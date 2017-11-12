₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by lovingJehovah: 5:25am
What Does the Bible Say About Homosexuality?
Source: https://www.jw.org/en/publications/magazines/awake-no4-2016-august/bible-say-about-being-gay/
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by WetinConsignMe: 6:05am
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by junebae: 9:56am
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by TVTKOKO(m): 9:56am
Simply put,, Homosexuals have been in existence since. The Bible knows about this, the Bible did not condemn them to death..
Many people tend to have this urge but it depends on individuals fighting it off and not giving in.
In other words, all ye homophobes should sheath your swords as it is not in your place to pass judgement on anyone. The same way God hates Homosexuality, same way he hates adultery and fornication. E O D
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by SWYM(m): 9:57am
Its ironic that no one has ever been to hell or heaven yet we condemn ourselves because of a book?
Pathetic
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by modelmike7(m): 9:58am
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by sunnysunny69(m): 9:59am
Gays gays gays everywhere nowadays !
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by DEIFIED(m): 9:59am
Quite long, lemme read first Might comment later.
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by lonelydora(m): 9:59am
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by bedspread: 9:59am
NO MATTER WHAT ANYONE, ANY PRESIDENT, RELIGION OR INDIVDUAL SAYS ABOUT GAY... THE CREATOR OF EVERYONE OF US ABHORS THAT ACT....
HE IS TOTALLY AGAINST IT.... SODOM AND GOMORAH WILL CONSUMED TILL DATE BECOS OF IT
TODAY THE SAME THING IS HAPPENING ALL OVER THE WORLD... YOU SEE INDIVDUALS, COMMUNITIES, ETC EXPERIENCE DISATER THAT GOES BEYOND THEIR REASONING..
No Matter who says it's Right, What The ALMIGHTY GOD STANDS FOR IS THE FINAL...
ITS A SIN, ITS WICKEDNESS, ITS DISGUSTING, ITS DIRTY, ITS EVIL
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by Drabeey(m): 9:59am
AM i the the only one who believes religion is a scam and it aimed at luring people away from the truth about God.... i think religion will make people end up in hell.
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by BruncleZuma: 9:59am
Which of the Bibles?
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by princepet: 10:00am
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by KehnnyCares(m): 10:00am
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by goldedprince: 10:01am
SWYM:I am neither a Christian or Muslim or part of any religion,
But I must also say that a guy bleeping another guy's strong ass is totally wrong. Why fuckkkk a guy ass when there Bitchess that also like Anal
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by Hector09(m): 10:01am
Do i need the bible to luv who i wish to luv, even thou the bible approve it or not waiting concern me concern bible, after all bible condern corruption but our pastors are even corrupt than the devil
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by ochallo: 10:01am
The bible also condemns fornication and adultery, so if we are going to condemn and throw people in jail because they are gay, we should also throw fornicators and adulterers in jail because they are all sexual sins according to the bible, no one is greater than the other, anything short of that is hypocrisy.
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by Mhizrohzz(f): 10:02am
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by Donjazzy12(m): 10:02am
Very clear. Homosexuality is an aberration.
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by Klinee: 10:02am
Gay is evil and deserves death penalty!!!! Most times the Christians are just being hypocritic, the Bible made it clear that a gay should be killed but they will skip that part of the Bible.
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by Wizberg12(m): 10:03am
who has the summery
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by purem(m): 10:03am
This thread is been crowded. So lemme park here
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by yeyerolling: 10:04am
The bible is a book of confusion
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by 0wen2017: 10:04am
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by Plasmbob1: 10:05am
Well except that people can be born with the urge(which makes them completely helpless), Homosexuality is simply not right and outright disgusting.
I'll answer this in my little way but from a scientific perspective.
Biologically, the essence of living is to proliferate, to reproduce and ensure continuity of species. Don't quote me on this if you aren't a biologist.
Homosexuals defeat this purpose and the genes that are responsible will have been wiped out of the gene pool if natural selection were to take its course(since they simply can't pass it to an offspring).
Some scientists even go as far as labelling homosexuals as having 'mental disorders.' which I very much believe in. The entire system works towards a goal, finding a mate (which must be an opposite sex for fertilization to occur of course) and passing on genes to ensure ONLY the strong survive. When the body now craves for 'like' sexes which do not lead to production of offspring.
Something is wrong somewhere.
It's our duty to make them realise that.
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by Donjazzy12(m): 10:05am
ochallo:Keep quiet! Have you ever seen fornicators and adulterers demanding that what they are doing is right? They hide in shame! Have you ever seen a fornicator or adultery pride parade?
Have you ever seen a religious leader of any religion supporting Fornication and adultery?
After bleeping another man through the anus and loosing your sense, you should be careful what you write in public.
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by Donjazzy12(m): 10:06am
Mhizrohzz:Are you a lesbian?
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by Adonis86(m): 10:06am
Love your neighbour as yourself... I keep ggay friends once you're a nice guy. Period!
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by WORLDPEACE(m): 10:07am
Read
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by Syphonn(m): 10:08am
WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER AS A CHURCH
In the Bible, the word the christian church is a translation of the Greek word ekklesia, which means “a calling.” It never refers to a building or meeting place, but always to people, to the “calls” of the world society by God. calling them to His service.
The Christian Church of the Bible is not a cold and stone building, but a group of warm and loving people specially chosen by God.
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by sanpipita(m): 10:08am
ochallo:
Lol you dey mind them, every time they want to find something back up their homophobia they run to the Bible, meanwhile they are guilty of sins this same Bible condemn, same sex is here to stay, pity ones who keep stressing themselves over it, something that has been there before you were born and will outlive you.
|Re: Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe About Gay & What The Bible Says About Homosexuality by doyouknowjohnny: 10:08am
everyone likes to sip from a glass filled with the finest of lies, but when the truth is offered it's too hard to swallow
