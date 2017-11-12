₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,079 members, 3,908,178 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 November 2017 at 08:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Akon, Sophy Aiida, Salif Keita Arrive Lagos For AFRIMA (Photos) (1016 Views)
Akon And One Of His Wives Step Out Together (Photos) / Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) / Rahama Sadau Meets Akon In USA (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Akon, Sophy Aiida, Salif Keita Arrive Lagos For AFRIMA (Photos) by metronaija2: 3:30pm
The 2017 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) show is set to go down today, 12th of November 2017 at the Eko Hotels & Suites and all the top stars are already trooping in.
Co-hosts Akon & Sophy Aiida arrived yesterday as well as Malian music legend Salif Keita. Other stars present are Bussine (Gabon), Young Paris (DRC), Ewube (Cameroon), Nsoki (Angola), Locko (Cameroon) from Central Africa. From Eastern Africa region, Feza (Tanzania), Bebe Cool (Uganda), Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania), Wayna Wondowoseen (Ethiopia), Eddy Kenzo (Uganda), Henok and Mehari Brothers (Ethiopia), Juliana Kanyomozi (Uganda), Octopizzo (Kenya) have arrived. Other artistes are Amanda Black (South Africa), Babes Wodumo (South Africa), Rue (Zimbabwe), Sally Boss Madam (Namibia), Emtee (South Africa), Nasty C (South Africa) Nduduzo Makhathini (South Africa), Tay Grin (Malawi) from Southern Africa Region.
Ibitssam Tiskat (Morocco) represented Northern Africa Region. Becca (Ghana), Oumou Sangare (Mali), Kandia Kora (Guinea), Dark Surburb (Ghana), Viviane Chidid (Senegal), Zeynab (Benin), Soul Bangs (Guinea), Neza (Rwanda), Degg J Force (Guinea), Toofan (Togo), R2Bees (Ghana), Mi Casa (Ghana) from Western Africa Region.
They will join artists from the host country -Nigeria – such as Aramide, Seyi Shay , Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold, Simi, Wande Coal, Niniola, and Timaya.
See more photos below:
http://metronaija.com/photos-akon-sophy-aiida-salif-keita-arrives-lagos-afrima/
|Re: Akon, Sophy Aiida, Salif Keita Arrive Lagos For AFRIMA (Photos) by metronaija2: 3:31pm
|Re: Akon, Sophy Aiida, Salif Keita Arrive Lagos For AFRIMA (Photos) by greatmarshall(m): 3:34pm
Okay
|Re: Akon, Sophy Aiida, Salif Keita Arrive Lagos For AFRIMA (Photos) by makdcash(m): 3:43pm
Seen neeext
|Re: Akon, Sophy Aiida, Salif Keita Arrive Lagos For AFRIMA (Photos) by sunnysunny69(m): 4:03pm
Nice welcome to naija .
|Re: Akon, Sophy Aiida, Salif Keita Arrive Lagos For AFRIMA (Photos) by hivira: 4:16pm
Welcome. you buy bread come?
|Re: Akon, Sophy Aiida, Salif Keita Arrive Lagos For AFRIMA (Photos) by Eshazy: 8:13pm
Akon for president
|Re: Akon, Sophy Aiida, Salif Keita Arrive Lagos For AFRIMA (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 8:13pm
Ok
|Re: Akon, Sophy Aiida, Salif Keita Arrive Lagos For AFRIMA (Photos) by Arian11(m): 8:13pm
the guy go still carry award
|Re: Akon, Sophy Aiida, Salif Keita Arrive Lagos For AFRIMA (Photos) by Chrisrare: 8:13pm
the same way u refused to go to italy so u can send ur grandfather dollars to enjoy.. I just weak.
|Re: Akon, Sophy Aiida, Salif Keita Arrive Lagos For AFRIMA (Photos) by SnakeXenzia(m): 8:13pm
E no concern me
|Re: Akon, Sophy Aiida, Salif Keita Arrive Lagos For AFRIMA (Photos) by medolab90(m): 8:14pm
wow I just wish I could be there
babes wodumo I can see you
|Re: Akon, Sophy Aiida, Salif Keita Arrive Lagos For AFRIMA (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 8:14pm
Welcome to Naija guys!
