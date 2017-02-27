₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by jameseva: 7:15pm On Mar 19
Each year, the University of Southern California brings delegations from Africa to meet with business leaders, government officials and others in the U.S. But this year, the African summit has no Africans. All were denied visas.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.voanews.com/amp/3770907.html
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by HungerBAD: 7:22pm On Mar 19
Lol
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by DLondonboiy: 7:24pm On Mar 19
Eyaa
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by jameseva: 7:25pm On Mar 19
Even Valve has threatened to move Dota 2 and other video game tournaments out of the US because of the visa crackdown:
http://www.polygon.com/2017/2/9/14571570/dota-2-international-tournament-visas-trump-immigration
Not to mention the drop in tourists to the US because of Trump. Anyone that still doesnt see that Trump is destroying America, day by day is either completely slow or lives in an alternate reality.
Note: DOTA tourny is one of the largest sporting events in the US. It makes long standing sports like golf and tennis look pretty pathetic in some respects. It has tens of millions of viewers, tens of millions of players and the prize is in the tens of millions of USD
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by Horus(m): 8:36pm On Mar 19
An African business summit should be organised in Africa, not in the US
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by jameseva: 8:51pm On Mar 19
Horus:
You didnt read the part where the article said.. The summit is to get investors to come invest in africa, did you?
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by DerideGull(m): 9:12pm On Mar 19
jameseva:
Who in his/her right senses staged the African global economic and development summit in USA? What happened to the African countries?
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by jameseva: 9:34pm On Mar 19
DerideGull:
Africans that are smart enough to know that foreign investments are needed in their respective countries to grow their economies?
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by rozayx5(m): 9:46pm On Mar 19
i dont blame trump
we make america look special when they are not
Americans are also visiting Dubai cause some people down east put on their thinking cap
All these useless conferences do not add anything to development but a means to waste scarce resources
African Govts should form stronger Integrative frameworks and develop themselves
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by Horus(m): 1:32am
jameseva:
Yes I did; They should simply do the summit in Africa to attracti investors in Africa
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by ojlifa: 2:03am
May God bless you
Horus:
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by Moving4: 2:08am
Wat is wrong wit America! Wat nonsense!?
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by BigIyanga: 2:08am
DerideGull:Cos Summit organizers are wooing US investors to come to Africa. Go and ask GMB, GEJ, OBJ andco when they attended such conferences.
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by ojlifa: 2:30am
when you want to invent in something,you go there and take a face hand look.
jameseva:
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by CharleyCharley: 4:16am
rozayx5:
They are not? Really?
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by omowolewa: 4:43am
They should keep their traveling fees in Africa.
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by davidif: 4:45am
ojlifa:
Wrong! You don't take a girl to meet your mom on the first date do you? You get to know them first then figure out if you even want to go out on a second date. You see that's how the business world works. You first listen to the proposition about what you are selling them then decide If I want to know more. You don't just get on a plane and fly to some continent looking for business ventures. If Rwandans want me to come and invest in there country. They will have to convince me first before I even consider taking a flight there. This is how business is usually done. Not everyone is willing to just take a plane and fly halfway across the world for a summit whem they have other things to do. This is just an introductory 'get to know you' kind of thing.
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by davidif: 4:48am
Horus:
You don't take a girl to meet your mom on the first date do you? You get to know them first then figure out if you even want to ask them out on a second date. You see that's how the business world works. You first listen to the proposition about what you are selling to you then after the presentation, you can decide If you want to know more. If Rwandans want me to come and invest in there country. They will have to convince me very well first before I even consider taking a flight there. This is how business is usually done. Not everyone is willing to just take a plane and fly halfway across the world for a summit when they probably have other things to do. This is just an introductory 'get to know you' kind of thing not let's meet your parents kind of thing.
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by davidif: 5:02am
DerideGull:
When you need someone's help you go meet them they don't come and meet you.
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by jameseva: 10:31am
davidif:
Brain dey your head joor
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by austinvsb1(m): 10:36am
The ones i pity the most are those still actively wasting visa fees at US embassy. Even europeans are avoiding america!
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by shukuokukobambi: 10:39am
And some unfortunate sods died protesting in solidarity with the African-hater some few weeks ago
I hope their family members were compensated with visa for life by Trump?
Let me go and listen to Trump's affectionate call to Buhari abeg
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by ttmacoy: 10:40am
Your logic here is wrong because it was organised by Mary Flowers to help American companies recognise the investment opportunities in Africa.
She is the head of the consulting company Global Green Development Group and also the head of the USC Black Alumni Association hence why only those 2 organisations are sponsoring it.
if she truly wants to help American companies recognise investment opportunities in Africa why not take them to Africa which will be a lot cheaper and easier?
They were probably refused the visa because the organisations don't seem to have much merit and also probably past attendees 40% of whom were refused ended up doing a runner or didn't even attend the summit at all.
Go and look at the website below. Her objective is to help US companies see investment opportunities in Africa so why doesn't she take them to Africa where they can meet a lot more small businesses who cant afford to fly to America and who need investment?
http://www.agedsummit.com/
This so called summit is supposed to be in it's 3rd or 4th year yet we can't see any photos videos reviews of past summits, attendees or speakers. We have no clue who is speaking at this event which was cancelled and it is for 3 days. See below website for another submit and see how they have a program with speakers and topics etc? Are you telling me you will really pay for a summit where you have no idea who is speaking or what topics they will be talking about? No idea what investors, companies etc. will be attending? Such events will put on their websites the companies they are expecting etc. to sell the event.
http://www.ccausafricasummit.com/
And for all US embassies in all the African countries to deny all invites it must mean that summit has been blacklisted for previous visa abuse or there are concerns about the summit.
