm
Ok
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by ewatomi424(f): 5:25pm
Why did she wait for 9 years before calling him out yeye dey smell
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by thotianna: 5:25pm
Why are all the men accusing her of lying?
The man could be the liar in this situation so why hurling insults at her cos of her dressing?
Men have always wanted sex for giving you favors right from time
They give charity money they ask for sex in return, give a job they want sex afterwards, even after giving women a lift in their car they try to get sex by asking for number when the woman gets down from the car.
Movie industry is filled with many molesters who take advantage of women seeking roles, it's not a strange thing. Even in US not quite long ago Harvey Wienstein was outed by Lupita Nyongo for trying to force her to have sex with him and even threatening her career in Hollywood if she refuses.
I don't care how a woman dresses, it doesn't give men the right to think they are entitled to getting sex from her. It's just like saying a guy drives expensive cars and wears designer clothes so gold digging women are entitled to ask for his money because he displayed it to them.
1 Like
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation by unitysheart(m): 5:26pm
Lolz. Yomi was my senior in secondary school. We both graduated from Igbobi College Yaba. He graduated in 1999 and I graduated in 2000.
I wonder how Yomi take don become producer in 2008 so try he go don dey ask to give roles in exchange for knack in kpekus.
1 Like
Our Case Against Nollywood –silverbird / 50cent Tatooes Arm Of 13 Year Old: Eck Out The Picture Of The Tatoo / Rihanna Gets The Tube
Viewing this topic: JaneYave(f), sambony4luv(m), ambrosini593(m), meizoos(m), Mocalypse, RealZizou(m), OboOlora(f), rajinet(m), maneasy, kestine(m), Matilda77(f), kingthreat(m), Phatty10, FarmManager, LadyTenny, everG, FleetAdmiral(m), longejnr, olajideolajide(m), gofnor(m), PrinceAkbabio(m), StarFist(m), skirmish, techycontents(m), phemmy88(m), Morikaih, Eddee(m), yazach, Kingsley1000(m), uzchos, dboyoji, femi4, Naijaland12, TolaDan, fuludu, BrAkingNews, maturemindsonly(m), Joseankles, luka, tope56(m), XYZo, vicishow(m), annur77(m), emeka2847, apholaryn, donstan18(m), brodalikeme(m), Akwasi(m), Partnerbiz, GogetterMD(m), fempel(m), adudu208(m), EsanEmmanuel(m), sbashir10, correctguy101(m), Ucbiu(m), liveforGod, omotayo400, mohims(m), Chukazu, Biggestjoe(m), KaizenO(m), sholajigga(m), BIGTinfotech, Hykis(m), Naijamate, Omofunaab2, slineik(m), MMMuazu(m), TikaBodi(f), U2077(m), Awafolashade(f), bot101(m), yulaw1, odetola, HedrixxxAb, oluwatmah(f), soberdrunk(m), Teeneyo(m), Kowor(f), Larrycool1234(m), sanmibukunmi, onadana, Homofavour, gatsboi(m), Kofo14, Lanrelorry, foljay17(f), mamatayour(f), OMOLADETITI(f), Prinztong(m), topgun98, omene400(m), Heavenian, crisisexpert321(m) and 150 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12