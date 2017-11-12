Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality (10547 Views)

What Does the Bible Say About Homosexuality?





GAY marriage is still under debate in many countries. In the United States, however, in 2015 the Supreme Court declared gay marriage to be legal nationwide. Thereafter, Internet searches on the topic skyrocketed. One of the most popular questions asked was, “What does the Bible say about gay marriage?”



The Bible does not specifically comment on legal rights involving marriage between people of the same sex. A more fundamental question is, What does the Bible say about homosexuality?



Without closely examining the Bible, many people think that they know the answer—but their answers are contradictory! Some say that the Bible is clearly antigay. Others claim that the Biblical command to “love your neighbor” supports any and all sexual lifestyles.—Romans 13:9.



WHAT DOES THE BIBLE SAY?



Which of these statements would you consider to be true?



The Bible condemns homosexual acts.

The Bible condones homosexual acts.

The Bible promotes homophobia (a hatred of or prejudice toward homosexuals).

ANSWERS:



TRUE. The Bible says: “Men who practice homosexuality . . . will not inherit God’s Kingdom.” (1 Corinthians 6:9, 10) The same applies to women.—Romans 1:26.

FALSE. The Bible teaches that sex should be engaged in only by a male and a female who are married to each other.—Genesis 1:27, 28; Proverbs 5:18, 19.

FALSE. Although the Bible condemns homosexual acts, it does not encourage prejudice, hate crimes, or any other kind of mistreatment of homosexuals.—Romans 12:18. [1]



What Do Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe?



Jehovah’s Witnesses believe that the Bible’s moral code is the best standard for living, and they choose to abide by that code. (Isaiah 48:17) [2] This means that Jehovah’s Witnesses reject all sexual misconduct, including homosexuality. (1 Corinthians 6:18) [3] That is the Witnesses’ lifestyle choice, and they have a right to it.



Jehovah’s Witnesses strive to follow the Golden Rule by treating others the way they themselves would like to be treated

At the same time, Jehovah’s Witnesses strive to “pursue peace with all people.” (Hebrews 12:14) While they reject homosexual acts, Jehovah’s Witnesses do not force their view on others, nor do they participate in homophobic hate crimes or rejoice when they hear of them. Jehovah’s Witnesses strive to follow the Golden Rule by treating others the way they themselves would like to be treated.—Matthew 7:12.



Does the Bible Promote Prejudice?



Still, some people would say that the Bible promotes prejudice against homosexuals and that those who adhere to its moral code are intolerant. ‘The Bible was written at a time when people were narrow-minded,’ they claim. ‘Today we accept people of all races, nationalities, and sexual preferences.’ To them, rejecting homosexuality is the same as rejecting people of a different skin color. Is that comparison valid? No. Why not?



Because there is a difference between rejecting homosexual conduct and rejecting homosexual people. The Bible tells Christians to be respectful of all kinds of people. (1 Peter 2:17) [4] But that does not mean that Christians must accept all kinds of conduct.



Consider a comparison: Suppose you view smoking as harmful and even repugnant. What if you have a workmate who is a smoker? Would you be considered narrow-minded just because your view of smoking differs from his? Would the fact that he smokes and you do not smoke automatically mean that you are prejudiced against him? If your workmate were to demand that you change your view of smoking, would that not make him narrow-minded and intolerant?



Jehovah’s Witnesses choose to live by the moral code set forth in the Bible. They do not approve of the actions that the Bible prohibits. But they neither mock nor mistreat people whose practices differ from their own.



Is the Bible’s View Cruel?



What about people who have homosexual inclinations? Were they born that way? If so, would it not be cruel to say that it is wrong for them to act on their desires?



The Bible does not comment on the biology of homosexuality, although it acknowledges that some human traits are deeply ingrained. Still, the Bible says that certain conduct—including homosexual acts—must be shunned if we are to please God.—2 Corinthians 10:4, 5.



