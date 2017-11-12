Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? (2508 Views)

Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) / "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) / Shiites Give A Drawing Of Jesus To Christians In Bauchi To Promote Peace

In all the miracles in the bible, JESUS walks on water is the best for me.



Thereby breaking all the laws of Physics.



What's your own...Share and lets make it a sunday gist

If possible post pictures too!

Hier:

Really? Really?





By greek calculations A MULTITUDE is 15,000 people.

JESUS SPOKE TO MULITUDES (30K+ PEOPLE) and he was on a BOAT n they all Heard HIM!



now that is some SOUND CODE ish right there!



EVEN IF 5000people are dead quiet.... they can not all hear. but during the feeding of the 5000+ PEOPLE... another miracle occured which no one noticed.... THE 5000 PEOPLE LISTENED TO HIS MSGS WITHOUT FALLING ASLEEP OR FEELING HUNGRY till he was DONE! wow wow



Fictitious Jesus' first miracle of turning water into beer is my favourite. 4 Likes

greatnaija01:

ok here it is.... THE MOST UNRECOGNIZABLE yet one of the most POWERFUL miracle of Jesus!



By greek calculations A MULTITUDE is 15,000 people.

JESUS SPOKE TO MULITUDES (30K+ PEOPLE) and he was on a BOAT n they all Heard HIM!



now that is some SOUND CODE ish right there!



EVEN IF 5000people are dead quiet.... they can not all hear. but during the feeding of the 5000+ PEOPLE... another miracle occured which no one noticed.... THE 5000 PEOPLE LISTENED TO HIS MSGS WITHOUT FALLING ASLEEP OR FEELING HUNGRY till he was DONE! wow wow



Now yet another one... HE FASTED FOR 40 DAYS N NIGHTS WITHOUT GOING HUNGRY..... the bible records he was only HUNGRY after he had finished FASTING.

Damn!

That's some incredible work of marvel



OtemSapien:

Fictitious Jesus' first miracle of turning water into beer is my favourite.

That's my favrite too

Turning water to wine

Gluing back the Roman soldier's ear 2 Likes

All the miracles of JESUS CHRIST are my favorite. Think of all in the spirit... And know the LORD is good. 1 Like

he turned water to ogogoro ... still all this men in suit preach against it...



Turning water to wine, man shall not live by bread alone

greatnaija01:

ok here it is.... THE MOST UNRECOGNIZABLE yet one of the most POWERFUL miracle of Jesus!



By greek calculations A MULTITUDE is 15,000 people.

JESUS SPOKE TO MULITUDES (30K+ PEOPLE) and he was on a BOAT n they all Heard HIM!



now that is some SOUND CODE ish right there!



EVEN IF 5000people are dead quiet.... they can not all hear. but during the feeding of the 5000+ PEOPLE... another miracle occured which no one noticed.... THE 5000 PEOPLE LISTENED TO HIS MSGS WITHOUT FALLING ASLEEP OR FEELING HUNGRY till he was DONE! wow wow



Now yet another one... HE FASTED FOR 40 DAYS N NIGHTS WITHOUT GOING HUNGRY..... the bible records he was only HUNGRY after he had finished FASTING.

I like this.

You're alive in the spirit.

More inspirations.

Resurrection from the dead

The one where he heals the paralytic in John 5



One who was there had been an invalid for thirty-eight years. When Jesus saw him lying there and learned that he had been in this condition for a long time, he asked him, "Do you want to get well?"

"Sir," the invalid replied, "I have no one to help me into the pool when the water is stirred. While I am trying to get in, someone else goes down ahead of me."



Then Jesus said to him, "Get up! Pick up your mat and walk." At once the man was cured; he picked up his mat and walked. 1 Like

Sacrificing himself to himself and resurrects on the third day and returns to himself, voila mankind is saved! 2 Likes

like,,didn't someone Faints or collapse??were they not frighten@ de 1st sight??,,,is Really miraculous and Amazing Rising Lazarus,Like I imagine,,,How will people stand and Watch a Dead man Risenlike,,didn't someone Faints or collapse??were they not frighten@ de 1st sight??,,,is Really miraculous and Amazing

Rising from the dead.



Without this,his mission on earth and everything he did on earth would have been useless 3 Likes





Not taking tithes from people Not taking tithes from people 3 Likes

The miracle of raising Lazarus from the dead

2 posters above me has said it, so I concur...



John 11:44

Turning water into shekpe



I wish I could do that What can be more cool than turning water in to wineI wish I could do that

me too,his walking on the sea is the best

Dying for you on the cross 1 Like

the miracle of feeding over 5000 people with 2 fishes and 5 loaves of bread 2 Likes

Turning water to alcohol or wine

turning water into shekpe

shining that mary of madam marlin(not sure if I got the spelling correctly) congo

that dude sure must be a good smatcher during his rein turning water into shekpeshining that mary of madam marlin(not sure if I got the spelling correctly) congothat dude sure must be a good smatcher during his rein

The resisting of lucy's seductive advances

Marying conceiving just like that without being fvcked by me.If i be Joseph I no no how i for do oh.