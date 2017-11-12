Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Destiny Etiko's Swimming Pool Photos: Fans Go Gaga (5078 Views)

Destiny Etiko's Eyes Swollen On Movie Location (Photos) / Destiny Etiko Celebrates Her Birthday With Braless Photos / Twerking Videos Of Actress Destiny Etiko (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/fans-go-gaga-over-swimming-pool-photos-of-actress-destiny-etiko-and-her-pal So,sultry actress Destiny Etiko went swimming recently with her friend, Pattsy and they both shared their photos on their seperate IG pages.But their fans have been going wild over the sort of raunchy photos. Some fans who are obviously devoted members of "The Vaseline Crew" told the actresses blatantly that they have saved the photos and that they will use it for "something"

SEE ALL THE PHOTOS>> http://www.nairaland.com/4171708/fans-go-gaga-over-swimming#62303883

Why will I go Gaga when I'm not lady Gaga. 7 Likes

Nice one but bobby wan dey fall now ? 2 Likes

"Go gaga" over flabby boobs and pot belly?



Mankind has really fallen o.



At least Adam fell for a perfect woman with perky tits, round jiggly buttcheeks & tight nunu so you cant blame him because I only did Eve thrice before Adam.



But this thing is overweight na.



Chai... 4 Likes

.

I see nothing to go gaga for na

Mtschewww

Olympus has collapsed

see face

[color=#990000][/color]ME SEE NOTING DRE ONLY NOTING

who is she? who is she?

They are quite pretty but their demeanors re mbekeish

Which actress come be this one again 3 Likes

Good for her, Nigerians r sex starved, they will mastubate over the pics. All these peeps they claim actress n we no dey see em for movies

Una no dey watch Ernest obi films aka poker Messiah like we villagepeoplee, if not all these Northerners above me for no dey talk like pussy niggaz. 1 Like

Trying to stay relevant and get noticed.. Radarada

Not impressed





Spit Gaga over what?Spit

wittyt98:

who is she?

HUH!! Which fans are going gaga over these pictures? See as she be like "late pick"(ashy way still dey available around 4am-morning when boys nor get option again) come look like who go change the aroma of person house after action and you will need to buy 'original' air freshener, wash bed sheets and curtains.......

Ugly

that second pics tho.. fans going Gaga over "Olympus has fallen".. all I know is dat some girls of nowadays will make heaven without their breasts

Awon young olosho!! And where are the fans going gaga?

.

I so detest nairaland mods ehn. None of my relevant post has ever made FP yet this rubbish that does not have any economical or moral value makes fp. I thought nairaland was different















shout out to Sai Baba!

we don get sense now...2019 go shock am! The ting goes skrrrrra Pa pa ka ka ka Ski bi ki pa pa And the put put purrrru boom !shout out to Sai Baba!we don get sense now...2019 go shock am!

What's new about this?



Nothing to go gaga for abeg

And so what?



Nothing crazy about this jo

so what is makin them go gaga?