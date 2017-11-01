₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by Yomzzyblog: 2:33pm
Nollywood Actress, Ebube Nwagbo who is currently on vacation in Dubai took to her IG page to share these photos as she flaunted her bikini body and took a swim with a dolphin.
She captioned the photos;
"Have U Met Lily?��❤️#Atlantis#Dolphin#Aquaventure#HappySundayPoshLoverz#❣️"
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/actress-ebube-nwagbo-kisses-dolphin-as.html
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by Yomzzyblog: 2:33pm
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by Vinstel: 2:37pm
Wow, she kissed a dolphin........... And how is that supposed to be news? Mtcheeew
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by modelmike7(m): 2:42pm
Dolphins are just too beautiful, cute and lovely.
Thank God we don't have them in Nigeria, we would have been hearing of Special Dolphin pepper soup all over the country!!
Nigeria my country!!!
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by sinaj(f): 2:49pm
Ebube Nwagbo and boo
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by ReorxTohGan(m): 2:49pm
shuld we na boil bress milk
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by omophunky(m): 3:27pm
Those are the beautiful creature my people here in Nigeria kill for food
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by Teacher1776(m): 3:28pm
Money is good. One money bag is paying for this expensive vacation. In the evening when the guy is thru with the day's business, it will be her turn to pay back.
Money is good.
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by LesbianBoy(m): 4:03pm
Teacher1776:
Ayam not understanding this your comment o
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by purem(m): 7:28pm
IS IT THAT SHE NO SEE GUYS TO KISS
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by lonelydora(m): 7:28pm
Biko nuo! How many times in a year do these people go on vacation?
I love Dolphins...the only animal apart from humans that also have sex for pleasure and not only for procreation.
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by Narldon(f): 7:29pm
Ok
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by Airforce1(m): 7:29pm
Ebube my crush
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by Sunnycliff(m): 7:29pm
What's special about these stunts of kissing a dolphin?
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by enigmaticlion: 7:30pm
Yomzzyblog:na sugar daddy go carry am go there. All these so called Nollywood actress be olosho, they just use acting as smokescreen.
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by emeijeh(m): 7:30pm
What's the big idea?
I saw all these stunts as a kid watching FREE WILLY
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by yeyerolling: 7:30pm
Seun u need to ban these bloggers
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by sureheaven(m): 7:30pm
Are there no man again? Anyway, she is just catching fun.
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by Keneking: 7:31pm
Lala declare interest now
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by xreal: 7:31pm
I read that dolphin's intelligence is next to humans'.
Though I love dolphins.
Though the dolphin stroke is my major.
I jealous this particular one as he boldly relax him neck for the fine babe's left 'pointer'; how I wish I was the one relaxing my head there.
Make una talk your mind, na my mind I talk so.
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by alexistaiwo: 7:31pm
How many movies has she starred in
Everybody just using the term "actress" to cover up their olosho ministry nowadays.
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by 9japrof(m): 7:31pm
Not every lady should get married but I guess every deserves to be a mother.
Ebube abeg go get pikin, there's is pride in having kids od your own no matter what people say
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by Edoziesmart(m): 7:31pm
This op pushing ebube nwagbo stories to front page must be crushing on her
All this social media famous slay queens. Who know her in real life. I managed to knew her when I met her at her home place few years ago during a concert.
Irrelevant news making front page all time
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by soberdrunk(m): 7:32pm
Am i the only Nigerian that cant do this? How will someone be kissing peppersoup material? I don't play with my food
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by jk1e: 7:33pm
Wow,that is lovely ebube my crush.
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by 400billionman: 7:33pm
YEYEBRITY..
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by blaqroy: 7:34pm
*What is Reunion?*
Reunion is when you get up in the morning and tell your wife you are going to work.
Instead you go to your neighbour's wife to make love to her.
Her husband comes and knocks on the door.
You go under the bed.
The husband enters the bedroom.
Feeling uneasy, the wife excuses herself to go to market to buy food items.
The husband takes advantage of the wife's absence to call your wife.
Your wife quickly arrives and they make love.
Suddenly his wife who had excused herself to go to the market turned back halfway forgetting the list of food items at home and knocks on the door.
You're still under the bed.
Your wife rushes to hide under the bed.
*This is REUNION* ��� Have a great weekend!
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by 400billionman: 7:35pm
Some ladies are just naturally silly.
Maybe she is lazy, that's why she never get husband..
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by BruncleZuma: 7:35pm
And the lady died of mouth cancer.
Okwu Wei yuoon
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by undisputed12(m): 7:35pm
How's that suppose to help me.
Back to business
Looking for permanent solution to enlarged prostate check out my signature and do the needful .
Thanks.
Tested and Trusted!!!
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by Baroba(m): 7:35pm
modelmike7:
True, see how it generates money in civilised societies, in Nigeria this poor mammal would have been slaughtered and eaten..
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Kisses Dolphin In Dubai While On Vacation by Dizu(m): 7:35pm
Celebrity statue is just an avenue to explode like a dynamite in Nigeria
Happy Pics Of Sunmbo Ajaba, Tuface's Babymama / Nia Long: The Most Gorgeous Brown Skin I Have Ever Seen! / Meet Actor Odunlade Adekola's Wife, Says They Have Never Quarrelled For Once
