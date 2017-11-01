Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / AY: "Wear All The Make Up Today, You Won't Find Any Man If You Are Brainless" (2563 Views)

Nigerian ace comedian "Ay" has taken to his instagram page to dishes out some word of advice to ladies as they are about to attend another event today.



Below Is What He Wrote On His Instagram page:



IF YOU LIKE WEAR ALL THE MAKEUP IN THE WORLD TODAY AND BUY EVERY ASO EBI ... IF UPSTAIRS IS EMPTY YOU WILL NOT ATTRACT A QUALITY MAN



True because birds of a feather flock together. Marry a "Brainless BooBae" at your own risk. True because birds of a feather flock together. Marry a "Brainless BooBae" at your own risk. 2 Likes

Yes o,my guy tell dem 2 Likes

Most them girls naturally no just get sense. Thinking its all about the booty, mumu..

What is the job of the butty, na scheet full their o.. what is attracted to scheet, flies!!

make up can and booty can only catch a mans attention for a short while, no matter how fine or big! it only takes a woman with intelligence to keep a man, and mold that man into greatness.



Michelle obama might now have been a model but she a 100% made of wife material. without her, there wouldn't have been a black man as US president.

Ivana abi Ivanka trump was a model, and in all honesty still hot! But just as i don't know her name now, that's how much impact she has and the disrespect donald has for her, no be here o! 5 Likes

In other words, ''my wife is intelligent and beautiful''

Hmmm 1 Like

Ep me tell them





Girls 3 Likes

Very very true fact.. 5 Likes

R u your self A quality Man? 5 Likes 1 Share

But then he has a point.

Single men like me dont have time looking at ur all cool made-up face.

Yes, we will tell you its fine and you are beautiful, just what u want to hear.



But for me light make up or no make up at all is even the best. I even hate it when u are over trying to impress me.

If I say I love you, I love you (no matter how u look without make-up).



So ladies sometimes appear a little natural. Its not bad 8 Likes

True. I prefer brain to beauty.anytime, anywhere 3 Likes



Well said. Unfortunately, some of our brothers keep chasing beauty. I strongly believe no lady is ugly but intelligent & productive ladies not easy to come by. Well said. Unfortunately, some of our brothers keep chasing beauty. I strongly believe no lady is ugly but intelligent & productive ladies not easy to come by.

True tho, we ladies should learn to improve on ourselves

Including hisbwife

Them go still no go hear because them no get brain

Every aja ati asiwin now has advise for women,this promiscuous thing too is talking



Wasn't it this same man fokeen his wife's friend.abi you think the internet forgets?no be Mary kay lipstick at I mascara she take fi bread koelobe je?oniranu .oshi rata marayo

A woman with only a beautiful face is only good for a night, but a woman with a beautiful heart is good for a lifetime.

what has make up got to do with brain?

I wish you said a woman with an expensive hair without a brain would've been better



I don't take AY seriously no more,his jokes are not funny,and his advice are plain stupid

