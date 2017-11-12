₦airaland Forum

Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by Letenwam: 8:03pm
Nigerian music star, Davido, who is currently in Angola for a concert, won MTV Europe Music Awards Best African Act 2017.

The singer won the award singers like Wizkid and Nasty C as well as South Africa’s – Babes Wodumo , Angola’s – C4 Pedro and Kenya’s Nyashinksi were contending for.

Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by Tolexander: 8:29pm
The boy is really on Fia
Awards fall on him.
If I hear you call him frog voice again!

Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by Tolexander: 8:30pm
congrats bro!

Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by amebovillage(m): 8:38pm
Frog voice with more wins....#teamdavido

Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by HoLEEsinner: 10:06pm
King David

Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by NoFavors: 10:06pm
FIA fia burn em


I'm not saying he's the best, but tell me who's better? Who's hotter?

Mr International no get any hit this year. He still dey sleep on 'Ojuelegba'. E go soon clear for him eyes

Imagine 2017 without DMW, naija for too dull

OBO till hair begin grow for palm
#TeamFrog #TeamLocal #TeamOBO

Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by emerged01(m): 10:06pm
Chai,this mod dey do partiality. Some people don open thread for this news at about 6.30pm e nor make frontpage,this one opened his own for 8pm and e make frontpage. Mod God see u.


David is better than wizkid lyrically. This award has confirmed it.
Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by modelmike7(m): 10:06pm
THAT'S MA GUY. CONGRATS!

Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by modelmike7(m): 10:07pm
Tolexander:
The boy is really on Fia Awards fall on him. If I hear you call him frog voice again!
EPIC!!! NICE FLOW MAN!!!

Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by Flashh: 10:07pm
Achievement for him.

Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by Fiyinfoluwa20: 10:07pm
Youths arise, #BuharimustGo #2019

Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by josielewa(m): 10:07pm
wizzy fans pls hug this

Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by OPTIMUSPRIME08: 10:07pm
OBO!
Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by nathanccr(m): 10:07pm
Wow! Good for him oooo wink
Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by Adaowerri111: 10:08pm
Froggie doing it real

Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by Kundagarten: 10:08pm
He deserves it
Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by itchie: 10:08pm
Wizzy fans right now

Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by Mizsylviah(f): 10:08pm
Baddest!!!!!
Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by EPIJOE: 10:09pm
CONGRATS BRO. U DESERVE THIS.
Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by dvkot(m): 10:10pm
wizkid won it more than once

Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by Neimar: 10:10pm
wit wich yeye voice

froggie
Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by hebrac(m): 10:10pm
Been a long time coming
Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by finesounds01: 10:10pm
Wizkid done this last year so not a big deal
Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:10pm
Mtchhheeew who cares undecided

Ojoro
Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by femi4: 10:11pm
Its davido!....Baddest
Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by Threebear(m): 10:12pm
grin
When the local champion beats the acclaimed international star at an international award show.
It begs the question, who is fooling who or maybe he just isn't international enough.

Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by akeentech(m): 10:12pm
NoFavors:
FIA fia burn em

I'm not saying he's the best, but tell me who's better? Who's hotter?
OBO till hair begin grow for palm #TeamFrog #TeamOBO
Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by femi4: 10:12pm
finesounds01:
Wizkid done this last year so not a big deal
cry me a river

Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by femi4: 10:12pm
Mizsylviah:
Baddest!!!!!
booty call
Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by NoFavors: 10:13pm
dvkot:
wizkid won it more than once
Keep dreaming


finesounds01:
Wizkid done this last year so not a big deal
Actually, Ali Kiba of Tanzania eventually got it. Wizkid was stripped of the award as it was later revealed they tried rigging for Wizkid

Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by angelo5uk(m): 10:13pm
Awards are overrated...... I'll go with Wiz Kid anytime any day..... However.... Davido deserves it too
Re: Davido Wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017 by Threebear(m): 10:15pm
dvkot:
wizkid won it more than once
When?

