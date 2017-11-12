Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote (2725 Views)

Is This Where Jesus Endorsed Asoebi In The Bible? / What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? / What Is Your Favourite Bible Quote (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Today is International Day of the Bible. Let’s celebrate together!







Share your favorite Bible quote





#BibleCelebration 3 Likes

Ecclesiastes 9:10King James Version (KJV)



10 Whatsoever thy hand findeth to do, do it with thy might; for there is no work, nor device, nor knowledge, nor wisdom, in the grave, whither thou goest.







Happy International Day of the Bible









#BibleCelebration







Wow! Dedicating this FTC to my Priceless Jewel Zinnywonders 10 Likes 2 Shares

Isaiah 45:21Declare and present your case;

let them take counsel together!

Who told this long ago?

Who declared it of old?

Was it not I, the Lord?

And there is no other god besides me,

a righteous God and a Savior;

there is none besides me.



22 “Turn to me and be saved,

all the ends of the earth!

For I am God, and there is no other.

23 By myself I have sworn,

from my mouth has gone forth in righteousness

a word that shall not return:

‘To me every knee shall bow,

every tongue shall swear.’ 2 Likes

Okay, Happy celebration! 1 Like

psalms 121, it always helps me when I'm down 1 Like

Philippians 4:15 (13 - 19) and Galatians 6 :6



You can read it on Message Translation for better understanding. 1 Like

This is sad. The bible was never a religious book

The world needs serious help, massive poor education everywhere. The book is based on astrology, ancient space visitors and esoteric knowledge ....lots of the main parts have been edited to suit this Christian agenda. Today’s bible is can easily be interpreted by a non religious mind. Adeboye cannot help you folks





“Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the kingdom of heaven”



Interpretation: those who have managed to subconsciously control their emotions will experience internal bliss etc Heaven is a state of mind, not a place in the sky. This is one of many wrong teachings of the book called bible. It’s only a book written by ancient humans on how to live a balanced life. 5 Likes 1 Share

Let the dead bury their dead and it is finished 1 Like

Deuteronomy 14:22-29



Tithes



22 Be sure to set aside a tenth of all that your fields produce each year. 23 Eat the tithe of your grain, new wine and olive oil, and the firstborn of your herds and flocks in the presence of the Lord your God at the place he will choose as a dwelling for his Name, so that you may learn to revere the Lord your God always. 24 But if that place is too distant and you have been blessed by the Lord your God and cannot carry your tithe (because the place where the Lord will choose to put his Name is so far away), 25 then exchange your tithe for silver, and take the silver with you and go to the place the Lord your God will choose. 26 Use the silver to buy whatever you like: cattle, sheep, wine or other fermented drink, or anything you wish. Then you and your household shall eat there in the presence of the Lord your God and rejoice. 27 And do not neglect the Levites living in your towns, for they have no allotment or inheritance of their own.



28 At the end of every three years, bring all the tithes of that year’s produce and store it in your towns, 29 so that the Levites (who have no allotment or inheritance of their own) and the foreigners, the fatherless and the widows who live in your towns may come and eat and be satisfied, and so that the Lord your God may bless you in all the work of your hands. 5 Likes

Songs of Solomon, especially 7-8 :

"This thy stature is like to a palm tree, and thy breasts to clusters of grapes.

I said, "I will climb the palm tree; I will take hold of its fruit." May your breasts be like clusters of grapes on the vine, the fragrance of your breath like apples." 4 Likes 2 Shares

Antidisestablishmentarianism - (n.)



1: opposition to the withdrawal of state support or recognition from an established church, especially the Anglican Church in 19th-century England.

There she lusted after her lovers, whose genitals were like those of donkeys and whose emission was like that of horses. 4 Likes 1 Share

Proverbs 18:21

Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.

Proverbs 13:3

The one who guards his mouth preserves his life; The one who opens wide his lips comes to ruin. 2 Likes

EPHESIANS 6:5

Slaves obey your masters.





If your god is love

And he inspired men to write the Bible

Does that mean your god supported the enslavement of your grandparents?





Don't forget you are still worshiping the same god that put your people into slavery.



You aren't gonna be enslaved,

This time you'll be anhilated for good. 2 Likes 1 Share

Hebrews 10:31







It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God

KJV.

Nice one

yougos:

Today is International Day of the Bible. Let’s celebrate together!







Share your favorite Bible quote





#BibleCelebration

















Hi good morning. My favourite bible passage is joel2:25-26 it says:

And I will restore to you the years that the locust hath eaten, the cankerworm ,and the Caterpiller, and the palmerworm, my great army which I sent among you

And yeah shall eat in plenty, and be satisfied, and praise the name of the Lord your God, that has dealt wondrously with you: and my people shall never be ashamed. Dis is my prayers for Nigeria today. Hi good morning. My favourite bible passage is joel2:25-26 it says:And I will restore to you the years that the locust hath eaten, the cankerworm ,and the Caterpiller, and the palmerworm, my great army which I sent among youAnd yeah shall eat in plenty, and be satisfied, and praise the name of the Lord your God, that has dealt wondrously with you: and my people shall never be ashamed. Dis is my prayers for Nigeria today. 3 Likes

Song of Solomon 4vs5



Thy two breasts are like two young roes that are twins, which feed among the lilies 4 Likes 1 Share

John 3:16

Psalm 131

If you have little faith, you shall say... And NOTHING shall be impossible unto you

Matt 17:20

That verse that says



Blessed is d hand that gift.



Sow seed.



They are bae

yougos:

Today is International Day of the Bible. Let’s celebrate together!







Share your favorite Bible quote





#BibleCelebration







5 Likes

Did jesus tell anyone to write the new testament 1 Like

Which one be international day of the bible, God pls have mercy on ur people. ... This is one of the things that differentiate Islam, u can't see them saying sh1t like Happy international day of the Quran... Are we to celerate or teach ourselves d real content of d bible...







.

JEREMIAH 32 v 17

Ah Lord GOD! behold, thou hast made the heaven and the earth by thy great power and stretched out arm, and there us nothing too hard for thee.

Jesu wept 1 Like

It is so funny how people will only take the sweet part of the bible and ignore the warnings and punishment. 1 Like 1 Share

Exodus 14:14, Revelation 12:11. 1 Like

v

A man shall receive nothing,except it is given to him from above