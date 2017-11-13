₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by Penalty82(m): 9:46am
Security agencies were in a frenzy of activities in Abuja from early Sunday when Radio Biafra, the controversial mouthpiece of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) returned to the airwaves with a 6.am to 7.am broadcast announcing the shocking sack of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as IPOB leader.
That announcement sacking Kanu was exactly what kept the security agencies worried, because it could mean that another arm of IPOB may have mutated just as IPOB mutated from Raph Uwazuruike’s Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB).
A top national security source told THEWILL thus: “All had been quiet on the IPOB front recently. The organization has been receding from the public consciousness as many Igbo people began to openly talk against the separation and disunity agenda of IPOB. The Federal Government has been reaching out to the South-East and their State Governors have taken a hard stand against IPOB accusing the organization of pursuing anti-Igbo interests; now comes this totally new and unexpected development”.
At the height of the IPOB controversy the national unity was greatly tasked when Northern youths issued Igbo people resident in the North a quit notice.
The radio’s programme started with the lady announcer who gave her name as Ifeoma Okorafor, stating that the radio was back on air and IPOB was restructuring. She then announced that “Mazi Nnamdi Nwanekaenyi Kanu, the former Director of Radio Biafra is hereby dismissed and removed as Director of Radio Biafra following extensive and intensive consultations”. She named “Mazi Ezenwachukwu Sampson Okwudili as Kanu’s replacement.”
Kanu has not been seen publicly since he fled Abia State after the military raided his family compound some months back.
The reasons the Radio Biafra announcer gave for Kanu’s removal included:
(A) Personalization of the Biafran struggle and derailing from the core objectives of IPOB as a grassroots movement.
(B) Kanu’s actions and his decisions to incite members of IPOB towards violence leading to the death of many innocent young people in Onitsha, Aba and Umuahia is totally unacceptable and grossly irresponsible.
(C) Kanu privately collected £14m and another $22m to purchase landed properties abroad in his name and that of his father Igwe Israel Kanu in a clear case of monkey dey work baboon dey chop.
(D) Kanu turned our collective struggle into a money-making enterprise for himself and his father. Thus the monies contributed by enterprising and hard-working Igbo youths across the world are being collected and converted by one man and his father while pretending to be sacrificing for the cause.
(E) Upon his release from detention in April 2017, one expected Kanu to drum up support for the release of his colleagues and co-detainees such as Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi. These are our brothers who were arrested at the same time with him and they should not be forgotten. We hereby demand their release. Kanu, since his release, has never spoken about them or appealed for the release of these our freedom fighters. Instead, he has been going about collecting chieftaincy titles and having a messianic swagger that even allowed full-blooded Igbomen to kneel down and kiss his feet.
(F) Kanu threw away the original meaning of our collective struggle for personal gain and vain glorification. IPOB believes in democracy as a solid base of any modern state, the rule of law, and will always reject violence in all its ramifications.
The security agencies do not as yet know what to make of this new development in IPOB.
The sack of Mazi Kanu is only the latest change in the checkered history of Radio Biafra, which began as the mouthpiece of MASSOB. It later announced the sacking of MASSOB founder, Uwazuruike as its Director and MASSOB leader and replaced him with Uchenna Madu “in the task of chasing down and overcoming the enemies of Biafra” according to a statement signed by Uche Mefore as the radio’s Deputy Director.
Nnamdi Kanu himself would also distance himself and his deputy, Uche Mefor, when Radio Biafra began to broadcast from the US, after Nigeria jammed its signals from Britain.
Now, those behind this latest incarnation of Radio Biafra would obviously not have sought Kanu’s permission; it actually sacked him in its first broadcast. But the security agencies are not rejoicing because, as a source put it “the saying that the devil you know is better than the angel you do not know is particularly true in security circles. See it this way; Kanu had issued an order that the people of Anambra state should boycott the gubernatorial elections and people told him he was talking nonsense. That was the end of his moral authority. Now we have to return to the drawing board to learn about those behind this latest development. It’s frustrating.”
https://thewillnigeria.com/news/radio-biafra-returns-sacks-nnamdi-kanu-as-ipob-leader/
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by teadrake(m): 9:50am
Dilector is no more a Director
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by GavelSlam: 9:51am
You mean Kanu was
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by teresafaith(f): 9:52am
Let's see how this will pan out
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by PointB: 9:54am
I'm sure this will soon be refuted.
I see government agents at work here.
Waiting for 48 hours...
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by myright: 9:54am
Fake news
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by Kokolet11: 9:55am
Lagos-ibadam people always on IPOB matter.
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by ashjay001(m): 9:55am
Which one come be 'monkey dey work, baboon dey chop' inside official statement!
Reads fake joor!
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by ChilledPill: 10:01am
yorubas and their useless propaganda, always disgracing their kinsmen, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu keep giving them nightmares even when they are not seeing him.
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by jerseyboy: 10:02am
Maybe Biafra needs a new leader. One more mature more focused. Kanu may have done his bit already. History will be kind to him. No man that fights for his freedom is shamed.
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by teadrake(m): 10:02am
PointB:Keep on deceiving yourself.. Kanu is a scammer!!!
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by Penalty82(m): 10:19am
GavelSlam:
cc, NgeneUkwenu Sarrki madridguy passingShot Qmerit hungerbad omenka pointZerom python1 NwaAmaikpe
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by uncleiykeman: 10:20am
Biafra shall be free
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by Ojiofor: 10:21am
Shame on Ewedu Media.
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by GameGod(m): 10:23am
Lol it seems like Cownu is dead
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by Bede2u(m): 10:23am
teadrake:lol Coming from a non-entity like u? I will take my chances with Kanu
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by chibabe259(f): 10:24am
IPOB members right now
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by sarrki(m): 10:28am
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by PointZerom: 10:28am
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by BudeYahooCom: 10:28am
Ewedurudeen muslim zombies and their fula gworo-chewing masters can continue to cry, lie, wail and manufacture fake news about Biafra to discredit Kanu and IPOB, their lamentation are just starting, they still have a long way to go till 7017 AD. Walahi!
Liar mohammed you still have till year 7017 A.D to manufacture more lies against Biafra may God keep your lying mouth from getting rotten till then. Insha Allah!
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by sarrki(m): 10:28am
Penalty82:
You are a patriot
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:29am
ok
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by PointZerom: 10:31am
sarrki:
They have arrived
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by PointZerom: 10:33am
NgeneUkwenu:
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by Penalty82(m): 10:36am
myright:What makes it fake?
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by Penalty82(m): 10:39am
sarrki:
His charges is increasing, EFCC where are thou.
(C) "Kanu privately collected £14m and another $22m to purchase landed properties abroad in his name and that of his father Igwe Israel Kanu in a clear case of monkey dey work baboon dey chop"
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by adadike281(f): 10:44am
well, waiting patiently for d other side of d story.
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by horsepower101: 10:46am
Nnamdi Kanu has contributed his part in the struggle. He made some mistakes but he had left a lasting legacy for the current and next generation.
Someone else will pick up from where he stopped but the struggle continues.
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by NwaAmaikpe: 10:53am
Well,
The problem is that most people saw Nnamdi KANU as the Messiah,
We knew he was just John The Baptist.
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by jacyhelen(f): 10:58am
Afonja at work
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by Theakthedream: 10:59am
Chai...
|Re: Radio Biafra Sacks Nnamdi Kanu As IPOB Leader by QuotaSystem: 10:59am
Cownu just got fired for being a clueless liverless albino fraudster?
Lmao tell me something....they couldn't just retire the fraudster...they had to spit on his memory?
Hehehehehe
