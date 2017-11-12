Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / He Was To Get Married On 2nd Of December But Now He Is Late (13091 Views)

As shared by one Facebook user,this man was to get married in December but late now.he died in an accident with his colleagues...

May his soul rest in peace



May we not experience such tragedy oh God 2 Likes

so sad. may God console d family. 5 Likes

This is not good.



My condolences 1 Like

Nicest Nigerian ever in millitary uniform.



This is a young and passionate Man who would have brought greater lights into the nigerian armie.



May he find favour in the after life.



Rest on Sunny Brown Ayo. Forever to be remembered. 11 Likes

Buhari sef 3 Likes

Cheii



That his bride is fine AF..... I stake a bet of 10k that she will definitely move on and marry in a years time..... Women sef!!!! 4 Likes

Oh my! May God rest his soul and console those he left behind. So sad.

She Needs To Move On, Na The Guy Reach Bus Stop And Aske The Driver To Drop Me. I Will Stop ,you wil Stop When It's Time,,.What A World Of Varnity 7 Likes

It pains me to see young niggaz die. RIP soldier....We are notin but pencils in the hands of our creator

Why Buhari

This is what children of hate and the urine drinkers Jewish piglets will star to say shortly 2 Likes

His fiancee.... only God can heal her pain ..I can imagine her pain right now.. To the family ,may God heal you His fiancee....only God can heal her pain ..I can imagine her pain right now.. To the family ,may God heal you 8 Likes

This life is so fvcking empty..rip 3 Likes

Death sha

Goodbye soldier!!! Your watch has ended.... Kai!!! How can someone die and leave such a beauty behindGoodbye soldier!!! Your watch has ended....

RIP FOR PROTECT URS AND OUR URS

So sorry about this painful lose .



Such a young handsome man .

Either his rivals killed him or her spirit husband did

Ajoh Moses, your set at Mechanical engineering department really miss you. That's how I am still mourning Ajoh Moses, who died a few days ago.Ajoh Moses, your set at Mechanical engineering department really miss you. 1 Like

coolcatty:

Cheii



That his bride is fine AF..... I stake a bet of 10k that she will definitely move on and marry in a years time..... Women sef!!!!







Don't let me curse you and the parent that brought you..what nonsense is this a joke ?

Families are in deep pain and you are betting on his fiancee..

Be careful over there rubbish Don't let me curse you and the parent that brought you..what nonsense is this a joke ?Families are in deep pain and you are betting on his fiancee..Be careful over there rubbish 7 Likes 3 Shares

I dnt like this form of solja come, solja go...



God, not just polithievcians



Mek soljas grow old too

lazygal:









His fiancee.... only God can heal her pain ..I can imagine her pain right now.. To the family ,may God heal you what pain?pain that will disappear in three month's time what pain?pain that will disappear in three month's time 1 Like

coolcatty:

Cheii



That his bride is fine AF..... I stake a bet of 10k that she will definitely move on and marry in a years time..... Women sef!!!! mumu. She for remain single asif na she kill d man mumu. She for remain single asif na she kill d man 5 Likes

Death why Death why

RIP to the dead.

Ayya

Such a sad story...

Eyyah

Rip man

..... A lesson to we d living.

Chai...my God. May he rest in peace, and may God confort the fiancé.