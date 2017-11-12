



Co-hosts Akon & Sophy Aiida arrived yesterday as well as Malian music legend Salif Keita. Other stars present are Bussine (Gabon), Young Paris (DRC), Ewube (Cameroon), Nsoki (Angola), Locko (Cameroon) from Central Africa. From Eastern Africa region, Feza (Tanzania), Bebe Cool (Uganda), Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania), Wayna Wondowoseen (Ethiopia), Eddy Kenzo (Uganda), Henok and Mehari Brothers (Ethiopia), Juliana Kanyomozi (Uganda), Octopizzo (Kenya) have arrived. Other artistes are Amanda Black (South Africa), Babes Wodumo (South Africa), Rue (Zimbabwe), Sally Boss Madam (Namibia), Emtee (South Africa), Nasty C (South Africa) Nduduzo Makhathini (South Africa), Tay Grin (Malawi) from Southern Africa Region.



Ibitssam Tiskat (Morocco) represented Northern Africa Region. Becca (Ghana), Oumou Sangare (Mali), Kandia Kora (Guinea), Dark Surburb (Ghana), Viviane Chidid (Senegal), Zeynab (Benin), Soul Bangs (Guinea), Neza (Rwanda), Degg J Force (Guinea), Toofan (Togo), R2Bees (Ghana), Mi Casa (Ghana) from Western Africa Region.



They will join artists from the host country -Nigeria – such as Aramide, Seyi Shay , Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold, Simi, Wande Coal, Niniola, and Timaya.



See more photos below:



