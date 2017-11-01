Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice's Sex For Role Accusation (4495 Views)

According to him, he was nobody 9 years ago and couldn’t even drive then because he never owned a car.



The actor wrote;

“You all will be surprised to know that a very very close person is even behind all this and other fake accounts and proxies. She has been an enemy for long, snitching since I can remember despite all but all I have for all these logba lagidis is FORGIVENESS. Mo juwon lo, egbe baba won lemi n se.



I don’t dignify everybody with a response. Can u imagine, you agreed to sleep over and I will now bother myself with asking you if you will sleep with me. That 9yrs ago I never sure of getting a room without being paired let alone someone following me. Another big lie is that I DON’T EVEN KNOW HOW TO DRIVE LET ALONE OWN A CAR 9YEARS AGO. Awon were.



I will respond formally to genuine allegations. NOW NA THEM THEY GIVE PERSON ATTENTION UNSOLICITED. These ones have been watchin CNN lately.”



Eiyah....

u nid to make research b4 u blackmail someone may ur accusation with genuine with d story u want to cook. 2 Likes

Jumia Black Monday or black Friday I dey wait una 1 Like

so?







Yomi is an unintelligent, incompetent liar.

His denial and defense is just as lame as Lai Mohammed or Femi Adesina's usual dull lies.



How can you say you don't dignify everybody with a response and still give a response to it!

How much more stupid can he get?



We all know Yomi has an active, conscience-less preek.

After a careful review of the accusations levelled against him and his lacklustre response.



Jyst to bring a Nigga down.

F

Y won't dey want to sleep with u,u re addressed by d way u dress 4 Likes

OK. Post says reacts. I read in full aspiration expecting him to deny the allegations 1 Like

who cares? bring d pussy first 2 Likes

princeade86:

umm God see you through bro but can you swear with the God of Iron

Fabiyi joke apart let's use god of iron to swear if you can... Fabiyi Fabiyi maparo o, Se oto ni?

First of all, you agreed to follow him to an hotel room, abeg shey na ten ten dem dey do inside hotel room ni, abi na house of God wey dem. Dey worship...... 2 Likes 1 Share

hmmmmmmm........,.orisirisi

I do not trust Nigerian artistes at all, i once had an encounter with one and he gave me a vivid account of how they shoot movies, they call it "YA ISE" in yoruba, they will spend two weeks to make those movies in one weird location and in the evening, they all go into the other room, no professional courtesy on set at all.

Oga,I don't trust u guyz wey be movie producers,it can be true.But even at that,the lady in question also look like olosho with no decent way of life and good upbringing.This is a pure case of an olosho and a womanizer.So indirectly,two of you are birds of feather.....,I pity your present wife and her present husband. 1 Like

Attention seeker, yomi no mind her jare.... Intact Eunice give me your number make we do touch and play.

elyte89:

Y won't dey want to sleep with u,u re addressed by d way u dress

Don't mind her ashewo, she exposed everything and making stupid accusation. Even if she enter a pastor office with her stupid dress, pastor will

First All Feminist Sharap!

Secondly,the Girl Can Be Addressed From The Way She Looks. She Be Artistic Olosho.

And Come To Think Of It,the Girl Cant Just Cook Up Such Story,unless A Serious Quarrel Occured Between Both- And In Return She's Paying Back By Tanishing His Image. Unless That,i Smear Truth All Over Her Story.

And Why The Guy Dey Cry Self? We Go Fit Count The Girls Wey You Don Defile Since You Dey Shoot Movie? So Guy Chill...

OGA NA TRUE ABEG NOR LIE

NwaAmaikpe:

Oya now Oya now

GideonIdaboh:

OK. Post says reacts. I read in full aspiration expecting him to deny the allegations W

Deny what?

When a guy sees a hoe, why won't be try asking for free stinking pussy Deny what?When a guy sees a hoe, why won't be try asking for free stinking pussy



Misfired accusation..... try again next time

Ok

Why did she wait for 9 years before calling him out yeye dey smell

Why are all the men accusing her of lying?

The man could be the liar in this situation so why hurling insults at her cos of her dressing?

Men have always wanted sex for giving you favors right from time

They give charity money they ask for sex in return, give a job they want sex afterwards, even after giving women a lift in their car they try to get sex by asking for number when the woman gets down from the car.



Movie industry is filled with many molesters who take advantage of women seeking roles, it's not a strange thing. Even in US not quite long ago Harvey Wienstein was outed by Lupita Nyongo for trying to force her to have sex with him and even threatening her career in Hollywood if she refuses.



I don't care how a woman dresses, it doesn't give men the right to think they are entitled to getting sex from her. It's just like saying a guy drives expensive cars and wears designer clothes so gold digging women are entitled to ask for his money because he displayed it to them. 1 Like