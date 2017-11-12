₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by yougos(m): 7:21am
Today is International Day of the Bible. Let’s celebrate together!
Share your favorite Bible quote
#BibleCelebration
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by speaktome(m): 7:22am
Ecclesiastes 9:10King James Version (KJV)
10 Whatsoever thy hand findeth to do, do it with thy might; for there is no work, nor device, nor knowledge, nor wisdom, in the grave, whither thou goest.
Happy International Day of the Bible
#BibleCelebration
Wow! Dedicating this FTC to my Priceless Jewel Zinnywonders
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by smoy: 7:34am
Isaiah 45:21Declare and present your case;
let them take counsel together!
Who told this long ago?
Who declared it of old?
Was it not I, the Lord?
And there is no other god besides me,
a righteous God and a Savior;
there is none besides me.
22 “Turn to me and be saved,
all the ends of the earth!
For I am God, and there is no other.
23 By myself I have sworn,
from my mouth has gone forth in righteousness
a word that shall not return:
‘To me every knee shall bow,
every tongue shall swear.’
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by Ololanla: 7:51am
Okay, Happy celebration!
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by Sexytemi(f): 9:36am
psalms 121, it always helps me when I'm down
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by lonelydora(m): 9:36am
Philippians 4:15 (13 - 19) and Galatians 6 :6
You can read it on Message Translation for better understanding.
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by ifenes(m): 9:36am
This is sad. The bible was never a religious book
The world needs serious help, massive poor education everywhere. The book is based on astrology, ancient space visitors and esoteric knowledge ....lots of the main parts have been edited to suit this Christian agenda. Today’s bible is can easily be interpreted by a non religious mind. Adeboye cannot help you folks
“Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the kingdom of heaven”
Interpretation: those who have managed to subconsciously control their emotions will experience internal bliss etc Heaven is a state of mind, not a place in the sky. This is one of many wrong teachings of the book called bible. It’s only a book written by ancient humans on how to live a balanced life.
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by Mynky: 9:36am
Let the dead bury their dead and it is finished
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by NextGovernor(m): 9:37am
Deuteronomy 14:22-29
Tithes
22 Be sure to set aside a tenth of all that your fields produce each year. 23 Eat the tithe of your grain, new wine and olive oil, and the firstborn of your herds and flocks in the presence of the Lord your God at the place he will choose as a dwelling for his Name, so that you may learn to revere the Lord your God always. 24 But if that place is too distant and you have been blessed by the Lord your God and cannot carry your tithe (because the place where the Lord will choose to put his Name is so far away), 25 then exchange your tithe for silver, and take the silver with you and go to the place the Lord your God will choose. 26 Use the silver to buy whatever you like: cattle, sheep, wine or other fermented drink, or anything you wish. Then you and your household shall eat there in the presence of the Lord your God and rejoice. 27 And do not neglect the Levites living in your towns, for they have no allotment or inheritance of their own.
28 At the end of every three years, bring all the tithes of that year’s produce and store it in your towns, 29 so that the Levites (who have no allotment or inheritance of their own) and the foreigners, the fatherless and the widows who live in your towns may come and eat and be satisfied, and so that the Lord your God may bless you in all the work of your hands.
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by amnesty7: 9:38am
Songs of Solomon, especially 7-8 :
"This thy stature is like to a palm tree, and thy breasts to clusters of grapes.
I said, "I will climb the palm tree; I will take hold of its fruit." May your breasts be like clusters of grapes on the vine, the fragrance of your breath like apples."
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by BruncleZuma: 9:38am
Antidisestablishmentarianism - (n.)
1: opposition to the withdrawal of state support or recognition from an established church, especially the Anglican Church in 19th-century England.
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by ErnyyBobo: 9:38am
There she lusted after her lovers, whose genitals were like those of donkeys and whose emission was like that of horses.
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by sisipelebe(f): 9:39am
Proverbs 18:21
Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.
Proverbs 13:3
The one who guards his mouth preserves his life; The one who opens wide his lips comes to ruin.
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by SWYM(m): 9:39am
EPHESIANS 6:5
Slaves obey your masters.
If your god is love
And he inspired men to write the Bible
Does that mean your god supported the enslavement of your grandparents?
Don't forget you are still worshiping the same god that put your people into slavery.
You aren't gonna be enslaved,
This time you'll be anhilated for good.
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by IamLukas(m): 9:39am
Hebrews 10:31
It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God
KJV.
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by KnowMore: 9:39am
Nice one
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by timsbee(f): 9:39am
yougos:
Hi good morning. My favourite bible passage is joel2:25-26 it says:
And I will restore to you the years that the locust hath eaten, the cankerworm ,and the Caterpiller, and the palmerworm, my great army which I sent among you
And yeah shall eat in plenty, and be satisfied, and praise the name of the Lord your God, that has dealt wondrously with you: and my people shall never be ashamed. Dis is my prayers for Nigeria today.
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by Amosjaj(m): 9:39am
Song of Solomon 4vs5
Thy two breasts are like two young roes that are twins, which feed among the lilies
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by talk2riel: 9:39am
John 3:16
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by omobritiko: 9:39am
Psalm 131
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by thrillionaire(m): 9:40am
If you have little faith, you shall say... And NOTHING shall be impossible unto you
Matt 17:20
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by Joephat(m): 9:40am
That verse that says
Blessed is d hand that gift.
Sow seed.
They are bae
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by Leksidebolton(m): 9:40am
yougos:
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by yeyerolling: 9:40am
Did jesus tell anyone to write the new testament
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by Ayopredict: 9:40am
Which one be international day of the bible, God pls have mercy on ur people. ... This is one of the things that differentiate Islam, u can't see them saying sh1t like Happy international day of the Quran... Are we to celerate or teach ourselves d real content of d bible...
.
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by Folaoni(m): 9:41am
JEREMIAH 32 v 17
Ah Lord GOD! behold, thou hast made the heaven and the earth by thy great power and stretched out arm, and there us nothing too hard for thee.
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by Keneking: 9:42am
Jesu wept
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by cutebobo(m): 9:42am
It is so funny how people will only take the sweet part of the bible and ignore the warnings and punishment.
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by DEIFIED(m): 9:43am
Exodus 14:14, Revelation 12:11.
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by devindevin2000: 9:43am
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by babyfaceafrica: 9:43am
A man shall receive nothing,except it is given to him from above
|Re: Happy International Day Of The Bible: Share Your Favorite Bible Quote by kceewhyte(m): 9:43am
Psalm 51
