Men of Nigeria Police Ibusa division caused this accident just now by chasing a truck driver who refused to stop at their post into the bush. They immediately turned their vehicle after the driver crashed and fell unconscious.



I saw them entering their vehicle and started chasing the truck, they overtook my vehicle along Ibusa road close to Ibusa junction. Thank God people saw the police chasing the truck driver and witnessed the incident.



The unlucky driver would have lost his life. Please always stop for the police because they don't value human lives.



Source; A driver reportedly became unconscious after he was involved in a serious accident allegedly caused by police officers who were chasing him in Delta state. According to reports, the police men allegedly abandon the unconscious driver after he landed in the bush. Read what an eyewitness Etolor Anslem Tare on Facebook.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/police-operatives-allegedly-abandon-driver-chasing-accident-delta-photos.html

Zoo police The worst police force in the world at it again...Zoo police 17 Likes



But they said Police is our friend, Y are we running away from our friend?

D Nigerian Police is always in d news for d wrong reasons dis days... Running from d police itself is a crime anywhere in d world even if u didn't commit any before d chase. D Police running away afta a car chase leads to an accident is also a crime but we already know men of d Nigerian Police are lawless and criminals as well 8 Likes 1 Share

The driver obviously played Need For Speed or Grand Theft Auto...and wanted to experiment those stunts with his jallopy truck on that pothole ridden road.



You cant even drive from Koker to Immigration on that Ibusa expressway without slowing down for those deadly postholes.



Next time, he should just run into that Jeff Oil street or Juinik Hotels. Those two places are 'no-go' areas for policemen in that axis. The driver obviously played Need For Speed or Grand Theft Auto...and wanted to experiment those stunts with his jallopy truck on that pothole ridden road.You cant even drive from Koker to Immigration on that Ibusa expressway without slowing down for those deadly postholes.Next time, he should just run into that Jeff Oil street or Juinik Hotels. Those two places are 'no-go' areas for policemen in that axis. 1 Like 1 Share

They don't just want to accept it so it wouldn't look asif they already know My left chest keeps telling me that the "Nigerian Police" knows they are the worst in the world.They don't just want to accept it so it wouldn't look asif they already know 2 Likes 1 Share

Run for them ooo, nija police na big issue 1 Like

Wetin happen nah? Second bad shi i'd be reading about the NPF today. Even if the victims are at fault but it's all shi written about the NPF. I'd patiently wait here for their P.R.O to say something first. Another thing is that the lies this people (NPF) fabricate, ehn. It's so hard trusting and believing them. So wether they are right or wrong, kokan aye.

So the driver wanted to act FAST AND THE FURIOUS 9 with Nigeria Police, worst error of the centrury from the driver part.



Back to the topic; never try to play smart on Nigeria policemen, they are the most heartless force in Nigeria. When they stop you, if you don't have money to give ensure you speak politely and don't do like you know all the laws.



#God go dey save us from the black clothes and black belle police wey we get for this country.

Nigerian police ha done more harm than good to fellow citizens.

An unconscious driver cannot give bribe 1 Like

This APC police force and their forces sef 1 Like

The zoo police ar the worst in the world.