Some would say that the Bible’s position is cruel. But their claim is based on the premise that we must act on our impulses or that sexual impulses in particular are so important that they should not—even cannot—be controlled. However, the Bible dignifies humans by stating that they can resist their urges. Unlike animals, they can choose not to act on their impulses.—Colossians 3:5. [5]



Consider a comparison: Some experts say that certain behavioral traits, such as aggression, may have a biological cause. The Bible does not specifically comment on the biology of aggression, but it does acknowledge that some people are “prone to anger” and “disposed to rage.” (Proverbs 22:24; 29:22) Yet, the Bible also says: “Let go of anger and abandon rage.”—Psalm 37:8; Ephesians 4:31.



Few people would disagree with that advice or say that it is cruel to those who have aggressive tendencies. In fact, even those experts who believe that anger is rooted in a person’s genetic makeup work hard to help people control such tendencies.



Jehovah’s Witnesses take a similar position toward any conduct that conflicts with Bible standards, including sexual acts between two people of the opposite sex who are not married to each other. In all such cases, the Bible counsel applies: “Each one of you should know how to control his own body in holiness and honor, not with greedy, uncontrolled sexual passion.”—1 Thessalonians 4:4, 5.



“That Is What Some of You Were”



Those who wanted to become Christians in the first century came from various backgrounds and lifestyles, and some of them made significant lifestyle changes. For example, the Bible speaks of “those who are sexually immoral, idolaters, adulterers, men who submit to homosexual acts,” and then it adds: “That is what some of you were.”—1 Corinthians 6:9-11.



In saying “that is what some of you were,” does the Bible mean that those who stopped engaging in homosexual acts never again experienced any homosexual desires? That could hardly be the case, because the Bible also exhorts: “Keep walking by spirit and you will carry out no fleshly desire.”—Galatians 5:16.



Note that the Bible does not say that a Christian will never experience an improper desire. Rather, it says that he or she will choose not to carry out that desire. Christians learn to bring such desires under control, not dwelling on them to the point of acting on them.—James 1:14, 15. [6]



The Bible thus makes a distinction between inclinations and practices. (Romans 7:16-25) A person who has homosexual leanings can control what he allows his mind to dwell on, just as he would control any other wrong desire, including leanings toward anger, adultery, and greed.—1 Corinthians 9:27; 2 Peter 2:14, 15.



While Jehovah’s Witnesses uphold the moral code set forth in the Bible, they do not force their views on others. Nor do they try to reverse laws that protect the human rights of those whose lifestyle differs from theirs. The message that Jehovah’s Witnesses bear is a positive one, and they eagerly share it with all who will listen.—Acts 20:20.



Simply put,, Homosexuals have been in existence since. The Bible knows about this, the Bible did not condemn them to death..

Many people tend to have this urge but it depends on individuals fighting it off and not giving in.



In other words, all ye homophobes should sheath your swords as it is not in your place to pass judgement on anyone. The same way God hates Homosexuality, same way he hates adultery and fornication. E O D 24 Likes 3 Shares

Its ironic that no one has ever been to hell or heaven yet we condemn ourselves because of a book?

Pathetic 13 Likes 2 Shares

Interesting

Gays gays gays everywhere nowadays ! 2 Likes 1 Share

Quite long, lemme read first Might comment later.

NO MATTER WHAT ANYONE, ANY PRESIDENT, RELIGION OR INDIVDUAL SAYS ABOUT GAY... THE CREATOR OF EVERYONE OF US ABHORS THAT ACT....

HE IS TOTALLY AGAINST IT.... SODOM AND GOMORAH WILL CONSUMED TILL DATE BECOS OF IT



TODAY THE SAME THING IS HAPPENING ALL OVER THE WORLD... YOU SEE INDIVDUALS, COMMUNITIES, ETC EXPERIENCE DISATER THAT GOES BEYOND THEIR REASONING..



No Matter who says it's Right, What The ALMIGHTY GOD STANDS FOR IS THE FINAL...

ITS A SIN, ITS WICKEDNESS, ITS DISGUSTING, ITS DIRTY, ITS EVIL 12 Likes

AM i the the only one who believes religion is a scam and it aimed at luring people away from the truth about God.... i think religion will make people end up in hell.





Which of the Bibles?



1 Like 3 Shares

Jehovah's witness

Nonsense

SWYM:

Its ironic that no one has ever been to hell or heaven yet we condemn ourselves because of a book?

