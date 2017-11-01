Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photos Of Police Manning Apogbon Bridge (9564 Views)

Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/11/more-photos-of-police-manning-apogbon.html It was earlier reported that the Nigeria Police has taken swift response by manning the notorious Apogbon bridge which was known for robbery and other sorts of crime. These are more pictures of the police on duty of the bridge.Source:





More of the pictures here..



http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/11/more-photos-of-police-manning-apogbon.html Eko oni baje oooMore of the pictures here..

AutoReportNG:

Eko oni baje ooo



Lalasticlala O boje ti. O boje ti.

Will they be able to d same everytym sha, cos I don't trust black men in black uniform

Na joke o

Nice one! 1 Like 1 Share

Na joke o It's not a joke. U re saying the fact. Because they said they are worse force in the world, they are trying to act relevant so that the world can see that they are working. Just give them a month and u won't see any of them in that axis 2 Likes

Apongbon Bridge, formerly known as the den of robbers! 1 Like 1 Share

Na opportunity to rob. BEWARE 1 Like

Meanwhile 1 Like

Very soon you'll hear that policemen have started obtaining money and robbing pedestrians and motorists on the bridge.



Trust me, this is Fraudgeria. 3 Likes

and why am i seeing this on a front page?





Who be this AutoReportNG self





Am sensing something and it smells funny

Hope they are not collecting egunge?



only one bike and u call that swift response



All those criminals now 2 Likes

How the hell did this make fp?

Them go soon turn that place to checking point..



The worst police in the world 1 Like

Nothing go change as dem robbers go devise other mean to rob unsuspected road users and outsmart dem police ppl,abi no be Naija police again 1 Like

Celebration Of Mediocrity! Smh!! 1 Like