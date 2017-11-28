₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dear 2016 Applicant, You Are To Partake In The Physical Verification Exercise. by npowerng: 1:52pm On Nov 27
Dear 2016 applicant,
You are to partake in the Physical Verification Exercise between December 4th-14th.
#NPowerNG
|Re: Dear 2016 Applicant, You Are To Partake In The Physical Verification Exercise. by DrMeroThaEmperor(m): 2:14pm On Nov 27
npowerng:
|Re: Dear 2016 Applicant, You Are To Partake In The Physical Verification Exercise. by mydeporch(f): 2:19pm On Nov 27
Goodday @npowerng. Please i want to ask which website has d selected names list.i see another update up to 49pages. Is dt also npowers poster...dy are even saying dy av started verification.
I checked wt bvn nd phone no nd it shows am selected. I didnt get any message though....
|Re: Dear 2016 Applicant, You Are To Partake In The Physical Verification Exercise. by DemeUdo: 3:25pm On Nov 27
npowerng:@npowerng and existing beneficiaries
please as PV starts on Monday, what are the requirements for the exercise
l heard print out of bvn slip is needed, is it true? cos l don't have it..
For local govt. residential permit, l hope NEPA bill would do for that
please let us know the needed docs. on time, so we can source for ones that are not Handy now...
Thanks
|Re: Dear 2016 Applicant, You Are To Partake In The Physical Verification Exercise. by npowerng: 3:27pm On Nov 27
mydeporch:
Please disregard any Npower list floating on the Internet.
Physical verification would commence from 4th to 14th of December.
More information on your physical verification would be communicated to you later.
|Re: Dear 2016 Applicant, You Are To Partake In The Physical Verification Exercise. by dejt4u(m): 4:18pm On Nov 27
npowerng:Dear Npowerng, all the npower volunteers in my LG have not been paid December 2016 allowance. recently, we noticed that January was recorded as our date of verification which was very wrong. all of us in the local government got verified in the second week of December when other LG's did theirs. please look to this and proffer solutions as it may be.
Should we be expecting the December 2016 as backlog or what? if yes, when? my people are greatly confused. Kindly treat this ASAP
Phone number: 07069671622
LG: Irepodun LG
State: Osun
|Re: Dear 2016 Applicant, You Are To Partake In The Physical Verification Exercise. by Donemmy(m): 4:25pm On Nov 27
npowerng:No Venue
|Re: Dear 2016 Applicant, You Are To Partake In The Physical Verification Exercise. by npowerng: 5:02pm On Nov 27
DemeUdo:
You can use PHCN bill sir,
Details on your physical verification would be communicated to you later.
|Re: Dear 2016 Applicant, You Are To Partake In The Physical Verification Exercise. by Samiking(m): 5:23pm On Nov 27
what about npower knowledge? you people wont want to talk about it.....why?
|Re: Dear 2016 Applicant, You Are To Partake In The Physical Verification Exercise. by free2ryhme: 5:29pm On Nov 27
npowerng:
you keep opening threads upon threads
people with genuine complain are not attended to
and you have not deem it fit to address their concerns
typical black man mentality
|Re: Dear 2016 Applicant, You Are To Partake In The Physical Verification Exercise. by DemeUdo: 6:00pm On Nov 27
npowerng:Thanks for your reply
pls clarify the issue of bvn print out slip too
|Re: Dear 2016 Applicant, You Are To Partake In The Physical Verification Exercise. by mydeporch(f): 9:02pm On Nov 27
npowerng:Thanks so much. Really appreciate ur clarification .
God help this our generation on following simple instructions.
|Re: Dear 2016 Applicant, You Are To Partake In The Physical Verification Exercise. by zealed64: 11:05pm On Nov 27
@npowerng ,please I am a 2016 beneficiary in Imo state ...I got this message in screenshot on 10th of October 2017 as regards my device collection...
went to the aforementioned address and I was told my device is not on their record. Since October till Today I haven't been able to collect my device. I have also gone to the 2nd collection center in my state same excuse of my device not on their record.
Written to your device support email in regards to my case as suggested by the MTN staff.. the response I got via email wasn't helpful. ...it's going to 2 months now I got the text msg...but nothing positive so far
Pls help out.
Name - Iheagwam Chinedu Tochukwu
Program- Nteach
State- Imo state
Phone numebr- 07033340027
Email- zealed64@gmail.com
Device selected - Afrione
Also I'm one of the few beneficiaries that visited the situation room sometime in August 2017.
|Re: Dear 2016 Applicant, You Are To Partake In The Physical Verification Exercise. by Sexyolori(f): 12:43am
Please, I would like to find out if distribution of devices for batch b has commenced. Thank you
|Re: Dear 2016 Applicant, You Are To Partake In The Physical Verification Exercise. by overhypedsteve(m): 7:31am
That's good. May they also add manhood size verification so that all this half men will be put in their places.
|Re: Dear 2016 Applicant, You Are To Partake In The Physical Verification Exercise. by kay29000(m): 7:31am
It is needed. Good move.
|Re: Dear 2016 Applicant, You Are To Partake In The Physical Verification Exercise. by sunbbo(m): 7:35am
@Npower is it true that someone that got npower job can not get any federal government job again.
|Re: Dear 2016 Applicant, You Are To Partake In The Physical Verification Exercise. by Wiseandtrue(f): 7:37am
npowerng:By now, after the announcement of the date, I was expecting Power to give details of document and venue for the physical exercise so that successful applicants can be prepared not this bit by bit not too important stories they are releasing on a daily basis .
|Re: Dear 2016 Applicant, You Are To Partake In The Physical Verification Exercise. by dennisworld1(m): 7:38am
Npower can u employ some of us to help do the physical verification. Cus i need to catch alot of crook
|Re: Dear 2016 Applicant, You Are To Partake In The Physical Verification Exercise. by SuccesYear: 7:39am
npowerng:my own residence is a new site. No electricity bill....No water bill. What can be done in this case pls
|Re: Dear 2016 Applicant, You Are To Partake In The Physical Verification Exercise. by newoffer: 7:41am
1. Authentic and valid identity card 2. Education Credentials 3. Bank print of your BVN details 4. Residential permit of your Local Government area. 5. Passport photograph 6. NYSC discharge certificate 7. N-power 2017 online print out with your Reference number
|Re: Dear 2016 Applicant, You Are To Partake In The Physical Verification Exercise. by newoffer: 7:43am
1) Age Verification to make sure that you’re still within the ages of 18-35 as at the time of physical verification.
2) Qualification Verification to make sure you’re graduate you claimed you are.
3) NYSC Discharge Certificate. Those who applied with OND, NCE are exempted from this.
4) Residential Verification. You’re verified to be sure you reside in that community.
This is a programme where we deploy you based on your state of residence, because it’s a programme you’re expected to contribute to the development of your community.
5) Employment verification . This is a programme for the unemployed.
Of course if you’re employed you’d be disqualified.
That’s the essence of physical verification.
|Re: Dear 2016 Applicant, You Are To Partake In The Physical Verification Exercise. by kreniblink: 7:43am
Let them pay Christmas bonus oh. no be physical verification person wan chop
|Re: Dear 2016 Applicant, You Are To Partake In The Physical Verification Exercise. by ite86(m): 7:46am
Npower, is the bvn slip necessary for physical verification?
|Re: Dear 2016 Applicant, You Are To Partake In The Physical Verification Exercise. by Danchibez: 7:51am
I kn that the selection of this npower stuff will not reflect federal character but no wahala
