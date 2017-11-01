This week has been a week of public outcry over the incessant robbery happening at Apogbon and Eko bridges. The Nigeria Police however has taken swift action and mandated 24 hours surveillance at the bridge. The RRS Police were seen parading the bridge to make sure the armed robbers don't take advantage of the traffic to cause harm as been showed in these picturesSource:

Kudos to Lagos State Government for responding to the public outcry. It takes a government that cares about the plight of its people to respond this promptly.



Though, I don't think this measure is enough. That zone has always been notorious from time. Yes, the presence of security operatives and show of force will deter the hoodlums and keep the environs safe for a while. However, Lagos state govt. needs to do thorough intelligence gathering with electronic devices, undercover cops and local scouts to rid that area of thieves and murderers once and for all.