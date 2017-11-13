Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview (6418 Views)

The singer shared the video on her Instagram and it can be seen from the video,a group of children who were about fighting on the street of Lagos ignoring all the warnings from her driver.She also tried to give the children some money to use as transport fare but was able to get only #2000 from her driver because she didn't have nigerian currency on her.

She also took her time to advise the children the dances of fighting

Watch video here



good of her, at least she didn't just passed by

Did she have to post it online?? 12 Likes

Lilymax:

Did she have to post it online?? YES YES 10 Likes 1 Share

EYE SERVICE 1 Like

I hate fake life





She never jam thug children...Dem for don pull her wig throway tey tey tey... She never jam thug children...Dem for don pull her wig throway tey tey tey... 10 Likes

Lilymax:

Did she have to post it online?? aii tire oo aii tire oo

Smartphone craze.....

Lilymax:

Did she have to post it online??



Holy coward. Fault finder inc. Holy coward. Fault finder inc. 6 Likes 1 Share

I don't know why but I really like Dencia despite all the negative things people say about her 1 Like

Stop children from fighting and she had to post it on her instagram page



The only reason the boys stopped fighting was to stare at her boobies and hear her britico accent

The will resume when she has gone The only reason the boys stopped fighting was to stare at her boobies and hear her britico accentThe will resume when she has gone 5 Likes

She no tell us how much she give the shildren to fake the fight 1 Like

Those loads alone can distract any fighter

You sure say no be you organize the children make them fight make we fit sabi your name....pls I'm having headache no hard comment

who is she?

What a news

It's good to be a celebrity.

What is a Dencia?! Shey Na unit of something?!

Lilymax:

Did she have to post it online?? Yeah. if not, how would we all know she has "a good heart". Yeah. if not, how would we all know she has "a good heart".

She also took her time to advise the children the dances of fighting.

Permission to faint please.... 3 Likes

how relevant...

I started separating fights after I was stabbed in a fight which could have been avoided had the people present waded in .

I stopped many fights on d streets of Lagos. I missed appointments but I tell u that I was fulfilled doing what I did

Lilymax:

Did she have to post it online??

To give a good example to folks like you To give a good example to folks like you 1 Like

Stanleyelege:

I started separating fights after I was stabbed in a fight which could have been avoided had the people present waded in .

I stopped many fights on d streets of Lagos. I missed appointments but I tell u that I was fulfilled doing what I did ok ok

U stopped them from fighting just to post it online

Notice me!

and gave dem bleaching cream after abi

Stanleyelege:

I started separating fights after I was stabbed in a fight which could have been avoided had the people present waded in .

I stopped many fights on d streets of Lagos. I missed appointments but I tell u that I was fulfilled doing what I did who asked you question who asked you question 4 Likes