|Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by dainformant(m): 2:32pm
A driver reportedly became unconscious after he was involved in a serious accident allegedly caused by police officers who were chasing him in Delta state. According to reports, the police men allegedly abandon the unconscious driver after he landed in the bush. Read what an eyewitness Etolor Anslem Tare on Facebook.
Men of Nigeria Police Ibusa division caused this accident just now by chasing a truck driver who refused to stop at their post into the bush. They immediately turned their vehicle after the driver crashed and fell unconscious.
I saw them entering their vehicle and started chasing the truck, they overtook my vehicle along Ibusa road close to Ibusa junction. Thank God people saw the police chasing the truck driver and witnessed the incident.
The unlucky driver would have lost his life. Please always stop for the police because they don't value human lives.
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by Homeboiy(m): 2:35pm
Police u said
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by ZombieTAMER: 2:36pm
The worst police force in the world at it again...
Zoo police
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by obas01(m): 2:43pm
But they said Police is our friend, Y are we running away from our friend?
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by Nbote(m): 3:11pm
D Nigerian Police is always in d news for d wrong reasons dis days... Running from d police itself is a crime anywhere in d world even if u didn't commit any before d chase. D Police running away afta a car chase leads to an accident is also a crime but we already know men of d Nigerian Police are lawless and criminals as well
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by sureheaven(m): 3:59pm
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by NwaAmaikpe: 4:00pm
The driver obviously played Need For Speed or Grand Theft Auto...and wanted to experiment those stunts with his jallopy truck on that pothole ridden road.
You cant even drive from Koker to Immigration on that Ibusa expressway without slowing down for those deadly postholes.
Next time, he should just run into that Jeff Oil street or Juinik Hotels. Those two places are 'no-go' areas for policemen in that axis.
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by silasweb(m): 4:00pm
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by Ugoeze2016: 4:00pm
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by Kendroid: 4:00pm
My left chest keeps telling me that the "Nigerian Police" knows they are the worst in the world.
They don't just want to accept it so it wouldn't look asif they already know
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by sureheaven(m): 4:01pm
But they said Police is our friend, Y are we running away from our friend?
Run for them ooo, nija police na big issue
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by Luxuryconsult: 4:01pm
Wetin happen nah? Second bad shi i'd be reading about the NPF today. Even if the victims are at fault but it's all shi written about the NPF. I'd patiently wait here for their P.R.O to say something first. Another thing is that the lies this people (NPF) fabricate, ehn. It's so hard trusting and believing them. So wether they are right or wrong, kokan aye.
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by maryjan8(f): 4:01pm
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by ibroopeyemi(m): 4:01pm
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by cogbuagu: 4:02pm
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by loneatar: 4:02pm
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by Lanretoye(m): 4:02pm
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by Untainted007: 4:03pm
So the driver wanted to act FAST AND THE FURIOUS 9 with Nigeria Police, worst error of the centrury from the driver part.
Back to the topic; never try to play smart on Nigeria policemen, they are the most heartless force in Nigeria. When they stop you, if you don't have money to give ensure you speak politely and don't do like you know all the laws.
#God go dey save us from the black clothes and black belle police wey we get for this country.
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by oyetunder(m): 4:03pm
Police is surely our pals
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by pawesome(m): 4:03pm
U c ur frnds come faint?
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by Keemzy4shizy(m): 4:03pm
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by Airforce1(m): 4:04pm
Nigerian police ha done more harm than good to fellow citizens.
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by joyfavour(f): 4:04pm
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by Josh44s(m): 4:04pm
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by Elove1: 4:04pm
Na wetin fast and furious the cause
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by Pennywise(m): 4:04pm
An unconscious driver cannot give bribe
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by Keneking: 4:05pm
This APC police force and their forces sef
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by darkenkach(m): 4:06pm
The zoo police ar the worst in the world.
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by itsandi(m): 4:06pm
|Re: Driver Becomes Unconscious After Road Chase With Police Operatives In Delta.PICS by DozieInc(m): 4:07pm
Nigeria police =F9
