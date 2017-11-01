₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by AutoReportNG: 4:51am
It was earlier reported that the Nigeria Police has taken swift response by manning the notorious Apogbon bridge which was known for robbery and other sorts of crime. These are more pictures of the police on duty of the bridge.
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/11/more-photos-of-police-manning-apogbon.html
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by AutoReportNG: 4:51am
Eko oni baje ooo
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by pussyeater: 4:55am
AutoReportNG:O boje ti.
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by EliteBiz: 4:58am
Will they be able to d same everytym sha, cos I don't trust black men in black uniform
Na joke o
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by Flexherbal(m): 5:59am
Nice one!
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by braimeddy: 7:21am
It's not a joke. U re saying the fact. Because they said they are worse force in the world, they are trying to act relevant so that the world can see that they are working. Just give them a month and u won't see any of them in that axis
EliteBiz:
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by modelmike7(m): 12:48pm
Apongbon Bridge, formerly known as the den of robbers!
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by sunshineV(m): 2:13pm
Na opportunity to rob. BEWARE
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by free2ryhme: 2:13pm
AutoReportNG:
That slogan is for fashola administration
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by ufuosman(m): 2:13pm
No more story
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by iamleumas: 2:14pm
Meanwhile
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by Yeligray(m): 2:15pm
Police is your friend
|Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by Realfitbody: 2:15pm
Its a welcome development, but as we all know, anything done by this government always has a comma in the background so lets watch out.
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by BruncleZuma: 2:15pm
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by morikee(m): 2:15pm
Hello
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by jacide1: 2:15pm
Very soon you'll hear that policemen have started obtaining money and robbing pedestrians and motorists on the bridge.
Trust me, this is Fraudgeria.
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by exlinklodge: 2:15pm
and why am i seeing this on a front page?
Who be this AutoReportNG self
Am sensing something and it smells funny
|Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by Royalfurnitures: 2:16pm
Hope they are not collecting egunge?
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by joystickextend1(m): 2:17pm
Good...
Good...
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by mysteryman2014: 2:17pm
AutoReportNG:
That slogan is for Fashola o, Ambode change it to ...itesiwaju Eko lo je wa logun
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by buckyfof(m): 2:18pm
only one bike and u call that swift response
All those criminals now
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by Makanjuola89: 2:18pm
How the hell did this make fp?
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by money121(m): 2:19pm
Them go soon turn that place to checking point..
Awon eleribu
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by ZombieTAMER: 2:20pm
best in Africa
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by Offpoint: 2:20pm
so make we fry lala? no bi dia duti ni?
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by Pidginwhisper: 2:20pm
modelmike7:still the den of robbers. Even dem police presence no fit move them as dem go devise other mean to outsmart dem police ppl
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by olatade(m): 2:21pm
The worst police in the world
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by abiolag(m): 2:21pm
mysteryman2014:Confirmento
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by Pidginwhisper: 2:22pm
Nothing go change as dem robbers go devise other mean to rob unsuspected road users and outsmart dem police ppl,abi no be Naija police again
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by proeast(m): 2:26pm
Celebration Of Mediocrity! Smh!!
Re: Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge by silasweb(m): 2:39pm
Security is very important