The summit website is just one page, no links, nothing just one page. The text they have under climate change etc. is copy and paste from the UN publication on climate change.
Then from climate change they talk about Iroko investment which is another copy and paste but no idea why as it has nothing to do with this summit. All they have done is just come up with random topics, copy and paste existing publications from Google and say summit. God knows how much they charged for this. I couldn't check because registration is closed.
davidif:
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by naijarates2017: 10:50am
Oh mama Africa.
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by austinvsb1(m): 10:55am
No dude.. Your logic is the very wrong one here. Its sensationalism at best. You want investors in your business? you meet them and highlight several reasons why they should consider investing in your business (country) and not several other businesses (other countries) available.
You really expect me as an investor with loads of options and cash to move my fat ass out of my country to help an economy when those that needed help never came to me in the first place? You dey use juju??
ttmacoy:
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by austinvsb1(m): 10:58am
shukuokukobambi:
All the smart people are saying this.. So it must be true . The very best visa for life folks theee best So terrific!
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by Emassive(m): 11:00am
Good move. They will just pollute the place with recession
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by ttmacoy: 11:02am
I disagree, if as she says Africa is a hot bed of investment opportunities yes I expect investors if they are interested to move their fat asses. Many of the so called African businesses are small and cant afford the expenses to fly aboard and if an investor comes to Africa he has access to meet a lot more African businesses than they coming over.
And even if they want to hold it in America which isn't bad the website is so poor and it is pretty much being organised by one woman Mary Flowers who works for the consulting company and heads the black alumni association at USC. No evidence of past events, no program of speakers and topics, no list of partners and expected investor attendees nothing at all.
http://www.energynet.co.uk/event/powering-africa-summit-2017
Look at that link for the US Africa energy summit and DC and compare.
all you have to do is copy and paste some text from the site to Google and you can see the source where it was copied from. The text on climate change is from the UN factsheet on climate change copy and pasted.
The section on iRoko is from Forbes copy and paste. Please look at it from the visa officers view.
For all US embassies in those African countries to deny all invitees don't you think the event has been blacklisted?
austinvsb1:
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by austinvsb1(m): 11:23am
Like I said, the foreign investors part coming to africa instead of african businesses going up there to woo them is complete sensationalism at best. In a fair world, it should probably be that way but Reality dictates otherwise. That is the truth and you know it.
I do not work as and neither do i know a visa officer, I am thus very unfamiliar with their genuinity screening procedures. I can only react based on what i read off independent news (which as you may well know is a fantastic and reputable news firm) that this event has been an ongoing annual one. While I agree that your stated arguments could be a reason for visa denial, I still would not rule out the possibility of discrimination against the African nations. A situation that has has increased significantly in the last few months as confirmed by Dabiri Abike (senior special assistant on foreign affairs and diaspora)
Could it be because it is an event organised by the head of Black Alumni association? And please don't act like you are totally unaware of the unprecedented increase in anti-immigration actions and stance of the USA since 45 became president. Not everything is written in ink and paper. Even Canadians are cancelling previously planned trips to the USA in droves.
Below are a few articles to read through should you be wondering about my claim about trump's discriminatory & anti-immigration stance and the corresponding effects on US tourism and economy:
http://time.com/money/4687114/trump-slump-foreign-tourism-us-immigration-travel/
http://reason.com/blog/2017/02/27/trumps-travel-ban-is-already-affecting-u
https://www.theguardian.com/travel/2017/feb/28/us-tourism-experiences-a-trump-slump
ttmacoy:
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by shukuokukobambi: 11:50am
austinvsb1:
I guess
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by jameseva: 12:14pm
austinvsb1:
Dude you just killed me
|Re: African Business Summit In US has No African Delegates. Their Visas Were Denied by ttmacoy: 12:22pm
I did not say it is a fake event, but you will agree with me a poorly run event can be used by people to get visas falsely cant it. I know many many Nigerians who have applied for visas claiming conference or exhibition and run.
While it was run on the USC campus it was not run by USC but by the Black Alumni association so USC's reputation doesn't exactly cover this. I can hire a hall on USC campus that doesn't mean the reputation of USC guarantees my event is a good one.
Also why is there no evidence of past events if this was successfully run as claimed? Even the organiser said in the past the visa denials were high and if at this point every single invitee was denied then I would rather ask questions around the legitimacy of the event and from what I see on the internet if I was a visa officer I would be suspect. I will like to see proof of past event and attendees, I will see like to see speakers, programs, topics etc., I will like to see photos of past events if as you claim it is run by such a prestigious university.
Also we do not have any insight into what previous attendees to the events did when they go to the US so to conclude it is Trump is jumping the gun. Besides Trumps executive order is in plain English and clear, and aside that it is not effect anyway.
Why is there only 1 woman involved with both sponsors of the event. Mary Flowers is the head of the consulting company and the head of the Black Alumni association, no one else involved. Really??
austinvsb1:
