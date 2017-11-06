₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by InternetGenius(m): 3:57pm On Nov 12
An app pretending to be an update of WhatsApp, over 1 million people were tricked into downloading it
The app is available on playstore and is still there, check the screenshot below
However, after this illegitimacy was obviously flassed by Reddit users, the app name changed to "Dual Whatsweb Update" and the Res-icon was also switched.
Unlike many other fake apps, the sole aim of the developer was to create revenue through Ad views. You can see the amount of WhatsApp branded apps that have got past Google's curation below on screenshot.
Android users becareful with the way you download things out there, we all know Google playstore is the best secured store for downloading apps but things still happen or you can just get yourself an iPhone and be secured.
Lalasticlala, please pass this to them to save more people from this mess!
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by ScepticalPyrrho: 4:47pm On Nov 12
op, come and tell us which one is original.
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by oyepaulkay(m): 7:26pm On Nov 12
different links be flying upandan .......
some people think they can download data or money.......
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by Olibboy: 10:09pm On Nov 12
As a sharp guy. I used to download my whatsapp through whatsapp direct site. okay, ask me about it. they won't direct you to playstore. all is well
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by wolextayo(m): 2:24am
This is the major reason why I won’t use android. All apps are verified by apple before they can be allowed on AppStore.
iPhone all the way
Ain’t bragging. It’s just the best
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by DesChyko(m): 4:35am
wolextayo:
It's a matter of choice.
Personally, I love the varieties that Android offers.
I know some prefer to be shackled instead.
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by OrestesDante(m): 5:43am
Even GBWhatsApp
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by femi4: 6:16am
wolextayo:Apple fan boy..... WhatsApp can be gotten from the official website without glitch
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by Makanjuola89: 7:28am
Are they learners?
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by falcon01: 7:29am
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by EagleScribes: 7:30am
Just like millions went for a fake government. Nigerians be careful before you take in another round of propaganda as 2019 approaches
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by falcon01: 7:30am
wolextayo:all android apps are verified by play protect
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by blaqroy: 7:30am
In Nigeria or whole world cos I never get to see of them
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by coolie1: 7:30am
.....(in Michael Jackson voice) he he
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by praiseneofingz(m): 7:31am
oya wo
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by fowlyansh181(m): 7:33am
If it ain't Apple then nothing else
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by ArchangeLucifer: 7:34am
wolextayo:
iPhone 5c users sef dey talk
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by wildchild02: 7:35am
Hehehehehe
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by fadario(m): 7:35am
Android users won't still hear. Get an iPhone and be happy.
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by hanassholesolo: 7:35am
i think they downloaded it on purpose. I only download whatsapp the has the highest number of downloads. The real WhatsApp has 1billion downloads, thats how you know it's original.
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by stanbigg(m): 7:36am
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by aku626(m): 7:37am
Apple is Peace of mind I tell you
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by Ollymurs(m): 7:38am
True talk
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by KAYD007(m): 7:39am
Because of ordinary fake whatsapp, i should get an iphone? if i installed a fake app induced with annoying ads....just simply uninstall.
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by Whatsappmathema(m): 7:39am
when they so t use playstore they prefer search whatsapp on Google and fall prey to sashe boys
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by godofuck231: 7:45am
Blackberry is still one of the most secured,due to the fact whatsapp is being scrapped from its platform only new platforms that might compromise BlackBerry. security,
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by Seequadry(m): 7:46am
Av stoped using the real whatsapp for long.... GBWHATSAP no get duplicate
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by AishaBuhari: 7:46am
wolextayo:See how you stylishly bragged over common WhatsApp
Android all the way
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by Livefreeordieha(m): 7:50am
fowlyansh181:there is nothing spectacular bro...trust me there isn't nothing in apple products..It's even worse for u if u reside in Africa as u will under utilize its supposed features. .
It's just a mere propaganda to form posh for Africans that is why shamelessly some even buy clones..
There are alot of Good phones out there..I'm sure alot of mobile phones experts will agree...I'm not a big fan of Apple products like i was few years ago even as I was one of their pioneers customers..I just think it was just a form of another bondage..Don't know if u get my point..
|Re: Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots by cana882(m): 7:52am
Na wa oh
