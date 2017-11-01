₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,223 members, 3,908,644 topics. Date: Monday, 13 November 2017 at 05:44 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seyi Shay Reacts After She Slipped On Stage While Performing At AFRIMA 2017 (2027 Views)
Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) / Timaya And A Girl Dancer On Stage While Performing (photo,video) / Small Doctor Falls Off Stage While Performing (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Seyi Shay Reacts After She Slipped On Stage While Performing At AFRIMA 2017 by YomzzyDBlogger: 4:13am
Singer Seyi Shay fell on stage while performing at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2017 which took place yesterday, 12th November in Lagos but however picked herself up immediately and continued her performance like nothing happened.
The Singer has now taken to her IG page to react to the moment she slipped on stage.
She wrote;
"As a professional..the show must always go on."
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/seyi-shay-reacts-after-she-slipped-on.html
Cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Seyi Shay Reacts After She Slipped On Stage While Performing At AFRIMA 2017 by YomzzyDBlogger: 4:13am
She handled it like nothing happened.. Nice One!!
More >> http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/seyi-shay-reacts-after-she-slipped-on.html
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Shay Reacts After She Slipped On Stage While Performing At AFRIMA 2017 by Godswillu(m): 4:39am
You are not the first and you will not be the last.
All the same you did very well on stage.
Lot of love from one of your fan
3 Likes
|Re: Seyi Shay Reacts After She Slipped On Stage While Performing At AFRIMA 2017 by HeWrites(m): 5:16am
Kpele dear
|Re: Seyi Shay Reacts After She Slipped On Stage While Performing At AFRIMA 2017 by KingOfAmebo(m): 5:17am
I knew it wasn't your fault... Na Buhari cause am.
2 Likes
|Re: Seyi Shay Reacts After She Slipped On Stage While Performing At AFRIMA 2017 by exlinklodge: 5:18am
hahahaha
hmmmm
|Re: Seyi Shay Reacts After She Slipped On Stage While Performing At AFRIMA 2017 by MostBanned: 5:18am
Fresh Topic at this time
|Re: Seyi Shay Reacts After She Slipped On Stage While Performing At AFRIMA 2017 by Oluwaseyi00(m): 5:19am
.
|Re: Seyi Shay Reacts After She Slipped On Stage While Performing At AFRIMA 2017 by Jamolajay1: 5:19am
Kindly sorry falling auntie.... It's normal tho
|Re: Seyi Shay Reacts After She Slipped On Stage While Performing At AFRIMA 2017 by Odey1997(m): 5:19am
Her performance wasn't lit at all
|Re: Seyi Shay Reacts After She Slipped On Stage While Performing At AFRIMA 2017 by EliteBiz: 5:19am
As a professional.........hmmmm
U should be thanking God for not knacking ur head, u for forget professional
|Re: Seyi Shay Reacts After She Slipped On Stage While Performing At AFRIMA 2017 by MusingMic(m): 5:19am
Seriously, Nairaland. This is news
The falling on stage, I can understand. But this
Okay. Thank you for the information.
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Shay Reacts After She Slipped On Stage While Performing At AFRIMA 2017 by bobolizim(m): 5:20am
Lol ... Kpele ... Before unko ? You should have left the stage nah
|Re: Seyi Shay Reacts After She Slipped On Stage While Performing At AFRIMA 2017 by Brighte(m): 5:20am
Am currently browsing
|Re: Seyi Shay Reacts After She Slipped On Stage While Performing At AFRIMA 2017 by Odey1997(m): 5:21am
others.
This Afrima(all Africa music awards)is just so truthfully stale
-Wasn't properly organized presenters were having issues with their cue,in-ear-monitor
-Majority of the awardees were absent
-Akon was the cynosure and centre of attraction his stage presence was just epic alongside the other lady who evidently arrived late
-Why is it that generally in Africa especially Nigeria we never cheer these acts that take their time to carefully rehearse and put in time funny as it seems some were basically discussing amidst the roll calling of nominees just imagine when the famous flutist with exquisite pieces was done performing no claps just nothing everything faded into thin air
-Props and lightening was not at its best sound system was abit unstable Seyi Shey's performance was average at best and yes that southafrican lady thandli I guess turned out that stage she can SANG for days!!!!!
