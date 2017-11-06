Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Over 1 Million Downloaded Fake Whatsapp! Checkout If You Are Among- Screenshots (6865 Views)

An app pretending to be an update of WhatsApp, over 1 million people were tricked into downloading it



The app is available on playstore and is still there, check the screenshot below



However, after this illegitimacy was obviously flassed by Reddit users, the app name changed to "Dual Whatsweb Update" and the Res-icon was also switched.



Unlike many other fake apps, the sole aim of the developer was to create revenue through Ad views. You can see the amount of WhatsApp branded apps that have got past Google's curation below on screenshot.



Android users becareful with the way you download things out there, we all know Google playstore is the best secured store for downloading apps but things still happen or you can just get yourself an iPhone and be secured.



op, come and tell us which one is original. 5 Likes 1 Share

different links be flying upandan .......

some people think they can download data or money....... 5 Likes 2 Shares

As a sharp guy. I used to download my whatsapp through whatsapp direct site. okay, ask me about it. they won't direct you to playstore. all is well 4 Likes

This is the major reason why I won’t use android. All apps are verified by apple before they can be allowed on AppStore.

iPhone all the way



Ain’t bragging. It’s just the best 16 Likes

It's a matter of choice.

Personally, I love the varieties that Android offers.

I know some prefer to be shackled instead. It's a matter of choice.Personally, I love the varieties that Android offers.I know some prefer to be shackled instead. 42 Likes 1 Share

Even GBWhatsApp

Are they learners?

.

Just like millions went for a fake government. Nigerians be careful before you take in another round of propaganda as 2019 approaches 9 Likes 1 Share

In Nigeria or whole world cos I never get to see of them

.....(in Michael Jackson voice) he he

oya wo 2 Likes

If it ain't Apple then nothing else

iPhone 5c users sef dey talk iPhone 5c users sef dey talk 7 Likes

Hehehehehe



Android users won't still hear. Get an iPhone and be happy.

i think they downloaded it on purpose. I only download whatsapp the has the highest number of downloads. The real WhatsApp has 1billion downloads, thats how you know it's original. 6 Likes

Apple is Peace of mind I tell you

Because of ordinary fake whatsapp, i should get an iphone? if i installed a fake app induced with annoying ads....just simply uninstall. 8 Likes

when they so t use playstore they prefer search whatsapp on Google and fall prey to sashe boys 1 Like 1 Share

Blackberry is still one of the most secured,due to the fact whatsapp is being scrapped from its platform only new platforms that might compromise BlackBerry. security, Blackberry is still one of the most secured,due to the fact whatsapp is being scrapped from its platform only new platforms that might compromise BlackBerry. security, 1 Like

Av stoped using the real whatsapp for long.... GBWHATSAP no get duplicate

Android all the way See how you stylishly bragged over common WhatsAppAndroid all the way 3 Likes

It's just a mere propaganda to form posh for Africans that is why shamelessly some even buy clones..





There are alot of Good phones out there..I'm sure alot of mobile phones experts will agree...I'm not a big fan of Apple products like i was few years ago even as I was one of their pioneers customers..I just think it was just a form of another bondage..Don't know if u get my point.. there is nothing spectacular bro...trust me there isn't nothing in apple products..It's even worse for u if u reside in Africa as u will under utilize its supposed features. .It's just a mere propaganda to form posh for Africans that is why shamelessly some even buy clones..There are alot of Good phones out there..I'm sure alot of mobile phones experts will agree...I'm not a big fan of Apple products like i was few years ago even as I was one of their pioneers customers..I just think it was just a form of another bondage..Don't know if u get my point.. 2 Likes 2 Shares