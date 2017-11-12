₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by modaink333: 11:22am
There are many versions of the Bible, but to be honest, i think the "Good news Bible" is the best because of its complete books and is easily understood during reading �... That's my own opinion. But which do you think is the best?
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by felixomor: 11:26am
KJV or NKJV
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by bedspread: 11:27am
THE AUTHENTIC VERSION OF THE BIBLE TODAY IS THE OLD KING JAMES VERSION
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by xreal: 11:33am
bedspread:
You just hit the nail on its head.
You just said a bitter truth.
Many will quote u plus insults; don't worry I am behind you praying for you.
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by zionmde: 11:39am
bedspread:KJV is the 56th (or below) version of the bible.
its ignorant to think that it is the original just because it uses all the wrong english in the world. Thou shalt etc. Those words are not english words neither did the original manuscript say thou shalt, ye etc, the original manuscript was written in hebrews and greek, so the KJV translator did wat he could do the same way other translators did theirs
No translation is fake none is original, in theology different translations are required to fully understand different verses
KJV was number 56 (or below) on the translation line
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by bedspread: 11:41am
zionmde:I HAVE NOTHING TO SAY TO YOU BROTHER....
I REPEAT THE AUTHENTIC VERSION OF THE HOLY BIBLE TODAY IS THE OLD KINGS JAMES VERSION
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by xreal: 11:44am
zionmde:
You have come with your excuses and cooked explanations.
I know u Will quote me, pls type just john 3:16, exactly the way u will recite it .
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by OtemSapien: 11:45am
See different holy spirits ministering to the Christians. Chai.
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by zionmde: 12:08pm
xreal:
bedspread:Old KJV was translated in 1611
Before that translation there was
Great bible 1539
coverdale bible 1535
Bishop's bible 1568
Other early bibles were in parts
So saying KJV is the original translation is wat i dont get.
Is it because we all grew up reading kjv, or is it because our pastors or preach and prophesy in kjv.
[b] furthrr, the King gave the
translators instructions designed to guarantee
that the new version would conform to the
ecclesiology of the Church of England. [8]
Certain Greek and Hebrew words were to be
translated in a manner that reflected the
traditional usage of the church. [8] For
example, old ecclesiastical words such as the
word "church" were to be retained and not to
be translated as "congregation". [8] The new
translation would reflect the episcopal
structure of the Church of England and
traditional beliefs about ordained clergy. [8]
James' instructions included several
requirements that kept the new translation
familiar to its listeners and readers. The text
of the Bishops' Bible would serve as the
primary guide for the translators, and the
familiar proper names of the biblical
characters would all be retained. If the
Bishops' Bible was deemed problematic in any
situation, the translators were permitted to
consult other translations from a pre-approved
list: the Tyndale Bible, the Coverdale Bible,
Matthew's Bible, the Great Bible, and the
Geneva Bible. In addition, later scholars have
detected an influence on the Authorized
Version from the translations of Taverner's [/b]
The bolded was lifted from wikipedia.
KJV also has its own fault.Some controversies also sorrounds it with accusations that King James of scotland ensured that the translation in some way suited the church in scotland
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by Evangkatsoulis: 12:17pm
zionmde:
1000 Likes
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by SAVIOURJESUS: 1:26pm
The best and most authentic version of the bible is KJV 1611. I have read many other translation but KJV is not just the best but it is the best.
That is why every cult tries to down grade or ridicule it. KJV remains the best and most popular among born again Christians.
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by seunjungle1(m): 1:46pm
Can't you ask Google?
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by Terminator1234g: 1:46pm
modaink333:
Version again?
Are you guys this confused?
Some old men will write theirs and include what they feel like and you Africans will stoop on such crap.
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by JoshMedia(m): 1:46pm
Always King James Version
Joshmedia says Happy Sunday!
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by Donald3d(m): 1:47pm
KJV , THE OTHERs just bend and twist english leading to confusion
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by hopefulLandlord: 1:48pm
None and everyone
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by Chukazu: 1:48pm
NIV is reputed to be the best
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by lonelydora(m): 1:49pm
New King James Version and Messages Translation(i use this for better understanding)
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by MhizzAJ(f): 1:49pm
Should be King James Version
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by John944: 1:50pm
KING JAMES VERSION.
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by Ulomoney(f): 1:50pm
For those of y'all saying KJV do you have any idea how it started? #Revolution
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by kevoh(m): 1:50pm
If KJV or any other version is the best, why are there still so many contradictions that Christians can not agree or compromise on one thing? Just one thing! The tithe issue is an example of one among many.
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by lonelydora(m): 1:51pm
Ulomoney:
You have started again oooo.
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by Sunnycliff(m): 1:51pm
King James Version
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:52pm
New Living Translation
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by shadrach77: 1:52pm
For understanding, the New Living Translation (NLT) is the best
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by mhizsuzzy(f): 1:53pm
The best is Good news bible.....
The only complete bible, others have some missing letter.........
A copy of it.......
Don't mind it's look it shows it has been read a lot; D
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by peacockremi(m): 1:54pm
zionmde:bro/sis biko list them for us in Peking order
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by Gluhbirne(f): 1:54pm
#1 = KJV
#2 = NIV
I have both versions and appreciate them.
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by PointZerom: 1:54pm
bedspread:
KJV OR nothing as far as I am concerned.
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by PointZerom: 1:55pm
mhizsuzzy:Good news is not complete
|Re: Which Version Of The Christian Bible Is The Best? by modaink333: 1:57pm
Terminator1234g:Wipe your dirty thoughts � and ask for forgiveness you son of the dark
