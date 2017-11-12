₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by nghubs1: 7:33pm
The Enugu state Governor Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Sunday received Governors under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Enugu.
In attendance were Bayesla state Governor Henry Dickson, the Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa,Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.
Ben Ayade of Cross River state, Arch. Darius Ishaku of Taraba state, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe state Ago Fayose of Ekiti state Dave Umahi of Abia state among others
http://nghubs.info/photo-news-gov-ugwuanyi-receives-pdp-governors-in-enugu/
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 7:33pm
If it were the other party with brooms, the people will be at alert as they may steal tell stadium before they leave Enugu
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by nghubs1: 7:34pm
Lalasticlala mynd44 more pics below
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by MrPolitics: 7:57pm
This isn't just PDP governors. I can see all the chairmanship aspirants as well
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by Keneking: 8:09pm
Enugu is beautiful
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by Lukenitheooo6(m): 8:09pm
Am looking for fayose where is he na
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 8:09pm
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by Eshazy: 8:10pm
Pdp power to the people
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by gooddyoung8: 8:10pm
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by Berlyn1(f): 8:10pm
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by Oloripelebe: 8:11pm
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by BeReaSonAble: 8:13pm
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by Ttipsy(m): 8:13pm
Keneking:so what!!!? is a that only what u can see
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by badbreath(f): 8:13pm
PDP governors discussing way forward and preparing to take over the the presidential throne
Not a bad move anyway, it makes politics more intresting
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by Criticize001(m): 8:13pm
Oshoko for president
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 8:15pm
PDP don take over
Fayose for president
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by jayzblogng: 8:16pm
Strategizing on how to grab power and loot the remaining money .
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by akasboy(m): 8:17pm
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 8:17pm
No mind the dude jare
But Enugu di OK
Just na Ego no dey the town
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Receives PDP Governors In Enugu (Photos) by dabeto: 8:17pm
Some of them are PDP by name (day), APC by heart (night)
