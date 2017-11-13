₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by Sakie: 12:30pm
Cameronian/Nigerian born singer,Reprudencia Sonkey, known by her stage name Dencia, who is in Nigeria currently on a press tour for her latest studio album "rebirth"stops a group of children from fighting on her way to an interview.
The singer shared the video on her Instagram and it can be seen from the video,a group of children who were about fighting on the street of Lagos ignoring all the warnings from her driver.She also tried to give the children some money to use as transport fare but was able to get only #2000 from her driver because she didn't have nigerian currency on her.
She also took her time to advise the children the dances of fighting
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by pizzylee(m): 12:35pm
good of her, at least she didn't just passed by
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by Lilymax(f): 12:37pm
Did she have to post it online??
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by JamesReacher(m): 1:58pm
Lilymax:YES
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by Makanjuola89: 1:58pm
EYE SERVICE
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by Joe4real701(m): 1:58pm
I hate fake life
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by BruncleZuma: 1:59pm
She never jam thug children...Dem for don pull her wig throway tey tey tey...
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by koolcat: 1:59pm
Lilymax:aii tire oo
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by thunderbabs(m): 1:59pm
Smartphone craze.....
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by ShitHead: 1:59pm
Lilymax:
Holy coward. Fault finder inc.
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by girl4rmspace(f): 2:00pm
I don't know why but I really like Dencia despite all the negative things people say about her
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by mzHANA(f): 2:00pm
Stop children from fighting and she had to post it on her instagram page
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by intruxive(m): 2:00pm
The only reason the boys stopped fighting was to stare at her boobies and hear her britico accent
The will resume when she has gone
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by Pidginwhisper: 2:00pm
She no tell us how much she give the shildren to fake the fight
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by sonnie10: 2:00pm
Those loads alone can distract any fighter
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by bish101: 2:00pm
You sure say no be you organize the children make them fight make we fit sabi your name....pls I'm having headache no hard comment
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by jieta: 2:01pm
who is she?
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by NoFavors: 2:01pm
What a news
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by Luxuryconsult: 2:01pm
It's good to be a celebrity.
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by maticdamian: 2:02pm
What is a Dencia?! Shey Na unit of something?!
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by booqee(f): 2:02pm
Lilymax:Yeah. if not, how would we all know she has "a good heart".
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by Bennyidu(m): 2:02pm
She also took her time to advise the children the dances of fighting.
Permission to faint please....
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by netflicks: 2:03pm
how relevant...
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by Stanleyelege(m): 2:03pm
I started separating fights after I was stabbed in a fight which could have been avoided had the people present waded in .
I stopped many fights on d streets of Lagos. I missed appointments but I tell u that I was fulfilled doing what I did
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by berildan(m): 2:03pm
Lilymax:
To give a good example to folks like you
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by booqee(f): 2:04pm
Stanleyelege:ok
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by kenbee(m): 2:04pm
U stopped them from fighting just to post it online
Notice me!
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by yeyerolling: 2:04pm
and gave dem bleaching cream after abi
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by booqee(f): 2:04pm
Stanleyelege:who asked you question
Re: Dencia Stops Children From Fighting On Her Way To Interview by johnstar(m): 2:05pm
I started separating fights after I was stabbed in a fight which could have been avoided had the people present waded in .
I stopped many fights on d streets of Lagos.[/b] I missed appointments but I tell u that I was fulfilled doing what I did[b]
Hmmm okay
