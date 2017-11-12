₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by 360metrosports: 9:03am
Governor of Oyo state, Ajimobi, kano state Governor Umar Ganduje, Zamfara state Governor Yari Abubakar, Osun state Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Ondo state Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Kastina Governor Masari Visit Dangote's Mother, Hajiya Mariya Sanusi Dantata.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 9:04am
SOME of the movers and shakers of our nation.
How I wish the masses are smiling too as they and their counterparts are smiling!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by madridguy(m): 9:09am
When are they coming to greet me too
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by Tolexander: 9:15am
Any reason or essence for the visitation?
25 Likes
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by Fmartin(m): 9:16am
We don hear
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by princepet: 9:17am
Does the visit have any economic value?
6 Likes
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by uwa1(m): 9:22am
Okay... Let's wait for the part 2
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by ArchangeLucifer: 9:37am
I don't understand.
Why?
1 Like
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by loopman: 9:39am
They want her to convince her son to run for the presidency?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by akponomefavour: 9:39am
na so. dangote's mom is also political adviser. visionless leaders
10 Likes
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by anodi: 10:51am
ok
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by Biggie225(m): 12:50pm
loopman:
Well said fact...
8 Likes
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by onyidonaldson(m): 1:38pm
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by tim1256(m): 1:38pm
One day my mother will be visited and congratulated for having a son like me
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by hemartins(m): 1:38pm
Ok
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by sainty2k3(m): 1:38pm
Rich men cacaus.
The thieves who stole money and spend it openly in the presence of their powerless victims
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 1:39pm
And so
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by modath(f): 1:39pm
Tolexander:
Oversabi & Waka dugbe spirit of course!! Yeyenatu!!
Awayu ojare, longest time.
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by AleAirHub(m): 1:39pm
Why
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by abbaapple: 1:39pm
Hajiya Mariya Dantata owner of MRS! God bless this woman
1 Like
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 1:39pm
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by Johncuppa(m): 1:39pm
Dangote should not listen to them o. They will only finish him like they did for MKO
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 1:40pm
look at their face... parasites, I blame my Niger Delta brothers. nah dem mumu worst pass
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by hopexter(m): 1:40pm
tim1256:
Don't expect too much from yourself so you won't be disappointed.
1 Like
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 1:41pm
sainty2k3:rich men with Niger Delta oil...
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by Oxster(m): 1:41pm
madridguy:
When you stop wasting your time here in Nairaland
2 Likes
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by praiseneofingz(m): 1:42pm
wetin con concine me
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:42pm
It is noted.
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 1:42pm
I was tolded by a friend that they want him to come out and contest against buhari in 2019
Which of the womens is his murder?
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by TeeAL(m): 1:42pm
dangote should not run for president. that will be his greatest mistake
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 1:42pm
madridguy:Lol, very soon comrade!
|Re: Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) by Mujaheedeen300: 1:44pm
Issorait..... We know two things are involved.... But kwantinu
