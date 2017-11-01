₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by Muckross1122(m): 12:45pm
If You Like Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Still Find Any Man If You Are Brainless - Ay To Ladies.
Nigerian ace comedian "Ay" has taken to his instagram page to dishes out some word of advice to ladies as they are about to attend another event today.
Below Is What He Wrote On His Instagram page:
IF YOU LIKE WEAR ALL THE MAKEUP IN THE WORLD TODAY AND BUY EVERY ASO EBI ... IF UPSTAIRS IS EMPTY YOU WILL NOT ATTRACT A QUALITY MAN
Watch out for #theaccidentalspy in cinemas from December 1 Nationwide
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/11/wear-all-make-up-today-you-wont-still.html
1 Like
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by Evablizin(f): 1:07pm
True because birds of a feather flock together. Marry a "Brainless BooBae" at your own risk.
2 Likes
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by Simplep(f): 2:27pm
Yes o,my guy tell dem
2 Likes
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by DeutschJunge: 2:49pm
Most them girls naturally no just get sense. Thinking its all about the booty, mumu..
What is the job of the butty, na scheet full their o.. what is attracted to scheet, flies!!
make up can and booty can only catch a mans attention for a short while, no matter how fine or big! it only takes a woman with intelligence to keep a man, and mold that man into greatness.
Michelle obama might now have been a model but she a 100% made of wife material. without her, there wouldn't have been a black man as US president.
Ivana abi Ivanka trump was a model, and in all honesty still hot! But just as i don't know her name now, that's how much impact she has and the disrespect donald has for her, no be here o!
5 Likes
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by jliusadura(m): 2:49pm
In other words, ''my wife is intelligent and beautiful''
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by AngelicBeing: 2:50pm
Hmmm
1 Like
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by constance500: 2:50pm
Ep me tell them
Girls
3 Likes
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by GreatMahmud: 2:50pm
Very very true fact..
5 Likes
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by SIRKAY98(m): 2:50pm
R u your self A quality Man?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by itsik(m): 2:50pm
But then he has a point.
Single men like me dont have time looking at ur all cool made-up face.
Yes, we will tell you its fine and you are beautiful, just what u want to hear.
But for me light make up or no make up at all is even the best. I even hate it when u are over trying to impress me.
If I say I love you, I love you (no matter how u look without make-up).
So ladies sometimes appear a little natural. Its not bad
8 Likes
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by Champele(m): 2:50pm
True. I prefer brain to beauty.anytime, anywhere
3 Likes
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by Hiccups: 2:50pm
Well said. Unfortunately, some of our brothers keep chasing beauty. I strongly believe no lady is ugly but intelligent & productive ladies not easy to come by.
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by wildcatter23(m): 2:50pm
.
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by IHATEPUZZY(m): 2:51pm
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by dhamstar(m): 2:51pm
ok
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by Nickymichy(m): 2:51pm
No b lie
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by MhizzAJ(f): 2:52pm
Okay
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by PrettySleek(f): 2:52pm
True tho, we ladies should learn to improve on ourselves
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by meshach110: 2:52pm
Including hisbwife
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by Josh44s(m): 2:52pm
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by talk2percy(m): 2:53pm
Them go still no go hear because them no get brain
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by Partnerbiz: 2:53pm
They don come...
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by SAMBARRY: 2:53pm
Yinmu
Every aja ati asiwin now has advise for women,this promiscuous thing too is talking
Wasn't it this same man fokeen his wife's friend.abi you think the internet forgets?no be Mary kay lipstick at I mascara she take fi bread koelobe je?oniranu .oshi rata marayo
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by Ejomax77(m): 2:53pm
Ok.
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by Viktoh(m): 2:53pm
g
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by babyphaze07(m): 2:53pm
A woman with only a beautiful face is only good for a night, but a woman with a beautiful heart is good for a lifetime.
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by buskie13(m): 2:54pm
what has make up got to do with brain?
I wish you said a woman with an expensive hair without a brain would've been better
I don't take AY seriously no more,his jokes are not funny,and his advice are plain stupid
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by NoFavors: 2:55pm
Word!
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by mixzstar: 2:55pm
Let's wait for those with objection...
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by Dandy1(m): 2:55pm
Wise words. If you don't have the brain, just try and have s purpose and be goal driven and independent. Just don't bring kitten alone to the table.
learn to produce music all by yourself: http://prohomemusic.com/make-beats-fl-studio-12-beginners-walkthrough/
|Re: AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" by laudate: 2:56pm
itsik:Na lie! Speak for yourself alone. Most men are intimidated by intelligent or brilliant women. That is why they go for dumb bimbos most of the time. I am tired of advising my male friends concerning this aspect.
1 Like