|Re: Akon, Sophy Aiida, Salif Keita Arrive Lagos For AFRIMA (Photos) by akasboy(m): 8:15pm
sunnysunny69:
|Re: Akon, Sophy Aiida, Salif Keita Arrive Lagos For AFRIMA (Photos) by victorazyvictor(m): 8:15pm
He no get private jet?
|Re: Akon, Sophy Aiida, Salif Keita Arrive Lagos For AFRIMA (Photos) by epospiky(m): 8:16pm
Who's the one looking like albino?
|Re: Akon, Sophy Aiida, Salif Keita Arrive Lagos For AFRIMA (Photos) by Ridwan123(m): 8:17pm
Who is Akon?
|Re: Akon, Sophy Aiida, Salif Keita Arrive Lagos For AFRIMA (Photos) by joseo: 8:18pm
Hw ll dis one add money to my b account
|Re: Akon, Sophy Aiida, Salif Keita Arrive Lagos For AFRIMA (Photos) by dayleke(m): 8:18pm
epospiky:
A big shot maybe....
Same question on my mind
|Re: Akon, Sophy Aiida, Salif Keita Arrive Lagos For AFRIMA (Photos) by Amirullaha(m): 8:18pm
.
|Re: Akon, Sophy Aiida, Salif Keita Arrive Lagos For AFRIMA (Photos) by Naturalobserver(m): 8:18pm
G
|Re: Akon, Sophy Aiida, Salif Keita Arrive Lagos For AFRIMA (Photos) by dayleke(m): 8:18pm
Welcome to Lagos
(0) (Reply)
Hi Everyone / Dating Tips For The Shy Woman ! / Enevieve Nnaji !
Viewing this topic: loopman, ennygbamgba(m), jbbaba(m), Sirwisdom007, Jinyjagz(m), Dagger111(m), olatuns2016, Landforce1, NaijaOrNothing, zig2ryme04, Arian11(m), plural, gurunlocker, Pinkfriday(f), sklinks(m), Rolandonyi, Midekin(m), Jonex123465, amebovillage(m), akinsondan, biggboy(m), Raxxye(m), kaywhynoni, Man4sure, BestDataDeals(m), garantus2, Ronie24(f), Lamitan, Nkemakonam62, luqmandwise(m), prico32(m), victorazyvictor(m), abrahenre20, nextexcel, LEGAL007, krasican(m), dontachio, Josh44s(m), micolaj, Owill1(m), abacus(m), marcel399(m), Davonjagah(m), Rohzay(m), Maj196(m), maingate27, jobbitto(m), babatunx(m), msbbash(m), MrPdtech, Lakebridge, yinksondudu(m), Sapiosexuality(m), heckymaicon(m), Nipeks(m), SonOfAfonja, donmatin(m), goodnews777, Bgorgeous, mmsen, godwinony(m), Chrisrare, phire2324(m), zuby4real10(m), happiness100, cmion7, EmmyBusko(m), ponziponzi(m), manuelzz(m), Goodyshoes(m), Pajawiri, BamideleOJ, fitednafordable(m), emindu, darex1, Lizzdeb(f), olaniyanc, ronpeters(m), Tozer(m), Henrychris(m), abilitycoker(m), Maisillion(m), popov, epospiky(m), Fumiex(f), josefite(m), Ridwan123(m), Flashh, kmcutez(f), kikilove(f), Taimony01, sixtus239, austinereds(m), Universities, OKOOMOGE, coolestchris(m), lereinter(m), joseo, Nomso007(m), Mrsprof(f), Naturalobserver(m), obamma, Dayoto, Eshazy, Satoshi, obylynn, Toheeb31(m), prince994(m), nwanna89(m), Razmuhy, harusco4real, UltimatedeBest(m), fulaniHERDSman(m), TallPck1, Saheed002, dayleke(m), Bankoleodewunmi, karlboss and 228 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6