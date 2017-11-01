₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
This week has been a week of public outcry over the incessant robbery happening at Apogbon and Eko bridges. The Nigeria Police however has taken swift action and mandated 24 hours surveillance at the bridge. The RRS Police were seen parading the bridge to make sure the armed robbers don't take advantage of the traffic to cause harm as been showed in these pictures
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by snowwhyte607: 4:28pm
Ok
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 4:29pm
Eko oni baje...
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by sylviaeo(f): 4:33pm
ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY TO CREATE OFFICE (ROAD BLOCK). MAKE UNA ENJOY, NA UNA god DO AM FOR UNA
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by ObamaOsama: 4:33pm
with those empty bikes
I don't think those bikes are working
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by sylviaeo(f): 4:33pm
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by slimdiggi: 4:33pm
Finally!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by jidemoh: 4:33pm
Won try gaaani!!
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by eddieguru(m): 4:33pm
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by aleeyus(m): 4:33pm
Nice
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by StPete: 4:34pm
Same fhucking bridge where my iPad was hijacked from my hand. How come no criminal has been caught
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by Royalfurnitures: 4:34pm
Timely response,Thanks to the Police
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by Dearlord(m): 4:34pm
Good
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by temitope277(m): 4:34pm
and then?
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by Onbelivable(m): 4:34pm
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by dedons: 4:34pm
APC is evil.
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by brownsugar23: 4:34pm
For night you no go see them
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by MrTeeo: 4:35pm
The government should also do something about the traffic on Eko bridge. All those tanker drivers are a menace to society.
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by sKy007: 4:35pm
The boys would just settle the police and get specific hours to operate
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by PhrettySekinat(f): 4:35pm
Eko oni baje, oba je ti...
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by DWJOBScom(m): 4:35pm
Well done Governor Ambode!
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by dayo2me(m): 4:35pm
police policing robber robbing
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by Johnbosco77(m): 4:36pm
That's nice, though it's a reactive measure. We need proactive measures in place.
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by michresa(m): 4:36pm
festive period palava.
God's protection fall on us all.
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by oliidell(m): 4:36pm
Kudos to Lagos State Government for responding to the public outcry. It takes a government that cares about the plight of its people to respond this promptly.
Though, I don't think this measure is enough. That zone has always been notorious from time. Yes, the presence of security operatives and show of force will deter the hoodlums and keep the environs safe for a while. However, Lagos state govt. needs to do thorough intelligence gathering with electronic devices, undercover cops and local scouts to rid that area of thieves and murderers once and for all.
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by masada: 4:36pm
welcome development
the govt sometimes listen
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by mayowagabriel(m): 4:36pm
nice one
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by bigwig10(m): 4:36pm
U wont find RRS around anytime such crimes will be committed on that bridge
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by Naijacost22: 4:37pm
Thank God oh. No more stealing from thieves now the police are taking over the stealing.[b][/b]
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by osewanu(m): 4:38pm
sylviaeo:
What is funny about people getting mugged and maimed?
��
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by sameni123(m): 4:38pm
ObamaOsama:
So them carry am for head reach there ?
|Re: Police Take Over Apogbon Bridge, Lagos After Public's Outcry (Photos) by sylviaeo(f): 4:39pm
osewanu:NEVER TOLD U IT WAS. SO SWERVE
