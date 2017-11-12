Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) (844 Views)

In attendance were Bayesla state Governor Henry Dickson, the Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa,Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.



Ben Ayade of Cross River state, Arch. Darius Ishaku of Taraba state, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe state Ago Fayose of Ekiti state Dave Umahi of Abia state among others



See photos below



If it were the other party with brooms, the people will be at alert as they may steal tell stadium before they leave Enugu

This isn't just PDP governors. I can see all the chairmanship aspirants as well 1 Like

Enugu is beautiful 3 Likes

Am looking for fayose where is he na

Pdp power to the people

Enugu is beautiful so what!!!? is a that only what u can see so what!!!? is a that only what u can see







PDP governors discussing way forward and preparing to take over the the presidential throne







Not a bad move anyway, it makes politics more intresting Noted!PDP governors discussing way forward and preparing to take over the the presidential throneNot a bad move anyway, it makes politics more intresting

Fayose for president PDP don take overFayose for president





Strategizing on how to grab power and loot the remaining money .

Enugu is beautiful

so what!!!?

is a that only what u can see

No mind the dude jare

But Enugu di OK

Just na Ego no dey the town No mind the dude jareBut Enugu di OKJust na Ego no dey the town