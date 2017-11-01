Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seyi Shay Reacts After She Slipped On Stage While Performing At AFRIMA 2017 (2027 Views)

Singer Seyi Shay fell on stage while performing at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2017 which took place yesterday, 12th November in Lagos but however picked herself up immediately and continued her performance like nothing happened.



The Singer has now taken to her IG page to react to the moment she slipped on stage.



She wrote;



"As a professional..the show must always go on."





You are not the first and you will not be the last.

All the same you did very well on stage.

Lot of love from one of your fan 3 Likes

Kpele dear

I knew it wasn't your fault... Na Buhari cause am. 2 Likes

hahahaha





hmmmm

Fresh Topic at this time

.

Kindly sorry falling auntie.... It's normal tho

Her performance wasn't lit at all



U should be thanking God for not knacking ur head, u for forget professional As a professional.........hmmmmU should be thanking God for not knacking ur head, u for forget professional





The falling on stage, I can understand. But this



Okay. Thank you for the information. Seriously, Nairaland. This is newsThe falling on stage, I can understand. But thisOkay. Thank you for the information. 1 Like

Lol ... Kpele ... Before unko ? You should have left the stage nah

Am currently browsing

others.

This Afrima(all Africa music awards)is just so truthfully stale

-Wasn't properly organized presenters were having issues with their cue,in-ear-monitor

-Majority of the awardees were absent

-Akon was the cynosure and centre of attraction his stage presence was just epic alongside the other lady who evidently arrived late

-Why is it that generally in Africa especially Nigeria we never cheer these acts that take their time to carefully rehearse and put in time funny as it seems some were basically discussing amidst the roll calling of nominees just imagine when the famous flutist with exquisite pieces was done performing no claps just nothing everything faded into thin air

-Props and lightening was not at its best sound system was abit unstable Seyi Shey's performance was average at best and yes that southafrican lady thandli I guess turned out that stage she can SANG for days!!!!!

Hilarious moment

*Was when Dele momodu actually presented an award with davido in the category but as fate would have it Wizkid clinched that for best West African male then tiwa savage for female however folks expected Tekno to have won

Couldn't pull through had to turn the TV off like what was that anyway they should be commended because a show of that magnitude isn't easy to put together

These cunny award shows!!!!the wardrobe/costume was sort of not in sequence with some themes

Did y'all get to watch ??

When are we going to meet up with the likes of the grammys or even soul train and Co. till eternity maybe?

Seyi Shay is underrated. One of my best female singers. All her videos are top notch. She's got quality in her blood.



Keep going girl, no stopping you!

Odey1997:

others.

Seyi Seyi babe!!!!!!!!



Atleast she didn't blame the stage.

Why she too wear heels wey she moved fit carry?

una no dey Sleep ehn mod? OK I don hear she fell abi, Hope say she don stand up sha?

Odey1997:

others.

Do you expect a photocopy to look like the original?... Africa should stop copying the West. We want to look like them, speak like them, eat like them and even poo like them... we can NEVER be like them if we keep copying them... Let's create our own original copy. The Chinese do their thing their way, look at how the West respect and envy them, but Africa always want to copy copy. Do you expect a photocopy to look like the original?... Africa should stop copying the West. We want to look like them, speak like them, eat like them and even poo like them... we can NEVER be like them if we keep copying them... Let's create our own original copy. The Chinese do their thing their way, look at how the West respect and envy them, but Africa always want to copy copy.

That's how every fall or failure in life should be.

No need to dwell on your failure; pick yourself up and continue shining.

Nice one, girl! 1 Like