Pathetic I am neither a Christian or Muslim or part of any religion,

But I must also say that a guy bleeping another guy's strong ass is totally wrong. Why fuckkkk a guy ass when there Bitchess that also like Anal I am neither a Christian or Muslim or part of any religion,But I must also say that a guy bleeping another guy's strong ass is totally wrong. Why fuckkkk a guy ass when there Bitchess that also like Anal 7 Likes

Do i need the bible to luv who i wish to luv, even thou the bible approve it or not waiting concern me concern bible, after all bible condern corruption but our pastors are even corrupt than the devil 14 Likes

The bible also condemns fornication and adultery, so if we are going to condemn and throw people in jail because they are gay, we should also throw fornicators and adulterers in jail because they are all sexual sins according to the bible, no one is greater than the other, anything short of that is hypocrisy. 24 Likes 2 Shares

Very clear. Homosexuality is an aberration.

Gay is evil and deserves death penalty!!!! Most times the Christians are just being hypocritic, the Bible made it clear that a gay should be killed but they will skip that part of the Bible. 4 Likes

who has the summery

This thread is been crowded. So lemme park here

The bible is a book of confusion 2 Likes

God punish devil

Well except that people can be born with the urge(which makes them completely helpless), Homosexuality is simply not right and outright disgusting.



I'll answer this in my little way but from a scientific perspective.



Biologically, the essence of living is to proliferate, to reproduce and ensure continuity of species. Don't quote me on this if you aren't a biologist.

Homosexuals defeat this purpose and the genes that are responsible will have been wiped out of the gene pool if natural selection were to take its course(since they simply can't pass it to an offspring).



Some scientists even go as far as labelling homosexuals as having 'mental disorders.' which I very much believe in. The entire system works towards a goal, finding a mate (which must be an opposite sex for fertilization to occur of course) and passing on genes to ensure ONLY the strong survive. When the body now craves for 'like' sexes which do not lead to production of offspring.

Something is wrong somewhere.



It's our duty to make them realise that. 9 Likes 1 Share

ochallo:



The bible also condemns fornication and adultery, so if we are going to condemn and throw people in jail because they are gay, we should also throw fornicators and adulterers in jail because they are all sexual sins according to the bible, no one is greater than the other, anything short of that is hypocrisy. Keep quiet! Have you ever seen fornicators and adulterers demanding that what they are doing is right? They hide in shame! Have you ever seen a fornicator or adultery pride parade?



Have you ever seen a religious leader of any religion supporting Fornication and adultery?



After bleeping another man through the anus and loosing your sense, you should be careful what you write in public. Keep quiet! Have you ever seen fornicators and adulterers demanding that what they are doing is right? They hide in shame! Have you ever seen a fornicator or adultery pride parade?Have you ever seen a religious leader of any religion supporting Fornication and adultery?After bleeping another man through the anus and loosing your sense, you should be careful what you write in public. 11 Likes 1 Share

Mhizrohzz:

Ok Are you a lesbian? Are you a lesbian?

Love your neighbour as yourself... I keep ggay friends once you're a nice guy. Period! 1 Like

Read



In the Bible, the word the christian church is a translation of the Greek word ekklesia, which means “a calling.” It never refers to a building or meeting place, but always to people, to the “calls” of the world society by God. calling them to His service.



The Christian Church of the Bible is not a cold and stone building, but a group of warm and loving people specially chosen by God.



ochallo:



The bible also condemns fornication and adultery, so if we are going to condemn and throw people in jail because they are gay, we should also throw fornicators and adulterers in jail because they are all sexual sins according to the bible, no one is greater than the other, anything short of that is hypocrisy.

Lol you dey mind them, every time they want to find something back up their homophobia they run to the Bible, meanwhile they are guilty of sins this same Bible condemn, same sex is here to stay, pity ones who keep stressing themselves over it, something that has been there before you were born and will outlive you. Lol you dey mind them, every time they want to find something back up their homophobia they run to the Bible, meanwhile they are guilty of sins this same Bible condemn, same sex is here to stay, pity ones who keep stressing themselves over it, something that has been there before you were born and will outlive you. 4 Likes