There are many versions of the Bible, but to be honest, i think the "Good news Bible" is the best because of its complete books and is easily understood during reading �... That's my own opinion. But which do you think is the best? 3 Likes

KJV or NKJV 3 Likes

THE AUTHENTIC VERSION OF THE BIBLE TODAY IS THE OLD KING JAMES VERSION 13 Likes

You just hit the nail on its head.

You just said a bitter truth.





Many will quote u plus insults; don't worry I am behind you praying for you. You just hit the nail on its head.You just said a bitter truth.Many will quote u plus insults; don't worry I am behind you praying for you. 10 Likes

THE AUTHENTIC VERSION OF THE BIBLE TODAY IS THE OLD KING JAMES VERSION KJV is the 56th (or below) version of the bible.

its ignorant to think that it is the original just because it uses all the wrong english in the world. Thou shalt etc. Those words are not english words neither did the original manuscript say thou shalt, ye etc, the original manuscript was written in hebrews and greek, so the KJV translator did wat he could do the same way other translators did theirs

No translation is fake none is original, in theology different translations are required to fully understand different verses



I REPEAT THE AUTHENTIC VERSION OF THE HOLY BIBLE TODAY IS THE OLD KINGS JAMES VERSION I HAVE NOTHING TO SAY TO YOU BROTHER....I REPEAT THE AUTHENTIC VERSION OF THE HOLY BIBLE TODAY IS 6 Likes

You have come with your excuses and cooked explanations.



I know u Will quote me, pls type just john 3:16, exactly the way u will recite it . You have come with your excuses and cooked explanations.I know u Will quote me, pls type just john 3:16, exactly the way u will recite it .

See different holy spirits ministering to the Christians. Chai. 3 Likes

I HAVE NOTHING TO SAY TO YOU BROTHER....

I REPEAT THE AUTHENTIC VERSION OF THE HOLY BIBLE TODAY IS THE OLD KINGS JAMES VERSION Old KJV was translated in 1611

Before that translation there was

Great bible 1539

coverdale bible 1535

Bishop's bible 1568

Other early bibles were in parts

So saying KJV is the original translation is wat i dont get.

Is it because we all grew up reading kjv, or is it because our pastors or preach and prophesy in kjv.



[b] furthrr, the King gave the

translators instructions designed to guarantee

that the new version would conform to the

ecclesiology of the Church of England. [8]

Certain Greek and Hebrew words were to be

translated in a manner that reflected the

traditional usage of the church. [8] For

example, old ecclesiastical words such as the

word "church" were to be retained and not to

be translated as "congregation". [8] The new

translation would reflect the episcopal

structure of the Church of England and

traditional beliefs about ordained clergy. [8]

James' instructions included several

requirements that kept the new translation

familiar to its listeners and readers. The text

of the Bishops' Bible would serve as the

primary guide for the translators, and the

familiar proper names of the biblical

characters would all be retained. If the

Bishops' Bible was deemed problematic in any

situation, the translators were permitted to

consult other translations from a pre-approved

list: the Tyndale Bible, the Coverdale Bible,

Matthew's Bible, the Great Bible, and the

Geneva Bible. In addition, later scholars have

detected an influence on the Authorized

Version from the translations of Taverner's [/b]





The bolded was lifted from wikipedia.

KJV also has its own fault.Some controversies also sorrounds it with accusations that King James of scotland ensured that the translation in some way suited the church in scotland Old KJV was translated in 1611Before that translation there wasGreat bible 1539coverdale bible 1535Bishop's bible 1568Other early bibles were in partsSo saying KJV is the original translation is wat i dont get.Is it because we all grew up reading kjv, or is it because our pastors or preach and prophesy in kjv.[b] furthrr, the King gave thetranslators instructions designed to guaranteethat the new version would conform to theecclesiology of the Church of England. [8]Certain Greek and Hebrew words were to betranslated in a manner that reflected thetraditional usage of the church. [8] Forexample, old ecclesiastical words such as theword "church" were to be retained and not tobe translated as "congregation". [8] The newtranslation would reflect the episcopalstructure of the Church of England andtraditional beliefs about ordained clergy. [8]James' instructions included severalrequirements that kept the new translationfamiliar to its listeners and readers. The textof the Bishops' Bible would serve as theprimary guide for the translators, and thefamiliar proper names of the biblicalcharacters would all be retained. If theBishops' Bible was deemed problematic in anysituation, the translators were permitted toconsult other translations from a pre-approvedlist: the Tyndale Bible, the Coverdale Bible,Matthew's Bible, the Great Bible, and theGeneva Bible. In addition, later scholars havedetected an influence on the AuthorizedVersion from the translations of Taverner's [/b]The bolded was lifted from wikipedia.KJV also has its own fault.Some controversies also sorrounds it with accusations that King James of scotland ensured that the translation in some way suited the church in scotland 11 Likes 1 Share

The best and most authentic version of the bible is KJV 1611. I have read many other translation but KJV is not just the best but it is the best.

That is why every cult tries to down grade or ridicule it. KJV remains the best and most popular among born again Christians. 1 Like

Can't you ask Google? 1 Like

Version again?

Are you guys this confused?

Some old men will write theirs and include what they feel like and you Africans will stoop on such crap. Version again?Are you guys this confused?Some old men will write theirs and include what they feel like and you Africans will stoop on such crap. 3 Likes 1 Share

Always King James Version







Joshmedia says Happy Sunday!

KJV , THE OTHERs just bend and twist english leading to confusion 2 Likes

None and everyone

NIV is reputed to be the best 1 Like

New King James Version and Messages Translation(i use this for better understanding)

Should be King James Version

KING JAMES VERSION.

For those of y'all saying KJV do you have any idea how it started? #Revolution

If KJV or any other version is the best, why are there still so many contradictions that Christians can not agree or compromise on one thing? Just one thing! The tithe issue is an example of one among many.

You have started again oooo. You have started again oooo.

King James Version 1 Like

New Living Translation 1 Like

For understanding, the New Living Translation (NLT) is the best 1 Like

The best is Good news bible.....

The only complete bible, others have some missing letter.........

A copy of it.......

Don't mind it's look it shows it has been read a lot; D 7 Likes

KJV was number 56 (or below) on the translation line bro/sis biko list them for us in Peking order bro/sis biko list them for us in Peking order

#1 = KJV



#2 = NIV



I have both versions and appreciate them.

KJV OR nothing as far as I am concerned. KJV OR nothing as far as I am concerned. 1 Like

Don't mind it's look it shows it has been read a lot; D Good news is not complete Good news is not complete