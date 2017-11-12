Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Mariya Sanusi Dantata, Dangote's Mother, Visited By APC Governors (Photos) (11878 Views)

http://metronaija.com/photos-apc-governors-visit-dangotes-mother-hajiya-mariya-sanusi-dantata/ Governor of Oyo state, Ajimobi, kano state Governor Umar Ganduje, Zamfara state Governor Yari Abubakar, Osun state Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Ondo state Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Kastina Governor Masari Visit Dangote's Mother, Hajiya Mariya Sanusi Dantata. 2 Likes 1 Share

SOME of the movers and shakers of our nation.

How I wish the masses are smiling too as they and their counterparts are smiling!!! 1 Like 1 Share

When are they coming to greet me too 2 Likes 1 Share

Any reason or essence for the visitation? 25 Likes

Does the visit have any economic value? 6 Likes

Why? 1 Like

They want her to convince her son to run for the presidency? 4 Likes 1 Share

na so. dangote's mom is also political adviser. visionless leaders 10 Likes

Well said fact... Well said fact... 8 Likes

One day my mother will be visited and congratulated for having a son like me 13 Likes 2 Shares

Rich men cacaus.

The thieves who stole money and spend it openly in the presence of their powerless victims

Oversabi & Waka dugbe spirit of course!! Yeyenatu!!



Hajiya Mariya Dantata owner of MRS! God bless this woman 1 Like

Dangote should not listen to them o. They will only finish him like they did for MKO 4 Likes 1 Share

look at their face... parasites, I blame my Niger Delta brothers. nah dem mumu worst pass

Don't expect too much from yourself so you won't be disappointed. Don't expect too much from yourself so you won't be disappointed. 1 Like

The thieves who stole money and spend it openly in the presence of their powerless victims rich men with Niger Delta oil... rich men with Niger Delta oil...

When you stop wasting your time here in Nairaland When you stop wasting your time here in Nairaland 2 Likes

I was tolded by a friend that they want him to come out and contest against buhari in 2019



dangote should not run for president. that will be his greatest mistake 3 Likes 1 Share

