I am African American but my ancestor was captured and shipped to North America for enslavement. It was here that my ancestor survived on a slave plantation in Virginia so that I might one day return to my homeland. I am descended from the Igbos of Umuahia and my clan is within Umuopara.



My DNA has been connected my distant cousin Obie Uwadineke who is from Umunwanwa. Mazi Ikem C. Eronini has provided me with the clothing so that I can dress as an Igbo man. I am returning 2018 to visit.



Coming back to posess his possessions

You sure say na you be father of those kids? Question o... b4 your people kom dey use question for question on me. 1 Like 1 Share

Odogwu Ibu onye isi for remembering your root and not also forgetting your beautiful cultural attire.....





But Biko don't try to stay too long in the zoo to avoid stories ooooo...





Greettings to every hustling Igbo men and women all over the world ka chukwu gozie anyi ma tinye ndi iro anyi na confusion.... iseeee 8 Likes

Good you finally traced your root 2 Likes

Abeg can we switch places for a week I promise to honour the agreement 7 Likes

Ichie Odogwu. I bu nwa afo 3 Likes

His village people has finally gotten him. Come home and lets see how many months your Oyinbo wife will spend in darkness, heat, bad roads, no water, no light before she runs back to Oyinbo land that is if your kidnapping brothers do not kidnap you from airport. 9 Likes

While there are tales of forceful abductions during the slave trade era, some of your ancestors were actually sold by their families. Before you embark on that Journey, find out which category your ancestors belong to or risk being resold. 9 Likes

Be safe when you enter Naija o. Else na ya obituary to follow next. Some bad Naija peeps no dey take ear hear Dollar dem go kidnapp or even kill you. 1 Like

efighter:

His village people has finally gotten him. Come home and lets see how many months your Oyinbo wife will spend in darkness, heat, bad roads, no water, no light before she runs back to Oyinbo land that is if your kidnapping brothers do not kidnap you from airport. You get bad mouth, sha! You get bad mouth, sha!

efighter:

His village people has finally gotten him. Come home and lets see how many months your Oyinbo wife will spend in darkness, heat, bad roads, no water, no light before she runs back to Oyinbo land that is if your kidnapping brothers do not kidnap you from airport. That is Nigeria failing to provide the most basic things for it's citizen. You wonder why people want Biafra

I encounter a lot of people who have DNA traced their root to Igboland and I teach them about the culture and tradition. I also tell them Igboland is not secure at the moment, but we will secure it in time for our people to come home and pay homage.



Our lost sons and daughters who were uprooted from their homeland due to slave trade could be worth over ten trillion dollars to the Igbo economy. 3 Likes







I no sure say I be pure Nigerian That is the exact reason I will trace my ancestors back to SenegalI no sure say I be pure Nigerian 2 Likes

See as him dey Happy, if only he knew those of us over here wish disappear from here and appear somewhere in Europe or America 1 Like



Are you saying this guy is not Igbo but African American??!

He looks Igbo like die Jeeez...Are you saying this guy is not Igbo but African American??!He looks Igbo like die

All of you Africans and Nigerians that take ur culture for granted and wish to leave and abandon ur country cos of the poor standard of living won't understand how this man feels.

Imagine being born without any roots,not knowing where ur ancestors come from,no culture and being treated like slaves in your own "country".

Nigeria may be bad but at least I'm Igbo and I identify with my culture.Thats something money can never buy.

Nice one by Our Lost Brother. 1 Like

jpphilips:

While there are tales of forceful abductions during the slave trade era, some of your ancestors were actually sold by their families. Before you embark on that Journey, find out which category your ancestors belong to or risk being resold. It's not possible to find that out as there was no proper documentation.

What matters most is that he's identifying with his roots where he's ancestors where kidnapped or sold. It's not possible to find that out as there was no proper documentation.What matters most is that he's identifying with his roots where he's ancestors where kidnapped or sold.

Big bro, we the nwafors welcome you with brotherly love and warm embrace in advance. Igbland is rich with culture and tasty experience. However, stay safe and be security consciouse. The Nigerian system is very flawed, expecially her so called security agents. Shine your eyes.

taguafuo:



That is Nigeria failing to provide the most basic things for it's citizen. You wonder why people want Biafra

So, all discussions now must end with Biafra. I am sorry for you. I thought Northerners asked you people to leave their region and go back to your region. Instead of leaving, you started crying to UN, US, EU, ECOWAS, Market Women Association, e.t.c. So, all discussions now must end with Biafra. I am sorry for you. I thought Northerners asked you people to leave their region and go back to your region. Instead of leaving, you started crying to UN, US, EU, ECOWAS, Market Women Association, e.t.c.

The igbo costume looks so good on him! 1 Like

He would be amazed Nigeria is still the way his ancestors left it,thanks to an archaic leadership 1 Like

the u.s way people dey plenty for embassy everyday to go

IamLaura:



It's not possible to find that out as there was no proper documentation.

What matters most is that he's identifying with his roots where he's ancestors where kidnapped or sold.

Which root? What do you know about igbo tradition?

not all slaves were forcefully abducted, some parents sold their stubborn kids, some sold because of poverty, some were sold because they became christians, some committed heinous crimes punitively sold, so what is his root supposed to say? the best he can get is an "Oru" tag another discrimination tag of igbos, he is excited in yankee very soon reality will dawn on him. 1 Like

And Home is Nigeria. Issorite

oga recession dey here oo. NwaAmaikpe you no tell am?

Just say u wan come sell book