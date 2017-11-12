₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by Kenzico(m): 11:08am
In all the miracles in the bible, JESUS walks on water is the best for me.
Thereby breaking all the laws of Physics.
What's your own...Share and lets make it a sunday gist
If possible post pictures too!
Happy Sunday Y'ALL
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by Hier(m): 11:10am
Preaching the gospel
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by Kenzico(m): 11:11am
Hier:
Really?
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by greatnaija01: 11:13am
ok here it is.... THE MOST UNRECOGNIZABLE yet one of the most POWERFUL miracle of Jesus!
By greek calculations A MULTITUDE is 15,000 people.
JESUS SPOKE TO MULITUDES (30K+ PEOPLE) and he was on a BOAT n they all Heard HIM!
now that is some SOUND CODE ish right there!
EVEN IF 5000people are dead quiet.... they can not all hear. but during the feeding of the 5000+ PEOPLE... another miracle occured which no one noticed.... THE 5000 PEOPLE LISTENED TO HIS MSGS WITHOUT FALLING ASLEEP OR FEELING HUNGRY till he was DONE! wow wow
Now yet another one... HE FASTED FOR 40 DAYS N NIGHTS WITHOUT GOING HUNGRY..... the bible records he was only HUNGRY after he had finished FASTING.
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by OtemSapien: 11:16am
Fictitious Jesus' first miracle of turning water into beer is my favourite.
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by Kenzico(m): 11:17am
greatnaija01:
Damn!
That's some incredible work of marvel
I swear When I dey small, I do imagine him as a super Hero. Lol....funny enough
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by MhizzAJ(f): 1:09pm
OtemSapien:
That's my favrite too
Into wine not beer
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by stinggy(m): 1:54pm
Turning water to wine
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by sonnie10: 1:55pm
Gluing back the Roman soldier's ear
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by MistadeRegal(m): 1:56pm
All the miracles of JESUS CHRIST are my favorite. Think of all in the spirit... And know the LORD is good.
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by ExAngel007(f): 1:57pm
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by Correctbro1: 1:57pm
he turned water to ogogoro ... still all this men in suit preach against it...
and when he woke Lazarus comfort from the dead
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:57pm
Turning water to wine, man shall not live by bread alone
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by MistadeRegal(m): 1:57pm
greatnaija01:
I like this.
You're alive in the spirit.
More inspirations.
GOD bless.
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by Sunnycliff(m): 1:57pm
Resurrection from the dead
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by 9jakohai(m): 1:57pm
The one where he heals the paralytic in John 5
One who was there had been an invalid for thirty-eight years. When Jesus saw him lying there and learned that he had been in this condition for a long time, he asked him, "Do you want to get well?"
"Sir," the invalid replied, "I have no one to help me into the pool when the water is stirred. While I am trying to get in, someone else goes down ahead of me."
Then Jesus said to him, "Get up! Pick up your mat and walk." At once the man was cured; he picked up his mat and walked.
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by kevoh(m): 1:58pm
Sacrificing himself to himself and resurrects on the third day and returns to himself, voila mankind is saved!
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by Oxster(m): 1:58pm
Rising Lazarus,Like I imagine,,,How will people stand and Watch a Dead man Risenlike,,didn't someone Faints or collapse??were they not frighten@ de 1st sight??,,,is Really miraculous and Amazing
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by TheManOfTheYear: 1:58pm
Rising from the dead.
Without this,his mission on earth and everything he did on earth would have been useless
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by NigerDeltan(m): 1:58pm
Not taking tithes from people
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by MhizzAJ(f): 1:58pm
The miracle of raising Lazarus from the dead
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by emeijeh(m): 1:59pm
2 posters above me has said it, so I concur...
John 11:44
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by jerflakes(m): 1:59pm
Turning water into shekpe
Doing moonwalk on water
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by ZombieTAMER: 1:59pm
What can be more cool than turning water in to wine
I wish I could do that
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by marttol: 1:59pm
me too,his walking on the sea is the best
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by emesv26(m): 2:00pm
Dying for you on the cross
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by heckymaicon(m): 2:01pm
the miracle of feeding over 5000 people with 2 fishes and 5 loaves of bread
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by Amosjaj(m): 2:01pm
Turning water to alcohol or wine
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by drshrewd: 2:01pm
turning water into shekpe
shining that mary of madam marlin(not sure if I got the spelling correctly) congo
that dude sure must be a good smatcher during his rein
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by highpriest4: 2:02pm
The resisting of lucy's seductive advances
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by inotice: 2:02pm
Marying conceiving just like that without being fvcked by me.If i be Joseph I no no how i for do oh.
|Re: What's Your Greatest Favourite Miracle Of Jesus? by PointZerom: 2:02pm
All are good
