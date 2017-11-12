Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 (3825 Views)

The singer won the award singers like Wizkid and Nasty C as well as South Africa’s – Babes Wodumo , Angola’s – C4 Pedro and Kenya’s Nyashinksi were contending for.



The boy is really on Fia

Awards fall on him.

If I hear you call him frog voice again! 26 Likes 4 Shares

congrats bro! 2 Likes

Frog voice with more wins....#teamdavido 13 Likes 2 Shares

King David 6 Likes

FIA fia burn em





I'm not saying he's the best, but tell me who's better? Who's hotter?



Mr International no get any hit this year. He still dey sleep on 'Ojuelegba'. E go soon clear for him eyes



Imagine 2017 without DMW, naija for too dull



OBO till hair begin grow for palm

#TeamFrog #TeamLocal #TeamOBO 11 Likes 1 Share

Chai,this mod dey do partiality. Some people don open thread for this news at about 6.30pm e nor make frontpage,this one opened his own for 8pm and e make frontpage. Mod God see u.





David is better than wizkid lyrically. This award has confirmed it.

THAT'S MA GUY. CONGRATS! 2 Likes

Tolexander:

EPIC!!! NICE FLOW MAN!!!

Achievement for him. 1 Like

Youths arise, #BuharimustGo #2019 2 Likes

wizzy fans pls hug this 6 Likes

OBO!

Wow! Good for him oooo

Froggie doing it real 1 Like

He deserves it

Wizzy fans right now 2 Likes

Baddest!!!!!

CONGRATS BRO. U DESERVE THIS.

wizkid won it more than once 5 Likes

wit wich yeye voice



froggie

Been a long time coming

Wizkid done this last year so not a big deal





Ojoro Mtchhheeew who caresOjoro

Its davido!....Baddest



When the local champion beats the acclaimed international star at an international award show.

When the local champion beats the acclaimed international star at an international award show.

It begs the question, who is fooling who or maybe he just isn't international enough.

NoFavors:

FIA fia burn em



I'm not saying he's the best, but tell me who's better? Who's hotter?

OBO till hair begin grow for palm #TeamFrog #TeamOBO

finesounds01:

Wizkid done this last year so not a big deal cry me a river cry me a river 1 Like

Mizsylviah:

Baddest!!!!! booty call booty call

dvkot:

wizkid won it more than once Keep dreaming





finesounds01:

Actually, Ali Kiba of Tanzania eventually got it. Wizkid was stripped of the award as it was later revealed they tried rigging for Wizkid

Awards are overrated...... I'll go with Wiz Kid anytime any day..... However.... Davido deserves it too