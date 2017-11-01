Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Man From Marriage Introduction Dies In Accident On Lagos/Benin Road (Graphic Pic (6141 Views)

'I'm appealing to the Federal government of Nigeria to as a matter of urgency come to the aid of commuters. The various degrees of damaged portions of the Lagos Benin/Asaba highway has caused several accidents & lost of lives, this one just happened yesterday afternoon, the victims were said to be returning from a marriage introduction, what a life'.



Painful exit. May sorrow not end our joy. RIP 1 Like

Had he died ?



Igbo dressing

So touching. RIP

Every evil arrow of untimely death fired from the council of wickedness against my destiny and every satanic arrow waiting for my day of celebration and joy, go back, multiply by 70,000. and kill your sender, Rip to the victim 9 Likes 1 Share

Na im village pipo cause am! Bad belle them!

Didn't he use his seat belt cos the car doesn't look so bad. A working air bag would have saved this man.. RIP 2 Likes

See them, na your english cause that accident. See them, na your english cause that accident. 2 Likes

RIP

may God keep us safe may God keep us safe 1 Like

Over speeding has killed more people than bad roads



People should learn to lookout for themselves if the government has failed



Stop speeding,dem no go hear



Rest in peace sir 6 Likes

Why are some people this insensitive?! Why are some people this insensitive?! 1 Like 1 Share

Kai omo this is not good at all, what an irredeemable lost, may his soul rest in peace and may everyone reading this not encounter premature or sudden death . Amen 2 Likes

Hmmmm.. .God plz save ur children oo.. Sad

so far so good we're still living today..... but we don't what tomorrow brings in this CRAZY WORLD.. people dieing like flies ever day, u read about it in d news but u don't believe it... U only know about it when a man in a longer coat knocks on your door... cos you're his next VICTIM 1 Like 1 Share

Must have been overspeeding 1 Like

Why are some people so insensitive? !



RIP Man. Why are some people so insensitive? !RIP Man.

Obiomon:

Na im village pipo cause am! Bad belle them! Things you guys make jokes with ehn!! This is somebody's life Bro, somebody's family.



Get a life abeg!!! Things you guys make jokes with ehn!! This is somebody's life Bro, somebody's family.Get a life abeg!!!

If it was only his car involved, 90% chances are he was speeding. And Federal government didn't made him speed. We human tend to blame others for our mistakes and forget our own mistakes even if it caused us our lives.

May we not die before our time

Some village ppl are wicked

In all my life, I have never seen a white corpse in an undignified state even after numerous terrorist attacks against the west. Why do we find it convenient taking gory pictures of dead bodies in their undignified and vulnerable state in this part of the world? We should desist from such practice as the loved ones of these dead people would have a hard time grieving when the last picture they have is that of the mutilated or charred remains of their loved ones. Nigeria is indeed a zoo. 5 Likes 1 Share

Why are near/almost married guys dying?



Rest in peace! Over speeding!Why are near/almost married guys dying?Rest in peace!

Some people will now say the witches in the girl side doesn't want the marriage to happen...RIP

. The way they drive sometimes, you'll think they don't have brakes Uwa bu nwantintin. Sad sad news. Just hope our government would do something about these roads and Nigerian drivers would face strict penalties for bad driving. The way they drive sometimes, you'll think they don't have brakes

LMAyedun:

Things you guys make jokes with ehn!! This is somebody's life Bro, somebody's family.



Get a life abeg!!! what is this one saying?? Show me where you see me cracking a joke what is this one saying?? Show me where you see me cracking a joke

Rip Mehn!!

Nawa oo .God protect your children... rip to him I pray his family finds some iota of consolation

Alcatraz005:

In all my life, I have never seen a white corpse in an undignified state even after numerous terrorist attacks against the west. Why do we find it convenient taking gory pictures of dead bodies in their undignified and vulnerable state in this part of the world? We should desist from such practice as the loved ones of these dead people would have a hard time grieving when the last picture they have is that of the mutilated or charred remains of their loved ones. Nigeria is indeed a zoo.

True talk though. Come to think of it, we have become so used to this kind of behavior. True talk though. Come to think of it, we have become so used to this kind of behavior.