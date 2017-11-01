₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
As shared by Sunny.....
'I'm appealing to the Federal government of Nigeria to as a matter of urgency come to the aid of commuters. The various degrees of damaged portions of the Lagos Benin/Asaba highway has caused several accidents & lost of lives, this one just happened yesterday afternoon, the victims were said to be returning from a marriage introduction, what a life'.
Painful exit. May sorrow not end our joy. RIP
Had he died ?
Igbo dressing
So touching. RIP
Every evil arrow of untimely death fired from the council of wickedness against my destiny and every satanic arrow waiting for my day of celebration and joy, go back, multiply by 70,000. and kill your sender, Rip to the victim
Na im village pipo cause am! Bad belle them!
Didn't he use his seat belt cos the car doesn't look so bad. A working air bag would have saved this man.. RIP
haywire07:
See them, na your english cause that accident.
RIP
stephenduru:
may God keep us safe
Over speeding has killed more people than bad roads
People should learn to lookout for themselves if the government has failed
Stop speeding,dem no go hear
Rest in peace sir
haywire07:
Why are some people this insensitive?!
Kai omo this is not good at all, what an irredeemable lost, may his soul rest in peace and may everyone reading this not encounter premature or sudden death . Amen
Hmmmm.. .God plz save ur children oo.. Sad
so far so good we're still living today..... but we don't what tomorrow brings in this CRAZY WORLD.. people dieing like flies ever day, u read about it in d news but u don't believe it... U only know about it when a man in a longer coat knocks on your door... cos you're his next VICTIM
Must have been overspeeding
haywire07:
Why are some people so insensitive? !
RIP Man.
Obiomon:Things you guys make jokes with ehn!! This is somebody's life Bro, somebody's family.
Get a life abeg!!!
If it was only his car involved, 90% chances are he was speeding. And Federal government didn't made him speed. We human tend to blame others for our mistakes and forget our own mistakes even if it caused us our lives.
May we not die before our time
Some village ppl are wicked
In all my life, I have never seen a white corpse in an undignified state even after numerous terrorist attacks against the west. Why do we find it convenient taking gory pictures of dead bodies in their undignified and vulnerable state in this part of the world? We should desist from such practice as the loved ones of these dead people would have a hard time grieving when the last picture they have is that of the mutilated or charred remains of their loved ones. Nigeria is indeed a zoo.
Over speeding!
Why are near/almost married guys dying?
Rest in peace!
Some people will now say the witches in the girl side doesn't want the marriage to happen...RIP
Uwa bu nwantintin. Sad sad news. Just hope our government would do something about these roads and Nigerian drivers would face strict penalties for bad driving . The way they drive sometimes, you'll think they don't have brakes
LMAyedun:what is this one saying?? Show me where you see me cracking a joke
Rip Mehn!!
Nawa oo .God protect your children... rip to him I pray his family finds some iota of consolation
Alcatraz005:
True talk though. Come to think of it, we have become so used to this kind of behavior.
Ferma won't see this just to be eating money that's all the know.
