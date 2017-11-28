Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Dear 2016 Applicant, You Are To Partake In The Physical Verification Exercise. (2317 Views)

Dear 2016 applicant,

You are to partake in the Physical Verification Exercise between December 4th-14th.

Goodday @npowerng. Please i want to ask which website has d selected names list.i see another update up to 49pages. Is dt also npowers poster...dy are even saying dy av started verification.

I checked wt bvn nd phone no nd it shows am selected. I didnt get any message though....

#NPowerNG @npowerng and existing beneficiaries

please as PV starts on Monday, what are the requirements for the exercise

l heard print out of bvn slip is needed, is it true? cos l don't have it..

For local govt. residential permit, l hope NEPA bill would do for that

please let us know the needed docs. on time, so we can source for ones that are not Handy now...

Goodday @npowerng. Please i want to ask which website has d selected names list.i see another update up to 49pages. Is dt also npowers poster...dy are even saying dy av started verification.

I checked wt bvn nd phone no nd it shows am selected. I didnt get any message though....



Please disregard any Npower list floating on the Internet.



Physical verification would commence from 4th to 14th of December.



Please disregard any Npower list floating on the Internet.



Physical verification would commence from 4th to 14th of December.



Dear Npowerng, all the npower volunteers in my LG have not been paid December 2016 allowance. recently, we noticed that January was recorded as our date of verification which was very wrong. all of us in the local government got verified in the second week of December when other LG's did theirs. please look to this and proffer solutions as it may be.

Should we be expecting the December 2016 as backlog or what? if yes, when? my people are greatly confused. Kindly treat this ASAP

Phone number: 07069671622

LG: Irepodun LG

State: Osun



Should we be expecting the December 2016 as backlog or what? if yes, when? my people are greatly confused. Kindly treat this ASAP







Phone number: 07069671622

LG: Irepodun LG

Please disregard any Npower list floating on the Internet.



Physical verification would commence from 4th to 14th of December.



More information on your physical verification would be communicated to you later. No Venue No Venue

@npowerng and existing beneficiaries

please as PV starts on Monday, what are the requirements for the exercise

l heard print out of bvn slip is needed, is it true? cos l don't have it..

For local govt. residential permit, l hope NEPA bill would do for that

please let us know the needed docs. on time, so we can source for ones that are not Handy now...

Thanks



You can use PHCN bill sir,



You can use PHCN bill sir,

Details on your physical verification would be communicated to you later.

what about npower knowledge? you people wont want to talk about it.....why?

you keep opening threads upon threads



people with genuine complain are not attended to





and you have not deem it fit to address their concerns



You can use PHCN bill sir,



Details on your physical verification would be communicated to you later. Thanks for your reply

Thanks for your reply

pls clarify the issue of bvn print out slip too

Please disregard any Npower list floating on the Internet.



Physical verification would commence from 4th to 14th of December.



More information on your physical verification would be communicated to you later. Thanks so much. Really appreciate ur clarification .



God help this our generation on following simple instructions. Thanks so much. Really appreciate ur clarification .God help this our generation on following simple instructions. 2 Likes

@npowerng ,please I am a 2016 beneficiary in Imo state ...I got this message in screenshot on 10th of October 2017 as regards my device collection...



went to the aforementioned address and I was told my device is not on their record. Since October till Today I haven't been able to collect my device. I have also gone to the 2nd collection center in my state same excuse of my device not on their record.



Written to your device support email in regards to my case as suggested by the MTN staff.. the response I got via email wasn't helpful. ...it's going to 2 months now I got the text msg...but nothing positive so far



Pls help out.



Name - Iheagwam Chinedu Tochukwu

Program- Nteach

State- Imo state

Phone numebr- 07033340027

Email- zealed64@gmail.com

Device selected - Afrione







Also I'm one of the few beneficiaries that visited the situation room sometime in August 2017.

Please, I would like to find out if distribution of devices for batch b has commenced. Thank you

That's good. May they also add manhood size verification so that all this half men will be put in their places. 1 Like

It is needed. Good move.

@Npower is it true that someone that got npower job can not get any federal government job again.

#NPowerNG By now, after the announcement of the date, I was expecting Power to give details of document and venue for the physical exercise so that successful applicants can be prepared not this bit by bit not too important stories they are releasing on a daily basis .





Cus i need to catch alot of crook Npower can u employ some of us to help do the physical verification.Cus i need to catch alot of crook 1 Like

You can use PHCN bill sir,



my own residence is a new site. No electricity bill....No water bill. What can be done in this case pls

1. Authentic and valid identity card 2. Education Credentials 3. Bank print of your BVN details 4. Residential permit of your Local Government area. 5. Passport photograph 6. NYSC discharge certificate 7. N-power 2017 online print out with your Reference number

1) Age Verification to make sure that you’re still within the ages of 18-35 as at the time of physical verification.

2) Qualification Verification to make sure you’re graduate you claimed you are.

3) NYSC Discharge Certificate. Those who applied with OND, NCE are exempted from this.

4) Residential Verification. You’re verified to be sure you reside in that community.

This is a programme where we deploy you based on your state of residence, because it’s a programme you’re expected to contribute to the development of your community.

5) Employment verification . This is a programme for the unemployed.

Of course if you’re employed you’d be disqualified.

That’s the essence of physical verification.

Let them pay Christmas bonus oh. no be physical verification person wan chop

Npower, is the bvn slip necessary for physical verification?