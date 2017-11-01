₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by PrettyCrystal: 11:24am
An African American man from Abia state has said that he's visiting Nigeria next year 2018 after being based in the United States all his life. David Love who is a US citizen, said his ancestors were captured/shipped to America for slavery and worked on a plantation so that he might return to his homeland one day as his relatives have provided him with traditional attire for him to dress like an Igbo man in the US.
Below is what he shared on Facebook;
I am African American but my ancestor was captured and shipped to North America for enslavement. It was here that my ancestor survived on a slave plantation in Virginia so that I might one day return to my homeland. I am descended from the Igbos of Umuahia and my clan is within Umuopara.
My DNA has been connected my distant cousin Obie Uwadineke who is from Umunwanwa. Mazi Ikem C. Eronini has provided me with the clothing so that I can dress as an Igbo man. I am returning 2018 to visit.
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by sinaj(f): 11:29am
Coming back to posess his possessions
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by chris4gold(m): 11:29am
You sure say na you be father of those kids? Question o... b4 your people kom dey use question for question on me.
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by ChilledPill: 11:29am
Odogwu Ibu onye isi for remembering your root and not also forgetting your beautiful cultural attire.....
But Biko don't try to stay too long in the zoo to avoid stories ooooo...
Greettings to every hustling Igbo men and women all over the world ka chukwu gozie anyi ma tinye ndi iro anyi na confusion.... iseeee
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by inkon: 11:30am
Good you finally traced your root
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by darfay: 11:31am
Abeg can we switch places for a week I promise to honour the agreement
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by taguafuo: 11:33am
Ichie Odogwu. I bu nwa afo
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by efighter: 11:36am
His village people has finally gotten him. Come home and lets see how many months your Oyinbo wife will spend in darkness, heat, bad roads, no water, no light before she runs back to Oyinbo land that is if your kidnapping brothers do not kidnap you from airport.
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by jpphilips(m): 11:42am
While there are tales of forceful abductions during the slave trade era, some of your ancestors were actually sold by their families. Before you embark on that Journey, find out which category your ancestors belong to or risk being resold.
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by delishpot: 11:42am
Be safe when you enter Naija o. Else na ya obituary to follow next. Some bad Naija peeps no dey take ear hear Dollar dem go kidnapp or even kill you.
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by laudate: 11:42am
efighter:You get bad mouth, sha!
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by Evablizin(f): 11:42am
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by taguafuo: 11:44am
efighter:That is Nigeria failing to provide the most basic things for it's citizen. You wonder why people want Biafra
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by taguafuo: 11:49am
I encounter a lot of people who have DNA traced their root to Igboland and I teach them about the culture and tradition. I also tell them Igboland is not secure at the moment, but we will secure it in time for our people to come home and pay homage.
Our lost sons and daughters who were uprooted from their homeland due to slave trade could be worth over ten trillion dollars to the Igbo economy.
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by Homeboiy(m): 11:54am
That is the exact reason I will trace my ancestors back to Senegal
I no sure say I be pure Nigerian
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by mazimee(m): 11:55am
See as him dey Happy, if only he knew those of us over here wish disappear from here and appear somewhere in Europe or America
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by IamLaura(f): 11:57am
Jeeez...
Are you saying this guy is not Igbo but African American??!
He looks Igbo like die
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by IamLaura(f): 12:01pm
All of you Africans and Nigerians that take ur culture for granted and wish to leave and abandon ur country cos of the poor standard of living won't understand how this man feels.
Imagine being born without any roots,not knowing where ur ancestors come from,no culture and being treated like slaves in your own "country".
Nigeria may be bad but at least I'm Igbo and I identify with my culture.Thats something money can never buy.
Nice one by Our Lost Brother.
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by IamLaura(f): 12:03pm
jpphilips:It's not possible to find that out as there was no proper documentation.
What matters most is that he's identifying with his roots where he's ancestors where kidnapped or sold.
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by Alexus23: 12:04pm
Big bro, we the nwafors welcome you with brotherly love and warm embrace in advance. Igbland is rich with culture and tasty experience. However, stay safe and be security consciouse. The Nigerian system is very flawed, expecially her so called security agents. Shine your eyes.
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by efighter: 12:10pm
taguafuo:
So, all discussions now must end with Biafra. I am sorry for you. I thought Northerners asked you people to leave their region and go back to your region. Instead of leaving, you started crying to UN, US, EU, ECOWAS, Market Women Association, e.t.c.
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by modelmike7(m): 12:18pm
The igbo costume looks so good on him!
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by doctokwus: 12:21pm
He would be amazed Nigeria is still the way his ancestors left it,thanks to an archaic leadership
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by pizzylee(m): 12:31pm
the u.s way people dey plenty for embassy everyday to go
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by jpphilips(m): 12:38pm
IamLaura:
Which root? What do you know about igbo tradition?
not all slaves were forcefully abducted, some parents sold their stubborn kids, some sold because of poverty, some were sold because they became christians, some committed heinous crimes punitively sold, so what is his root supposed to say? the best he can get is an "Oru" tag another discrimination tag of igbos, he is excited in yankee very soon reality will dawn on him.
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by maryjan8(f): 1:02pm
Ok
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by wunmi590(m): 1:02pm
Ok
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by mrphysics(m): 1:02pm
And Home is Nigeria. Issorite
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by IgedeBushBoy(m): 1:03pm
oga recession dey here oo. NwaAmaikpe you no tell am?
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by SLIDEwaxie(m): 1:03pm
Just say u wan come sell book
|Re: African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire by Hogbe: 1:03pm
Nothing dey here oo
