Nollywood Actress, Ebube Nwagbo who is currently on vacation in Dubai took to her IG page to share these photos as she flaunted her bikini body and took a swim with a dolphin.







She captioned the photos;



"Have U Met Lily?��❤️#Atlantis#Dolphin#Aquaventure#HappySundayPoshLoverz#❣️"

Wow, she kissed a dolphin........... And how is that supposed to be news? Mtcheeew 18 Likes

Dolphins are just too beautiful, cute and lovely.



Thank God we don't have them in Nigeria, we would have been hearing of Special Dolphin pepper soup all over the country!!



Nigeria my country!!! 9 Likes 2 Shares

Ebube Nwagbo and boo

shuld we na boil bress milk 8 Likes

Those are the beautiful creature my people here in Nigeria kill for food 6 Likes

Money is good. One money bag is paying for this expensive vacation. In the evening when the guy is thru with the day's business, it will be her turn to pay back.

Money is good. 5 Likes

Teacher1776:

Money is good. One money bag is paying for this expensive vacation. In the evening when the guy is thru with the day's business, it will be her turn to pay back.

Money is good.

Ayam not understanding this your comment o Ayam not understanding this your comment o 1 Like

IS IT THAT SHE NO SEE GUYS TO KISS

Biko nuo! How many times in a year do these people go on vacation?







I love Dolphins...the only animal apart from humans that also have sex for pleasure and not only for procreation. 1 Like

Ok

Ebube my crush

What's special about these stunts of kissing a dolphin?

na sugar daddy go carry am go there. All these so called Nollywood actress be olosho, they just use acting as smokescreen. na sugar daddy go carry am go there. All these so called Nollywood actress be olosho, they just use acting as smokescreen.

What's the big idea?







I saw all these stunts as a kid watching FREE WILLY

Seun u need to ban these bloggers 1 Like

Are there no man again? Anyway, she is just catching fun.

Lala declare interest now

I read that dolphin's intelligence is next to humans'.



Though I love dolphins.

Though the dolphin stroke is my major.



I jealous this particular one as he boldly relax him neck for the fine babe's left 'pointer'; how I wish I was the one relaxing my head there.



Make una talk your mind, na my mind I talk so.



Everybody just using the term "actress" to cover up their olosho ministry nowadays. How many movies has she starred inEverybody just using the term "actress" to cover up their olosho ministry nowadays. 4 Likes

Not every lady should get married but I guess every deserves to be a mother.



Ebube abeg go get pikin, there's is pride in having kids od your own no matter what people say

This op pushing ebube nwagbo stories to front page must be crushing on her



All this social media famous slay queens. Who know her in real life. I managed to knew her when I met her at her home place few years ago during a concert.



Irrelevant news making front page all time 1 Like

Am i the only Nigerian that cant do this? How will someone be kissing peppersoup material? I don't play with my food

Wow,that is lovely ebube my crush.

YEYEBRITY..

Some ladies are just naturally silly.



Maybe she is lazy, that's why she never get husband..

And the lady died of mouth cancer.



Okwu Wei yuoon

modelmike7:

Dolphins are just too beautiful, cute and lovely.

True, see how it generates money in civilised societies, in Nigeria this poor mammal would have been slaughtered and eaten.. True, see how it generates money in civilised societies, in Nigeria this poor mammal would have been slaughtered and eaten..