Hilarious moment
*Was when Dele momodu actually presented an award with davido in the category but as fate would have it Wizkid clinched that for best West African male then tiwa savage for female however folks expected Tekno to have won
Couldn't pull through had to turn the TV off like what was that anyway they should be commended because a show of that magnitude isn't easy to put together
These cunny award shows!!!!the wardrobe/costume was sort of not in sequence with some themes
Did y'all get to watch ??
When are we going to meet up with the likes of the grammys or even soul train and Co. till eternity maybe?
|Re: Seyi Shay Reacts After She Slipped On Stage While Performing At AFRIMA 2017 by Chiefpriest1(m): 5:22am
Seyi Shay is underrated. One of my best female singers. All her videos are top notch. She's got quality in her blood.
Keep going girl, no stopping you!
|Re: Seyi Shay Reacts After She Slipped On Stage While Performing At AFRIMA 2017 by Odey1997(m): 5:22am
Odey1997:sorry for her slipping though it wasn't easy
|Re: Seyi Shay Reacts After She Slipped On Stage While Performing At AFRIMA 2017 by tasceige(m): 5:22am
Seyi Seyi babe!!!!!!!!
Atleast she didn't blame the stage.
|Re: Seyi Shay Reacts After She Slipped On Stage While Performing At AFRIMA 2017 by nairavsdollars: 5:27am
Why she too wear heels wey she moved fit carry?
|Re: Seyi Shay Reacts After She Slipped On Stage While Performing At AFRIMA 2017 by Rexnegro(m): 5:28am
una no dey Sleep ehn mod? OK I don hear she fell abi, Hope say she don stand up sha?
|Re: Seyi Shay Reacts After She Slipped On Stage While Performing At AFRIMA 2017 by KingOfAmebo(m): 5:28am
Odey1997:
Do you expect a photocopy to look like the original?... Africa should stop copying the West. We want to look like them, speak like them, eat like them and even poo like them... we can NEVER be like them if we keep copying them... Let's create our own original copy. The Chinese do their thing their way, look at how the West respect and envy them, but Africa always want to copy copy.
|Re: Seyi Shay Reacts After She Slipped On Stage While Performing At AFRIMA 2017 by Sard(m): 5:31am
That's how every fall or failure in life should be.
No need to dwell on your failure; pick yourself up and continue shining.
Nice one, girl!
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Shay Reacts After She Slipped On Stage While Performing At AFRIMA 2017 by Torryvine(m): 5:35am
WIN #100,000 TODAY!!! Answer 20 questions correctly without failing anyone and #100,000 will be yours. Follow @torryvine on instagram to participate in the event. Event begins on 4th Monday December. Happy Xmas in advance... See you there and be lucky.
|Re: Seyi Shay Reacts After She Slipped On Stage While Performing At AFRIMA 2017 by abeylysis92(m): 5:35am
Okay
(0) (Reply)
Breaking News! Goldie Evicted From Big Brother Africa! / Nollywood’s Actor IK Ogbonna Seals $200,000 Endorsement Deal With Dubai Based / Family Of Killed Nigerian Student In North Cyprus Cries Out For Justice
Viewing this topic: Crea2morrow, stelaar(m), Ultimatesammie(m), asanga(m), Ugoeze2016, lomaxx, okwuvic(m), alexie4real(m), dapsin999(m), Awoo88, SHEYOR(m), kokan, unitysheart(m), Apexdon, davjos, elysian777, supermuyi, danniyal(m), chrisaz, babankd, duzzy, OrestesDante(m), cutebobo(m), Deeldorado, sammyKCC(m), PetrePan(m), zico10(m), cyberblood, kgr8mike, obamanuru(m), Folazis(m), pion and 90 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6