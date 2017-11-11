₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by AlexReports(m): 11:52am
John Fashanu Leads England Stars To Explore The Legalisation Of Marijuana As He Says No To Drugs!
As the debate continues on the legalisation of Marijuana in the States, England biggest TV stars led by John Fashanu, Pam St Clement, Linda Robson and Christopher Biggins explore the use of marijuana in 7 different states in a month for both medical and recreational purposes.
The England celebrities visited the states in America which have legalised marijuana, for a series addressing the hugely controversial debate over whether the drug should be allowed in Britain. The series was filmed so to provide viewers with a personal insight into the impact of marijuana as they met people who have experienced the pros and cons of marijuana from patients with Medical conditions.
As the tour to ascertain if the legalisation of Marijuana is right or wrong in America, the stars visited the Sisters of the Valley.
Most nuns in the convent devote themselves to prayer and spiritual contemplation, but you might say the Sisters of the Valley have fallen into bad habits – as they spend their days tending and smoking marijuana. This bizarre order in the quiet country town of Merced in California is just one of the extraordinary stops on the route of the celebrities in the new ITV show Gone To Pot.
Pro-legalisation campaigners point to its supposed medical benefits – as do the Sisters of the Valley, who make oils, salves and soaps from the drug they describe as a ‘gift from God’ and which they claim provides relief from the symptoms of arthritis, epilepsy and multiple sclerosis. At the Sisters of the Valley convent, the ITV stars were greeted by the nuns performing a welcoming ritual of holding bunches of burning sage billowing with smoke.
The nuns harvest marijuana plants and heat them with coconut oil for three hours to produce their tinctures.
In California, it has been legal for 21 years to purchase marijuana for medicinal purposes and the state voted last year for recreational use to be legalised too. Debates for the controversial drug legality by the celebrities made them take turns to experience the effect after usage or smoked. Biggins and Pam St Clement – who played Pat Butcher in EastEnders – began their three-week journey in San Francisco, California.
Biggins, 68, who suffers pain in his hip and back, bought an oil containing CBD and he too found it seemed to work.
He said: ‘Having taken the medical marijuana and rubbed it on to my thighs and around my knee area, I was amazed how when I went for my nightly pee how quickly I got out of bed.’
But Biggins had a very different experience when the stars visited the home of 94-year-old chef Nonna Marijuana, who has earned renown for her cooking using marijuana-infused butter.
They enjoyed a meal in which almost every dish – including gnocchi, ratatouille and even ice cream – was laced with marijuana. Biggins, who suffers from asthma and never smokes, devoured the dishes with delight but hours afterwards began to feel unwell. Eventually, he became violently sick, vomiting a total of 25 times over an agonising few hours.
The ITV stars also met people who have been running marijuana business and met police who experience some of the less positive aspect of marijuana. Former footballer John Fashanu, 55, has never taken drugs or drunk alcohol. He agreed to being given a massage using CBD oil by one of the nuns to help with his arthritic knees, but complained it had left him smelling like a ‘junkie' . The experience to him was negative which rubbishes the legalisation of Marijuana. To him, is a drug which is not good and with damaging side effects.
According to the Legendary Billionaire sports Ambassador, John Fashanu " I say no to drugs because the resultant effect from our debate and research is unhealthy and obviously the cons supersedes the pros " ...."Is it good or is it Bad ?? Anyway let's see what its all about in the UK. Can I remind you marijuana is illegal in Nigeria" Big Fash Added.
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/11/shocking-john-fashanu-leads-england.html?m=0
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by AlexReports(m): 11:55am
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by haywire07(m): 11:59am
Nun smoking marijuana ?
Somebody shift for me ...
For me, part of the fun of smoking weed is the illegality .
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by AlexReports(m): 12:03pm
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by AlexReports(m): 12:04pm
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by Kendroid: 12:25pm
For the First time, am the FTC...
I dedicate this to all the Single Guys in the house!
Nobody wey no fit mekam
#Modified
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by eleojo23: 12:26pm
They want to increase the number of mad people on the streets....
Issokay!
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by bastien: 12:26pm
Nun too dey fagbo? Nothing wey no dey happen for we world
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by jonbellion(m): 12:26pm
Good development
Marijuana must be legalised worldwide!
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by modelmike7(m): 12:26pm
Many ganja guys on Nairaland will be happy with this...
SAY NO TO WEED!!
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by ngwababe: 12:27pm
E consign dem
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by brownsugar23: 12:27pm
lala nawa so what are them trying to say here
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by Henrybright(m): 12:27pm
Nice for smokers
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by coolie1: 12:27pm
I heard it helps reduce stress
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by givan(m): 12:28pm
YES to Marijuana. NO to Drugs - hard
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by silasweb(m): 12:28pm
This is serious
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by kingthreat(m): 12:28pm
Which football this guy play sef that he was never called up by the Nigerian National team. Overhyped footballer
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by MisterGrace: 12:28pm
Idiot Fashanu
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by Abureson: 12:28pm
Issalright
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by Franco93: 12:29pm
He should as well build good psychiatric hospitals that will accommodate enough patients
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by MrMystrO(m): 12:29pm
Good one. Proudly Team #LegalizeIT
100% Natural, Way better than that harmful Trash that is Legal called Tobacco.
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by King4Roller: 12:29pm
Let it remain illegal.
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by Offpoint: 12:30pm
wo... I wan take lif from internet for sometimes... I can't take weird news anymore... abeg which country don legalized public banging? so that I can give up on humanity.
I'm weak, I swear I am.
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by Johnbosco77(m): 12:32pm
Weed is good for the body.....
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by Sabadon(m): 12:32pm
hahahaha
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by cutefergiee(m): 12:33pm
dis fash guy sef..........................
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by ivolt: 12:33pm
Aside dumbing down the brain of what use is marijuana for a healhty adult?
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by chuckdee4(m): 12:35pm
This man is seriously jobless
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by congorasta: 12:36pm
Ganja is life
Re: John Fashanu Leads The Legalisation Of Marijuana With England Stars by Promismike(m): 12:37pm
Ok
