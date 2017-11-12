₦airaland Forum

Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by nghubs1: 7:33pm
The Enugu state Governor Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Sunday received Governors under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Enugu.

In attendance were Bayesla state Governor Henry Dickson, the Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa,Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

Ben Ayade of Cross River state, Arch. Darius Ishaku of Taraba state, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe state Ago Fayose of Ekiti state Dave Umahi of Abia state among others

See photos below

http://nghubs.info/photo-news-gov-ugwuanyi-receives-pdp-governors-in-enugu/

Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 7:33pm
If it were the other party with brooms, the people will be at alert as they may steal tell stadium before they leave Enugu grin
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by nghubs1: 7:34pm
Lalasticlala mynd44 more pics below

Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by MrPolitics: 7:57pm
This isn't just PDP governors. I can see all the chairmanship aspirants as well

Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by Keneking: 8:09pm
Enugu is beautiful

Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by Lukenitheooo6(m): 8:09pm
Am looking for fayose where is he na
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 8:09pm
Dem weldone
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by Eshazy: 8:10pm
Pdp power to the people

Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by gooddyoung8: 8:10pm
Ok
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by Berlyn1(f): 8:10pm
Just here to book space ...ignore me cool
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by Oloripelebe: 8:11pm
Oshoko grin
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by BeReaSonAble: 8:13pm
ok
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by Ttipsy(m): 8:13pm
Keneking:
Enugu is beautiful
so what!!!? is a that only what u can see
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by badbreath(f): 8:13pm
Noted!


PDP governors discussing way forward and preparing to take over the the presidential throne



Not a bad move anyway, it makes politics more intresting grin
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by Criticize001(m): 8:13pm
Oshoko for president
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 8:15pm
PDP don take over




Fayose for president grin
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by jayzblogng: 8:16pm
Strategizing on how to grab power and loot the remaining money .

Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by akasboy(m): 8:17pm
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 8:17pm
Ttipsy:
so what!!!?
is a that only what u can see

No mind the dude jare
But Enugu di OK
Just na Ego no dey the town
Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by dabeto: 8:17pm
Some of them are PDP by name (day), APC by heart (night)

