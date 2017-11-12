₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,079 members, 3,908,178 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 November 2017 at 08:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late (13091 Views)
Beautiful Photos Of Twin Sisters Got Married On The Same Day. / I Need Urgent Help By Medical Experts B4 Is Late / The Desperation To Get Married (1) (2) (3) (4)
|He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by Sakie: 1:25pm
As shared by one Facebook user,this man was to get married in December but late now.he died in an accident with his colleagues...
May his soul rest in peace
May we not experience such tragedy oh God
2 Likes
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by Alennsar: 1:39pm
so sad. may God console d family.
5 Likes
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by FortifiedCity: 1:45pm
This is not good.
My condolences
1 Like
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by baybeeboi: 1:52pm
Nicest Nigerian ever in millitary uniform.
This is a young and passionate Man who would have brought greater lights into the nigerian armie.
May he find favour in the after life.
Rest on Sunny Brown Ayo. Forever to be remembered.
11 Likes
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by Homeboiy(m): 2:01pm
Buhari sef
3 Likes
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by coolcatty: 3:26pm
Cheii
That his bride is fine AF..... I stake a bet of 10k that she will definitely move on and marry in a years time..... Women sef!!!!
4 Likes
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by sisisioge: 4:05pm
Oh my! May God rest his soul and console those he left behind. So sad.
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by kurungu92: 6:47pm
She Needs To Move On, Na The Guy Reach Bus Stop And Aske The Driver To Drop Me. I Will Stop ,you wil Stop When It's Time,,.What A World Of Varnity
7 Likes
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by KingLennon(m): 7:18pm
It pains me to see young niggaz die. RIP soldier....We are notin but pencils in the hands of our creator
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by divicode: 7:18pm
Why Buhari
This is what children of hate and the urine drinkers Jewish piglets will star to say shortly
2 Likes
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by lazygal: 7:19pm
Sakie:
His fiancee.... only God can heal her pain ..I can imagine her pain right now.. To the family ,may God heal you
8 Likes
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by Uyi168(m): 7:19pm
This life is so fvcking empty..rip
3 Likes
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by freeman95(m): 7:19pm
Death sha
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by soberdrunk(m): 7:20pm
Kai!!! How can someone die and leave such a beauty behind Goodbye soldier!!! Your watch has ended....
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by Whatsappmathema(m): 7:20pm
RIP FOR PROTECT URS AND OUR URS
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by Airforce1(m): 7:20pm
So sorry about this painful lose .
Such a young handsome man .
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by enemyofprogress: 7:20pm
Either his rivals killed him or her spirit husband did
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by theapeman: 7:20pm
Sakie:village things!
1 Like
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by emeijeh(m): 7:20pm
That's how I am still mourning Ajoh Moses, who died a few days ago.
Ajoh Moses, your set at Mechanical engineering department really miss you.
1 Like
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by madridguy(m): 7:21pm
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by lazygal: 7:21pm
coolcatty:
Don't let me curse you and the parent that brought you..what nonsense is this a joke ?
Families are in deep pain and you are betting on his fiancee..
Be careful over there rubbish
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by MrHighSea: 7:21pm
I dnt like this form of solja come, solja go...
God, not just polithievcians
Mek soljas grow old too
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by enemyofprogress: 7:22pm
lazygal:what pain?pain that will disappear in three month's time
1 Like
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by yeyerolling: 7:22pm
coolcatty:mumu. She for remain single asif na she kill d man
5 Likes
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by eddieguru(m): 7:22pm
Death why
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by Edoziesmart(m): 7:22pm
RIP to the dead.
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by aminubako1: 7:23pm
Ayya
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by myjobsfinder(m): 7:23pm
Such a sad story...
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by aminubako1: 7:23pm
Eyyah
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by YINKS89(m): 7:23pm
Rip man
..... A lesson to we d living.
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by lonelydora(m): 7:24pm
Chai...my God. May he rest in peace, and may God confort the fiancé.
|Re: He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late by fatymore(f): 7:24pm
I am sure that must be his pre wedding pics.. No one is truly happy for another person happiness.. Rest in peace..
Help A Nairalander Achieve His Educational Dreams / Super Eagles Chidi Odiah Abandoned His Wife And Baby? / Help Me Suggest Xmas Gift For My Mum And Dad
Viewing this topic: Ofunaofu, gimbayaro(m), moneyspeaking, Greenville990, SaintCaleb, enokelafrancis(m), deucelaw, Daravin(m), chumz11, Bofemsky(f), Isaacpyo04(m), ChukwuemekaVal(m), cherished(f), Temidayo9(m), Lusola15, Nkmonic, Dan2sure, born2g8, Bisited, Ginaz(f), gabzy7(m), superlight, denitro(m), Blakjewelry(m), prisomic(f), queenesthr(f), MT, monimay(m), kelvinreality(m), 4Play(m), Fabulouski(m), mcocolok(m), folarinbae2016(f), bademikky(m), lorenzos1, kunty, femmy77, zezinando(m), guardian09(m), laspo82(m), mrMeen(m), jstemmanex(m), Everest1989(m), bestpunterever, Sleekydee(m), Talkingboy, Ifiokuwa(m), lagosbags, Pelaiye2703(m), yommy78, psalmistkakah(m), goodpath, murphyung(m), chickso43(m), Cheatnotagain, Omeokachie, teolagacy(m), guest12345(f), bashtee09(m), fabem(m), Silas0(m), stellx(f), FloraEC(f), Darla(f), oloyede11(m), nwigwemark, numerouno01(m), tafabaloo(m), stanisbaratheon, Dammyzzeal, kunlap02(m), Hueyreckless0007, Jennydoris(f), innobarca(m), Toladipupo995, streetzdreamz(m), OGMspecial(m), Donas12(m), Phonefanatic, Estiara(f), AJOBI77(m), sapientia1(m), Yemxy005(m), MostLovly, pps1759(m), nybol(m), Armour, tripplehcom1, missyadorable(f), remzaza, gmtanwa25(f), becksdinho, SIRKAY98(m), Orubebe01, Slimbideb, kennytidistar(m), brighttech95(m), Bishop2ksp(m), oyediranniyi, colly377, Luper123, swankyshank, lucas12, Lh19(m), gooddyoung8, Ehih(f), pilot77, kevaxa(m), naijaboy756, Paul984(m), harizonal123(m), oliha03, Besto(m), olaGx2, Adiahaakwaibom1(f) and 177 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16